White Chocolate, Chocolate Cookies

The reverse Chocolate Chip cookie. Rich dark chocolate with white chocolate chips.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. Combine the cocoa, flour, and baking soda, gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, fold in white chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until puffy but still soft. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 87.1mg. Full Nutrition
