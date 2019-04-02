Smoked Gouda and Leek Chicken

Rating: 4.18 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A rich and elegant entree that is perfect for a dinner party.

By PUFF3978

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the leek and garlic in the melted butter until the leek softens and the garlic turns translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the Gouda until melted. Divide the cheese mixture among the chicken breasts; roll the chicken around the filling. Wrap each chicken breast with a slice of prosciutto, and secure with toothpicks. Place seam side down on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Cook the chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove the chicken from the oven and allow to rest 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 39.5g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 150.7mg; sodium 703.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

jehill98
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2009
this is really good....I had some pancetta left over that worked great. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

SHARON1026
Rating: 3 stars
07/29/2009
This was ok. It would have been much better if the chicken was seasoned. I think marinating the chicken would have added more flavor to the recipe. The chicken was flavorless the filling was good. FYI - I did not add the gouda to the frying pan to melt it. I had very thinly sliced gouda that put directly on the chicken. I then put the cooked leeks on the gouda and rolled it. Then rolled it in the ham. The filling came out fine. It wasn't a messy goopy mess this way. I'd make it again but marinate the chicken first or somehow season it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
Erika Strasser
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2011
Took this recipe and used veal instead. When couldn't get our cured meat cut thinly enough so we wrapped the veal around meat leaks and smoked gouda. Like others suggested we did not melt the gouda it melted just fine in while the meat was cooking. Also before cooking sprinkled garlic powder salt and pepper on outside of the meat to give more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(3)
LoriTheAuthor
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2015
Made this and it came out very good. It wasn't very difficult is pretty healthy and is kind of "fancy." The only thing I will do differently next time is to make double the "stuffing." Maybe my chicken pieces were larger? I felt it would have been better with more of the leek/gouda/garlic inside. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Aredendra
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/19/2009
This recipe wasn't inedible by a long shot but it was very dull. I'm not sure what adjustments could be made to the chicken--I covered mine front and back with black pepper for some umph due to other reviewer comments. That wasn't enough anyway. Smoked gouda is also strong enough that I really lost any other flavors that might have been in the filling. Neither did my gouda 'melt' exactly. I think the pan wasn't hot enough since I was aiming not to burn the garlic. Unfortunately not something I'd do again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jan S
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2015
We really enjoyed this recipe! I flattened out the chicken breasts first to help with the stuffing and did not melt the cheese in the pan as directed. I just laid a slice of cheese (Gouda) on the inside with the leek and garlic mixture after it had cooled a bit as well as added a layer of salt/pepper. After the chicken was done (it did not take as long because I had thinned the breasts) and the chicken was resting I grated a bit of extra cheese on the top and garnished with more of the cooked leaks. We will have this again and again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Julie
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2009
This was great! Fresh leeks from the garden. I used a little fresh ground white pepper and salt for seasoning. We all loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rob Olsen
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2014
Nice recipe with a great presentation! I shredded the cheese and then wrapped the cheese and the cooked leeks with the prosciutto. I also ended up breading the chicken with panko. My family (4 hungry boys) all liked it! Read More
mbpwez
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2013
Didn't have Gouda. Used Provolone. Still excellent. Read More
