Chocolate Zucchini Bread I
A moist scrumptious bread with chocolate and spices that even the kids will love. It's a great way to use up all of those extra zucchinis in your garden!
My family gobbled this up - I went through four loaves this weekend. Flour the choc chips first to keep them from sinking and grease your pans well or the bread will stick. This is SO GOOD!Read More
A tip: grease your loaf pans beyond what you think is necessary; I greased mine well and the bread still stuck to the bottom. Overall this recipe isn't bad. Using the correct size pans, and knowing my oven temperature is correct, each loaf turned out to be about one inch tall on the sides and about two inches tall in the middle, which means that they are rather flat. I could have put all of the batter into one loaf pan, which I think I'll do next time. The bread is too sweet, and I have a massive sweet tooth, but the texture is fantastic. It is basically a chocolate cake, with an invisible zucchini surprise, and that's fine by me! All of my chocolate chips sank, despite adding a flour coat. If I were to make this again, I'd drastically reduce the sugar (I'd start out with one cup and see where that got me), and either use smaller loaf pans or one large one. Another thing: my loaves were finished at 50 minutes, so check yours before the time is up to make sure they don't burn.Read More
Nice bread. My husband had no idea it was zucchini bread, when I told him he was like ‘NO WAY’ I don’t know if that’s good or bad, either way it’s very good bread. Reading the reviews is very helpful because I had no unsweetened chocolate at home and I searched the reviews if someone had used something other then that, and I finally found people who used cocoa. Turned out great, 3 tablespoon of cocoa and 1 tablespoon of butter per square.
This bread was delicious and very moist. It got better the second day, even moister! I only used 1 1/2 cups of sugar instead of two, I used half whole wheat flour and half white, and replaced half the oil with applesauce. I used mini chocolate chips and didn't have any problems with sinkage. I will definitly make again!
This recipe is total crowd pleaser! I made mini loaves to give as gifts (they freeze well). Bake mini loaves for about 20 minutes. I also made this into an 8" layer cake and frosted with butter cream frosting and it was a hit at a neighborhood get-together! The cake took about 40-45 minutes.
Truly wonderful! I've baked this several times now -- though without the chips so far. I used a single bundt pan instead of two loaf pans and extended the baking time a bit. This even works with double the amount of zucchini (or a combination of zuke with grated carrots, pureed apple, or mashed banana...). Really great bread -- more like cake!
Fantastic. I actually used a large crookneck squash instead of zucchini. I also coated the chocolate chips (regular size) with flour and they did not sink, as others had indicated. I used whole wheat flour, but instead of 2 cups, used 1 3/4 cups as I find whole wheat flour tends to be heavier and take away from the moisture. With this recipe I will use the full 2 cups next time. I also used half white sugar and half turbinado (brown) sugar. Next time I will try using even more turbinado, and less white sugar. I also used egg replacer with success.
I baked this bread using 3/4 cup oil and adding some extra chocolate chips. I folded in the zucchini last to see if that would help chips from sinking to the bottom. It did! The bread was delicious! As an added treat, I microwaved slices just long enough to soften chips and served with cool whip.
This "bread" is more like a huge, fudge-y (but still cake-y!), addictive brownie! I halved the recipe and used an extra half cup for grated zucchini, used half unsweetened apple sauce and half canola oil, used half whole wheat flour and half all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract (probably over-kill, I know!) and added an extra 1/4 cup of cocoa powder. I also used two Hershey's "special dark" chocolate bars, chopped up, instead of the chocolate chips. Using chocolate bars instead of chocolate chips results in a much more melty chocolate-studded treat. They don't harden a lot after being baked so they're still "melty" days after! I LOVE vegetables but this is seriously the most decadent, delicious way to enjoy zucchini!
Very moist and tasty. The chocolate flavour isn't overwhelming so you can still taste the zukes.
Flavor was great, no one knew it had zucchini in it! I substituted 1/2 c of cocoa for the squares; and added another cup of zucchini, it worked. To help it rise more, I added 1 tsp of baking powder and some vital gluten...raised better for the 2nd batch. I also greased the pans with butter and sugared the bottom of the pans. NOTHING stuck. Will DEFINATELY make again. Even my picky grandchildren ate it without question 2 thumbs up!
