White Chocolate, Chocolate Cookies
The reverse Chocolate Chip cookie. Rich dark chocolate with white chocolate chips.
In my circle of friends it's a well known fact that I can bake anything except cookies. So you can imagine everyones surprise when they tasted these fabulous, chocolatey, yummy cookies. Finally, a cookie I can make without them being little crispy rocks. Update: I made these again today but copied the recipe down wrong and used baking powder instead of baking soda. Found the answer to the problem of them going flat. They came out all puffy and pretty. Next time I'll try half baking soda/half baking powder to see if it might improve the texture while maintaining shape.Read More
These were just ok. Very crumbly and dry. Had good flavor but the texture was more cake like than cookie.Read More
This recipe has now become a favourite. I did make some changes, but I firmly believe this would've been an awesome cookie even without them -- so I gave it a full 5 stars. I did as others and used 1 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp baking powder. I also added 1 tsp vanilla. I used 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder and 3/4 cup dark cocoa powder. I cut the flour down to 1 1/4 cups and added a box of white chocolate instant pudding (about 1/2 cup). I added a teensy bit of salt, 1 cup white chips, a little over 1 cup semi-sweet chips, 1 1/4 cups coconut, 1/4 cup chopped glazed pecans, 3/4 cup chopped walnuts. I cooked them for 9 minutes, which was perfect for my oven. I also rolled mine into balls so they'd be little puffed-up balls since I don't like flat cookies. These are the ultimate craving-killing cookies. They were amazingly soft, perfectly sweet, and very addictive.
This is the best cookie ever! I made it for a bake sale, and all he other cookies and cakes were hardly eaten by the end of the sale and these were eaten in 5 minutes (on the clock!) I wouldn't bake them for even a second more than it says in the recipe - the cookies come out of the oven strangely soft, but they harden within a few minutes. These are just the right texture and flavour - not too chewy but not too hard, and just the right amount of sweetness. I recommend!
Excellent. I did my usual "healthy" substitutions (half the flour and add that amount in whole wheat; half the butter and add that amount in applesauce) and they came out soft, just the way I like cookies.
Everyone who I shared these cookies with loved them! They disappeared quite quickly. I also added 1 tsp of baking soda and 1 tsp of baking powder as reccomended and the cookies were very chewy... just perfect!
I added a little salt and vanilla. The recipe made much more than 3 doz. Got rave reviews from family and friends but they flattened like little chocolate pancakes. I made a doz and then refrigerated the leftover dough overnight. The cold dough did not keep them from being flat. Tasted good but looked kinda funny.
Best ever-like a chewy dark chocolate brownie
I decided to alter the recipe and use mint chocolate chips instead of white ones. Yummy! My kids loved it. Has the flavor of Girl Scouts Thin Mints with the texture of traditional chocolate chip cookies.
I made these cookies with a bag of Andes mints pieces and half a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips and they were amazing!!! Instead of 2tsp baking soda I used 1tsp each of baking soda and baking powder. Covered the dough with plastic wrap and let it sit overnight in the fridge. (I read somewhere that it's the secret to perfect chocolate chip cookies, and I've used that tip for tons of cookie recipes with fabulous results) Then I spoon little balls of dough and cook for 7:30-8 minutes at 350 degrees, even though they look very undercooked, and let them rest on the warm cookie sheet for 5-6 minutes, before letting them cool completely on a rack or waxed paper. The short cooking time is KEY to SOFT CHEWY cookies. These cookies get hard very quickly if you overcook them. They store very well if kept in an airtight container with a piece of sliced bread, which kept these cookies soft and delicious for the week it took them to reach my husband by mail. Enjoy!! They were absolutely delicious!
I love this recipe. I saw that some people were having problems with the cookies going flat so I used half baking soda half baking powder and they came out absolutely perfect. Also, if you can use 1 1/2 of cocoa if you want really rich, dark chocolate cookies. Macadamia nuts are fabulous in this recipe. Thanks!
This is a keeper!
I usually have a hard time with chocolate cookies, but these cookies are amazingly soft and chewy, just like brownies. In my opinion the equal parts brown sugar and white sugar is what makes them so soft, and the batter looks waaaay thicker than usual cookie dough. But they turned out perfect! Don't change a thing! My only substitution was that I only used 1 1/2 cups of white chocolate chips and would use less next time, but other than that I think this is a perfect cookie recipe.
Very good, rich cookie! Its a five star recipe if you add 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, and 1 tsp of vanilla. Brought them into work this morning and they were gone within a half hour...oh and cook them for 8 minutes.,if you want them more brownie like..(soft)...enjoy!
Good simple, delicious recipe!! Went over very well with a large group of people. I thought "Whoa, that's a lot of cocoa powder!" But they turned out great. I will make these again!
This is a wonderful cookie! Based on previous reviews, I added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp salt. I also reduced baking soda to 1 tsp, then added 1 tsp baking powder. Finally, I added a package of chocolate pudding mix to the dough and reduced flour to 1 1/4 C. The cookies were perfect after baking 8 minutes. Nice and puffy with slight cracking. They didn't spread out at all, so you can place them close together on the baking sheet. Wonderful...not too chewy but not hard either. I will definitely make these again!!!
Made these last night. They were crunchy, and soft in the middle. Turned out really good and very easy to whip up. The white chocolate chips, just added enough flavor. When serving them warm out of the oven, the chips are melted!! yumm
I have made these more times then I can count and they always come out great. One thing since I like the dark chocolate I use Hersey's special dark cocoa powder. this make them taste like a brownie. Thank you.
extremely rich. the second time i made these i left out that extra 1/4 c. of cocoa powder. they are very good.
Looked OK, tasted OK. Be careful not too overbake them or they will flatten. I cooked each batch for 6 - 7 minutes.
Instead of white chocolate chips i crushed candy cane hershy kisses into it. They were awesome.
This is an awesome recipe and so easy. I also did do a little adjusting. I added 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp vanilla. (who can make cookies with out vanilla????) I also added 1 small package of instant chocolate pudding mix. This so helps with the crunchy outside and chewy inside and keeps them from drying out!!! (I usually use vanilla puddng mix but thought that this called for more chocolate....other 'choc-a-holics' will agree.) I also used mint chips instead of the white chocolate chips.....turn out just like the flavor of mint chip ice cream. Not too minty. Just nice and subtle.
I loved these. I used half baking soda/half baking powder. I also added a little butter flavored shortening. I added vanilla and salt, but next time I will leave out the salt.
Like others, I used 1tsp baking soda and 1 tsp baking powder and added a little vanilla. These turned out fantastic! My cookie-picky boyfriend fell in love with them instantly! Many of my friends have requested that I make these again and I most definitely will! Also, this dough stays frozen nicely for at least 3 weeks and doesn't take too long to thaw out. Amazing recipe!
WOW! That is the perfect cookie. I did add 1/2 tsp salt and some macadamia nuts to the batter as well as increased the flour to 2 c. and reduced the cocoa to 1 c. and didn't have a problem with the cookies going flat, they were almost cake-like in texture. Very Addicting! Thank you.
Awesome. lots of rates either hated or loved them. Really rich, i will admit, in flavor but good. I used a bit of vanilla. I also used tub margarine instead of butter (a taboo i go against with all of my cookies). the dough is super sticky, so watch out. !!SECRET!!: if your cookies harden quickly, put them in a sealed container with 2 moist pieces of bread ripped in quarters and distributed over the top of the cookies over night. (grandma's are genius in some things)
These cookies are just what I was looking for. Rich and chewy and so chocolatey! I did add 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp salt. The dough is quite stiff, so like other reviews said, they didn't spread when baked, but that was fine cause I ended up with giant fluffy mountains of chocolate goodness! You do have to be careful not to burn them though, cause it can happen in just a few seconds. I'll be making these again and again!
