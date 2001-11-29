Baked Caramel-Apple French Toast
Baked French toast with apples and caramel sauce. The consistency of the finished recipe will be similar to bread pudding! A glass baking pan will help prevent the toast from sticking.
I made this twice last year for the holidays and instead of chopping my own apples, I bought apple pie filling and used that instead. It came out great and everyone asked for the recipe. I also used a jar of caramel ice cream topping instead of making my own caramel sauce.Read More
I made this recipie for my daughters slumber party. I was very busy with the girls and forgot to make it the night before. I assembled it a couple of hours before breakfast. Then baked it. It turned out great. The girls loved it. I did not make the sauce, I was too tired...I just used maple syrup. It did stick to the pan, next time I will spray it.
This was one of the "best" recipes I have ever made. It was a sure hit at a family breakfast get together.
This is the best baked french toast recipe I've tried yet. Maybe since I used Challah bread, mine was a bit drier and less like bread pudding (which I preferred). Too often I've ended up with a soggy bread, eggy mess. This actaully looked like french toast slices I had cooked in a pan. When I poured on the egg mixture the bread immediately soaked it up (and there were a few dry spots so I even added a couple more eggs) maybe that is the secret. I didn't do the apples (but will certainly try that) since I was also serving a crockpot oatmeal with apples and raisins. Instead, after baking, I arragned the slices on a platter, topped with fresh sliced bananas, and then drizzled the caramel sauce over them - delish!!! and quite an impressive presentation, too. You could even add walnuts or pecans!
I am NOT a good cook by any means, but this recipe turned out DELICIOUS! I found it was very easy to make, even though you had to prepare the night before. It tasted gourmet and looks very Martha-Stewartish (excellent presentation). I followed the recipe to the letter (though the recipe did not specify which types, I used granny smith apples and "light" brown sugar)I also sprinkled some powdered sugar over top. It was perfect with fruit salad. YUMMY - I will defintely make this one again!
This was so good. The sauce was very tasty. I would just make the sauce and serve it over ice cream. I made this Hawaiian Bread II, and it was a good choice.
I made this recipe once for a work putluck breakfast, since I could make it the night before and just bake it while getting ready in the morning. Well, once was all it took and I have not been able to make anything else for all potlucks after that. This is so delicious for for a group breakfast or brunch. I have even out it together and wrapped it up for my brother's family for Christmas morning breakfast. They just popped it in the oven while opening presents and reheated the sauce. Over the years of making this, I have discovered a few tips that I now use. I bake it for at least an hour and 15 minutes. I like a drier french toast and this seems to gift it the golden brown the recipe calls for. I use Granny Smith apples. The tartness with the sweetness of the sauce helps balance the flavor. Also, to slice the apples, if you have a mandolin or easy slicer, it goes so much faster and then you don't have to peel or core the apples. To lighten it up, I always use egg substitute. Even the harshest critics will never know the difference. Will continue to make this recipe for years to come. PS.This recipe title should be "Caramel Apple Baked French Toast" much more true to the dish.
I love this recipe and have used it to feed 50 people. They love it. It's easy and the syrup is divine!
Delicious! The sauce really does pull it all together. My husband, who is not a big fan of apples, still loved this recipe.
I just served this to a large group and my guest loved it! It was the hit of my brunch. The carmel sauce maked this dish very special
Though you must prepare this the night before, it is such a sweet delight. I actually gave some to my friends and they had smiles on their faces the next time I saw them wanting more. Wonderful!!! Thanks!
Outstanding!! Everyone loved it and I loved the sliced apples on top. I sliced up french bread before it got too hard and froze in a ziploc bag. Then I just pulled out the slices and made this recipe as is, except I did add one extra egg. The pan fed 5 and would likely have fed 6, but not 12. I made the yummy caramel sauce (and also added chopped walnuts on top), but I think maple syrup sounds like a great alternative as well. I used whole milk and some leftover cream, but will go lowfat next time with 1% milk. 3 apples is plenty on top. Wonderful for serving guests. Thanks for sharing, I will definitely make this one again!
Made as directed. I was weary of the caramel sauce. I thought it would be too sticky sweet. But the sauce was really good! The dish was much better with the caramel sauce vs. maple syrup. Next time I will try using large cubes of french bread and tossing the apples in the spice/sugar mix before topping so that all of the apples get some of the spice/sugar. (Also, I used Granny Smith apples and they seemed too tart. I will try a less tart apple next time.)
The caramel sauce made this recipe great. It was also very easy to prepare the night before.
This was a huge disappointment. It was really mushy and had the consistancy of bread pudding. I had expected it to crisp up more. The apples were hard and the toast was mush. Waste of time!
I love fixing this on weekends, and since I fix it the night before I can sleep in! My kids (4 and 6) love this; my husband and I both love bread pudding, so we like the consistency
this is rich and yummy!
This french toast was great! Definitely a keeper.
This was easy to make, and I appreciate being able to make it the night before. The taste was good, our favourite part was the apples on top. I didn't make the caramel sauce, because frankly - I don't want to become fat and diabetic and sugar glazes aren't necessary on breakfast food (my personal opinion). A bit of maple syrup finished it off nicely, I would make it again.
Kids really didn't care for this. Also, the toast stuck to the bottom on the dish. Won't be having this too often.
I enjoied this however it was more like Bread pudding than french toast. I did make it with sugar twin on the bread adn served the apples on the side, since my Mother-in-law is a diabetic.
ABSOLUTELY loved this recipe!! I had to adapt it for a gluten free diet and made the following changes : Lined the bottom of a greased 9x13 inch pan with Udi's whole grain GF bread. Mixed 4 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla, and 1/3 cup sugar. Pour over the bread. I let it sit for about 30 minutes then flipped the bread over. I used canned apples slices (I sliced them a little to make them thinner and to make them go farther), and placed them on the bread. I sprinkled with coarsely chopped pecans and brown sugar. I refrigerated over night. In the morning I put the glass pan in a COLD oven at 400 degrees. I baked for 40 minutes. It REALLY crisped up nicely! I warmed up some store bought caramel sausce and drizzled over each piece when serving. This was so amzingly good!!!
Absolutely delicious! I sprayed the bottom with Pam and it still stuck! However the taste is worth the mess you are left with. I added chopped pecans to the top and the caramel sauce is worth the extra effort.
My family loved this recipe. It was very simple to make but very YUMMY!!
I've made it twice. Fantastic, easy and huge hit!! It's the new favorite holiday go to breakfast!
This is so good! I used Texas toast instead of french bread and I cut the bread into big chunks and mixed the apples in with the bread instead of just adding them on top. Loved the caramel sauce as well. I will make again.
This is a great recipe that I have made several times over the years.The apples should be sliced thin and the bread should not be fresh or it will get mushy.
I made it for this morning and it was incredible. The caramel sauce was the perfect topping. I rated it low on quickness because you do have to soak it overnight, but it is worth the wait. My kids are still young enough that they won't try anything like this, but it's beautiful to look at and taste. Thanks!
This was excellent! The sauce is a perfect addition, and brings it all together. I reduced the recipe to make 6 servings, but I still had great results. I did deviate from the recipe by cooking the apples in a separate dish from the bread. I was afraid the apples might make the bread soggy. I will definitely be making this again.
I made this for dessert (with vanilla ice cream) and it was a big hit. Used the recipe as directed, but I only refrigerated it for 3 hours before baking. I wasn't sure whether it should be baked covered or uncovered, so I left if covered with aluminum foil for 35 minutes, and baked uncovered for the last 25. That worked well. Also appreciated the tip about boiling the caramel sauce then reducing the heat. Thanks for sharing!
It was great and a big hit at my party. It turns into more of a sweet bread pudding which was great. I actually made challah bread instead of using store bought french bread and it added an extra special and extra tasty element.
Didn't care for the apples or the texture of this casserole.
I made this last night for today's breakfast. Didn't have enough apples but made it anyway. Super easy to make and a great way to use up my hardening french bread. This morning I was just too lazy to make the sauce so I just added maple syrup on top and it was still great! I will be making this again. I am sure if I made this for more than myself, I would be adding the syrup as it sounds divine. Thanks!
This was easy and good... I used whole wheat french bread, it gave it a nuttier taste, went well with the apples. You could easily change out the fruit to pears, or pineapple and change the sauce up a bit. We loved it... easy and it tasted great!
The recipe was not at all what I expected. The apples did not get soft and it was more like a bread pudding than french toast.
Made exactly as directed and did not care for at all. My husband liked the super sweet sauce ok, but the french toast itself was not to our liking. He ate 1 piece, I ate 1/2 piece.
so easy and delicious! I substituted 1/2 c. whipping cream for part of the milk. not as healthy i know but yummy! I loved that I could make it after my daughter went to sleep. Then just pop it in the oven the next morning, while we got ready for the brunch.
I've tried many other baked french toast recipes with little success. When my husband told me this was a keeper I knew I finally found a keeper. I thought the syrup was a bit too sweet but thats an easy fix.
Very sweet, but truly yummy. It worked for me without marinating the bread overnight.
Huge hit with all the whole family this Christmas Day!!!!
This was fantastic! I loved this recipe because it is relatively low in fat and was so easy to make. I used Sweet Hawaiian bread cut into thick slices, and followed the recipe pretty much exactly, except I did sprinkle the top with chopped pecans. It was so delicious. I did not make the caramel sauce, though I'm sure it would be amazing too. I just topped it with maple syrup. So yummy!
I firsttried this recipefor christmans brunch last year/// what a hit... i make this for my boys and their friends for breakfast they love it,
I fixed this for our family for Christmas breakfast and it was a hit! So easy and so good!
This was delicious! I cooked it for about an hour and 15 minutes. I completely forgot to leave enough time to make the topping so I cheated and poured half a bottle of Hershey's caramel syrup over the top right before serving but it would be fine with just some maple syrup. I took it to a bridal shower and it was gone pretty fast.
This is Wonderful! Got this recipe from a co-worker to make Christmas morning. She often brings it for staff functions. The base bread and egg mixture look to be very versatile. The sauce is delicious but not good for my family's dietary needs. We will be trying different fruit toppings like apples with nuts or raisins; bananas and strawberries; and blueberries, all with less or different sauce.
I did not care for this recipe, half the bread was to dry the other half to soggy. The caramel topping was thick. Will not make again.
Yum! Doesn't feed 12 people...I fed 7 with this recipe. After cutting up the one pound loaf of bread, I found it didn't all fit in one layer in my 13X9 baking dish, so I also used a 8X8 pan and just whipped up some more egg/milk/vanilla/sugar mixture. This was not soggy at all like others have said. The carmel sauce is a nice substitute for syrup. I made that the night before to, then just heated in the microwave the next morning and topped the toast. I also used a can of apple pie filling instead of peeling and cutting apples- worked very well. Will make again, thanks!
My family LOVED this. I did it exactly as the directions said. The caramel sauce was incredible!
I made this for breakfast on Fri. and let me say OMG! I didn't let it set over night but regardless it came out so yummy! I'll be making it again and again and again! The sauce that went on top was just amazing! Highly recommended!
I made this for Saturday breakfast for my family and everyone loved it!!!! My husband is already asking when I'm going to make it again. I made it just how the recipe called except I used whole milk. Since i prepared it the night before it was super easy and the sauce really did pull it all together.
As Ned Flanders would say Scrump-diddily-umptious!!!1
This is a very good french toast bake. I even like the simple caramel recipe. I have made it with out the apples also and it is still very good.
This is amazing! Made it for a bosses' day potluck at work today and I have had everyone ask for the recipe. I used a loaf of sliced Italian bread (found it in the bread section of my grocery store) and chopped the apples instead of slicing. The bread puffed up really nice. It was fantastic! Easy and yummy!
tasted great, needed a little more moisture.
Very tasty! Definately did not use all the sauce for the top--I put about half of it on top, then set it on the side if people wanted to add more.
Yum! I am not a great cook, but I followed the instructions and got rave reviews! Thanks for a great, simple, yummy recipe! The leftovers are even good re-heated.
I made this for my mom on Mothers' Day and she loved it! I had to modify the recipe quite a bit according to what I had - I used normal honey wheat bread in a small, circular pan. I halved the recipe, using almond milk instead of skim milk, and cut up one apple to put on top. I was a bit worried about the turn out, but it was perfect (: The caramel topping was delicious, and a little bit of whipped cream didn't hurt.
So awesome! It takes some time to prepare but it is sooooo worth it!