I very rarely give my opinion to these, I normally just search and print and save to my box if I like. Well!!!!! This recipe is perfect - wouldn't change a thing and so light and fluffy! Just a note - i was on my way to vacation and I had just dropped off 1/2 to one neighbor and 1/2 to another - while on my way, both called me on my cell phone and wanted the recipe immediately. Make and you will be the hit of the party!
I have made this recipe many times and everyone always asks me for the recipe. This is a great way of using the zucchini from the garden and getting your chocolate fix. The only change I make is to use a full cup of chocolate chips. I drain the grated zucchini and squeeze it in a towel before adding it to the batter. Also, as zucchini bread is moist, I grease the bread pans and then line with parchment paper, grease again and then flour to avoid sticking.
This recipe turned out well. I used 6 TBS of cocoa and 2 TBS of shortening because I didn't have any unsweetened chocolate. I also cut the oil in half and replaced it with no sugar added applesauce. As far as it sticking, I sprayed with butter and flour spray and added parchment to the bottom, and it didn't stick at all. Some people may be having a sticking problem because the chips tend to sink to the bottom. If you mix the chips with just a little flour before adding them to the batter, they will not sink as much.
Now this is some good stuff! I used mini chocolate chips and they worked great, no sinkage. I did use the suggestion of 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown. The bread tasted great! I made one loaf and six large muffins with the remaining batter...sooooo good!
This was an awesome recipe. I cut the sugar by 1 cup, added 1/2c of applesauce and 1/2 of oil, and I added walnuts. I also lined my loaf pans with parchment paper. All this to cut fat. And believe or not it was still very tasty and moist!!
This was the BEST Chocolate Zucchini Bread I have every had. I gave out the recipe at work and every one said "It Was To Die For" "EXCELLENT 5 STAR PLUS"
Excellent! I made 5 mini loaves and 8 mini muffins. Mini chocolate chips were perfect in this recipe. Make sure and let your loaves cool completely before removing from the loaf pans :)
This is an awesome recipe of its kind! I made a few revisions as follows: 1/2 c oil and 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce, 6 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa, 2 tablespoons butter, 2 1/2 c zucchini, omitted the unsweetened chocolate, used 1 c of chocolate chips, and coated the chocolate chips with flour to prevent them from sinking. Thanks to Diane for such a wonderful recipe!
Made this as per recipe, made one loaf and twelve muffins. The loaf stuck to the bottom of the pan despite being well-greased. The muffins came out perfect though and when I make this recipe again, I will make all muffins. Very good flavor, everyone really loved the muffins.
Tastes almost as good as chocolate cake. Very moist and my kids love it! I took someones advice and added 1/2 cup sour cream and also replaced 1/2 the white flour with whole wheat. I also use applesauce instead of oil. I also just used 1/2 cup cocoa powder instead of the squares.
Everyone loves this bread--even those who are supposedly NOT zucchini bread fans can't believe how tasty this recipe is! I usually don't have unsweetened chocolate squares on hand, so I use a total of 6 T cocoa powder and 3 T melted butter in the recipe. I have also added more zucchini to the recipe (which just makes the bread more moist) and substituted applesauce for half (or more) of the oil. This is a "keeper" recipe I make over and over, and a wonderful way to use all the excess garden zucchini!
This is so YUMMY and easy!! I did use 1/3 cup of applesauce to replace some of the oil. I also followed the other reviewers suggestions to stir in the zucchini at the end of mixing. My choc. chips did not sink to the bottom! I used a 9x13 pan and baked for 30 min. I told my girls that it was brownies. I can hardly keep them out of it!! Thanks for the delicious snack recipe.
These are pretty good. I used mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. The recipe makes about 24 regular muffins. The baking time is about 17-18 minutes. These are better the next day. Enjoy!
AWESOME, AWESOME, AWESOME!! This replaces my "usual" chocolate zuchini bread recipe. It was so moist and just delicious. The kids ate it like CRAZY!! Next time I'm going to replace 1/2 cup of the oil with applesauce to make it a bit healthier. You HAVE to try this!!
Excellent!
Loved this recipe. Very moist and delicious! I did modify a bit, I added 2 teaspoons of cinnamon instead of 1. Also, I didn't have unsweetened chocolate squares so I used 6 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder and 2 tablespoons of oil which equals the 2 ounces squares. Fantastic!
