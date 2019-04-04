No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

Zucchini lasagna is an ideal low-carb dinner to satisfy your Italian food craving. It's perfect in the summer with garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal. You won't even miss the noodles in this one!

By Jill Welch

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch lasagna
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a deep 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Slice zucchini lengthwise into very thin slices. Sprinkle slices lightly with salt; set aside to drain in a colander.

  • To prepare the meat sauce, cook ground beef and black pepper in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add green pepper and onion; cook and stir until meat is no longer pink.

  • Stir in tomato sauce, tomato paste, wine, basil, and oregano; add a small amount of hot water if sauce is too thick. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer sauce for about 20 minutes, stirring frequently.

  • Meanwhile, stir ricotta, egg, and parsley together in a bowl until well combined.

  • To assemble lasagna, spread 1/2 of the meat sauce over the bottom of the prepared pan. Layer with 1/2 of the zucchini slices, 1/2 of the ricotta mixture, all of the spinach, followed by all of the mushrooms, then 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat by layering in the remaining meat sauce, zucchini slices, ricotta mixture, and mozzarella. Spread Parmesan evenly over the top; cover with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil; raise oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake an additional 15 minutes.

  • Let lasagna stand 5 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note

The lasagna can be assembled a day ahead and refrigerated until ready to bake. You may need to lengthen the baking time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 41.3g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 117.7mg; sodium 2199.7mg. Full Nutrition
