Brown-Eyed Susans II

These are a delicate nutty butter cookie with a chocolate filled center. My aunt used to make these, and I loved them.

By GINGER P

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream the butter, margarine and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the vanilla. Add the flour and mix until just blended. Do not overmix.

  • Roll dough into 1 inch balls. Place cookies 2 inches apart into prepared cookie sheets. Make a slight indentation in the center. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies should be lightly browned. Cool slightly and frost the center of each cookie.

  • To make the icing, combine the confectioners' sugar, cocoa and vanilla in a small bowl. Stir in the hot water 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Drizzle the icing from the tip of a knife or spoon onto the center of each cookie. Allow the cookies time to set up before serving.

58 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 50.2mg. Full Nutrition
