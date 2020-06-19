Grandpa Seamone's 'Lobster Chowder'
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 291.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 19.7g 39 %
carbohydrates: 21.6g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 7.4g
fat: 14.1g 22 %
saturated fat: 8.6g 43 %
cholesterol: 94.9mg 32 %
vitamin a iu: 699.8IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 6mg 46 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 21 %
vitamin c: 15.7mg 26 %
folate: 29.3mcg 7 %
calcium: 210.1mg 21 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 56.3mg 20 %
potassium: 759mg 21 %
sodium: 341.9mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 126.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved