Scottish Chicken with Haggis

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a boneless chicken breast stuffed with haggis and wrapped in Parma ham (prosciutto).

By Janice

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken breasts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and spray with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Lay a chicken breast flat onto your work surface. Use the tip of a sharp boning or paring knife to cut a pocket in the chicken breast through a 2 inch slit in the side. Repeat with the remaining chicken breasts. Stuff each chicken breast with 1/4 cup of the haggis. Wrap 2 pieces of the prosciutto tightly around each piece of chicken. Place the wrapped breasts onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Cover the chicken breasts with a sheet of aluminum foil and place into the preheated oven. Bake for 15 minutes, remove the foil cover, and turn the breasts over. Continue baking until the chicken is no longer pink and the prosciutto has crisped, 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the haggis should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 42.9g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 111.8mg; sodium 636.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Bob Seale
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2012
Could not find canned Haggis so I sauted finely chopped onions and ground beef together and seasoned it with salt red pepper and a bit of chili powder. Then stuffed the breasts with it and followed the recipe. It was GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(4)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022