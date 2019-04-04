No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

Zucchini lasagna is an ideal low-carb dinner to satisfy your Italian food craving. It's perfect in the summer with garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal. You won't even miss the noodles in this one!
This recipe was very tasty. You can substitute your own spaghetti sauce, make sure it's extra thick though because once cooked, the veggies give a lot of juice. The best solution is to serve the dish with a good bread to sop up the juice! Great dish for large group, or for reheating during the week in a busy household. It gets better every meal because the flavors continue to meld. Just serve it with a different side each night like green beans, salad. Excellent dish!
I made my own sauce. (Their recipe is questionable: who doesn't cook the onions until soft in olive oil before adding the meat, and why no garlic?? What's with the green pepper? This isn't chili. Why sauce and paste? How about good Redpack crushed tomatoes?) I did use salted zucchini, but I didn't add the spinach or mushrooms, because I didn't have them on hand. BUT..key points: the spinach is sure to be watery as they prepare it. Try using a bag of frozen spinach, and cook it in a bowl in the microwave WITHOUT any added water. The sliced mushrooms are going to be slithery and wet if not cooked first. Use a skillet with 1T olive oil and 2T butter over fairly high heat: they will exude their moisture and then brown nicely. Next time, I'm going to sear each side of the zucchini slices in olive oil after salting and before assembling.
I've never made this specific recipe, but I do regularly make zuchinni no noodle lasagna, and it is great. My tip for moisture reduction - salt your zuchinni slices, then put in the oven at 350F for about 10 minutes (start to turn brown). Pull them out, pat with paper towels, leave on paper towels until ready to put in lasagna. This removes almost all of the water from them. Personally, I like to let the juices from my meat add moisture to my lasagna rather than the veggies juice, so that's why I really drain them well. very good, very healthy!
This deserves 5 stars. I'm sure it would be just as wonderful made according to directions. However, I do have to admit I did change mine a bit... Took the advice of another reviewer & baked the zucchini at 350 for 12 minutes with just 1 tsp of salt sprinkled on it. Don't forget the cooking spray or they stick! Instead of making my own sauce, I just used spaghetti sauce. I also used chicken Italian sausage instead of ground beef. Added the spinach, pepper & herbs (basil & oregano) to the ricotta cheese mixture instead of separately. Added a layer of chopped broccoli & cauliflower and some shredded carrot to the whole mix. (I wanted lots of veggies!) Only used one cup total of Mozzarella cheese, half in the middle with all the veggies & cheese and the other half on top. Also only used about 1/2 of a cup of Parmesan for the top. Was not overly watery for me. A big helping point for that I think is drying out the zucchini a bit in the oven and making sure you do allow it to rest for that 15 minutes after baking. The veggies will soak back up some of those juices. Delicious! My oldest son & husband ate 3 pieces each!
I too was a bit skeptical bout this recipe but my mom said its good try it, my kids loved it! Also for all of you that were talking bout the extra water, my mom told me to add some rice to the bottom of the pan, so i put in like 2-3 handfulls in the bottom and it soaked up all that extra water! workd great! try it! this recipe is a keeper!! I also skipped the salt on the zucchini, and used reg. ragu sauce to save time.
This dish is delicious! I was surprised it didn't call for a little garlic (which I added 2 tbls), otherwise I think it would have been a little tasteless! The leftovers are even better the next day...just like the traditional lasagna!
FANTASTIC! It will not be watery at all as some have mentioned, as long as you follow the tips below. Changes I made: 1. Omitted Green Pepper 2. Used dried basil (2 tsp.) instead of fresh 3. Used dried Oregano (1 tsp.) instead of fresh 4. Skipped the step of salting and letting zucchini sit in colander, instead I sliced zucchini, salted and roasted in oven for at 350 for 10 minutes. 5. Sautéed mushrooms in a 4 tablespoons of butter and then drained before adding them to the dish. 6. Did not add any water to sauce.
This recipe was excellent, and we will definitely make it more often. I used the slicing side of a cheese grater to get really thin slices of the zucchini, and then after salting and draining them I blotted them with a paper towel. As others suggested, I also left out the water from the sauce, and had no problems with too much moisture in the lasagna. I also followed the suggestion to put garlic into the sauce, along with a bit of salt and triple the basil (we had a lot of fresh basil to use). I thought the frozen spinach was strong, so I might try fresh spinach next time. We loved the result!
