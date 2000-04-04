White Chocolate, Chocolate Cookies

I made these cookies with a bag of Andes mints pieces and half a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips and they were amazing!!! Instead of 2tsp baking soda I used 1tsp each of baking soda and baking powder. Covered the dough with plastic wrap and let it sit overnight in the fridge. (I read somewhere that it's the secret to perfect chocolate chip cookies, and I've used that tip for tons of cookie recipes with fabulous results) Then I spoon little balls of dough and cook for 7:30-8 minutes at 350 degrees, even though they look very undercooked, and let them rest on the warm cookie sheet for 5-6 minutes, before letting them cool completely on a rack or waxed paper. The short cooking time is KEY to SOFT CHEWY cookies. These cookies get hard very quickly if you overcook them. They store very well if kept in an airtight container with a piece of sliced bread, which kept these cookies soft and delicious for the week it took them to reach my husband by mail. Enjoy!! They were absolutely delicious!