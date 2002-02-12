Cornbread Muffins I

651 Ratings
  • 5 438
  • 4 157
  • 3 33
  • 2 19
  • 1 4

These muffins are very similar to the ones found in a famous down-home cooking restaurant. They're so simple to make and taste great because they have real pieces of corn as well as corn meal.

By Lisa Kreft

Gallery
43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease or line 12 muffin cups.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter, sugar, honey, eggs and salt. Mix in flour, cornmeal and baking powder; blend thoroughly. Stir in milk and corn. Pour or spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 191.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022