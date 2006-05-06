Chocolate Zucchini Bread I

A moist scrumptious bread with chocolate and spices that even the kids will love. It's a great way to use up all of those extra zucchinis in your garden!

Recipe by Diane

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 9x5 inch loaf pans
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans. In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate until melted. Stir occasionally until chocolate is smooth.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, sugar, oil, grated zucchini, vanilla and chocolate; beat well. Stir in the flour baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Fold in the chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 192.6mg. Full Nutrition
