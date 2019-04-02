Smoked Gouda and Leek Chicken

1 of 17

Rating: 3 stars This was ok. It would have been much better if the chicken was seasoned. I think marinating the chicken would have added more flavor to the recipe. The chicken was flavorless the filling was good. FYI - I did not add the gouda to the frying pan to melt it. I had very thinly sliced gouda that put directly on the chicken. I then put the cooked leeks on the gouda and rolled it. Then rolled it in the ham. The filling came out fine. It wasn't a messy goopy mess this way. I'd make it again but marinate the chicken first or somehow season it. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars this is really good....I had some pancetta left over that worked great. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Took this recipe and used veal instead. When couldn't get our cured meat cut thinly enough so we wrapped the veal around meat leaks and smoked gouda. Like others suggested we did not melt the gouda it melted just fine in while the meat was cooking. Also before cooking sprinkled garlic powder salt and pepper on outside of the meat to give more flavor. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Made this and it came out very good. It wasn't very difficult is pretty healthy and is kind of "fancy." The only thing I will do differently next time is to make double the "stuffing." Maybe my chicken pieces were larger? I felt it would have been better with more of the leek/gouda/garlic inside. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe wasn't inedible by a long shot but it was very dull. I'm not sure what adjustments could be made to the chicken--I covered mine front and back with black pepper for some umph due to other reviewer comments. That wasn't enough anyway. Smoked gouda is also strong enough that I really lost any other flavors that might have been in the filling. Neither did my gouda 'melt' exactly. I think the pan wasn't hot enough since I was aiming not to burn the garlic. Unfortunately not something I'd do again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars We really enjoyed this recipe! I flattened out the chicken breasts first to help with the stuffing and did not melt the cheese in the pan as directed. I just laid a slice of cheese (Gouda) on the inside with the leek and garlic mixture after it had cooled a bit as well as added a layer of salt/pepper. After the chicken was done (it did not take as long because I had thinned the breasts) and the chicken was resting I grated a bit of extra cheese on the top and garnished with more of the cooked leaks. We will have this again and again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This was great! Fresh leeks from the garden. I used a little fresh ground white pepper and salt for seasoning. We all loved it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Nice recipe with a great presentation! I shredded the cheese and then wrapped the cheese and the cooked leeks with the prosciutto. I also ended up breading the chicken with panko. My family (4 hungry boys) all liked it!