Very good and moist. The melted chocolate was speckled so I recommend stirring it in before adding the zucchini (which was cold). I peeled the zucchini to avoid the "green" look and grated it fine, so hardly detectable. My chips sank to the bottom, as the batter is rather thin. Smaller chips would work better. But overall, delicous and will definitely make it again!
Lovely! Here are my changes: * used half whole wheat flour, half all purpose * replaced 3/4 of the oil with applesauce * added a couple of TBL cocoa powder (to hide more of the zucchini from my daughters!) * used mini chips and floured tham as suggested by another reviewer * baked in a mini muffin pan for about 20-25 minutes They taste wonderful!
This is the best I'm on my 6th loaf in 6 days. Have 2 in the oven right now. Took suggestions of one review substituted 1/2 cup of applesauce for 1/2 cup of oil, also decreased sugar to 1.5 cups. See photo.
A great recipe. My fiance has been a zucchini kick lately so I decided to whip this up for him and he LOVED it. The only things I changed was I added more chocolate (1.5 oz of the unsweetened and 1 cup of the chips) and I used Splenda instead of sugar (only need 1 cup). Definitely toss the chips in the flour mixture before adding to the wet mixture. It keeps them from sinking to the bottom of the bread during baking. Also, keep an eye on it around 50minutes b/c mine was done in under the suggested 60-70minutes. The bread came out very moist and was a huge hit. Overall a great recipe. I will definitely be making this again.
This is fabulous!! If you like chocolate cake you will LOVE LOVE LOVE this bread! It is super moist, and doesn't need any extra sour cream, oil or apple sauce. It is perfect just as is. I did add mini chocolate chips however, as the regular chips were a bit much. As other reviews had specified....grease your pans well and let the bread sit at least 20 minutes after removing from the oven. I run a knife around the entire bread prior to removing from the pans. Please wait, because if you try to remove this bread from the pans while it is still hot, it might stick and break apart. I am totally addicted to this bread!!!! YUM!
Very good! I have made this a few times with great results, but I didn't use unsweetened chocolate squares. I substituted 3 Tab. cocoa, 2 tsp. sugar and 1 Tab. oil for one ounce of chocolate (so for this recipe, you double that formula), and it worked out fine. Also, I used the suggestion of one of the reviewers to fold in the zucchini last, and the chocolate chips didn't all sink to the bottom. Love this recipe! Definitely a keeper!
I have made this probably 4 times within the last 2 weeks (which makes a total of 8 loafs!) and it goes as fast as I make it. Co-workers fight over the last piece! The only thing I did different was melted the unsweetened chocolate and the semi sweet chips together, then mix them in as a last ingredient. That way you don't chunks at the bottom of your loaf.
This was verywell received in my house. I threw in an extra square of chocolate for good measure. Used mini chocolate chips.
My mom has always said to try a recipe as it's written before making any changes to it. I followed her advice and this bread turned out wonderfully! I guess if I'm truthful, I DID change one thing. I used mini morsels instead of regular (but I don't think that's a big enough change to count). It was perfectly moist, perfectly chocolatey, perfectly delicious!
I used 1/4 c. unsweetened cocoa powder in place of the chocolate squares, tured out just fine. This was a delicious bread recipe! Loved it.
This is the best chocolate / zucchini bread we've ever had. Love it! Thank you for the recipe!
This is wonderful!!!!
I followd the recommendations from Missy and this was awesome...plus, I also made a couple more changes. I used half white and half whole wheat flour (that's all I had), and my chocolate squares were semi-sweet instead of unsweetened. I upped the chocolate chips to 1 cup and also added about 2 Tb. of cocoa powder to dry ingredients (mixing the chips in with the dry so they wouldn't sink). I threw in a cup of sour cream also, which I feel really made it more moist (though I can't say for sure, having never tasted it without). I baked in two mini loaf pans, and had enough batter leftover to make 9 large muffins (which I baked separately for much less time). I added chopped walnuts to half of what I was making and did the rest without; I prefer nuts. This is a great recipe and I look really forward to sharing it!!! Thank you!
Pretty good. I prefer my bread to be a little more fudgy (like a brownie) but this was still an excellent recipe. Don't skip the extra chocolate chips!
Without a doubt the best zucchini bread recipe I have found in 30 years. I did not have unsweetened chocolate in the pantry, so I used 6 Tablespoons of cocoa and 2 Tablespoons of canola oil in its place. I also used mini chocolate chips. This is so moist, almost like a lovely dense cake.
This was soooooo good! It's more cake than bread like and the flavors meld so well together. I wasn't sure about the zuchinni and chocolate combo, but wow!! My husband and especially my 5yr old loved this! It was gone in two days. I definately recommend making this, though I wish I knew a way to keep the chocolate chips from sinking to the bottom of my batter. Any suggestions??? Thanks!
Very Yummy! I didn't have chocolate chips so I melted cocoa powder on the stove with some butter and it turned out great (didn't really need any extra sugar in the chocolate) the recipe called for enough sugar! Instead of making 2 loves I made one bundt cake and we all enjoyed it! Thanks!
Sorry but not a keeper. One of the driest and tasteless breads I have ever made and I make a lot of quick breads. Was very disappointed.
This recipe is excellent and I made it even better with a few alterations. I didn't have baking chocolate so I used 3 T cocoa and 3 T Black Cocoa powder plus 2 T oil. I reduced the sugar to only 1 cup and used only 3/4 cup oil. The lower sugar lets the chocolate really stand out but not be bitter. If you're a chocoholic you will love it. 1/12 of a loaf is 5 points on weight watchers.
Really good! I used Cocoa Powder because I didn't have unsweetened squares on hand. Thanks!
This was such a delicious way to use up my zucchinis! I goofed and only used 1 oz of chocolate but it still turned out amazingly yummy - I'm sure if I had used 2 oz it would have been even better! My husband and I gobbled both the loaves up within 3 days!
This is my favorite recipe for chocolate zucchini bread. My tricks for success are to use mini chocolate chips instead of regular sized & also to line the bottom of the loaf pans with parchment paper, then spray pan with non-stick cooking spray. They come out beautifully every time!
Thank you for the advice from previous reviewers. Following suggestions I subbed applesauce for half the oil, also 3T cocoa and 1 T butter per square of unsweetened chocolate. I also coated the chocolate chips with the dry ingredients before stirring in and they stayed evenly throughout the loaf.
OMG, YUMMMMMY, I followed another's recommendation and added 8 oz of sour cream to the wet mix, and a couple Tbsp of Cocoa to the dry.
This makes a wonderfully moist cake - I really like it a lot. The batter was pretty thin, so I added an extra half-cup of flour. The cake still rose up great, but the chocolate chips all dropped to the bottom. Perhaps I shall try squeezing some liquid from the grated zucchini next time. Thanks for the recipe!
I make this recipe often. My kids can't believe they're eating zucchini. The only change I make is drizzling a little chocolate ganache on top after it cools. Great recipe!
This was such a hit! I split it between a loaf and muffins and put a few chocolate chips on top of the muffins- which was a big hit! people couldn't believe that there was zucchini inside! I was initially nervous because the batter was a bit thin, but it turned out perfectly!
Very good. I sometimes use applesauce instead of oil. Also, I have found that the melted chocolate can be a bit tricky to stir into the mixture (it hardens on the spoon, spatula, etc. I add the oil (or applesauce) to the chocolate before mixing into the rest, and it works quite well.
I'm sure some people love it but it was too chocolatey for me and it stuck to the bottom. gotta find someone i can give this too if my daughter doesnt like it
Oh my gosh!!!!!!! I did this one for some girlfriends at a makeup show. We all loved it. Our kids all loved it. The thing is, I think I forgot to put in the oil and it was still so moist! Everyone wanted the recipe, even my mom! Thanks to Diane for sharing this one!
Delicious & so moist! I substituted 1 cup of applesauce for the oil & you would never know. I made 4 small loafs rather than 2 larger ones, it took approximately 40 minutes to bake them.
This is a great recipe. However, I have made it twice now and the chocolate chips always seem to fall to the bottom of the loaf and stick to the pan. So next time I make it I am going to use the mini-chocolate chips and see if that helps. Otherwise, it was great!
Delicious, but had problems. Batter was too thin and all the chocolate chips went to the bottom. The loaves were barely 2 inches tall and stuck horribly to the bottom due to the mass off melted chocolate chips on th bottom.
