Chocolate Zucchini Bread I

A tip: grease your loaf pans beyond what you think is necessary; I greased mine well and the bread still stuck to the bottom. Overall this recipe isn't bad. Using the correct size pans, and knowing my oven temperature is correct, each loaf turned out to be about one inch tall on the sides and about two inches tall in the middle, which means that they are rather flat. I could have put all of the batter into one loaf pan, which I think I'll do next time. The bread is too sweet, and I have a massive sweet tooth, but the texture is fantastic. It is basically a chocolate cake, with an invisible zucchini surprise, and that's fine by me! All of my chocolate chips sank, despite adding a flour coat. If I were to make this again, I'd drastically reduce the sugar (I'd start out with one cup and see where that got me), and either use smaller loaf pans or one large one. Another thing: my loaves were finished at 50 minutes, so check yours before the time is up to make sure they don't burn.