These cookies tasted amazing. I followed other reviews and did 1 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp powder. And i substited white choc. chips for peanut butter. The result was a very tasty, moist, chewy chocolate cookie. mmmmm.
I have been baking these at least twice a week for the past month because of all the requests! The only changes I made was added a 2 tsp. vanilla and 1 tbs. strong coffee. I added the coffee not to make them coffee flavoured but rather to bring out the rich flavours of the cocoa. Simple and quick. Luv it!
These are delicious!! I did tweak the recipe a little bit, following some suggestions, tips, and tricks. Instead of using 2 tsp pf baking soda, I used 1 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp baking powder and I added the 1 tsp vanilla, as well. I did use 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder and 3/4 cup dark cocoa powder. Instead of 2 cups of flour, I used 1 1/4 cups and threw in a box of chocolate fudge instant pudding mix. A pinch of salt, and 1 cup of milk chocolate chips and 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chunks turned these into a chocolate lovers DREAM!! Essentially, these turned into a brownie cookie with the chocolate chips and chunks acting as an internal icing. I rolled them into balls then slightly pressed them down to have a semi-flat cookie...but not too puffy. They came out perfectly chewy and not dry at all. I about thought they would be dry since the batter was a bit crumbly but they are amazing! I have found a keeper and will be making these several times a year.
Fantastic cookies. I used Hershey's special dark cocoa powder and OMG. I was worried about the thickness of the batter, it is quite thick, but that makes it easy to shape the cookies and they come out perfect if you like a denser, chewier consistency.
I would recommend NOT greasing your baking pan if it is already a nonstick surface. I have made these several times without fail. We really likes these a lot. Thanks for sharing!
were great right out of the oven but the next day did not taste as good.
Just made these. I thought I bought white chocolate chips but I accidently got butterscotch and they were still really good when they came out. I rolled the dough into a ball with my hand before putting it on the baking sheet and the cookies came out perfectly shaped.
i halved the recipe and also added 2 packs of chopped up rolo's..when i took them out they were still very gooey...i think 15 mins is needed...didnt taste them myself but my little cousins loved them!!
Tasted great. I needed a chocolate cookie recipe that used cocoa powder rather than chocolate. I added some toasted pecans and chocolate chips with the white chocolate chips. I used baking powder rather than baking soda (as recommended by another reviewer) and the cookies baked up perfectly.
Hubby said thse cookies were awesome (I'm on a diet, so he's the official taste-tester). I followed another reviewer's (PinkPenguinStar) suggestion and used dark cocoa powder plus unsweetened cocoa powder, semi-sweet mini choc chips plus white choc chips, some walnuts and added a pinch of salt and some vanilla extract. I also did half baking powder and half baking soda. These baked perfectly (if a bit lumpy from all the add-ins) at 8 minutes in my oven. They do look a bit undercooked, but let them sit on baking sheet for 5-7 miunutes before moving them to cool on a wire rack and they are perfect. I halved the recipe and still got 28 cookies using my standard size cookie scoop.
These are very yummy and rich! I followed the advice of other reviewers who used 1t of baking powder and 1t of baking soda, and it was an excellent suggestion. My cookies came out of the oven puffy and pretty! They are deliciously fudgy-like. One suggestion: After you form them a bit, press them down somewhat with the back of a spoon. I didn't do this the first time, so my first batch didn't spread. They are still delicious, though. Can't wait to serve them at tomorrow's Super Bowl party!
These have become the only cookies I want to make! They're so soft and chocolatey...it's like the perfect cookie. I'm not a big fan of white chocolate chips, so I swapped them for mint baking chips. (You don't need very many to get the flavor) They end up tasting like soft Thin Mints. They freeze really well, too! LOVE THEM!!