No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna Haiku: "Who needs the noodles? When there's all this great flavor! I make this often." This recipe takes me way more than 30 min. to prep, so for the many times that I've made it, I always make 2-3 8X8 pans, so that I have additional ones to freeze for another night. I follow everything exactly, except adding alot of minced garlic to the saute, and I usually make the meat sauce as thick as possible, letting it simmer for awhile w/ a sprinkle of all-spice and a bay leaf. Having the spinach squeezed dry (or I'll supplement some fresh), and thoroughly salting, draining and patting the zucchini dry does help w/ the liquid issue that people complain about. Yeah, there's some drippiness when you go to serve this (and it doesn't exactly come out of the pan in attractive slices), but looks aside, it tastes wonderful and the noodles aren't missed.
This was delicious! I made a few alterations to the recipe: I excluded the beef, used one extra bell pepper, didn't add wine or tomato paste to the tomato sauce (I just used tomato sauce with the sauteed vegetables, garlic, oregano, and basil) and I cooked the zucchini prior to layering it in the lasagna. I cooked it on 425 for 5 minute per side with a little salt and pepper. This definitely helped reduce the water in the zucchini. The lasagna came out the perfect consistency and was delicious!
So many have already reviewed this so maybe no one will ever read this but... This was SO good. The flavor is amazing and with the amounts of ricotta and cheese, it tastes like "real" lasagna. I am gluten sensitive so can't do wheat anymore, and prefer to keep away from grains in general. I did the salting, and the tricks to make it less watery, but it still was a bit watery. When I reheated it the next day, though, it was PERFECT, so I think I'm going to cook it once, put it in the fridge, and then just reheat/eat it the next day. It makes a lot. It took me more than the stated prep time, but I made it in two pans, and froze one pan. The time was well worth the amount of good food I got. Thank you for a great recipe!
Received rave reviews at a dinner party. As many warned, it was very watery and I had to drain the lasagna pan several times while cooking. I had salted zucchini before hand and it didn't seem to get ride of water. It was also a lot of work to slice the zucchini - I used a mandoline.
i skipped the salting the squash and didn't add any water to the sauce... make sure the slices are THIN(it is great for the larger squash you don't know what to use for) i replaced the 1 cup tomato paste with 2 small cans tomato paste and the 1 16 ounce tomato sauce (i used fresh tomatoes) i just added fresh ones and quartered them and removed the skins off and put them in the pan they cooked down wonderfully. i did put a put as a base in my pan just to cover the bottom very lightly with minute rice and i accidentally sat my oven at 375 for 45 then 350 for 15 with the foil off and the sauce was perfect! i did use a 12 x 14 pan and just didn't fill it right to the edges that way it was very easy to dish up too. I also in place of the frozen spinach used about two handfuls of fresh spinach and it was PERFECT and not too rich and you couldn't tell there was spinach in there! i also added just a tsp of Italian herb season and next time i would increase that a little and drop the table of chopped fresh oregano and save the cost of that as it is very expensive... the fresh parsley is very nice but you could use dried if you really had to if nothing was available and it meant you couldn't make the dish otherwise. i will be making this again and again!
I wasn't to sure about using zucchini in lasagna but was very pleased with how this turned out. I salted the zucchini but it still came out watery so next time I will make my sauce very thick to compensate even w/ that said it was still delicious !
I made this for dinner tonight--didn't even miss the pasta. I added a tablespoon or two of chopped garlic. I also baked the sliced and salted zucchini in the oven for about 15 minutes and blotted the slices on paper towels before assembling to remove any extra moisture. After baking, I let the lasagna sit for about 20 minutes before cutting. Very tasty and had the normal lasagna consistency.
I made this tonight and everyone really enjoyed it. I did salt the zucchini and put it in the fridge overnight. Like others have pointed out, there was some excess moisture in the dish but it wasn't a lot. My guess is that the moisture came from the spinach, not the zucchini. Also, I want to point out that I used a standard cheese slicer to slice the zucchini. It made pretty thin slices that mimicked the thickness of lasagna noodles. Finally,I didn't peel the zucchini, which I think is worth pointing out. I had a peeled zucchini to use as a demo. Trying to slice it without the skin was really difficult. So, I found that keeping the skin intact makes the zuke much sturdier and easier to slice. Overall, a really great way to use a large zuke and enjoy a noodle-less lasagna.
