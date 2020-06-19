Zucchini Summer Soup

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars I read the previous reviews and so didn't have high hopes for this recipe. But we are so flush with tomatoes and zucchini right now that I thought it was worth a go. I'm so glad I did! I think this recipe is terrific! I love the dill and the taragon both of which become very subtle after simmering. I made few changes to the recipe. I peeled and seeded our torpedo-sized zucchini. I didn't use roma tomatoes just some that my husband had recently harvested. I used only 1/2 a cup of water. Next time I might reduce the sugar a bit but that's the only change that I think I'd make. And the good news is that there's plenty of leftovers so I'll freeze half for a cold fall evening. We had the soup with some crunchy bread and had what I thought was a perfect meal. My three-year-ld thought so too. Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars I am not sure that I like the dill in it. I added a can of white beans for protein. Made a vegatarian meal with some toast and white wine. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars OK..this soup is certainly different. Can't put my finger on what is missing. The spices need to be played with quit a bit to get the right taste. I did in the end mix together 3 egg yolks with 1/2 cup heavy cream and gradually added that into the soup. This improved the flavor for me tremendously. I'm not sure if I'd make again given the time it takes to prepare. But maybe..just maybe. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Excellant soup and great way to use up those over-sized zucchinis. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars I would've called this a Tomato soup with Zucchini rather than a Zucchini Soup. It really could be used as a pasta sauce. Not bad flavor though. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars This seemed more like a pasta sauce than a soup to me. I doubt I'll make it again although my mom seemed to like it so she might. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious as is. The whole family loved it! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This was really really good I adjusted it for my 4 qt slow cooker. I put the chicken broth in the slow cooker on high while I started to prepare the remaining ingredients. I dissolved sugar in a small cup of the hot broth and lemon juice and then added back to the slow cooker. I used a pint of my own canned tomatoes which I put a tablespoon of lemon juice in that when I can. I used 3 teaspons of dried dill weed and 1 1/2 teaspoons of dried tarragon and 1 tablespoon of onion powder and used 1 tablespoon of freeze dried garlic. Cooked on high in slow cooker and was ready in 3 hours I have 4 stars because the parmesan to me added a grittiness I didn't like and also think it's better to peel tomatoes when used in any recipe. (quickest easiest way is to put in boiling water no more than 1 minute and immediatly put in ice bath and skins should come right off) Will make agein with either all fresh ingredients or with my modified slow cooker recipe.... Helpful (1)