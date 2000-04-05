Molasses Banana Bread
This wonderfully flavorful banana bread is a real crowd pleaser! It's sweetened with molasses instead of sugar. What a nice variation!
This wonderfully flavorful banana bread is a real crowd pleaser! It's sweetened with molasses instead of sugar. What a nice variation!
I loved this bread but made two changes to the recipe: I used only 1/2 C of molasses and I used spelt flour instead of whole wheat flour. Delicious and healthy too!Read More
I know that to each his own, however this one wasnt a crowd pleaser in my home. It may be the molasses I used. I suggest using only light and not full flavor which is what I used. I am not familure with molasses and the recipe wasnt specific.Read More
I loved this bread but made two changes to the recipe: I used only 1/2 C of molasses and I used spelt flour instead of whole wheat flour. Delicious and healthy too!
I was extremely skeptical about trying this recipe because of the molasses. Am I ever glad I did. It is truly moist and delcious. I will be making this often!
I know that to each his own, however this one wasnt a crowd pleaser in my home. It may be the molasses I used. I suggest using only light and not full flavor which is what I used. I am not familure with molasses and the recipe wasnt specific.
Excellent banana loaf! I read other reviews first and I only used 1/2 cup of blackstrap molasses, and it was perfect. 1 cup would have been too much! I also made sure that the bananas were nice and mashed: I used the blender, that worked beautifully. I also used spelt flour instead of whole wheat. Also, I added 1/2 cup of walmut crumbs and it was delicious. My husband and I ate it in one afternoon! Enjoy, Daniela
This bread is excellant and very moist, but should be called Molasses Bread as you can't taste the bananas. Takes 4 bananas to make 2 cups. Couldn't believe how easy it was to make
This bread was very tasty and exceptionally moist. I think it's the best bannana bread recipe that I've ever tried.
This recipie will make a very dark, moist, dense loaf. I'd suggest slicing it up and serving it as a winter desert alternative to fruitcake.
This recipe is great! I used blackstrap mollasses, so I cut it down to 1/2 a cup, and used four large bananas. It was moist and sweet, my family ate it in one sitting. I know not everyone liked this recipe, but I will make it whenever I have bananas now.
My kids weren't hip to the molasses. Guy at work, who loves molasses, liked it. Too molasses-y for my family but it was nice to try.
The molasses gives this a very different taste for banana bread, but very good and moist.
i doubled the recipe because i had 2 loaf pans....that called for 2 whole cups of molasses! my bread was black like brownies and tasted DISGUSTING. I think 1 cup wold have been fine and maybe some real sugar. i had to throw both loaves away.
Loved this! I did lessen my blackstrap molasses, adding 3/4 c. instead of 1 c. and adding approx. 1/8 c. raw honey. The batter tasted funny, and I was worried, but the bread is fantastic! My children love it, and my husband loves it.Thank you!
I used light molasses and the taste was still overpowering. If you don't like molasses don't make this bread. The good side is that it came out moist. It would have been a good tasty bread if I liked molasses.
My boys loved this. The combination of molasses and banana was suprisingly good. It came out extrememly moist. It reminded us of gingerbread but with bananas!
Sooo glad I found this recipe - just made it and it was awesome! Minor changes - I didn't have w/w flour, so used regular (next time will try w/w). Had dark molasses, so I reduced to 1/2 c as suggested by others. Also added 1/2 c coarsely chopped walnuts (saw in instructions but not in ingredients). Also, anytime I make a bread that is to go into a 9x5 loaf pan, I only put a portion of it in the 9x5 and the rest I put into little pans I got from my mom - some are round, some oblong, some tiny bundts. They cook very fast and the big loaf is never dry or raw in the middle - plus the grandchildren love tiny cakes of their own! House smells wonderful - having it along with stuffed pepper soup - even better because it's snowing outside!!!
Not good.
Awesome! Used to make 18 muffins at 20 minutes. I'm a white flour gal so 1/2 cup molasses is enough for flavour. However, the whole cup makes the more "healthy" flours more palatable. Nuts? Ingredients does not list amount.
Great recipe I cut the molasses in half, knowing I wouldn't want it that strong. Used 2 bananas, added raisens, everything else pretty much the same. Tasted GREAT, hubby loved, will make again and again. Almost like a "rum type cake" as some have mentioned.
I enjoyed this recipe, but many who ate it did not. I used 1/2 cup molasses, since I use blackstrap, but I think I could have cut it back more, or added some honey for more sweetness. I wish the recipe said which sort of molasses the recipe is supposed to use. Next time I'm going to try 1/3 cup molasses and 1/4 cup honey.