This is the first one-star rating I've ever given (and I've reviewed many recipes). Perhaps it seems harsh, but I spent so much prep time (way more than 30 minutes) on this meal, and it wasn't worth it. It is perhaps a 3-star meal for taste . . . bland, too meaty, and I missed the noodles, plus I couldn't quite fit all the layers in my 9 x 13 pan. But it isn't bad too eat. It's okay. But a meal that takes so long to make (and requires so much clean-up) should be better than not bad! I was very disappointed.
I made this tonight, following the basic recipe but substituting my "go to" homemade sauce (from the World's Best Pasta Sauce" recipe on this site but eliminated the water for this recipe). I used 3 zucchinis, the first two I brushed with egg and coated in Italian-seasoned panko and sauteed in a little EVOO. It wasn't enough since I wanted a third layer, so I just used the 3rd zucchini/layer raw without salting but I sprinkled some panko over that layer to absorb some of the liquid as it cooked. I didn't use the other veggies out of family preference. It was not the least bit liquidy, likely due to some combination of the thick sauce and the breadcrumbs. The two different textures of zucchini was good (the raw stayed firmer than the pre-cooked) but I think it could go either way. All in all, all 4 of us loved this and I will definitely make it again. (My 16-year old who was very opposed to the idea of lasagna without noodles said he didn't miss the pasta at all and went for seconds)!
Delish! I added a few extras.. I also used 2 yellow squash, sliced the zucchini and squash using the potato peeler to make thin sheets. I mixed the mushrooms into my sauce and added a can of tomatoe paste. The thicker the sauce the better, the veggies let off alot of water while cooking.
I made this for our holiday get together, as a healthy alternative to traditional lasagna. Of course, all the "ladies" were curious to see what it tasted like...and everyone loved it! It is delicious. For those of you with kids, here's my trick answer when they ask "hey, what are those green things??" Answer: "They're Shrek noodles!!" My kids LOVE this dish. (5 and 8 yrs old)
We are on a low-carb diet and really enjoyed this dish. The tomato-meat sauce is very thick--don't add any extra water to the sauce as suggested in the recipe. The zucchini will cook off water when cooked. I was a little bit afraid of how this dish would turn out after reading the reviewers who had to pour out water during cooking. It was a little bit watery, but not enough to cause concern. Next time we are going to use some sausage instead of ground beef to change up the flavor a bit.
Made this tonight. Awesome recipe. My husband loved it and said he did not miss the pasta. In his words, "you can make this for me every night"! Kinda a hit cause I am Italian and love pasta but with that I love it when those I cook for are happy. We have been married 42 years. Thanks for a new healthy twist! I did follow others advise and baked the zucchini at 325 degrees for 10 min. to try and bring out the water. I also substituted a jar of marinara for the homemade sauce. It was delicious!
I picked our very first zucchini from our garden yesterday and then went on a recipe search. I decided to make this vegetarian so I eliminated the ground beef but everything else stayed wonderfully the same with the addition of a few more seasonings and spices. It was terrific! Thank you so much!
This was really good. My husband never thought he would like a vegetable lasagna and he ate plenty and loves it leftover. This was the second time I had made it and I really liked it better. I put about 1 cup of rice in the bottom which really made it less watery than the first time. I also used Prego sauce and cottage cheese and fresh spinach and pre cooked ground chicken because that is what I had on hand and it made prep much easier. I prefer more mozzarella and less parmesan, so just used a little parmesan on top. I have a spiral vegetable slicer, so my 2 zucchini and 1 squash were very thinly spiral sliced and cooked up beautifully. I used a deep pan because when you are initially layering, it is pretty tall, but it does cook down nicely. Will make this regularly instead of pasta since I am now gluten free.
This was very, very good. I did not salt the zucchini because I try not to use a lot of salt but wondered if it would help with the extra moisture in the dish. Make sure the sauce is thick for sure! I also used ground turkey instead of beef. Very good!
No real changes to this already wonderful recipe. We used Sweet Italian sausage vs beef. If you're a South Beach or diabetic diner this is totally worth a try. Opted out of the salt & added water. Bon Appetit
This was very good and a big hit at my house. My husband, who does not like zucchini, even liked it. Since I had a jar of sun-dried tomato and basil pasta sauce on hand, I used that instead of the tomato sauce, paste, wine and seasonings. It turned out great and saved a little time. I will definitely make this again!