These were very good and everyone loved them! Normally I would cook exactly as stated for the first time trying a new recipe but just to be safe I did add 1/2 a tsp of baking soda extra - just in case they didn't rise as others had stated. But they turned out perfectly and had a wonderful flavor!
These were SO GOOD!!!! I did as another reviewer suggested and only used 1 1/4 cup of flour and added a box (3.3 oz) of white chocolate instant pudding (just add the dry mix, you beat it in with the wet ingredients right after the eggs. Don't prepare the pudding!). I used 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, and added 1 tsp vanilla. 9 minutes in my oven was perfect. The cookies were not flat at all. Try these changes and you'll love them!!!!
These are now my favorite cookies I have ever made.Thanks for such a great cookie recipe.I made them exactly as the recipe called.
Added the vanilla and baking powder as suggested. Don'toverbake.
These cookies are simple to make and exceptional to eat! Knowing my oven bakes a little hot, I took them out at the low end of the cooking time which left the cookies moist and chewy inside with a nice crispy thin shell outside. I added a half teaspoon of salt and a splash of vanilla to the original recipe and have made them since with a combination of white and dark chocolate chunks - plain old baking chocolate squares coarsely chopped. Unbeatable!
Wow- what a yummy cookie recipe! I tweaked it a little and took someone else's suggestion to add a little vanilla and a little salt, as well as adding some instant espresso and some semi-sweet chocolate chips. I usually like flat, gooey cookies more than cakey cookies. I was a little nervous when I took them out of the oven, but they were nice and chewy inside.
I think this cookie is really tasty. I did alter the recipe just a little by adding 1 tsp vanilla, and subbing 1/2 cup shortening for 1/2 cup of the butter. I went for presentation, so instead of adding the chips to the dough, I used a medium scoop to dish out exact portions of dough, and then placed the chips on top of each cookie, pressing just lightly. Sounds fussy, I know, but they looked great. The cookies had a very nice shape, not too mounded or too flat, perfectly round, and just delicious. Also, I used parchment paper instead of greasing the cookie sheets, and made sure to let them set up for 4-5 minutes on the sheet before moving the baked cookies to a cooling rack. (The one cookie I tried to move too soon just fell apart). I baked for exactly 10 min.
This is a fantastic recipe and the twist of colors in it really adds a lot. I made them on a Tuesday night and the next Tuesday night my 3 kids and husband were all asking for more. So we made them again!! My 5 year old daughter LOVED helping make these!
I just made these, as part of my holiday baking and they turned out really well. I did add 1 tsp of vanilla and some christmassy sprinkles on top though. They are very moist and really chocolatey. I'll definitely make these again!
great cookie with 1 tsp powder and 1 tsp soda!
Fabulous! Everyone who shared them with me loved them. I used white chocolate chunks, instead of chips, just by chopping up some almond bark (bark coating, it's a block of white chocolate). The recipe was easy and turned out great!
I made these for my husband for our wedding anniversary. He absolutely loved them. I used three kinds of chocolate chips and they were a very big hit. He's been hinting that I should make them again. The dough does get rather thick so you need a little muscle to mix it. :)
Whoa! I made these with a cupcake scoop for giant, heavenly cookies perfect for gift-giving. They needed a little more time in the oven, and I added a 1/2 cup of chopped macadamias. Fabulous!
oh my goodness these were good! Only change I made was to follow other reviewers suggestion and use 1 tsp of baking soda and 1 tsp of baking powder.
Yum! These cookies were sooo good. I used 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1 teaspoon baking soda. Rolled them in 1 inch balls and baked like directed. They were soft, chewy, and cracked at the top. Don't forget to try one right out of the oven! Definitely a keeper!
Next time I make these I'll sprinkle a little powdered sugar on them.
