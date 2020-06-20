Cucumber-Watermelon Salad
This cool, refreshing summer salad is oh so delicious! Sweet and tangy at the same time.
This is a tasty salad (especially on a hot summer's day) as it stands, but adding some crumbled feta really livens up the taste. This is not a salad to be overlooked and also easy on your diet!!!Read More
I really wanted to like this more than I did. I think the balsamic overwhelmed the taste of everything else and also spoiled the beautiful fresh colours. Sorry!Read More
I love this recipe. I've made it twice. The first time exactly as the recipe stated. I did peel and seed my cucumbers. The second time I added crushed pineapple, fresh chopped cilantro and freshly grated ginger. Both versions were absolutely delicious! A keeper!
This was a fun little addition to our dinner recently & it turned out wonderful. My husband who is always the skeptic in our house was a little "wierded" out by a watermelon salad and when he tasted it he automatically was impressed. It is a cool and crisp summer salad, the one thing I did differently is I used white balsamic vinegar and it was great.
I love the sophisticated flavor/color combo that this salad has, which belies how easy it is to put together. I used raspberry white balsamic vinegar, which worked well.
This is a wonderful recipe. I let it sit for a few hours in the fridge and the flavors blended to perfection. A bit salty and a bit sweet. I let the cukes sit in the balsamic vinegar before adding to the watermelon.
This was great! Used Kosher salt, included the sugar, and used superb quality vinegar. Also added an avocado. Very nice brunch salad! The only thing I might change next time would be to use a white balsamic, as the brown masks the vibrancy of the melon and cuke colors together...
This was decent and I enjoyed trying a new kind of salad. It was too salty for me and I found the vinegar overpowering, but I enjoyed the crunchy cucumbers with the watermelon. Not one I'll make again, but it's always fun to try new things!
Interesting taste - not bad at all! I added rockmelon to the mix which tasted ok. I also accidentally put in ground pepper, but this couldn't really be tasted in the vinegar. Overall was quite nice to eat on a hot summer day!
A wave of flavors in your mouth! Sweet and Salty and so refreshing. Followed the directions exactly (including the sugar) and it came out great!
Great, Will make again.Was a little afraid of the amout of vinegar so used a scant 1/2 cup . It was fine. Next time will add full 1/2 cup.Also used regular cucumbers and seeded them.
Big hit at outdoor party! Put it together early day of, let it marinate 6 hrs. Next time will add vidalia/yellow onion to compliment the cuke. A different and great way to serve watermelon!
Good...it was a little watery by the time I served it...will wait to add vinegar until very end.
This was really disappointing for us. To be fair, I got called away in the middle of making it, and the watermelon and cucumber had to sit (after being tossed with the salt and sugar) for a while before I added the balsamic vinegar. When I came back, there was a lot of liquid to pour off. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly, but we weren't huge fans of the results. The cucumber tasted really salty, and overall it seemed like a waste of good ingredients (including a superb balsamic vinegar, the best I've ever had). The baby liked it, but no one else was wowed. I thought I would have liked to try it with feta like other reviewers suggested, but given how salty the cukes were, I don't think it would have been a good mix. I'm not sure if the wait really made that big of a difference, but I won't be trying it again to find out.
Such a surprise! The watermelon and cucumber work so well together. I added white onion for an additional balance of flavors.
This is pretty good. The balsamic is what really makes this.
for adults, not really for kids, i liked it but my kids didn't ...I added Cayenne to my serving , that made it POP...:0) would give 4 stars if the whole family liked it...
It was a wonderful treat for my class on a hot sunny day!!!!!!! I think that it could have just one little detail changed though, I would have put less balsamic vinegar on the watermelon and cucumber. Other than that it was a wonderful dish!!!!! :D :) :P
delicious, light summer salad. unique and super easy
The only drawback to this recipe is that there are a lot of people who will look at it funny and not necessarily give it a chance. Those of us who like something a little different absolutely loved it!
This was fantastic. I served it at a family BBQ and everyone raved about how good it was. And the best part is how easy it is to make!
We thought this was very good. Sweet, salty, love it.
Added feta. It was ok. Though it did get a lot of compliments at the cookout we brought it to.