I Really LOVE this dish! I've made it several times and have a few cooks notes to share: ~ keep as much water and grease out of the dish as possible. Do salt the zucchini before hand, and squeeze the thawed spinach so that it's almost dry! ~ I prefer ground turkey to ground beef, and I drain off the rendered water and fat. ~ 15oz of ricotta is not quite enough. I supplement with a few T of low-fat cottage cheese. ~ Italian seasoning makes a great spice substitute. ~Forget the hot water; just keep adding red wine until it thins out to a favorable consistency.
I give it 2 stars. it is very watery, almost like a stew... not like a lasagna. I had to ladle the juice out. I was afraid of that because mushrooms sweat. It was also not salty enough. The recipe calls for 1 tablespoon of salt, which is really only used to sprinkle the zucchini. Recipe also does not include that you should pat the zucchini down with a papertowel. Basil and parsley get lost. I would also have left the meat, veggies, and tomato sauce separate. I will need to experiment. Sometimes less can be more.. onions and peppers could be cut too.
Great flavour, but really runny. Also, this made way too much for the two of us, even with leftovers for the next day. I read the idea of putting raw rice in the bottom to soak up the liquid, and while I think this would work, rice just doesn't seem to belong in lasagna for me. Sweating the zucchini was a good idea, but the mushrooms give a lot of liquid when they cook too. Just too runny for my taste, but I do like the zucchini strips idea. Next time I'll likely use some noodles too, just to soak up the liquid, and maybe omit the mushrooms, or at least use less.
I have made it following the recipe and it is a four star. However, when I tweaked it, it was much tastier! Great use for all that zucchini from the garden in the summer. After thinly slicing the zuc, i bread it in bread crumbs and lightly fry it, then make like you would any lasagna. Excellent.
Very Good! I made a number of changes: 1. I Used Trader Joes Vodka Sauce and cooked the moisture out of it (so I skipped the sauce ingredients) 2. I used cottage cheese (I don't like ricotta) 3. I was out of mozzarella so I subbed Jack. 4. Pecorino Romano instead of parmesan -more flavor) It was very good! I also did not sweat the zuchinni, used frozen chopped spinach (not the block) and 1 basket of pre-slice mushrooms -SOOO Good!! I will reduce the black pepper to 1tsp and use mozz. cheese next time, and maybe a bit more pecorino Romano. ** Be sure to brown the top -it is ever so much tastier!
I learned a lot about zucchini while making this recipe. There was a suggestion to salt the zucchini and then let it stand in a colander to drain for a while. I was amazed. I recommend making this dish the day before, letting it sit in the fridge allowed more of the 'water' to surface. I was able to drain even more of it out. The finished product was worth calling home about!
Way too runny. Although it's full of vegies and good for you, my husband and I ate it but didn't care for it much at all. The zucchini needs to be almost grilled in the oven to remove some moisture. The mushrooms, onions and spinach also added too much liquid, maybe they should be sauted in a pan first and liquid removed?? The ricotta was nice but not enough for the layers. As for flavor, there wasn't any. Very bland. I think this recipe has potential, but needs some adjusting.
Absolutely loved it! My husband (who is not a lasagna fan) loved it as well. I followed the other reviews and sweated the zucchini and mushrooms and I had no problem with the moisture. I also used Prego to save some time. One of my favorite recipes from this site!
This recipe was delicious. My non-zuchinni eating husband and kids loved it even with the changes i made! We are on a dairy free diet right now due to allergies so i omitted the cheese and egg. I did not salt the zucchini beforehand either. I made the sauce very thick and used fresh spinach instead of frozen. I also added rosemary to the sauce. Layered it just as instructed. Next time I will top it with fresh tomato slices. IT WAS YUMMY!!! We will be fighting over the leftovers tomorrow.
the only changes i made were the following instead of using jarred tomato sauce i peeled and diced fresh tomatoes and simmered it until they broke down. and i used cooked, fresh spinach, instead of frozen (i did use the red wine and tomato paste for the sauce) for how healthy this is it's delicious, and very creative, will definitely make again.
Wow! This is better than regular lasagna . We are doing a low carb diet and this was amazing. I did use ground turkey to cut the fat that I seasoned up with curry,paprika and salt and used low fat mozzarella. Can't wait to make for guests...absolutely delicious.
great way to use up extra zucchini! mine was not watery at all, but I did pat dry each zucchini before layering in the lazagna and I did a simple sauce (from my own regular lazagna) instead of the one with wine.
I've been making a variation of this for years, but hadn't cooked it in awhile. We used sliced mozzarella, which makes it super easy to layer. Ground turkey, finely chopped broccoli in the ricotta mixture, and four cheese pasta sauce.
My wife and I are on a low-carb diet and this satisfied our craving for italian food. I doubled the mozzarella, halved the parmesan, kicked out the green peppers (wife hates them). I wish that I had bought a 3rd zucchini because only 2 gave me little coverage. My wife complained before I made this that she HATES zucchini and would not like it. She loved it and even said she liked the dish better than regular lasagna...wow. I used a potato peeler to trim the ugly green outside off so she would not notice a huge visual difference and then used a cheese slicer to cut very thin and even slices. If I had thought ahead I would have added some garlic. We will definitely make this again. The calories for 1/8 pan were about 505, 17 carbs.
I also used a cheese planer to slice the zucchini. I substituted store brand Ground Mild Italian Sausage for the ground beef. (FABULOUS!) I used some homemade sauce we had previously frozen, so I skipped the red wine and did not add water. I would recommend a plain marinara or tomato basil sauce if yu are going with store bought. I also didn't read the directions thoroughly and had added the mushrooms to the sauce, which doesn't make a difference and worked out well. It was a bit liquidy even though I salted and blotted my zucchini like crazy, and let the lasagna sit for abut 10-15 minutes once out of the oven. Though, the bit of liquid didn't at all deter from the flavor! I would keep your sauce as dense as possible. I also added a bit of my part-skim mozzerella and parmesan to the ricotta mixture. This really was a huge hit, even with my New York, Italian neighbors, who claimed it was one of the best lasagna's they had ever had! You can't even tell that there aren't any noodles! It was a definite keeper! Delicious and flavorful! I highly recommend it!
Pretty good! I used about 2.5 large zucchinis, sub'd ground turkey for the ground beef, and just used a jar of sauce. Prep was longer than expected. I didn't really salt the zucchini slices and had lots of extra liquid, but I wonder if sauteing the mushrooms beforehand would help? I ended up scooping out the liquid to a bowl then sopping it up with slices of bread. Yum! I'll probably make this again.
I made something very similar to this and it was great. I used turkey sausage rather than the hamburg for more taste. I also sprinkled on each layer oregano along with the basil. I used a low calorie maranara sause and I used low fat cottage cheese and low sodium lowfat mozzerella. It was delicious, tasted just like my regular lasagna just not as ribsticking I guess you would say. I didn't have spinach either and I used frozen broccoli I steamed before putting in the dish. It was fabulous. This just show you can use all sorts of things other than what is listed and it still comes out great.
This was a very goood lasagna, would have given it 5 stars but it was a little to watery ( I didnt add any extra water and it was still a lil runny) I let it sit for 15 mins after it came from the oven and that seemed to help...I personally dont mind a lil juice since I like to soak my bread in it!
Very good! Used zucchini, basil, bell pepper, parsley picked fresh from my garden! I found it hard to thinly slice the zucchini; but did my best. Used jar spaghetti sauce instead of making my own. Next time would add minced fresh garlic to the sautee mix. Would also bake the zucchini slices, as other reviewers have suggested. Used 1/2 nonfat cottage cheese mixed with 1/2 the riccotta. Also used lowfat mozzarella, trying to save some calories. Thank you so much for a delicious, nutritious recipe I will definitely make again!
Excellent recipe that consistently turns out great. Wonderful flavor and the zucchini works fine as “noodles”. I sliced the zucchini and let it sit overnight between paper towels. Solves the issue of being watery.
I recently had bariatric surgery and pasta is a no no. But, before the surgery I was known for my lasaga. I figured I'd try one with zucchini vs. noodles to see if it would be any good. This is a phenomenal recipe! I agree that you might want to precook the onions and green peppers a bit before the meat. But, if you like the al dente feel, you'll do just fine following the recipe as is. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and the taste was amazing. I also used fresh baby spinach instead of frozen because I prefer fresh everything. It turned out really well and I'm definitely going to make it again.
