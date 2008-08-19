Gravy Stuffing Chicken Bake
This comforting roast chicken and stuffing bake with gravy and vegetables takes just 30 minutes to cook!
this is almost exactly how i make this dish, only no need to precook the chicken, i use bonless breast seasoned w/ poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. sometimes i use a bag of frozen mixed veggies, usually i use the kind you just steam in the microwave in place of the veggies in this recipe then top w/ 2 jars of gravy and the prepared dressing, i use stove top whole wheat. DH loves this meal and so do I using the modifications i do i can have in in the pan and into the oven in less then 10 minutes. i usually bake around 45 minutes or until it is golden brown and bubble and the chicken in cooked through. serve w/ biscuites and a salad. it's like having roast chicken, gravy and stuffing with out all the mess of the whole bird, i've been making this for years.Read More
I made this last night and the taste was wonderful. I followed the directions to the tee except I mixed the chicken, gravy, carrots, corn and used peas up in a bowl first then put in the pan. I made two boxes of herb stove top and put on top and baked for about 40 mins because we like our stuffing crunchy. The only problem is that it came out very watery. The veggies I used were drained so I don't understand what I did wrong.Read More
I would give this 4 1/2 stars. Really good! I used chicken breasts and cooked them in the crock pot. That made the chicken easy to shred. Great comfort food.
This was an easy and tasty comfort food recipe. It smelled so good that before my husband even tried it, he announced that it was one of his new favorites. By using the pre-cooked chicken, it was a quick and easy recipe.
I've made this about 5 times in the past two months, so I had to come back and leave a review! This is the first meal I make after roasting a chicken--I use the leftover chicken and make the gravy for this out of the pan drippings (instead of jarred). I also just use whatver veggies I have on hand. Great recipe for using leftover chicken and pan drippings! My 6 year old says this is his favorite meal I make.
Quick, Easy and tasted great. I made it how another reviewer suggested. I Used thawed chicken breasts with pultry seasoning and cooked it for 45 mins and it was perfect. I did use half the amount of gravy and since i needed to use my beef gravy I tried that. IT was great. The stuffing was crunchy on top and the chicken was moist enough...I loved it.
Made this once, wasn't impressed with the oriiginal recipe. Here's the deal folks: 2 boxes prepared stuffing mix (chicken), cooked and shredded 5 chicken leg quarters and mixed fresh jullienned baby carrots, fresh chopped broccoli and fresh chopped cauliflower. Blended all ingredients together with 1 can turkey gravy, 1 can chicken gravy and 1 can cream of chicken soup. Baked at time and temp in recipe and it was delicious! I highly recommend using fresh veggies.
I don't review often, but I had to on this one. I was worried it would be bland so I was tempted to add things, but other reviews said it was great just as it was. I used a large Wal-Mart rotisserie chicken, I hate mushy carrots so I sliced up baby carrots instead of using canned, I added a can of cut green beans and I doubled the stuffing, as recommended by other reviewers. Everyone loved it, and my husband came home for lunch the next three days and finished it off, something he's NEVER done. Thank you for an EXCELLENT super easy dinner.
I have made this twice in just two weeks, it was delicious! On the second batch I used 2 boxes of stuffing, two cans of cream of mushroom and a big spoonful of sour cream. Everyone loved it. Paired with homemade mashed potatoes and this is a great comfort food meal, thanks for sharing.
This was fantastic! It's such an easy dish to prepare- took me about 10 minutes! I used a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken from the store and the quick stove-top stuffing. SOOOooo simple and also very inexpensive. I've made 4 of these so far for friends to pop in freezer after having a baby, sick family member, etc. All of them are begging for the recipe! I'm almost embarrassed to tell them because of how simple!! ;)
We really liked this recipe...I will double the amount of stuffing next time, like many reviewers suggested.
I put a whole chicken in the crock pot before work for this recipe. It was very good! Next time I may make more stuffing because mine didn't cover the top.
