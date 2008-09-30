Orange Juice Tzimmes

Stewed carrots and prunes, sweetened with sugar and orange juice.

Recipe by Ellen Finkelstein

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place carrot and prunes in a pot. Cover the vegetables with orange juice. Bring the mixture to a boil, let boil 10 minutes.

  • Stir in sugar and butter. Simmer gently for 1 hour or until the liquid is almost absorbed.

  • Sprinkle with lemon zest and ginger and let simmer another 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 122.8mg. Full Nutrition