This is awesome! I had a large dinner party, and EVERYONE LOVED it! I did heat up the zucchini in the oven per someone's suggestion, used fresh spinach for just one thin layer and only 1 lb of mushrooms, omitted the water, added garlic. It was awesome!
I love veggie based lasagna recipes. For the comment about not sweating your egglpant, as a countrygirl, I can tell you, eggplant tends to be a bit bitter if you don't sweat it. I would definitely not skip this step. The comments about bitterness are likely not just attributed to the frozen spinach but also to not properly prepping the eggplant. Where I work there are several folks who loath bell pepper, so to solve this problem, I substitute either anaheim or pablano pepper anywhere bell pepper is called for. Pablano is a darker green than bell, anaheim is the same color. Both have a mild pepper flavor but not a lot of heat. Either will give you the color and an added kick of flavor. Add a bit of garlic powder or garlic salt to the veggie mixture and spinach mixture and add 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of salt to the ricotta mixture to enhance the overall flavor of the dish. For my personal preference I also add additional italian spices to the vegetable mixture, only you know your tastes so adjust accordingly.
I used seasoned turkey meat instead of the beef. Also used a yellow squash along with the zucchini. The ricotta cheese really makes it. I'm not a big noodle lover and cook for a diabetic husband so loved the noodleless recipe. Some had advised that the casserole was too watery so I cooked my sliced zucchini and squash in the microwave in water for abt 5 minutes.
I am a first time gardener and plant 6 zucchini plants. A family of two needs one may be two plants. So little to say I have to rely on Allrecipes for zucchini things night and day. HAHA. A friend suggested I try a zucchini lasagna. I searched Allrecipes and came up with this hit. Yes, it was a hit. It was a hit with my spouse and since I made an entire dish, I took the rest to work where the employees loved it as well. I have a potluck on Tuesday that I am bringing it to as well.
My husband and I really loved this recipe. It did take a long time to put together and we didn't end up eating it until about 8:30pm or so, but it was well worth the wait! I recommend all the strategies others have listed about ways to minimize the wateriness.
I was a bit skeptical that this would be good at first, but I had a lot of zucchini to use so I tried it. It was really quite good! I made a few small changes...I used jarred sauce to save time, used italian sausage instead of hamburger and used fat free cottage cheese in place of the ricotta as I do in all my lasagna/stuffed shells etc. It had a bit of extra liquid from the sauce but not too bad. Overall it was tasty, a good source of veggies and may have even been better the next day. I will make this again.
So good! I cooked ground beef, green peppers and onions and added a can of sauce. I used fresh mushrooms, baby spinach and fresh parmesan as well. Was really impressed with this! Didn't even miss the lasagna noodles! It was perfect. thank you for sharing!
5 Start I made this dish for many house guest and they absolutely loved it. However, I did add Italian Sausage and seasoned the ground beef to taste. Also I added a few green onions to the top of the dish as well. It came out perfect and I was requested to make another Lasagna the following day....good luck Thanks to the original cook!!!
I prepared this last night. The sauce was delicious, and I can't say that I missed the noodles. But there is a few problems. Some of the zucchini pieces weren't cook through, and maybe this was due to that it was really hard to get them really thin. Also, even though I didn't add the water it was still super juicy. This made it difficult to serve.
Wow this was soooo good! Even my husband liked it, and he doesn't like zucchini (or most vegetables). I never salted zucchini to draw out moisture before, but it was certainly a good idea! My lasagna was only a little watery. The only bad thing about this dish is the prep time! I added a good tablespoon or so of minced garlic to the meat, and instead of tomato sauce, I had fire-roasted tomatoes I chopped in. I omitted the mushrooms but added a smidge of carrot to the spinach layer, and used mostly dried herbs. This recipe seems very versatile, but I would suggest NEVER ommit the wine...it was the perfect accent flavor! Definitely making again!!
What a fantastic recipe...this is exactly what I was looking for! I'm trying to cut out processed foods like pasta and I had a bunch of zucchini in my fridge. I can see why you salted the zucchini in the beginning. I didn't and the end result was a bit watery but still delicious and worth it to me to save on the added sodium. I attempted to drain some of the liquid off but realized the mess I was about to make and just enjoyed instead. I used about two cups of leftover sauce that I'd frozen (prepared sauce to which I added ground beef, onions, garlic, zucchini, green pepper, mushrooms and a ton of spices) and made the whole thing in a 9 in square glass pan. I substituted reduced fat ricotta, fresh spinach and canned chopped portabella mushrooms since that's what I had on hand. I had to cook it a bit longer uncovered to get a nice browning of the cheese (about 30 minutes instead of 15) but overall it was fantastic! I even think my husband will like the leftovers despite his aversion to "hippy food!"
Loved it. Tweaked a few things. Used dried parsley, basil & oregano. Left out the mushrooms. Instead of frozen spinach used a couple handfuls of fresh chopped collard and Swiss chard greens. Used shredded parm cheese instead of grated . My husband and I loved it. Also didn't put foil on top. I don't like doing that. Just cooked at 325 and the last 20 minutes turned to 350. Which browned the cheese on top nicely
Fantastic recipe. Used store bought sauce but added tomato paste. Still came out a runny mess (even after baking zucchini strips in oven as others recommended) but it tasted out of this world. Used both ground beef and turkey sausage crumbles. My 10 year old and husband had seconds and my daughter asked for leftovers the next day. Will definitely make again. Just gotta figure out how to make it less runny.
I don't give 5 star reviews often...but this one is worth it! I followed this recipe pretty much to the tee...and it was great. I added 4 ice cubes of my homemade frozen chicken stock instead of watering down the sauce with water. I also added some garlic powder, but next time I may add fresh garlic. My picky husband loved this. I asked him if he missed the noodles...and he said NO, very emphatically! I can tell that I will be making this one often!
I can't believe how well this turned out. I sliced my zucchini with the "slicing" side of my cheese grater and they turned out great. I used ground italian sausage instead of ground beef, and dried herbs instead of fresh. I didn't drain the zucchini, but I didn't add any hot water either. I completely forgot the red wine (must have had too much in my glass!) but the dish was really delicious and now I have leftovers for a couple of days. Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
Wow! I was not expecting the flavor to be so delicious! I did make a few modifications: 1. Made Homemade Sicilian Ricotta Cheese and used 1 ball of it (not sure how many ounces). 2. Doubled the zucchini due to only having small zucchinis. 3. Had to use a combo of Parmesan/Parmesan Reggiano due to not having enough Parmesan. With that being said, it tasted great. Will like to omit the ground beef next time and see how it turns out.
I love that this is gluten-free! We followed the recipe to the best of our skills (we have NEVER followed anything to letter that I can recall) and used seasoned tofu in the place of the meat. I loved that we were able to use some of the zuchini we accidently let turn into belugas in our garden...you couldn't taste that it was overgrown and it didn't go to waste! Yum!
This was very tasty, but if wish I had read all the reviews first. It came out SO watery, even after salting and patting the zucchini dry, same for the spinach (I used fresh cause I had it), and baking it without foil in the hope that some of the liquid would evaporate. When I went to turn the dish halfway through, I sopped up four paper towels' worth of juice, and there were still two paper towels' worth at the end after it sat before cutting it. I will make this again cause the hubs LOVED it, and the portions are pretty large for the calorie count, but I think next time I will roast or grill the zucchini first to help cut down on the moisture. I used a mandolin and cut the zucchini pretty thin; maybe that had something to do with the way it came out so watery. I did sub ground sausage, too, because I had to use it up. All in all, according to the Italian hubs, it passed muster by a mile for an acceptable lasagna. It's worth a try.
I had a zucchini lasagna once before made by my sister and it was absolutely delicious and held its "form" when served. You couldn't even tell there were no noodles. This one was runny and not that tasty.
I wasn't expecting much from this recipe so I was very happy that it turned out so well. Even more amazing: all of my kids ate it!! I used all dried spices instead of fresh to save money. I used a bit more mozzarella and shredded parmesan instead of grated. I also dropped bits of butter on top before cooking. I cooked it without the mushrooms as nobody in our house liked them. Next time I willl skip the green pepper as well to make this more kid friendly. The zuchinni and spinach have a much milder flavor than the pepper, so the kids didn't notice it. I also used fresh spinach instead of frozen, so I used less than 16 oz.
