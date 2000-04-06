Tropical Tiramisu

Ah, nothing like the sweet taste of the tropics! Using my leftover coconut bunny cake I created a tiramisu featuring the tropical flavors of pineapple, mango, ginger, and macadamia nuts. My cake was a white cake but a leftover yellow cake would work just as well. Sliced almonds can be substituted for macadamia nuts.

Recipe by Roxanne E Chan

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, honey, and pineapple juice concentrate until light and fluffy; set aside. In a small bowl, combine the mango nectar and rum extract; set aside.

  • Place half of the cake cubes in a 1 1/2 quart glass bowl. Drizzle half of the mango/rum mixture over the cake, then spread half of the cream cheese mixture over the cake. Sprinkle on half of the ginger and nuts. Repeat layers.

  • Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight. Garnish each serving with fresh mango slices and pineapple.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 64.6g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 41.7mg; sodium 293.5mg. Full Nutrition