Yum! I really liked this. I'm giving it a 4 because I didn't really measure any amounts and probably added less balsamic than called for. Honestly, I could probably do without the cukes and be just fine. I've had strawberries and balsamic together, but never watermelon. Thanks!
The watermelon haters really enjoyed this recipe which surprised me. I liked this a lot it was a nice change of pace. Thanks!
This was pretty weird. The flavor combinations sounded good but nobody actually enjoyed it.
I made this but was not sure how I felt about the combanation but it was wonderful we made it just like the recipe said , I do think the next time we will let it set in fridge awhile longer . and I thought adding some green onion might be good as well
Better two days later. So little calories; such big taste. These are totally refreshing, too. I liked then a lot better than my husband, who has a few dislikes when it comes with food. It could be a girl thing such as for a bridal/baby shower. My watermelon created a lot of juice and I had cut back on the balsamic vinegar.
Loving it! Added fresh mint then red onions soaked in lime juice. As for the balsamic vinegar and salt, added to each individual portion to their liking.
A great summer salad! Even my very picky husband ate it! Great recipe, Thanks!
I've made this twice. The first time I followed the recipe & used balsamic vinegar. I thought it was too strong. The next time I used apple cider vinegar & it was fabulous. Also, I peeled & de-seeded the cucumbers. Was a really big hit at the party I brought it to. Thanks for sharing!
Simple to make, flavors compliment one another perfectly. It's very refreshing.
Not bad, but needs something. Mint, maybe?
I love this salad, I use white balsamic vinegar its not as overpowering.
I found the recipe much improved with feta cheese, green onions (instead of red) and a raspberry vinegarette instead of the salt/vinegar. I wojld rate it a 5 with these changes.
good, but don't go crazy with the balsamic!
Wow! This is a beautiful salad with an amazing fresh flavor. It was perfect for our Memorial Day BBQ. I did add a little Feta but I must say it was perfect without it. Every one enjoyed it!
Refreshing, but you have to drain it often as the salt constantly drains the water from the melon. Therefore I could hardly taste the balsamic.
Very unique and very good! Loved the blending of the balsalmic vinegar and the watermelon, what a contrast. Have made it twice already.
This definitely has a pickled flavor (think mini gherkins) and though it is tasty, I think it would benefit from less vinegar and sugar. Watermelon and cucumber are already naturally sweet, and the vinegar (in this amount) seems to distract from the taste rather than enhance it. Thanks for a great start, but I'll make modifications if I prepare this in the future!
This was a big hit w/ company. The sweet/tangy taste, great colors, crunch of cukes w/ soft, sweet watermelon. I will definately make this over & over. Thanks RHOV!
Very refreshing, easy on the calories salad. I used white balsamic so the color was just great. Also added some feta, as others suggested. Nice change of pace salad, thank you.
Really cool and delicious. Highly recommend it!
Nice summer salad with an interesting taste. I used regular cucumber since I had extra in the fridge. My husband wasn't a fan, but I enjoyed it -- even better the next day. I might use a little less vinegar next time.
We both liked this, but did have to add more sugar to the vinegar. Next time I will use Splenda.
I absolutely love this recipe I make it all the time it’s very refreshing in the summer?
I added a half cup red onion'
Very different. Nice and refreshing!!
Used a really excellent (expensive) balsamic plus some feta. No sugar. Just a few grinds of salt. Poured in balsamic until it looked good. A half cup would have been too much. Was excellent and refreshing salad that used up some of the massive amount of cucumbers I have.
Refreshing summer salad. I topped it with feta cheese just before serving.
Tasty. I added less balsamic vinegar because there was lots sitting in the bottom of my bowl. Was nice to dip bread in though.
This was a great salad. Very refreshing. I didn't use the sugar because watermelon is sweet enough.
So refreshing and unexpected taste!! We served feta cheese on the side. So easy!!!
Very refreshing salad. I added some Grapefruit Balsamic and pepper, that made it pop.
I used local cucumbers and made a Lemon-Lime Vinaigrette that went over it. It was refreshing with the sour of lemon-lime and sweet of the watermelon. Excellent salad on a summer day to go with hamburgs and potato salad.
A tasty, quick to make summer side dish. Flavor to calories ratio is super!
simple and tasty. I cut it in half because there are only two of us, but we both liked it.