I used fancy molasses and only used 1/2 cup, the molasses flavor was just right. Unique taste and very yummy!
SUPERB!!!!!
Very strong molasses flavor and I only used half a cup as suggested by another reviewer. I was really excited about a banana bread recipe with no sugar. But it was a tad let down. I won't make it again.
I made this recipe as directed and then added a powder sugar glaze drizzled over the top. Oh man is it delish!
I wouldn't make it again. The molasses were so strong in the taste of the bread.
This was a complete flop, I followed it exactly, it was too moist and didn't bake up, the insides are gooey after 1 1/2 hours in the oven. Has great flavor, however, so make it bake and it'll be great!
Unfortunately I didn't see the hints about using only a 1/2 cup of molasses if using black strap, and, the recipe didn't specify. If you use an entire cup of molasses you can't even taste the bananas, which to me, defeats the purpose of calling this banana bread. Anyway, now that I know I'll try it one more time using only 1/2 cup of black strap and then review it again. To sum it up: WAY TOO SWEET and you can't taste even a "hint" of banana. Again, this was using dark, black strap molasses.
I've checked other reviews and reduced blackstrap molasses in my dough to 1/2 cup. I also added 1/2 walnuts and used non-dairy margarine. This bread comes out very dark and fills the house with delicious smell. The texture is very moist, and all of us like the flavor, but the bread is way too sweet. I wouldn't call it "healthy". I might try it again and reduce molasses even more, maybe even replace some of the banana with apple sauce.
I used only 1/2 cup of molasses and 1/4 cup honey. The middle was mush.
Yum! I made these into muffins instead of bread. I used 2/3 cup dark molasses, three ripe medium-sized bananas and left out both the salt and nutmeg (personal preference). I used all-purpose flour since we were out of whole wheat. Next time I make these I will use w/w flour. Other than that, I would not change the way I made them. They had a strong molasses flavour but it didn't overpower the banana. Four stars because of the changes I made. However this one is a keeper and my family has made it a point to remind me of that. Thanks, Stellaluna!
The taste of molasses was overpowering. I'll have to take the loaves I made to work because no one at home will eat them. What a waste of flour...
Very good, moist and not too sweet. My husband and I love molasses and I used the Grandma's Original not the heavier one and it was wonderful.
I think this recipe has good intentions, especially for using up the jar of molasses we all have in our pantry from the last pecan pie, or gingerbread we made! Anyhow, I also cut back the molasses to 1/2 cup, but added 1/4 cup white sugar to the liquid ingredients. If you really want to get more banana flavor in the bread, peel the banana, place in bowl, and cover with plastic wrap, and cook in microwave for 3 minutes. The flavor is totally intensified! Use the banana flesh, and the juice that comes from cooking. I also used Gluten-Free flour, instead of the whole wheat flour, and increased it to 2 cups total. I also added a 1/2 tsp of xanthan gum, since there is no gluten in my flour. These came out moist, not too sweet, and my whole house smelled delicious!
Wonderful!!! This bread is awesome, the molassis makes so moist and flavorful. I altered the recipe a bit. The cooking time for me was 1 hours, 10 minutes, then another 12 to 15 mins with foil over it. That was for the first time I made it and I had more banana. This recipe below I am making right now, and hopefully it will cut down on cooking time. My version 1.5 cups flour .5 cup margarine 1 white sugar 1/4 brown sugar 1/4 cup molassas dark 1t baking powder 2 eggs 1t vanilla 2 lrg bananas smashed well
We substituted coconut oil instead of butter as well as the suggested 1/2 c of molasses. These are GREAT!!! We did muffins for 15 minutes at 350 degrees and they pealed away perfectly from the liners. Def a keeper!
I doubled the recipe and made two loaves. I had mild molasses that my boyfriend brought me from the Amish community in TN. So it wasn't too strong on the molasses flavor, I can still taste the banana. Its a very moist banana bread and I used cinnamon and clove instead of nutmeg. Also, I used all whole wheat flour, which worked out really well. Its a nice satisfying breakfast bread.
Soggy, odd taste. Toss the bananas before making this.
I made muffins and my 12 yo daughter and I LOOOOOVE them! I added about a tsp of vanilla and used King Arthur white flour. I made 18 muffins baked for 20 minutes. I used foil and paper liners, The foil were better.
Excellent. Just made a few changes. I used spelt flour only, 1/2 cup organic blackstrap molasses instead of a cup of molasses, added about 2/3 of a steamed apple, and a few teaspoons of agave syrup. I only baked it for 1/2 hour and it was ready. Tastes great and very healthy!