This was delicious and very moist. I made it into muffins--it made 24. I thought the batter was too runny, but it tasted great. Didn't look great as muffins, so they didn't go fast at a potluck, but my family enjoyed them and I will probably make as bread (for presentation) if I'm feeding them to anyone else, next time. About 25 minutes at 350 for the muffins--so that was a faster route. Yum! Thanks.
Fabulous! I made a few changes, though. I used 3 cups zucchini, I cut the oil back to 1/2 and added 1/2 cup apple sauce. I also cut back a bit on the sugar. I added 3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar for a total of 1 and 1/2 cups instead of 2. The last change I made was to add 3 teaspoons cinnamon instead of just one. My son loves to help make this and thinks the zucchini just "melts away". We will be making this again and again.
Awesome, awesome, awesome! I can't rave about this bread enough. Everyone that has tried it loves it. I substitute 2/3 c. applesauce and 1/3 c. oil for the 1 cup of oil called for...the bread is healthier and tastes fantastic!
this is the best tasting chocolate zucchini bread recipe I have here. BUT I have to say (for me) this made 2 tiny loafs. So either smaller pans or get 1 big loaf (9X5).
Great recipe! I made a few changes based on healthier substitutions and a veggie-hater 7 year old: Reduce oil to 1/2 C. and use olive oil instead. Add 1/2 c. applesauce. I peeled the zucchini and then pureed it, and just drained the little bit of liquid after it sat for a minute (I puree it so that my son can't detect the little pieces of zucchini throughout the bread). Add 1/4 C. cocoa powder for a deeper chocolate color and flavor. This bread comes out very moist. I baked 5 mini loaves for 40 mins. I followed the advice of other reviewers and lined the bottoms of the pans with parchment paper. My son calls this his favorite chocolate cake!
Excellent recipe for us "chocoholics"! I adjusted/substituted the oil ingredient. I used 3/4 cup of Smucker's "Baking Healthy" (oil & shortening replacement for baking)and 1/4 cup vegetable oil. Excellent results were obtained while reducing some of the fat content. Will definitely freeze lots of shredded zucchini in 2 cup bags for winter baking.
LOVED IT!!!! Everyone in my family loved it even the young ones. I also added 1TBLS of cocoa and used 1/2 cup apple sauce and 1/2 cup oil and only esed 1 & 1/2 cups sugar like some suggested. I will make this again and again
THIS WAS PROBABLY THE MOISTEST,CHOCOLATY, EASIEST "BREAD" I HAVE MADE IN A LONG TIME!!! AND I AM AN AVID COOK. I LOVE TO ADD A LITTLE ESPRESSO WHEN MAKING A CHOCOLATE ITEM----(IT'S KIND OF LIKE PREFERRING DARK CHOCOLATE---ADDING THE ESPRESSO JUST INTENSIFIES THE CHOCOLATE FLAVOR) SO I DID ADD 1 TBL OF INSTANT ESPRESSO GRANULES. VERY INTENSE & SCRUMPTIOUS CHOCOLATE FLAVOR. I ALSO USED 2 - 8.25" PANS INSTEAD OF THE 9X5 LOAF PANS TO MAKE FOR HIGHER RAISING BREADS. THE SUGGESTION OF MINI MORSELS WAS A GOOD ONE AND I SHOOK IT UP A LITTLE MORE BY ADDING 3/4 CUP OF WALNUTS, AND 1/2 CUP OF RAISINS. IT WAS TO DIE FOR! ***REVISED 8.5.10......THE BEST FOR 4 YRS OF BAKING IT.
wonderful, very moist! I halved the white sugar-you dont miss it at all.
This recipe makes a fantastic chocolate loaf! I make this all summer long until my zucchini plant gives out. I add one cup of frozen Ghiradelli bittersweet chocolate chips just before putting into the oven; they don't melt and they don't sink to the bottom of the pan. Great recipe!! Thank you so much for sharing this one.
Absolutely the best! I have been making this for two years and everyone LOVES it. I use 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown, substitute canola oil and use 1 cup all-purpose flour and 1 cup whole wheat. The rest of my family is not health conscious at all and they still love it, kids included. The best!
