Gravy Stuffing Chicken Bake

50 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 23
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This comforting roast chicken and stuffing bake with gravy and vegetables takes just 30 minutes to cook!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Shred or tear chicken into bite-sized pieces, removing as much chicken as possible, or as much as you think you need; place torn chicken in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Add corn and carrots; pour chicken gravy and turkey gravy on top. Mix well and sprinkle stuffing over top to cover.

  • Bake in preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 88.6mg; sodium 1179.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/30/2022