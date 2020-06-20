Cucumber-Watermelon Salad

This cool, refreshing summer salad is oh so delicious! Sweet and tangy at the same time.

By RHOV

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the watermelon and cucumber cubes in a large bowl, and gently toss with the salt and sugar. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 15 minutes, then gently toss one last time before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 237.6mg. Full Nutrition
