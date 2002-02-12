Cornbread Muffins I
These muffins are very similar to the ones found in a famous down-home cooking restaurant. They're so simple to make and taste great because they have real pieces of corn as well as corn meal.
This is the second time I am reviewing this...This time around, I used heavy cream instead of milk and almost 1 can of corn instead of frozen - no wierd chewy bits as before with the frozen corn. Made one loaf with corn & one without - the loaf with corn was moister and more flavourful. I also made one mistake loaf where I used 1 cup of milk (with corn)- that actually was the moistest loaf. And the honey gave it a good flavor. I used loaf pans, which required about 45 minutes to cook.Read More
These muffins were very heavy and dry - would not make them again.Read More
Overall, this is a very good base recipe. After making a test batch, I made the following alterations, and they turned out really well! Take any you would like! Also, as with any quick bread or cake, MAKE SURE you cream your butter and sugar well (i.e. a minimum of 4-5 minutes) and that all your ingredients are room temperature to ensure even baking. 1. I soaked the cornmeal in the milk for 15 minutes and added this mixture after adding the flour/baking soda. 2. I read the other reviews and reduced the sugar to 1/2 c. (although I didn't think they were too sweet before - I just like really sweet cornbread). 3. Again, off the other reviews, I added about 3/4 of a can of kernel corn, drained, instead of frozen (the frozen was a bit chewy). 4. Instead of upping the milk, I stirred in 1/4 c of sour cream before the kernel corn. Made a nice texture difference.
These are very tasty corn muffins, and my daughter's favorite! I used freshly ground corn and soft wheat, making them come out a little more dense, but delicious and hearty. I also subsituted canned for frozen corn with great results. The recipe takes exactly one regular sized can of corn. This is definitely a keeper.
These muffins were a bit too sweet for my taste. I would cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup next time. Remember to thaw the corn; otherwise, the kernels will be too dry. This recipe will also yield 24 mini-muffins.
Can you say yummmmmmyyyy??? These were so moist and delicious. Though I baked them in a rectangular class baking dish instead of a muffin tin and it took about 15 min longer to bake. They turned out great. They were sweet and we used Brummel and Brown on them and had them with chili. They were fantastic!!
Excellent! I had to omit the corn kernels, however-didn't have any available at the time. But they were still lovely and sweet. Very good
These were so delicious! I made them in mini-loaf pans and ate a slice in the morning for breakfast. My boyfriend always wants me to make these again. I followed the recipe exactly and plan to double or triple the recipe next time!
Very nice and light -- great with chili. I might increase the honey next time to add a little more sweetness. I made them as mini-muffins -- just the right size for the kids.
For me recipe as written...it was too sweet and not enough like cornbread. I could of easily served this with strawberries and whipcream for the perfect "strawberry shortcake" concept. I decided to make this recipe again the following day with some changes, and made it in the traditional style regular pan. I reduced the honey to 1/8 cup. Sugar 1/2 cup. salt 3/4 tspn. cornmeal 3/4 cup + 1/8 cup more. baking powder 3/4 tspn. milk 1/2 cup + 1/8 cup more. I also put the corn in the food processor for a two or three times quick pulse spins. Everything else in recipe is ok to me. I found that this was much better for regular cornbread and still plenty sweet without going overboard. I enjoyed this batch much better than the first one. If approved by my supervisor at my job, I will bring her a sample of the revised recipe today and hopefully use this as as our go-to recipe at the hospital where I work as a baker. I think our customers would enjoy this.
Very delicious. Moister and heavier than regular corn bread. Didn't need anything on them. Best when warm.
This is one of the BEST recipes for cornbread ever. Being form the North, I LOVE sweet cornbread, and this one is wonderful. Will surely make again and again.
My family found these muffins too sweet and dry. They seemed more like corn-cake muffins. Also, the corn kernels were sticky and got caught in our teeth?! I can't imagine putting these together with chili as some people suggested!
I believe this is the best cornbread I have ever made. I have made the amusement park cornbread (also from this site) and they taste almost the same. I wanted to add some vanilla extract but was out. I used a full cup of sugar and baked mine in an 8x8 inch baking pan rather than the muffin tins. It came out very sweet..almost like a cake, but tasted fantastic. If you like sweet cornbread, I definitely recommend this recipe!! Thanks a million Lisa.