This was a cookie disaster! I have doublechecked my adherence to the recipe, and cannot figure out why the batter didn't spread properly to form cookies rather than underbaked lumps. I'm an experienced baker and am flabbergasted and disappointed at this flop...especially when everyone else seems to have had much success with the recipe.
these were yummy
The 1st time i made these, they didn't turn out that well. I tweaked the recipe and used only 1cup cocoa powder and added 1tsp vanilla. I also baked them for about 13-15 mins because on my oven 8-10 makes them too soft and brownie-like. They turned out delicious!
These are great cookies, but I found I had to help flatten the cookies a bit, they didnt do it all on their own. The second batch was much better because I rolled them into balls and then pressed then down just a bit before cooking. Very yummy cookies, thanks!
Wow! Very good cookie! I let the 5 y/o pick which cookie to make first and glad he picked this. The batter was super thick and the cookies did not spread like I would have liked but I did not care they were absolutely delicious. Made exactly as written!
I used one teaspoon baking soda and one teaspoon baking powder. Delicious!
Great recipe! My kidshad a white chocolate easter bunny left over and was looking for something yummy to make! Just chunked up the chocolate and made these cookies - delicious!
These were so yummy! I used 1 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp baking powder as suggested. Used a tbsp scoop for each cookie and it made around 4 dozen. They harden on the baking sheet while cooling so don't be afraid that you have taken them out too early.
Delicious!! Didn't change a thing. I ended up with 5.5 dozen cookies. Will make these again. :)
These cookies were pretty good but the consistency was a little weird. I did change out the white chocolate chips for butterscotch chips and I highly recommend giving that a try!
Very good. When I first tried them i thought the cocoa poder overpowered everything else but the second day they tasted great.
These cookies are amazing!! Loved them. The cookie dough tasted soo good too. I used the recommended 1tsp baking powder and tsp baking soda instead. I also added 1tsp of vanilla and tsp of salt and they turned out amazing! Great recipe; thanks!
fantastic! sooo good. everyone loved them. i will make over and over again. i ran a little short on cocoa so i added abit more flour and oats, this worked well.
If you could taste a bit of heaven, here it is. Oh the most yummiest cookie I've ever had. For those of who say you cant get the batter right, do as I did, use your hands to mix it. Well worth it. I'm eating one right now. Mmmm Mmmm Mmmm
I wanted to like these, but found them dry...we threw away the batch after eating a few. Ghiradhelli has a chocolate cookie recipe that I've had great success with if you are looking for something similar
I followed the recipe but changed some quantities and the results were delicious! Use 3/4 C sugar 1 Cup unsweetened cocoa Add 1 tsp baking powder Dash of salt 1 tsp vanilla Perfect cookies!
These cookies are great! I baked one batch for 10 minutes and thought they were just a little on the dry side. (Then again, I like my cookies chewy.) Eight minutes was perfect, and my roommates loved them.
These cookies were so good! The cookies are so rich and chocolatey! I followed the suggestions to add 1 tsp of vanilla, 1 tsp of baking powder and only added 1 tsp of baking soda. I also used mint chocolate chips instead of white chocolate chips and they tasted like girl guide cookies!
I used M'n'Ms instead of white chocolate chips, and they were definitely yummy. The perfect amount of chocolatey!
I love white chocolate, and these cookies were right up my alley!! Can't wait to make them again!!!
I liked this recipe very much. I tried rolling the dough into smooth balls before baking and the results were fantastic little smooth rounds that stayed soft inside with a pleasant light crunch to the outside.
Yummy, yummy, yummy!!! Very easy, super quick and everyone loves them. The only change I made was 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon baking power as other suggested below.
We substituted Reece's Peanut Butter chips in place of the white chocolate chips. This was a hit, even with my hubby who doesn't eat cookies!!!
Yes they were pretty good. Soft. I used baking powder because it was what I had. I chilled the dough before baking so they would be tall. I used wheat flour and it was great.
Edible but they were too sweet. All I could taste was sugar then the chips. It was not pleasant. I was disappointed.
