Cornbread Muffins I

5 Stars for the product... Not so much for the representation. These were very tasty and I love it when a recipe comes out picture perfect like mine did. Makes me sorry I didn’t have a picture! But if you are confused, and you were looking for a cornbread recipe this isn’t it. These are more accurately called corn meal muffins and not corn bread muffins. I am undecided whether the corn kernels (I used canned) added or not. If they are muffins I suppose they might be the equivalent to raisins or nuts. If it’s corn bread they were a bit over the top. They are real sweet, somewhat dense and rich, muffins. Since they also call for the honey, I even cut back the sugar to 1/2 cup. I used the real butter because I had some but I usually don’t. I keep honey on hand but rarely use more than a Tablespoon in bread machine recipes. Both these expensive ingredients and the time it took (not too long, but it was a genuine baking exercise) make me wonder if these were worth it. The real butter made me ponder that they weren’t very health-wise to make often either. I made these when I would have actually made a Jiffy corn muffin mix instead but I didn’t have any so I decided to make from scratch. Jiffy mix is really fast to make, slightly sweetish, more cornbread-like, and a lot less expensive. If you want muffins these are gourmet corn meal muffins. If you want a slightly sweet corn bread, in individual muffin cup servings, use Jiffy.