Baked Caramel-Apple French Toast

I made this recipe once for a work putluck breakfast, since I could make it the night before and just bake it while getting ready in the morning. Well, once was all it took and I have not been able to make anything else for all potlucks after that. This is so delicious for for a group breakfast or brunch. I have even out it together and wrapped it up for my brother's family for Christmas morning breakfast. They just popped it in the oven while opening presents and reheated the sauce. Over the years of making this, I have discovered a few tips that I now use. I bake it for at least an hour and 15 minutes. I like a drier french toast and this seems to gift it the golden brown the recipe calls for. I use Granny Smith apples. The tartness with the sweetness of the sauce helps balance the flavor. Also, to slice the apples, if you have a mandolin or easy slicer, it goes so much faster and then you don't have to peel or core the apples. To lighten it up, I always use egg substitute. Even the harshest critics will never know the difference. Will continue to make this recipe for years to come. PS.This recipe title should be "Caramel Apple Baked French Toast" much more true to the dish.