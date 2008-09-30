Orange Juice Tzimmes
Stewed carrots and prunes, sweetened with sugar and orange juice.
I made so many changes I wasn't sure whether to write a review or a new recipe! First, I used fresh orange juice and plenty of orange zest. I replaced the prunes with dried apricots, halved the butter, and added honey. Tasted very good and orange-y.Read More
a bit sweeter than other recipes I've tastedRead More
i added a handful of raisins (for my raisin loving guests) and added honey towards the end instead of more sugar. also a bit of nutmeg or cinnamon really brings out the flavors. but a great recipe to tweak! thanks :)
This has become a holiday staple in our house. We use dates instead of prunes. Very tasty and complements just about anything. Works as an appetizer, main veggie, or a dessert even. Have fun making it - it makes your house smell terrific!
Yum yum yum! Everone loved these and barely even knew they were eating veggies!
What an AMAZING tzimmes. When I was cooking it, it looked so uninspiring... but as that hour of simmering passed, my goodness, it starts to smell incredible. By the end it, it was just incredible. ONE SUBSTITUTION, ONE CHANGE: apricots instead of prunes, 2/3 the sugar.
Only substituted raisins for the prunes and added nutmeg and cinnamon. Very tasty!
I HATE cooked carrots, but not anymore! These are fantastic with ham. I made two minor changes: no sugar, honey instead and added cinnamon.
Sorry about this one. Carrots never really got soft and it was way too thick.
I doubled the recipe for our Passover dinner. I used some prunes and apricots. I only used 1/2 of the orange juice and water for the rest. I could have used about 2/3 of the total liquid. Everyone loved it even those 2 who said they didn't like cooked carrots.
Solid starting recipe that is easy to adjust according to your own tastes. I used raisins instead of prunes and it came out great. If you are looking for a substitute for the fresh ginger, 1/8 tsp of ground dried ginger worked for me.
I increase the servings to 12 portions and followed the quantities the recipe called for with a few changes: Instead of 4 cups orange juice I went with 3+1 cup of water. I added a teaspoon each of cumin and cinnamon and equal parts prunes and dried apricots. After simmering, I had a fair amount of liquid left so I used a spider to remove carrots and fruit and then turned up the heat to reduce liquid to a syrup. It was delicious and will definitely make again.
the recipe as is did not work for me. I had to add more water otherwise it would burn. I used honey instead of sugar.
