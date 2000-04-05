Molasses Banana Bread

This wonderfully flavorful banana bread is a real crowd pleaser! It's sweetened with molasses instead of sugar. What a nice variation!

Recipe by stellaluna

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter. Beat in egg, molasses and banana. Mix in whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and walnuts; stir until well blended. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 55 to 65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 220.9mg. Full Nutrition
