Sugar Pie I
This is a dense lemon-flavored custard-type pie.
This is a very good lemony pie. I have also made it using lime juice and lemon and lime juice and it was very good
This pie was extremely lemony. Nine people other than myself tried the pie and only one liked it. I would not make the pie again.
Delicious pie! I followed the recipe exactly. We love lemons and this is the perfect blend of sweet and tart. "3 lemons" is 1/2 cup of juice--you'll get a bit more if you microwave the lemons for about 15 seconds before squeezing. If you squeeze them too hard or press to extract the juice, you might get some bitterness from the pith. A hand-held wooden reamer is best, IMHO. I served it after it had cooled (just room temp) and topped with a dollop of Cool Whip and a strawberry. YUM!
I was initially excited about this recipe-- but really disappointed with the results. We really like lemon - but this was so lemony it bordered on bitter. I think a precise measurement on lemon juice would be better than "3 lemons" -- I regret the waste of good ingredients!
