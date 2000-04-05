Bahama Mama
A delicious tropical adult drink!
Delicious! I used Dole - Orange Pineapple Banana juice and it was perfect. I will be making these again!Read More
As written, this cocktail was pretty bland to me. Personally, I needed to increase the liquor quantities and add a little sugar. Then it came out pretty good.Read More
Wonderful flavor. We added just a splash of amaretto liquer (just a splash, it's strong and too much will permeate the drink) to perfect this recipe. We didn't "slush" it (I only like that in daquaris), but rather, poured everything over a generous glass of crushed ice. Add the grenadine first and the alcohol last, and the color of the drink will look like a fading sunset. This is the perfect summer drink for relaxing after work or on weekends.
This is SO good!!! I put 3 ice cubes in a shaker with the other ingredients and shook it up and served it over the ice instead of blending it together. I did double the recipe and I would call that one serving. It is also great with Dole's Orange Peach & Mango juice in place of the o.j. and pineapple juice. YUM!
Tasting this was like being back on my Bahana cruise again. Awesome, thanks for sharing!
WOW! Yumm-y! I took another poster's advice and used the Dole orange-pineapple-banana juice and it was perfect. What a great way to enjoy a summer evening.
We are hooked!! Drink these every chance we get. Have served them for cookouts, and have taken them to pool parties. What a hit!
great drunk, I mean drink! I could drink these all night, you hardly taste the alcohol.
Like being on vacation in my own backyard!!! Will make again and again and *hick-up* again.
This was a good drink! Not overly sweet at all. Definitely will serve at my upcoming party!
This is very, very good. I am already on my second drink. Very fruity and refreshing.
Yum Yum! I've been obsessed with getting my hands on a Bahama Mama, but just too lazy to make it :P I tried this recipe out and it was really good. I used Bacardi and Malibu for the rum and Dole's Orange and Pineapple Juice. :) I do like to add a little more Malibu and orange juice to mine. Thanks for the recipe!
I made a large batch for a party and it was a big hit. Will definately make again and again.
As made (using coconut liqueur as I had no coconut rum), DH rated it a 3--too sweet. I loved it as it so reminded me of some of the cruises I've gone on. Omitting the grenadine syrup, DH rated it a 3.5. I liked it both ways. Beware, 2 drinks OK...3 maybe...but better slow down with the 4th!
im glad i dont have to go to applebees anymore since i now kno how to make it :)
Very good! To save time, Skip the blender and ice and just throw these into a freezer-safe pitcher and freeze overnight. I make a similar bahama mama recipe for parties and freeze a huge cooler full of them. No blending, no ice and they come out perfect every time! Depending on the size of the batch I make, I always check on them in the morning to see if they need time to thaw a little, but it saves alot of time and aggrevation of dealing with a blender! I also add a bag of Dole frozen fruit(peaches/mango/pineapple) to them!
This is wonderful drink recipe. I have made it over and over and enjoy it each time. Thank you for sharing.
This drink is absolutely delicious and deserves five stars on any hot summer day! I lessened the amount of grenadine and placed it in a shaker to get the top really white and frothy, and then enjoyed it in a tall glass over ice. It was perfect!
Nice tropical drink. I will freeze the OJ for use next time to keep the drink from getting watered down.
HUGE hit!!!! we make GIANT pitchers and take them out on our boat all the time! super drink...don't change a thing!
I did not like this drink. By the other reviews it sounded like a very flavorful tropical drink. It did not have much flavor at all.
Awesome...at first I tried the orange/pineapple/banana juice combo that others had used but absolutley did not care for the banana in it so made it exactly as the recipe states but doubled the liquor (I like my drinks with some bite). I used cups instead of ouces and made a batch to put in the frig. Even good the next day. Definately a keeper, just will use the recommended amount of booze for a gathering....could scare people! Nice summery flavor :)
Delicious! Wouldn't change a thing.
Very light & fruity. Refreshing.
This drink was easy to make, refreshing, and tasted great. I used the dole pineapple, orange, banana juice to make it easier & save room in my fridge. I think that if you use pineapple juice & OJ it might have a stronger fruity taste than the dole juice. I will definetly be making this all summer long. thanks!
Very very yummy!! I didn't blend mine, I served them "on the rocks." Everyone, young and old, enjoyed the drink.
I switched out the plain rum for dark rum and sometimes spiced rum. Using regular pale rum, is not quite the way I like them.
this recipe is awsome and exactly as i remember from my recent cruise to the bahamas.thanks for sharing
Very yummy, I did these on the rocks since I am not into icee drinks anymore. They were yummy. I drank one and feeling it. I did 3 oz oj 3 oz pj. 1 Shot captains morgans , 1 shot malibu, 1/2 shot grenadine. Perfect!!!!!!
I did, and it was excellent. Followed recipe to the letter. Summer drink for sure. These would be great at a BBQ or just a get together with friends. Easy to make and easy to drink. Gail
One word: Delicious! I've been 21 years old for less than a year- so I can't say that I've had a lot of drink types since becoming legal- but I enjoyed a virgin Bahama Mama in the carribbean a few years ago and fell in love with it. It was the first legal drink I enjoyed as well, and I just decided to try my hand at making them myself. This recipe is top-notch, however I did substitute the plain rum for some pineapple rum. I will deffinitely be making these again... and soon!
I like this cocktail. Wonderful tropical flavor. Of course, it is necessary to use fresh pineapple and orange juice.
I made this recipe and they tasted a little snow cone-ish to me. Maybe I used too much ice or something.
Add a shot of Dark Rum on top of the drink after it is in the glass just like red lobster wonderfull
great drink for when the girls come over for the evening!!
great taste! mixs well!
I used to work at Applebee's and they also add banana liquer. Very tasty this way too!
Reminded the Wife and I of our honeymoon to the Dominican Republic. Tasted great!
Great summer drink. Easy,tasty and refreshing!
Great tasting recipe AS WRITTEN. I tried this at first using the Dole Orange Pineapple Banana juice that others suggested and it did not taste right. That banana threw the whole thing off for me...However I tried it again today following the ingredients as listed and it tastes great! Much better!
I made one small adjustment: tripled the rum. It was still amazing and now I'm having a great time.
Okay, but lacked flavor.
I used coconut flavored drink mix in a can instead of coconut rum. Didn't bother to double up on the regular rum either. Love it.
I made these for a pool party using a margaritaville blender and everyone loved them!
pretty good. i will make again for friends that perfer sweet drinks over strong ones.
this is definately a great drink, of all fruity drinks that I have ever tasted this one is the best.
Great reviews from my Memorial Day gang. I made them by the pitcher so guests could easily serve themselves over cubed ice. I reduced the amount of grenadine by half because the "test" drinks were way too sweet. Also used Dole orange/pineapple juice. I always have a signature cocktail for Memorial Day and this is the best so far.
So good idea with frozen peach, mango and more.... Put in The freezer with Dole juice Banana, Orange, Mango and Pineapple. No blender ! Everybody, love these drink around The pool. Thanks for The poster advice. Delicious.....
Very good! I used a shot of both rums, a shot of grenadine two shot fulls of o.j. and dole pineapple-orange-banana and two cups of crushed ice. PERFECT size drink. I could see this being dangerous.....
Greattttttttttttttttt
Made this for New Year's Eve. My husband and I LOVED them!!! So wonderful!
OH MY!!!!!!! This is so good. My wife and I love these.
I like mine "on the rocks" so I don't blend it all together, but serve on ice, instead. Great mix/blend of ingredients, wonderful taste. Love it! Thanks for sharing!
These are very good, a little too good!
We enjoyed these over rocks, with a tad less grenadine and a tad more coconut rum. Very nice and "islandy".
Absolutely perfect!!!!!! Makes me feel like I'm on a beach on St. Thomas!!!!!! Make a big batch because it will disappear fast!! :)
This was very yummy and very dangerous! I added an additional ounce of vodka to give it more kick. Also, I used blended orange pineapple juice.
This is simply a wonderful coctail recipe. We have been making it again and again during the last week and serving it to all friends who are really thrilled. Thank you for sharing.
We just got back from the bahamas and this was very close to ones we had on the beach. Very tasty!
Awesome
I really liked this! I add a good amount of mango juice as well.
DELICIOUS - you can not go wrong with this island drink. Tastes good with crushed ice or on the rocks.