We loved this recipe! Its Thanksgiving dinner in a casserole! I left out the carrotts and just used two jars of chicken gravy. Served with mashed potatoes.
i love dressing so i was excited to make this...followed directions exactly but mine seemed a little dry...next time i will follow instructions again but stir stuffing instead of letting it stay on top to maybe hold more juice...good flavors though
Tried this for the first time tonight with these reviewer suggestions: 2 large boneless breast seasoned w/ poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. a bag of frozen mixed veggies (broccoli, cauliflower & carrot. the kind you just steam in the microwave). I used 2 jars of gravy and topped with 2 boxed of stuffing (as directed). 400 for 45 minutes. (In case any one is wondering, 1 box of stovetop measured 2 3/4 cups dry.) After 30 min., I noted the top layer of stuffing was very brown & looked dry so I covered it loosely with foil to prevent burning. It smelled great. After 45 min, I took it out & started plating. Disaster. Chicken was completely raw on top (prob the foil). Top layer of stuffing was very dry so I added 1/2 cup chicken broth and cooked uncovered for another 30 min. Had no back up plan so I had to serve scrambled eggs for dinner before my guy had to go to work. Looks cooked so we'll see tomorrow. Disappointed. Maybe mixing the dry & wet ingredients would have been better? (sigh) Edited: It was good afterall. Just slower than expected. Will make again but allow for that. ROUND 2: OK. Tried this again with a few changes. Cooked chicken thighs w salt, pepper, splash of EVOO in the baking dish for 35 min until done. Mixed 2 jars gravy, veg and stuffing in a bowl, covered chicken and cooked 40 min. Only 1 box of stuffing would fit. (Still can't use canned veg so I used a large bag of frozen broccoli and 1/3 of a bag of frozen corn.) Came out great this time!
This was pretty good, however we felt that it needed more substance to it. I probably will make it again, but when I do I think I'll either double the stuffing or add some rice to it.
very good, will add to rotation.
This was a nice, easy recipe. Great for kids who are picky eaters!! My daughter has a dairy allergy and this was perfect for her and I was able to get her to eat carrots!! Hubby loved it and toddler had a few bites - which says a lot for him!! I used chopped, steamed baby carrots (it's all I had)and 2 boxes of stove top and left everything else the same!! You could easily put this in a 2qt dish and use only 1 box of stuffing!! Will definitely make this again...Would be great for using Thanksgiving Leftovers!! Thanks!
A tasty way to use leftover chicken. I had no tinned veg,so I used chopped mushrooms, sliced leeks and frozen sweetcorn. I used the meat juices from the roast chicken and a little thin beef gravy. Really nice, and easily customisable. I'll be making this again.
Wow! I have a 23-year-old son who rarely gets excited about ANYTHING... and he couldn't stop raving about this chicken dish tonight! He even went for seconds and asked me to make this dish on a regular basis! This will definitely be added to our future menu plans. Thank you so much.
This was an exceptional meal that everyone in my family loved. I didn't change a thing about it. Quick & easy....just perfect! Thanks!
This dish was so good and so easy to prepare. I had chicken gravy left over so I used that. This is a keeper.
This recipe was very good. I did use 2 boneless skinless chicken breast instead of a roasted chicken and baked it for 40 minutes. Was quick and easy to make, and my family liked it.
Yummy!
i baked 3 chicken breasts. ditched the carrots, and doubled the stuffing!!! it was great and easy :)
I had a lot of gravy and turkey left over from the previous nights "Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Turkey" recipe from this site. I adjusted this recipe, using the rest of the ingredients and it was so quick, easy and delicious, we'll be using this recipe again and again.
Easy and fast for a busy family meal.
This was a great recipe. I did not use pre-cooked chicken and just increased the baking time to 45 minutes. I also added peas and mushrooms to the mix. Great meal for a cold, snowy night.
Halved the recipe - good, quick satisfying comfort dish.
followed easy recipe exactly- very tasty
9x9 pan Put cubed, cooked chicken on bottom Add 1 jar chicken gravy and leftover corn w/chicken & stir Seasoned w/ salt, pepper, onion powder, & nature season Spread cooked Cornbread stuffing on top Baked on 400 for 35 minutes Stuffing had right amount of crunch, & chicken was moist
I was excited to make this based on the reviews. It was super easy--I used a rotisserie chicken and fresh peas and carrots. But, I was disappointed with the lack of flavor. I will try this again and season the chicken.
Only needs one jar of gravy, not two. I baked my chicken separate. Also used frozen carrots and corn instead of canned. Added some chopped celery to the mix. Fantastic side!
Living in Montana during extremely cold nights I look for hardy home cooked meals. This was a hit!! I adjusted this a little by adding a little more gravy and chicken.I was most impressed when my husband took a large plastic container to work the next day. Kudos to you.
This is a wonderful, filling meal. My husband and toddler love it, and it's quick and easy enough to make fairly often.
Pros: Quick and easy to make, and pretty good for leftover meal. Cons: No one was not fond of the carrots and corn medly. Might try again but substitute peas and onions.
Very good
It was just ok. Wont make again
