Bahama Mama

187 Ratings
  • 5 146
  • 4 31
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

A delicious tropical adult drink!

By THALL

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine regular rum, rum with coconut flavoring, grenadine, orange juice, pineapple juice and crushed ice in an electric blender. Blend until the drink's consistency is slushy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 8.5mg; sodium 21.1mg. Full Nutrition
