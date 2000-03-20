Cranberry Sunflower Bread

This bread has a very nice texture and couple be easily adapted for many dried fruit/nuts combinations such as raisin/walnut, apricot/pecan, date/walnut, pine nut/golden raisin, cherry/pecan etc etc. One note, however is that I managed to get 3 two pound loaves of bread out of this recipe. With the 3 cups of water, honey, molasses, shortening and eggs, the 6 cups of flour was just not quite enough for all the liquid. I ended up adding an extra cup of rolled oats and about a cup and a half of extra flour. I also added about 4 tablespoons of vital wheat gluten in response to several reviewers indicating that they had trouble with the loaves rising. I had not trouble at all, but I never really time my rise, so I'm sure it too longer than the 40 minutes indicated. I also baked at 325 for 32 minutes for perfectly browned loaves. I'm sure that the intial heat at 450 is to provide the loaves some oven spring when they first go in. If you let the dough rise long enough to fully double, you can bake at 325/350 with no need for playing with the oven temps. Even needing those adjustments, I loved the bread and will be making it again. A great recipe to keep in your collection (with those slight mods, of course)