Grandpa Seamone's 'Lobster Chowder'

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This was my grandfather's recipe - he was a cook/baker who owned and operated Seamone's Bakery in Nova Scotia. It is so delicious my husband and I had it served as the main course at our wedding! Serve with warm rolls or biscuits!

By Aneta

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes and onion into a large saucepan and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the saucepan.

  • While the potatoes are simmering, melt half of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the cubed lobster, and cook until the edges begin to turn golden, about 5 minutes. Once the potatoes have been drained and returned to the saucepan, stir in the remaining butter, lobster, cream, milk, and sugar. Return to the heat, and cook until hot, stirring occasionally. Once hot, season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 94.9mg; sodium 341.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Reviews:
mar133
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2008
The chowder was the consistancy of milk. I wanted a thicker chowder so I added potato buds to thicken it. Wow! What a difference. Also it tastes better on day 2. I am going to use this for Christmas Eve dinner. Read More
mrmatt0820
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2012
Used left over lobster tails from new years eve dinner. ND gets some pretty large potatoes. I used 3. You will need to find something to make the soup thicker. I am a pretty big chowder guy. Flour works well or potato buds. I also added my own spices for taste. Read More
Lucky Noodles
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2014
This is good soup. I really wish we got better fresher cheaper lobster here but I did find whole/cooked tails on sale which work great for this. I added a pinch of Old Bay too. Read More
John Hinkley
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2020
This was very easy and came out great!!!! will make this again for sure Read More
DebbieP
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2017
Make this chowder when company is coming and everyone loves it. One change I made is to thicken it up with a bit of instant potato flakes and as so many of us do in Atlantic Canada is to crush saltines and add to our finished chowder. Read More
Aurea Gillis
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2018
It was my first lobster chowder. It was delicious. I changed it up because some people don t tolerate milk very well. I put q cup of coffee cream instead of heavy cream 2 cups of chicken broth instead of some of the milk. Everyone loved it. Read More
