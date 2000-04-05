Molasses Banana Bread

I think this recipe has good intentions, especially for using up the jar of molasses we all have in our pantry from the last pecan pie, or gingerbread we made! Anyhow, I also cut back the molasses to 1/2 cup, but added 1/4 cup white sugar to the liquid ingredients. If you really want to get more banana flavor in the bread, peel the banana, place in bowl, and cover with plastic wrap, and cook in microwave for 3 minutes. The flavor is totally intensified! Use the banana flesh, and the juice that comes from cooking. I also used Gluten-Free flour, instead of the whole wheat flour, and increased it to 2 cups total. I also added a 1/2 tsp of xanthan gum, since there is no gluten in my flour. These came out moist, not too sweet, and my whole house smelled delicious!