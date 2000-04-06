Tropical Tiramisu

Ah, nothing like the sweet taste of the tropics! Using my leftover coconut bunny cake I created a tiramisu featuring the tropical flavors of pineapple, mango, ginger, and macadamia nuts. My cake was a white cake but a leftover yellow cake would work just as well. Sliced almonds can be substituted for macadamia nuts.
the crystallized giner and macadamia nuts made this recipe. I didn't have leftover cake so I made a white cake in a jelly roll pan, cut it in quarters and stacked those for four layers. instead of mango juice and rum extract, I used a mango flavored rum to brush on each layer, which gave great flavor to the cake. frosting the cake with cool whip really balanced it all out. decorate with fresh fruit for an impressive look! this served 10-12
This was excellent, however I would double the recipe next time as there is enough to make seveal batches. Also, I sprinkled Rum (dark) on the cubed cake. This added needed flavor. Also, I used Angel food cake and added coconut to the recipe. Topped it with whippped cream and added a slice of Mango to the top for presentation. GP
I used real rum instead of rum extract and topped the dessert with Cool Whip. It was a huge hit! I brought it to my office for a potluck and got rave reviews -- although I'm afraid people may have been a little tipsy from the rum!
Great recipe, only changes are I went easy on the ginger, used about a 1/4 cup real rum instead of extract and I used sponge cake with a little mango jelly spread on it before cubing it up... next time I may fold some whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture...