It was good, but I didn't find it as good as many of the other reviews said. It seemed to be missing something, but I don't know what.
Not much on 1/2 oz. went 1 1/2 oz. to 3oz. and it was great. Wife liked it and she really doesn't like a drink.
This drink was great! The perfect beverage for a summer cookout.
Flavourful Delicious knock my wife out. :-) Yes I will be making this again.
These were the absolute perfect drink for our pool party! Everyone loved them and was asking for the recipe. We garnished the drink with pineapple & orange slices. I highly recommend this drink!
Awesome drink! I used banana rum instead of plain, and it is fabulous :)
I make these after a long day as a stay-at-home mom. They are refreshing and make you wish you were at a nice warm beach enjoying it. Not too alcohol tasting.
This is pretty close to how you are suppose to make a Bahama Mama , But you are suppose to use 1 part light rum, 1 part coconut rum, 1/2 part grenadine, 2 parts orange juice , 2 parts pineapple juice and blend in a blender. You can pour over ice or add ice if you want a slushy type drink. This how they make it in the Bahamas. Substitute the word part with oz , cup ,pint or whatever.
Great drink! Served it at a party and everyone enjoyed it!
Great drink on a hot day! Next time I am going to cut down on the ice. I might try 1/2 cup of ice.
Excellent, very tropical drink. I found this recipe a few weeks ago and have made it several times since. I originally made it using the blender, but now prefer it on the rocks.
wonderful for a warm afternoon on the back porch hangin with friends
Good recipe. I like it a little stronger so I increased the rum by 1/2 ounce.
If I could give this 10 stars, I would! This has become the "it" drink at get togethers! The combination of fruity flavors screams summer! We love it!
A bit strong, but tasted as good as a cocktail you would get at a bar. The real thing! You definately have to double the ingredients for a single drink, though.
Excellent drink. I made if for the Survivor finale and now my wife wants a pitcher for a party she is having. Sweet and smooth.
A great and very popular tropical drink. Traditionally, you add creme de banana to it but the banana rum would be a cheaper alternative (2 bottles vs. 3). That's the joy of tropical drinks...you can modify them to your own personal liking! And everyone likes an escape to the islands from time to time...even if it IS mentally with an umbrella drink in hand!~
This drink was a big hit during the summer....I used Dole Pineapple/Orange Juice in the refrigerated section because I do not like the taste of juice from a can....This is a definate keeper!
This is so good! I made these for a bon voyage party and people loved them, beacuse it was for a party I didnt blend it with ice I just had guests poor it over ice cubes..it was still excellent!
Delicious! Although I did double the liquor!
Delicious flavor but not slushy at all following the recipe directions. Maybe because our ice is regular size and not crushed. Next time I will add more ice so it is thick and frozen.
Delicious
Double this recipe and you've got a winner! Thanks!
Wow, these are so great, I add a little bit more ice to combat the quick melting here, but yum:)
These drinks were pretty good - recently came back from the Dominican and they tasted exactly like the way they made them there. Next time I'd probably increase the coconut rum and decrease the ice but overall, was a very good recipe.
Excellent drink! Just the right blend of fruits and rums.
Very good! Unfortunately I didn't have any coconut rum, so I just doubled the spiced rum and I thought it still had great flavor. I don't love slushy bahama mama's, so I just mixed it together in my cocktail shaker and then poured it over ice. I would definitely make this again! Excited to try it again with the coconut rum and the orange pineapple banana juice that some reviewers mentioned.
I made these over the holidays and my sister and I were crazy for them. They taste so nice and go down easy! LOL!! They reminded me of summertime!
Good! Next time though I will add a little more O.J. and less pineapple juice. I served over the rocks. Next time I will try it with the crushed ice.
Great drink! I used creme de banana instead of plain rum. Perfect drink for a party. Can't wait to make it for friends.
Love it! Great tasting for next to the pool. Thanks!
delicious made it with dole pineapple and garished it with strawberrys
This is the closest to Margaritaville I am ever going to get. This is a keeper!
I Will, love it
Followed the recipe to the T and it was bland... this recipe needs more sugar or something!
Very good. Also drank this on the rocks. Used Capri Sun since I didn't have any orange juice and it was quite tasty. I can see making a huge pitcher of these for a party. Pretty color to boot.
So good!!!