This recipe was ok. I do love breakfast recipes with apples, andI've made several others that I prefer. For those of you that have not made this recipe, let me offer a few suggestions. The apples do taste great, but I expected them to end up more like pie filling. They were spiced apples on top of french toast. The caramel sauce is delicious, but it is just that, caramel sauce. If you do not want a caramel sauce on your french toast, syrup works just as well. The directions for making the sauce are vague. Cook on medium until it starts to boil, then put on medium-low and let simmer until it thickens. Also, check the bottom of your french toast after about 45 minutes. I cooked mine almost an hour and the bottom did not stick to the pan, but it was overcooked. I did like the taste of the french toast without the apples, but the combination of the apples, toast and caramel sauce was a little much for our family. It may work well for others though.
This recipe is a keeper. The family loved it. I only had Hawaiian rolls on hand so that's what I used. I greased a glass 9"x13" pan with coconut oil. Delish! I didn't make this the night before so only let the rolls/bread sit about 15 minutes with the egg mixture while I prepared the apple slices using a mandolin. The caramel sauce tastes much better using butter instead of the margarine it calls for. I also added about a cup more of brown sugar, along with a little heavy cream and 2% milk. Basically I "eyeballed" the caramel sauce and let it cook at a rolling boil for about 10 minutes while I stirred constantly. I recommend going light on the flour, even eliminating it altogether. Sugary sauces thicken naturally the longer you cook it. I will definitely make this again and again.
This french toast is a combination of rich french toast and delicious baked apple ~ covered in a deliciously light carmel sauce. It tastes as good as it smells. I double the ingredients and enjoy the meal twice! Everyone in the family loved it!
Terrific even without the apples. Just to save time - after it's done baking, I drizzle it with melted butter and syrup! It's now a family staple!
Easy to make...delicious flavor....not sure if it was meant to be soggy. I baked it for an hour, but I expected the bread to be crusty. I used apple pie filling...the family loved it!
T made this for Christmas Breakfast, and it was AMAZING! I will be more inclined to make for dessert in the future; tasting more like Bread Pudding than French Toast. I will double the cinnamon and vanilla, and add toasted Pecans. Still a 5 star just the way it is!
I found the texture very mushy and was hard to enjoy because of it. I would maybe do this recipe again but smaller and cook longer to see if that makes it more firm. Overall I didn't really like it. Sorry
Loved this recipe for a extra special breakfast treat. I used about 1/2 of a large Italian bread loaf since that was what I had, and butter for the caramel sauce. Also, I only had about 1 1/2 apples, though I would've liked a bit more, I can't imagine using 6. Really enjoyed this recipe and it paired deliciously with trader joes smoked Apple Chardonnay chicken sausage!
I made this for my daughter's sleepover party. The ones that would try it liked it. I did spray my pan well but it still stuck to the bottom. I only used 3 apples as the Granny Smith ones at the store were huge. I put thin slices of the apple over top of the bread and then decided to chop the apples. I mixed the cinnamon/nutmeg/sugar together then tossed in the apples so everything would be coated. I then placed the apples on top of the bread and let it sit over night. My husband liked it but it is soft and doesn't have the crusty outside that french toast done on a griddle has. The vanilla sauce is very tasty but don't let it cool to long because it will thicken quite a bit.
Our whole family loved this! I only had 2 apples and that seemed like plenty, but I'm sure 6 would be great.
Absolutely DELICIOUS! I wanted it be richer so I used 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1 cup of milk. I also used whole milk in the sauce. Since I was making it for guests, no worries about calories but next time I will use only skim milk. The entire dish disappeared real quick! A keeper!
I thought this was great! Would make it again. I didn't have time to refrigerate it overnight. So, put it in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Also, cut pieces of bread into small chunks instead of slices. Worked out great.
Overall, I would say this is a good recipe. Like others, even with buttering the pan beforehand, it did stick a bit to the bottom. I made half of the recipe and used a 9x9 glass dish. I also sliced up some whole wheat baguettes which worked well. Didn't come out soggy and the caramel sauce was much easier to make than I expected. I used Golden Delicious apples and it wasn't too sweet. I will try it again with different types of bread.
I serve this with homemade hot vanilla pudding as well as the sauce.
This was delicious! I didn't do the overnight thing because I used fresh sourdough bread. I also mixed the apples with the mix. I didn't make the sauce but topped it off with agave sweetner.
Used egg nog instead of eggs, etc. Will add walnuts to the top with the apples next time. Delicious!!!
I made a half recipe, subbing a handful of raisins for one apple. Put the raisins under the apple slices to keep them from burning. I also cut back on the sugar by about half, and it was still sweet enough without the sauce. For French toast, I would cut the sugar and sauce out completely and serve with syrup. As it is, it makes a lovely bread pudding: dessert, not breakfast.
It was eatable but, I used granny smith apples as was suggested in a couple reviews, but found them too tart and dry. I also extended the cooking time, again as suggested, which overcooked the bottom. I may try using canned apple pie filling over the apples, next time, to provide some moisture for the apples. I will also use a sweeter apple (4 would be enough) thinly sliced. I could see where this would be tasty if it wasn't so dry on top.
It was delicious! A hit at my Christmas brunch! I successfully tripled the recipe. Next time I’ll need to cut the apples thinner and incorporate some into the bread rather than just on top. I added pecans to one of the dishes for some extra love.
Excellent! I will make again for sure!
This is definitely a keeper. My family loved it especially with the dipping sauce. It also tastes great as leftovers for breakfast the next day.
Didn't think of making this until the morning, so I didn't soak overnight and just used maple syrup instead of the sauce (time issue). It was good and I'll make it again- maybe with the sauce next time- it sounds great!
This was very good. The bread did stick to the pan a bit, but nobody minded. The sauce is what makes the dish. I don't think I will ever buy jarred caramel sauce again.
I will be making this again, it was very good but I have to make some changes to suit my family. The apples were not cooked enough for us, We would prefer them a little softer. I may pre cook them just a little next time
I brought this to a family brunch. It was a big hit. I made it as stated in the recipe, except only used 2 apples. I spooned the delicious caramel sauce over the top before serving. Had requests for the recipe and I will be making this again.
I made this for a group of family members and they all enjoyed it. I used buttermilk bread from Trader Joes and broke it up in 1-2" square pieces. mixed the bread in the bowl with the batter until saturated then poured it all into the casserole dish. I baked 40 minutes covered with foil and 20 minutes without. The top was toasted and the bottom was like pudding. It was delicious. I didn't have time to make the sauce and only had one apple around the house. I would prefer a little more sweetness but perhaps if I had more apples and made the sauce it would be 5 stars. I really liked the moistness and texture.
I made this for a baby shower brunch. It was a huge hit! The sauce was better than syrup.
My family loved this dish. My sauce turned out a little grainy but that's my mistake. We'll add this to the "keep" list.
Yummy but very sweet!
This is one of those recipes that make your taste buds dance in your mouth. It is perfection. I have made this recipe numerous times and have shared it many times over. Everybody seems to love it. I use Granny Smith apples and whole milk vs skim milk.
I made this recipe at fishing camp for some friends, they loved it. I will make this more often.
We usually have brinner once a week. My hubs put this together in the am, and I put it in the oven when I got home from work. We followed the recipe exactly, and it was delicious. So easy to throw in the oven and make some bacon for and easy weeknight dinner.
I made this without the apples and it was delicious.
Will definitely make again!
I made this for a work breakfast event; to save time in the morning, I cooked the apples in a pan with butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg - let them cool a bit before putting on top of the bread and egg mixture. After letting it all sit overnight, I cooked at 350 for 30-40 minutes and it turned out great!
Made it exactly as written. Coworkers loved it. 3 people asked for recipe.
I made this for Christmas morning. The bread was soggy on the bottom and too crunchy on the top. The flavours were good, but I don't think I'd make it again.
Delicious! Halved the brown sugar as suggested and was a hit! Will try with other seasonal fruit.
I really liked these, and they were a big hit at our Thanksgiving party last week, but I plan on making a few changes next time. I'll probably slice half of the apples into rings, and the other half into cubes. I'll toss the apples with the spices instead sprinkling them too. Then, instead of slicing the baguette into 1 1/2 inch slices, I'll probably slice them a lot thinner to make two layers of bread that I can sandwich the apple-rings between and then top with the cubes. I'm still thinking of a way to make this more like fried french-toast instead of bread-pudding.
oops, I rated the wrong recipe. I haven't tried this one yet. :) looks yummy!
