Brown-Eyed Susans II
These are a delicate nutty butter cookie with a chocolate filled center. My aunt used to make these, and I loved them.
These are a delicate nutty butter cookie with a chocolate filled center. My aunt used to make these, and I loved them.
The recipe doesn't say to add the nuts, salt, and baking powder in at any time so I added it when I added the flour. They ended up quite good and very addicting, as my mother found out!Read More
The cookie is good , however the icing needs butter. It was very easy to make. The only thing a child shouldn't do is chop the nuts.Read More
The recipe doesn't say to add the nuts, salt, and baking powder in at any time so I added it when I added the flour. They ended up quite good and very addicting, as my mother found out!
This was a faceless recipe which I had never tried. After reading the reviews, I decided to add an egg and to finely chop the pecans in the food processor. The cookies have a nice nutty and buttery taste resembling a Pecan Sandie. I placed cookie dough in a cookie press and the dough worked fine. The instructions aren't as precise as they need to be on this recipe. I only baked for 9 minutes. Everyone enjoyed!
The cookie is good , however the icing needs butter. It was very easy to make. The only thing a child shouldn't do is chop the nuts.
These were good cookies, but needed to be pulled out of the oven sooner than the time stated in the recipe. Also, I am subtracting one star because the directions are insufficient and do not tell you when to add all the ingredients listed. I omitted the pecans, because my kids don't like them in cookies, otherwise followed the recipe pretty closely.
These were ok, but pretty dry. Partly because I baked them too long. I suggest starting with 8 minutes, not 10. They taste pretty good though (I did use a different frosting because I ran out of powdered sugar, but I don't think that altered the taste too much, it was a very similar frosting).
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections