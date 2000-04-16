Sugar Pie I

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a dense lemon-flavored custard-type pie.

By Cathy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl cream together the butter, sugar, and flour until smooth and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until fully incorporated. Stir in the lemon juice. Pour the mixture into the pie shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until filling is set and browned. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 67.7g; fat 21g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 226.1mg. Full Nutrition