Very, very good, more like a cake than a bread! I followed other reviewer suggestions and cut back on sugar to 1-1/2 cups. I also used semi-sweet chocolate squares and I added about 3 Tbs of unsweetened cocoa powder and 1/2 tsp of baking powder to get more of a rise. Just mix the mini chips with the dry and they DON'T SINK. You MUST let it cool in the pan; I sprayed mine with Bakers Secret and did it in a glass pan and a metal pan, they both slipped right out. I drizzled with powder sugar icing (just powder sugar and milk) and it was RAVED over. Thank you for sharing!
Great bread! I substituted 6 tblsp cocoa for the unsweetend chocolate. To make this lower in fat I substituted 2/3 c applesauce & 1/3 c oil for the 1 c.oil. I changed the 2 c. sugar to 1 1/2 c. sugar & 1/2 c.splenda. I baked it for 45 min.
Delicious! Well, I admit I made a few changes (1 1/2 cup of sugar and only 3/4 cup of vegetable oil), but besides that, I stuck to the directions and it turned out really good! I should have read the review where it said let it cool in the loaf pan, because I tried removing it right away and now my bread looks kind of very broken, so let it cool down befor removing!
Had some zucchini on hand that I had bought to make a Weight Watchers soup recipe, but after a day on the diet, decided to scrap the whole thing and found this yummy chocolate zucchini bread recipe to use up the zucchini instead. This is so delicious and so full of chocolate, you can't even tell there is zucchini in it.
Really good zucchini bread recipe. Very moist and the bites of chocolate morsels are an added treat. Had students in my Foods and Nutrition classes make these in mini (5x3-inch) pans. This recipe will yield 5 mini loaves. Remember to cut back on the baking time approximately 15 minutes.
To begin with the bread turned out to be awesome, super moist and as my daughter put it divine. The only thing i changed (intentionally) was that I reduced the sugar to 1 and half cup. The other change (unintentional - because my six year old was in charge of reading was that ..he skipped the 2 squares unsweetened chocolate part so what happened was I used 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted it and used it in the recipe. It was still awesome. I also added some walnuts.
BREADMACHINE VERSION!! I made 1/2 the recipe, with half whole wheat, half all-purpose flour, half oil, half applesauce, added 2 T unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/4 t baking powder, and omitted the cinnamon. I used the quick bread setting on the breadmaker and added the floured mini chips during the last minute of mixing. The results were sensational and I had the breadmaker in the garage so I didn't have to compete with the air conditioner on a hot summer day. I'm hooked on this recipe.
Very tasty and moist. Even better the next day. I used unsweetened applesauce for half the oil. Yum!
I increased the unsweetened chocolate to 3 squares, used 1 cup white and 1 cup brown sugar, added a 1/2 cup of coco powder, and a half cup of sour cream as a previous reviewer suggested. I left out the cinnamon becasue I just wanted it nice and chocolaty without the spice, and increased the chocolate chips to a full cup. Yum!
Fantastic...I made it exactly as written and we loved it! Next time I will probably try using 1/2 applesauce for 1/2 of the oil. I usually try a recipe exactly as written the first time, before making any of my own substitutions. Thanks for a keeper.
Made in a bundt pan --used the 3T. cocoa & 1T. butter --didn't have the unsweetened choc.--added chopped walnuts--this was absolutly DELICIOUS!!!!!
I would give this 10 stars if I could. I used about 1/4 cup cocoa with dry ingredients, in addition to the recipe as written, just cause I LOVE chocolate. This is to die for. I used my silicone loaf pan (on a baking sheet for stability), still greased and floured, because I always end up with 1/2 stuck in pan, no matter what I do. The silicone worked great, no sticking. This is more like a yummy moist brownie. Nobody needs to know that there is zucchini in it, you can't even tell. I still have a ton of zucchini left over, so this is gonna be made a gazillion more times. Thank you, Diane, for this amazing recipe!
Added 1/2C. of vanilla yogurt, used half applesauce half oil, added 3 Tbsp extra of cocoa powder and cut down on the sugar by 1/2 cup. overall delicious!
Wonderful moist and decadent! I added a third cup of cocoa to the mix as I love chocolate but it is great as is. I have made it in two loaf pans or in a 9 by 13 pan. Great recipe!! =)
So good!!!! I love zucchini bread and i love chocolate. Together is perfect match. My kids kept calling them brownies. I made a few changes. Didnt realize i had less then 2cups of flour on hand. so i did half flour and half whole wheat flour. didnt have chocolate squares so i used cocoa powder but only one ounce with 1 teas of oil. it was plenty of chocolate. and i only used 3/4 cup of oil and 4 tbsp of melted butter. and then i used 1/2cup of ricotta cheese. Mmmmm so good! thanks
Marvelous! I have made this twice in the last three days (I have alot of zucchini!), but will make more to freeze. The first batch stuck to the bottom of the pan, so I floured the pan after I greased it. I also added a small container of sour cream, which I think just made it richer - gilding the lily a bit! Wonderful recipe - a great find!
Absolutely delicious. I made alterations to the recipe suggested by other reviewers - replaced half the oil with applesauce, used half whole wheat flour, and reduced sugar to 1 1/2 cups. I made one 9x5 loaf and 12 muffins. I especially enjoyed the muffins!
Great recipe! I only used 1/2 the oil called for and the other 1/2 applesauce. The whole family loved them, even my picky kids!
I made the original recipe, using baking cocoa since I didn't have squares, less sugar and it it was delicious. I use it now using organic ingredients and mini chocolate chips and it tastes even better. Again, I always put less sugar.
This CHOCOLATE ZUCCHINI BREAD is absolutely delicious. I used mini chips (didnt sink to the bottom) and i added walnuts. I made one loaf and one tray of muffins. I will make this EVERY time i make zucchini loaf!
This is FANTASTIC. I did modify and only used 1 cup sugar and it was PERFECTION. I will try again using apple sauce instead of oil. Thanks this is a KEEPER!!
Awesome way to sneak some veggies to the kiddos!! As usual, I substituted like crazy. But anything that I did would have only made it taste worse, and I thought it was incredible even after I sub'd it to death. I used all whole wheat flour, I cut the oil to 1/4 cup & added 1 cup of applesauce. Then I added 3 Tbsp of molasses & used raw sugar (which I cut to 1 1/2 cups). Also, I didn't have squares of chocolate, so I sub'd 6 Tbsp of cocoa powder & added it to the dry ingredients. So even after all of those healthnut changes, it turned out delicious. And it's even better if you sprinkle some mini chocolate chips across the top of the loaf when you pull it out of the oven. Mmmmmm...
This is the best zucchini bread I've ever had. I like a strong cinnamon flavor and I thought the chocolate might mask it. But it actually enhanced the flavor and the cinnamon chocolate combo is asweome! I make 4 mini loaves and just cut the baking time to 35 minutes and just kept my eye on it. I will be making this recipie often. Thanks for sharing!
Great bread. Tasted like a cookie out of the oven but was great after being in the fridge. Followed recipe exactly.
This recipe is awesome!!! I took it one step further and added coarsley chopped walnuts - approx. 1/2 to 3/4 Cup. Terry, Livonia, MI
What a great recipe:) It's really too sinfully good to include the word "zucchini" in its name. I made a slight change. The chocolate chips sunk to the bottom of the bowl of batter, (I didn't have enough loaf pans to cook all four...yes, I doubled the recipe.) Since I had a handful of morsels, (a 1/4 cup or so), remaining, I opened the oven & sprinkled them on the loaves, after they’d been in the oven 10-15 minutes. They submerged with a few dotting the top of the loaf, which created a rich little pocket. A chocolate surprise, if you will. My entire family, neighbors, and friends have received slices of this zucchini bread to try...and I have to tell you, it was an all and out hit! One more thing...I have no patience for grating, so I chopped, rather pulverized, the zucchini in a food processor. Big time saver. Also substituted whole wheat flour and egg substitute. My heartfelt thanks to the "chocolate Zucchini Bread's" contributor. Sybil So Crazy (But not from lack of chocolate!)
This was really yummy. After reading several reviews I made just a few changes. I cut down the sugar to 1-1/2 cups and used applesauce (unsweetened) for 1/2 of the oil called for. Also I didn't have any unsweetened chocolate, but did have semi-sweet baking squares so I used those instead. I made one loaf of bread and one pan of muffins with this recipe and they were both terrific!!
Awesome! Like MommyMichelle, I subbed 6 tbsp. cocoa, 4 tsp. white sugar, and 2 tbsp. oil (total) for the baking chocolate. I also folded in the zucchini last, and I experienced no chocolate chip sinkage. :-) Not exactly a health food, and was gone in about six minutes flat.
