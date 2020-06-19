Zucchini Summer Soup

Rating: 4.08 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This soup can be served hot or cold, and is great to use up those giant zucchinis from the garden! This soup can easily be adjusted to your personal tastes. If you want a thicker soup you can cut back on the tomatoes and add a little more zucchini. Serve with Parmesan cheese.

By Elizabeth

Recipe Summary test

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place zucchini cubes in colander; sprinkle with 2 teaspoons of salt and let stand to drain for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine in a blender the roma tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, tomato paste, and water; blend until smooth.

  • Pour tomato mixture and chicken broth into a large stockpot. Bring to a boil over medium heat; immediately reduce heat to low; stir in sugar and simmer, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in garlic, onion, green pepper, and zucchini, and cook and stir until onion is clear and zucchini is lightly brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer vegetables to blender and pulse a few times, just enough to chop.

  • Add vegetables to the stockpot; stir in lemon juice, dill, tarragon, and parsley. Simmer, uncovered, for 35 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper to taste. Simmer an additional five minutes. Let stand for ten minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 1603.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

bumpitykids
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2008
I read the previous reviews and so didn't have high hopes for this recipe. But we are so flush with tomatoes and zucchini right now that I thought it was worth a go. I'm so glad I did! I think this recipe is terrific! I love the dill and the taragon both of which become very subtle after simmering. I made few changes to the recipe. I peeled and seeded our torpedo-sized zucchini. I didn't use roma tomatoes just some that my husband had recently harvested. I used only 1/2 a cup of water. Next time I might reduce the sugar a bit but that's the only change that I think I'd make. And the good news is that there's plenty of leftovers so I'll freeze half for a cold fall evening. We had the soup with some crunchy bread and had what I thought was a perfect meal. My three-year-ld thought so too. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Dawn Marie Downour
Rating: 3 stars
08/26/2008
I am not sure that I like the dill in it. I added a can of white beans for protein. Made a vegatarian meal with some toast and white wine. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
cookiequeen
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2008
OK..this soup is certainly different. Can't put my finger on what is missing. The spices need to be played with quit a bit to get the right taste. I did in the end mix together 3 egg yolks with 1/2 cup heavy cream and gradually added that into the soup. This improved the flavor for me tremendously. I'm not sure if I'd make again given the time it takes to prepare. But maybe..just maybe. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Val
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2010
Excellant soup and great way to use up those over-sized zucchinis. Read More
Helpful
(3)
starstar
Rating: 3 stars
07/07/2010
I would've called this a Tomato soup with Zucchini rather than a Zucchini Soup. It really could be used as a pasta sauce. Not bad flavor though. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Cori Anderson
Rating: 3 stars
08/12/2009
This seemed more like a pasta sauce than a soup to me. I doubt I'll make it again although my mom seemed to like it so she might. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Keily
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
Delicious as is. The whole family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Laura Townsend
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2012
This was really really good I adjusted it for my 4 qt slow cooker. I put the chicken broth in the slow cooker on high while I started to prepare the remaining ingredients. I dissolved sugar in a small cup of the hot broth and lemon juice and then added back to the slow cooker. I used a pint of my own canned tomatoes which I put a tablespoon of lemon juice in that when I can. I used 3 teaspons of dried dill weed and 1 1/2 teaspoons of dried tarragon and 1 tablespoon of onion powder and used 1 tablespoon of freeze dried garlic. Cooked on high in slow cooker and was ready in 3 hours I have 4 stars because the parmesan to me added a grittiness I didn't like and also think it's better to peel tomatoes when used in any recipe. (quickest easiest way is to put in boiling water no more than 1 minute and immediatly put in ice bath and skins should come right off) Will make agein with either all fresh ingredients or with my modified slow cooker recipe.... Read More
Helpful
(1)
remcameron
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2013
Made this for the staff at work it was a major hit!! Very flavourful and hearty! Read More
