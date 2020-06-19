Sweet Smoked Pork Ribs

1 of 153

Rating: 5 stars Oh my, these are finger lickin' good! I may be a Northern girl, but I do know a good rib when I taste one. The key to a really good rib is in the rub and this rub is great! I actually made extra and put it in a small jar to have on hand. I did change one major thing though and that was the amount of salt - I cut way back on that; 1 & 1/2 tsp. for the full recipe. The rest of the recipe is a matter of taste. I used 1 Tbsp each of the black and white peppers, but really you could leave it alone. We have a smoker, but if you don't use whatever you have - gas or charcoal grill with a lid. If you do use a grill, wrap the ribs in foil and put a thin layer of BBQ sauce on the bottom of the foil before wrapping to prevent the ribs from sticking. Place them on the grill on low heat, cover, and let them cook for about two - three hours or until done. Unwrap them and finish directly on the grill basting the ribs in the remaining BBQ sauce. As far as the BBQ sauce is concerned again use what you have or like. I didn't have apple juice so I added a splash of apple cider vinegar, a splash of liquid smoke along with the brown sugar to some Bull's Eye BBQ sauce I had (I doubled the amount the recipe called for). These were absolutely fabulous, fall off the bone good - perfect with coleslaw and cornbread. Helpful (133)

Rating: 4 stars It was good overall it got alot of compliments. But personally i felt like the cumin was to strong especially since the smell stayed on my finigers so i would advise to use less or to not use it at all. But overall it was really good! Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars this recipe was deicious. we added jack daniels for extra flavour Helpful (71)

Rating: 4 stars It was good and I did not stick to the recipe because I could tell that it would of been too spicy for my family. Here is what I did: I used 1 tablespoon of the pepper and white pepper. I used slightly less than the 1/4 cup of salt...lets say 1/4 minus 1 tablespoon. I used 1/2 of the cumin because I agreed with another reviewer that the cumin would of been too strong otherwise. Next time when I try this recipe I am going to buy the frozen 100% apple juice and use it undiluted I believe it will bring out a sweeter intensity that I would prefer. I also used apple chips to smoke with and that was great. The meat was fall off the bone good and it was plenty spicy so I was glad I had cut those peppers in half. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I have used this as a rub all summer and been asked many times for the recipe. It is good on chicken, steak & fish as well as pork. Helpful (20)

Rating: 3 stars The appearance of the finished product looked spectacular. My mouth watered as I split the ribs into two bone sections. My first bite of the bark shocked me! I'm a salt driven eater, but this was over the top salty. My next attempt, I'll reduce the salt by half or perhaps double the total weight of the pork ribs. The meat was fall off the bone, moist and the fat rendered out. If it weren't so salty I would have ranked it higher. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I do not have a smoker so I added a small amount of liquid smoke to the dry rub. I also added 1/4 cup of apple juice to the dry rub and let the ribs marinate for 6 hours. I grilled the ribs on my gas grill and brush them with the BBQ/apple juice/brown sugar mixture frequently. They came out so tender and the taste was perfect. I served the ribs with a side of grilled zucchini/yellow squash and couscous. Enjoy!!!:-) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars On Saturday my Masterbuilt 30" smoker arrived. After doing the preheating (cleaning the unit) on Sunday, I gave this recipe a try. Not knowing what to expect, I asked my wife & her family to have something else ready for dinner that night. This recipe made me look like a hero. The ribs came out perfectly....even though I did not follow the recipe exactly (I did not marinate the ribs in plastic in the refrigerator as listed). I added apple chips every time I was basting (soaked only for 20 minutes) & left the top vent open fully. I would suggest that you check the meat after 4 hours...my smoker cooked it faster than expected. Most importantly, cover the ribs in foil...this really adds to the flavor. The best part of the recipe is the aroma that your house receives when brining in the ribs... Thanks again! Helpful (18)