These were good but seemed to have "pockets" of sweetness - maybe the brown sugar? Next time, I'll use the honey. Rated 4 stars. Really wasn't crazy about the corn, so made with the honey and "craisins" instead and put into loaf pan. This got 5 stars. Took about 50-55 min to cook and had to use a sharp knife to tell if it was done - toothpick came out clean but center was still liquid.
These are great! (Almost dessert-like in sweetness) I like the honey and the bits of corn for texture.
I loved this recipe- went great with chili! I used canned corn and blended it a little first. Recipe made 15 large muffins.
Simply delicious. I made it with and without the corn and they were just great.
EXCELLENT! These are wonderful! Everyone LOVED these. I will make these again & again. I also substituted brown sugar for the honey. So YUMMY!
Made these to go with chili and they were awesome!! Best cornbread I've tried yet! They kept soft for a really long time too. I will most definately make these again, and again!
These were fantastic! Everyone in the family raved. We didn't even need honey because they were so sweet. However, I found that it made a lot of batter. I made 12 muffins, but they were full to the brim and took a lot longer to bake. Next time I will make several smaller ones instead of 12 monster muffins!
Excellent! I made it in a 9x13 pan instead of muffins.
Great recipe. These muffins are excellent to say the least. I was never a fan of cornbread until I tried these. They are sweet, moist, and very flavorful. Easy to make and go great with chili.
My family loved these. They're really more of a dessert than like cornbread.
Very good, thank you so much!
Very similar to the muffins from a chicken chain restaurant. Replacing the honey with the same amount of packed brown sugar results in a nuttier, richer flavor.
My whole family loved these. I used an equal amount of brown sugar, because I didn't have any honey. I will definitely be making these again!
These muffins were pretty good but a little heavy and dry for my taste. Not sure that I would make them again.
This is a GREAT recipe! Made it for a family potluck, a double batch for 10 people, and they ate it ALL! I followed the recipe exactly except for the corn. I used plain, whole-kernel canned corn instead. I also used a electric hand mixer to cream the wet ingredients and mix the additions until I got to the corn and milk, which I mixed in by hand. I put the double batch in a 9X13 cake pan and in the 400 degree oven for about 40 minutes and it came out perfect and moist, and not too dense. It was an instant hit.... everyone said, this is GREAT... that recipe is a KEEPER! This IS my cornbread recipe. {Perfect with chili, too!)
Awesome recipe. I have been searching for this recipe ever since they closed the nearest Kenny Rogers Restaurant. They were moist, sweet and perfect. I served them with chili, but ended up eating them as a snack all night long. Thanks for the recipe. Nancy
This tasted like the Kenny Rogers muffins, I used brown sugar instead of white, turned out caramalised..my children loved the supersweet corn kernels, since I ran out of plain flour, so I substituted SR flour and did not use any rising agent, interesting, I left the batter in the fridge for 4 hours (cos I needed only in the evening) and the muffins rose very nicely, Crisp on the outside, moist in the inside...Awesome!!
Good tasting- the corn adds a nice texture, too!
Love these! I use slightly less sugar and corn than called for but either way they are fantastic!!!
great cornbread muffins!! one thing i will definitely change next time, is to decrease the sugar by 1/2 cup. they were pretty sweet. i did use whole milk though since that's all i had - it may have made them even sweeter. i can see how these would be great with chili. thanks for sharing the recipe!
LOVED IT!! I will not have another sweet corn bread recipe. I took the advise and replaced thee honey with sweet bread - LOVED IT! Added a nice flavor to the muffins. My guests would not leave without the recipe! LOVED IT! :-)
NOT AS GOOD AS I EXPECTED...A LITTLE ON THE HEAVY SIDE..DIFFERENT THAN THE USUAL CORN BREAD AND A NICE CHANGE..
The texture is not crumbly and cake-like but is firmer and denser. It has an excellent flavor, rises well and tastes wonderful with fat-free margarine and/or honey. I will make this again.
Delicious and soft, there's nothin' else to say!
Excellent! Very popular at the Thanksgiving table this year!!
This is a very, very good recipe! The sweetness and the corn along with the honey was great. The only thing I did different was I made this in an 8" iron skillet. I rubbed butter in the skillet before I poured the corn bread in. I baked it at 350 for 18 minutes. Turn out golden and delicious. Will make this again for sure! Thanks
5 Stars for the product... Not so much for the representation. These were very tasty and I love it when a recipe comes out picture perfect like mine did. Makes me sorry I didn’t have a picture! But if you are confused, and you were looking for a cornbread recipe this isn’t it. These are more accurately called corn meal muffins and not corn bread muffins. I am undecided whether the corn kernels (I used canned) added or not. If they are muffins I suppose they might be the equivalent to raisins or nuts. If it’s corn bread they were a bit over the top. They are real sweet, somewhat dense and rich, muffins. Since they also call for the honey, I even cut back the sugar to 1/2 cup. I used the real butter because I had some but I usually don’t. I keep honey on hand but rarely use more than a Tablespoon in bread machine recipes. Both these expensive ingredients and the time it took (not too long, but it was a genuine baking exercise) make me wonder if these were worth it. The real butter made me ponder that they weren’t very health-wise to make often either. I made these when I would have actually made a Jiffy corn muffin mix instead but I didn’t have any so I decided to make from scratch. Jiffy mix is really fast to make, slightly sweetish, more cornbread-like, and a lot less expensive. If you want muffins these are gourmet corn meal muffins. If you want a slightly sweet corn bread, in individual muffin cup servings, use Jiffy.
I am giving this a 4 because I used a boxed cornbread mix. I added 1 egg, 2/3 c milk, 2 Tbsp sugar, 3/4 c corn, and the green parts of 2 scallions. They tasted amazing but they baked kinda funny. Its almost like they had a blow out on the top! Next time I think I will add a touch more sugar.
Amazingly moist and delicious! We used 1 can of corn (rather than frozen), as suggested by other reviewers. We also used 1/3 cup of honey, and only 1/3 cup of white sugar; the muffins had a wonderful taste of honey (normally, we make honey butter, but they didn't need anything). We also used 1% milk, which worked fabulously! And, 1/3 cup of chopped green chilis -- a great balance with the honey taste. They were done in 15 minutes and were moist, tender, and truly fabulous!
Maybe I did something wrong (probably.. I'm a horrible baker) but these were horrible. They were dense and 'hockey puck' like and just yuck. Next time I'll save the time it took to make these and my reputation on making superb recipes and stick to the boxed mix. That works every time.. this.. DIDN'T.
WOW! these were excellent and i will definitely make them again. my husband grew up on a farm and i dont like or cook corn nearly enough for him. this one was for sure a winner for both of us.
Guess what? I will never use a box mix again for corn bread! Thanks for sharing the great recipe.
Very good and so easy to make. I used canned corn. I loved the amount of sweetness in these.
These are great muffins and the perfect bread to go with our turkey chili. The extra corn keeps these very moist. Next time I will use liners only because the sides browned a little much and I think the liners would keep these looking a little nicer. Overall, the flavor was great, especially for those who like a little sweeter corn muffin. No need to add extra honey to these.
love Love LOVE these! I made a huge batch of these for a holiday gathering, then used the batter to add jalapeno and pineapple for a few dozen like this site's "Hot and Sweet Cornbread", and cheddar cheese and canned green chiles to another few dozen, and left the last few dozen plain. All were wonderful, and all freeze well.
Very tasty and moist!
Delicious. I made the recipe "as-written" and they came out extremely moist and very flavorful, but not overly sweet. I made them for a potluck and received numerous compliments. Cornbread-type recipes can often be on the dry-side and crumbly, and these were neither. Leftovers were still delicious two days later after being warmed briefly in the microwave. Note: watch the baking time--like another reviewer mine came out a bit too brown on the bottom so I recommend checking them about 5 minutes before the recommended time and see how they're doing.
hey it looks yummy
Replaced the milk with cream and used 1/3 c honey rather than the 2/3 c white sugar (in addition to the 1/4 honey the recipe already called for.) They were great. Only took 18 minutes to bake.
Yum, Yum. Great muffins. I used margarine instead of butter and skim milk instead of whole and the taste was fantastic. Next time though I will melt the butter before using it and simply stir the first four ingredients together.
OMG way too good! I did change to canned corn though just the super small can. These were so good we ate them ALL within 24 hours...a family of 3! ;o)
Best cornbread I've ever tasted! Very soft and moist!
This was fantastic. I've made this three times now and substituted canned corn -- YUMMY! Will include this as my standby with my chili!
This recipe is delicious! Unfortunately, I didn't have the frozen corn but even without those we really enjoyed these muffins. From now on I'll be using this recipe to make my cornbread from scratch. Thank you!
Wonderful recipe! These are sweet, dense, yet moist muffins that go perfectly with a savory dish such as chili. I used the full amount of sugar called for by the recipe and it worked great. Instead of frozen corn I used canned. I've made this recipe twice - once with corn and once without. The recipe was great both ways but the corn really adds something special. (if you include the corn, you'll have enough batter for 13 muffins. Without corn, 12 muffins) If you have leftovers, no problem - just pop them in the microwave and they're piping hot and moist as ever!
Really good! I used 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup honey instead - I like the honey flavor! Also, I had a total of 1 cup cornmeal, so I used it all, and reduced the flour by 1/4 cup. Turned out wonderful!
tasty! sprinkled on top of chili is the way to go
My husband made these and they were fantastic! They're very sweet and not too 'corny'. I used the food processor to chop the kernels of corn up. Yummy!
Very tasty cornbread muffins! The only reason I didn't give this one five stars is related to texture - they were slightly more dense than I prefer. Very good flavor, though. Thumbs up from the family :)
Yummy muffins. Used 1 can of corn instead of frozen corn made about 15 muffins. Will be great with chili.
Exactly what I was wanting. Used fresh cooked corn cut off the cob (needed to use it up is why) and half and half instead of milk. Made 24 minis. Very yummy!
Mmmmmm.....I've never made corn muffins before so I didn't have any cornmeal but I just add more flour for the omitted cornmeal and instead of frozen corn and milk, I added one 10oz. can of creamed corn. Delicious!
Yum yum yum delish! I didn't use the actual corn because it was in the meal we were having with the cornbread. SOOOO much better than any store bought mix!!
A hit every time. I use canned corn instead of frozen and otherwise follow the recipe as written.
Loved these! I'm a big fan of whole corn in cornbread and these didn't disappoint. I was looking for a cakier texture so substituted vegetable oil for the butter and they came out very moist and tender. I didn't find them too sweet at all. One thing though, I'll make sure to fill the muffin cups almost all the way to the top next time. I filled to the standard 2/3 and ended up needing 4 extra muffin cups, but these don't rise a ton. In any event, these will definitely be joining my go-to recipes and I'm looking forward to playing around with add-ins. Maybe shredded cheese next time?
I really liked these muffins. I used canned creamed corn (3/4 c.) instead of corn kernals and bumped up the cornmeal to a full cup to make up for the liquid in the creamed corn. They turned out really well - very moist and full of flavor!
Yum!! This cornbread was delicious! I love how this recipe incorporates honey and butter right into the cornbread. I made in 8x8 pan and it turned out wonderfully. It was great with the corn, but seems like it would also be good if you skipped the corn (I'll try that next time and compare). Thank you!
This recipe was too sweet and there wasn't enough cornmeal.
Very Yummy! Make with 1 14oz of canned corn. To make mini muffins, in a 24 count pan bake for 12 minutes at 375 deg.
I, too, made the following slight adjustments based on most helpful reviews: - 1. Soaked cornmeal in heavy cream for 15 minutes 2. Used canned corn kennel instead of frozen ones. Result?? Irresistibly tasty and moist muffin treats for me with co-workers !
Good. I made them into small ones.. 10-12 mins in the mini cupcake tins..
These are very good. My husband is in Mexico (on business) this week, so I thought I'd make some Mexican food (which is funny because he doesn't like Mexican food & is stuck there eating it....poor Tom). I scaled the recipe to 6 and they went well with our little mexican buffet. Thanks Lisa.
I did a head-to-head bakeoff between these muffins and "Best Ever Corn Muffins" from this site. These were the winner by far. Perfectly sweet, tender get grainy cornbread muffins.
We love these and I make them regularly as a side. I follow the recipe however I leave out the frozen corn kernels. I tried them once and found the kernels to be a bit chewy...and it's just an extra thing. They taste very good without them so I just leave them out now.
Definetly needs more milk than the recipe calls for - the recipe as written is very thick. Without the extra milk, they were a little dense. With the extra milk, they're moist and delicious! Cut the sugar to 1/2 though.... I have a sweet tooth so I didn't listen to the advice in the reviews, but they mean it... cut the sugar.
Delicious! I had some corn on the cob already cooked, so I just used those kernels. I also blended them up, so as to make them creamier, and it might have been over 3/4 cups. I made corn dog muffins out of these by pan frying a few hot dogs, slicing them diagnally(sp?) and putting them at the bottom of pan. Were sweet, corn tasting and everyone loved them!
This was a hit a our teacher appreciation luncheon-it went to quickly that I was asked if I would mind running back home to cook a double batch before the second wave of teachers came through to eat. I didn't have honey so omitted it, and used creamed corn. Got many raves.
I omitted the sugar, added just a little bit of maple syrup, soaked the cornmeal in milk as some other reviewers recommended, and substituted applesauce and a little sunflower oil for the butter since we're low on butter right now. To thaw the frozen corn, I let the kernels sit in warm water while I mixed up the other ingredients and it ended up looking basically the same as canned corn, only without the BPAs from the can! I also used more cornmeal than the original called for, about half cornmeal, a fourth white flour, a fourth whole wheat flour. Turned out really well. The original recipe plus the reviewers' comments and a little innovation combined quite well! Thanks for this recipe.
This was excellent! I made it for dinner, to go with our chili, and it was a hit. I used fresh frozen corn, and did not change a thing. I doubled the recipe and made 12 normal sized muffins and two mini-muffin pans. Yummy!
Here, from Brazil, I bake this recipe and found it delicious! The muffins came from oven fluffy and so sweet! I add some fennel seeds to dough, because we use to add this ingredient to cornbread cakes we call "bolo de fubá" in portuguese. I love those muffins!
These are excellent-definitely more of a corncake/muffin so it's sweeter. I have a sweet tooth but these didn't need any more sweetener than they have. Very good with chili!!
Love this recipe! I followed some of the other reviewer's suggestions and cut down on the sugar (and I'm glad I did. they were plenty sweet with 1/2 c of sugar and slightly less than 1/4 cup of honey). I also used unsweetened almond milk instead of regular milk or cream. DELICIOUS! Everyone loved them! Will definitely make again.
Nice recipe! love the corn added into the mix. although i'd prefer that these muffins be a bit less dense. A bit sweet but good!
I've made this recipes about 6 times. The first time I followed the instructions exactly with the exception of using 3/4 canned corn kernels instead of frozen. They were perfect. The second time, I followed some of the reviewers recommendations. I reduced the sugar by half, and used the entire 15.25 oz can of corn, drained. The extra corn worked out perfectly, but I prefer the recommended amount of sugar in the original recipe. My favorite way to make these muffins: follow recipe exactly with exception of using an entire can of corn. Make mini muffins adding large slices of all beef hotdogs to each muffin. Bake at 375 for 18 minutes. I've had to start doubling the recipe because my teenagers and husband devour these. They are so much better than the processed corn dogs bought at the supermarket.
This is a favorite recipe of mine. I like to serve these muffins with chicken or as a side to any dish, really. I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and use 1 can of drained kernel corn. Delicious!
We skipped the corn, and these were still awesome! Thanks for sharing.
Too dense and floury for my tastes, frozen corn doesn't taste as good as canned or fresh.
Very good, I did make a few changes. After reading other reviews about them being too sweet, I didn't add any honey. Instead I added 3 garlic gloves, a teaspoon of rosemary, a teaspoon of pepper, a few dashes of tyme and then about 1 1/2 cups of cheese. ( I did a mix of cotija, sharp chedder, reggiano and parmesan) After cooking for 20 minutes I pulled them out and sprinkled some parmesan on top of each of them and put them back in for another 5 minutes. Really tasty, sweet yet savory as well.
Good recipe. Substituted 3/4 cup creamed corn instead of thawed frozen corn to help make the muffins more moist. I may add more honey next time but didnt find the muffins too sweet to begin with. They went well with chilie or alone as a breakfast muffin.
My husband loved these. They were awesome!Thanks
I had two extra cobs of corn, and in a family of 5, that's not enough to go around, so I looked in my recipe book for something that used just shy of a cup of corn, this was it. The muffins came out a tad dark because I don't use papers on muffins (personal preference) so next time I'll take down the cooking time. Inside, they were moist and perfect. Even the ones that were left out on the counter overnight were very dense and moist in the morning. I was very pleased. They were sweeter than most corn bread I make, but since they were made as a side to my husband's chilli, the sweetness was a nice counterpoint to the salt and spice.
Wonderful! I decreased the sugar to 1/2 cup as suggested and used canned corn instead of frozen, because that is what I had on hand. Yummy cornbread, thanks for posting this recipe.
Excellent flavor! I reduced the sugar to 1/3c. and used canned corn.
I tried this last night and my fiance and I both love it! It was the first time I'd ever made cornbread from scratch, and I couldn't have been more pleased. I didn't have any corn cornels, so I just cut that. Everything else I kept the same. Thanks for a great recipe, I'll use it all the time!
We all loved these muffins! I used whole wheat pastry for the white flour and 1 teaspoon of rumford baking powder and no honey and only 1/2 cup of sugar. Thanks for the recipe its a keeper.
