Gravy Stuffing Chicken Bake

Tried this for the first time tonight with these reviewer suggestions: 2 large boneless breast seasoned w/ poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. a bag of frozen mixed veggies (broccoli, cauliflower & carrot. the kind you just steam in the microwave). I used 2 jars of gravy and topped with 2 boxed of stuffing (as directed). 400 for 45 minutes. (In case any one is wondering, 1 box of stovetop measured 2 3/4 cups dry.) After 30 min., I noted the top layer of stuffing was very brown & looked dry so I covered it loosely with foil to prevent burning. It smelled great. After 45 min, I took it out & started plating. Disaster. Chicken was completely raw on top (prob the foil). Top layer of stuffing was very dry so I added 1/2 cup chicken broth and cooked uncovered for another 30 min. Had no back up plan so I had to serve scrambled eggs for dinner before my guy had to go to work. Looks cooked so we'll see tomorrow. Disappointed. Maybe mixing the dry & wet ingredients would have been better? (sigh) Edited: It was good afterall. Just slower than expected. Will make again but allow for that. ROUND 2: OK. Tried this again with a few changes. Cooked chicken thighs w salt, pepper, splash of EVOO in the baking dish for 35 min until done. Mixed 2 jars gravy, veg and stuffing in a bowl, covered chicken and cooked 40 min. Only 1 box of stuffing would fit. (Still can't use canned veg so I used a large bag of frozen broccoli and 1/3 of a bag of frozen corn.) Came out great this time!