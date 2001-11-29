Baked Caramel-Apple French Toast

4.4
151 Ratings
  • 5 96
  • 4 38
  • 3 8
  • 2 8
  • 1 1

Baked French toast with apples and caramel sauce. The consistency of the finished recipe will be similar to bread pudding! A glass baking pan will help prevent the toast from sticking.

Recipe by joanrn1983

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
15 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
18 pieces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut bread into 1 1/2 inch thick slices and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking pan. In a large bowl, beat eggs with 1 1/2 cup skim milk, 1/3 cup white sugar, and 1 tablespoon vanilla. Pour egg mixture over bread slices.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange apple slices on top of bread. Sprinkle cinnamon, nutmeg, and 2 tablespoons white sugar over apples. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • In the morning: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake toast in preheated oven until golden brown, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, combine 1/2 cup white sugar, flour, and margarine. Stir in brown sugar, 1/2 cup skim milk, and 2 teaspoons vanilla in a small saucepan. Cook until thick. Serve French toast hot with warm sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 385.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022