I used half of the ingredients and made 16 cookies. They turned out great taste, but too soft even after cooling down for quite awhile. Next time I think I will add more flour less butter to see if this problem could be solved.
Great cookies! I did 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, as some recommended. Baked for exactly 8 minutes, and they turned out soft and a little puffy. Lovely.
We have made these several times, they are fabulous!
These were great. Don't forget to let them sit on the hot cookie sheet for 5 minutes (makes a HUGE difference in my opinion). Soft, chewy, not too chocolately as far as the cookie itself and I prefer them several hours later so the white chocolate has a chance to firm up again after baking. I added a little vanilla and about 1 C of walnut pieces as well. Thanks for the great recipe!
very good! Like another reviewer I used 1 tsp. baking soda, and 1 tsp. baking powder.
These came out pretty chocolately and were pretty easy to make. I thought they were just ok, but my co-workers really enjoyed them.
Absolutely Excellent!!!! Appreciate you sharing!!!!!!!
I thought they were awful. I followed the recipe exactly, but they just didn't have a lot of flavor. I think maybe if it had dark chocolate chips instead of white chocolate, they'd be better.
this recipe was NOT good. The cookies came out way too chewy and hardened straight away. My granny nearly broke her tooth on the hardened cookie.
I took another reviewers suggestion and used 1 tsp baking soda as well as 1 tsp baking powder...the cookies didn't flatten at all (I started to press them down before putting them in the oven which helped) but they were definitely nice and fluffy. I would probably use less cocoa powder next time, otherwise great recipe!
My group chose these types of cookies in Home.Ec class. they Seemed very flat, but that was problably because my group was doing it quite right. It looked terrible sorta looked burnt and in the middle soggy, But it tasted pretty good. i was quite surpirised that a cookie that looked terrible actually tasted GOOD!About a day later I made these agian and my family loved them. they say I'm a great cook.And i loved them!
At first I thought these cookies were good. But on the second cookie I realized they were missing something--Salt! Since I used unsalted butter as called for, it needed a pinch of salt to enhance the flavors. Also I thought the cookies were a little gritty. Now, that could be my error by not creaming butter and sugars long enough. I don't think I'll make these again though.
Wowzers! Amazing cookies. Followed the recipe exactly and my husband and I can't stop eating them :)
I haven't actually baked these, just sampled several from each of the 15 batches my friend has made over the past 2 months. If you love a soft, chewy cookie that is remnicient of Oreo cookies, this is the recipe for you!
These cookies turned out really well! I did change the recipe a bit however. After reading some reviews about the cookies being flat, I decided to add 1 tsp of baking powder and 1 tsp of baking soda like some other users. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla extract and peanut butter chips instead of white chocolate chips. Overall they turned out well and tasted very good. I will be making them again. Thanks! :)
I think this is probably my husband's favourite cookie. The flavour is great - very chocolatey, but it is a chewy cookie as opposed to a more crunchie cookie and it sometimes seems they are a bit greasy - they also stick together if stacked in the cookie tin. But for this flavour, we will keep making them and suffer eating 2 at a time when they get stuck together.
My chocoholic daughter came home from golfing and smelled these cookies as soon as she walked in. She quickly ate 2 of them and declared them as "decadent". We both think that they remind us of brownies. A little crackly on the outside and chewy inside. As with any cookie a few minutes either way could change the texture. I had to bake mine 14 min. Also,they looked like they were from a bakery. My cookies never look like that. These stayed high and fat. MMMMMMMMMMMMM
Very good, very hard to stir - had to knead with my hands
Very tasty cookies! I'm not even much of a chocolate lover, but I really liked these. Make sure to add a pinch or 2 of salt and a little vanilla to make them taste better! I also undercooked them in the over and then left them on the pan for a minute or so to let them finish out. this kept them fluffier, since my first batch went flat when I left them in the oven longer. They taste like brownie cookies! :)