Delicious!! I love molasses. I made the recipe as written and it is very good. Unfortunately, nobody else in the house likes molasses much so I'm going to reduce the amount and add either honey or sugar.
Way too much molasses. I would probably use about 1/3 of a cup of molasses for this recipe. I don't recommend this as written!
love it love it love it. better than any other banana bread, and half cup of molasses is sweet enough. the taste of the baked molasses is almost a carmelized sugar taste, yummy.
my husband loved this recipe, and he's really fussy. He said he loved it because it was so moist. I loved it too!
really tasty. quick and easy. i add ginger (powdered, crystallized, and fresh--i love ginger!) sometimes. chai spice and cardamom are also good additions if you want to mix it up. i'm actually not crazy about traditional banana bread, so this is my go-to to use up mushy 'naners.
This is WONDERFUL!!! Not sure how people gave it a bad rating.... It was a HUGE hit at the party!! I will make again! A MUST TRY!!!
I made this, customizing it just a bit to suit my taste a bit more. I included 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves, a 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, I cut back on the molasses by 1/2 a cup and included an additional 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I omitted the walnuts. I will make this again it's a very useful way to get rid of overripe bananas. Delicious, thick dense and moist cake is superb with coffee!
Too much banana and molasses. I would use 1 cup of bananas or 3 large and 1/2 cup of molasses if I make again.
Very good! In my family we have been trying to re-create my grandmother's banana bread for years. My sister thinks this was spot on but for me the molasses flavor was a tad overwhelming. I would defintely make it again as it was a crowd pleaser. This is very moist. Stored in the refrigerator, it is still good after one week. I made way too much--doubled the recipe and got three loaves.
I used 1/2 cup molasses and no sugar and used white flour. I will be making this again but will try some sugar as hubby likes sweet desserts. He even ate the bread and with some butter pronounced it good. Small steps.
Turned out pretty good doing the 1/2 cup of molasses. The best change I made was adding chopped salted, roasted pecans on top...will try adding dates and raisins next time to add to the mix. We are currently 'anti-sugar' in our house right now so it was great to find a recipe that had no sugar...thanks!
Changed the molasses from 1 cup to 2/3 cup, only had 3 bananas so added applesauce, used cinnamon instead of nutmeg, added raisins and chopped pecans. Other ingredients as recipe indicated. Baked as 12 muffins for 17 minutes. My husband and I loved them! Not too sweet, very tasty. (My molasses was Grandma's Original)
I used 1/2 cup coconut oil instead of butter, and only used 3/4 cup molasses. I also added some chopped pecans, cinnamon, ginger and allspice. I like my spices! I absolutely LOVED this bread!! Great alternative to the typical banana bread.
I used blackstrap molasses and loved it! Although I like molasses so I'm not sure how other would like it. Blackstrap molasses is rich in iron though so it's good for little ones. It looked like too much for my loaf pan so I baked it in an 8x8. 2 cups of banana was 6 bananas for me but it came out so nice and moist. I added 1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips and 3/4 cups chopped walnuts. Also I found I was out of nutmeg?? so I improvised and added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and some ginger. My son loved it too
This recipe is wonderful. I did not have any nuts so I added chopped dates. It was lovely and moist and I will be making it again!!
I used 1/2 cup of fancy molasses and added 1/4 cup brown sugar. Baked for 65 minutes. It was burning on the edges and very stodgy inside. The flavour was good, though. I'll try the recipe again and make muffins instead. Hopefully that will help the texture.
In the oven right now, used 1/3 c. molasses and doubled the salt to cut down the sweetness, also used cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Better is delicious, can't wait for it to come out!
Very moist but with a strong molasses flavour. I used Fancy Grade Molasses and it would have been better with a light grade as the molasses overwhelmed. I re-made it with only 1/2 cup of molasses and we could then taste the banana
I read a few of the reviews before making this, so I used a 1/2 cup of unsulphured molasses. I also only had three bananas so I used 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce. The directions had you including the nuts, but didn't have a measurement, so I used 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts, and 1/2 cup of raisins. Very tasty! Next time I will use dates instead of raisins.
It is absolutely wonderful.. Although i had o reduce the cooking time to 45 minutes... I wThanks
I followed the recipe using 1/2 cup blackstrap molasses. Sorry to say it was really bad. The molasses overpowered everything. I can't imagine using a whole cup. Just goes to show how everyone has different tastes.
Yes, reviewing with changes. The previous reviews made me do it! :D I decreased molasses to half cup. Mind didn't say blackstrap so I guess it wasn't. Also, not all that identifiable - except by brown color - that it had molasses in in. I increased baking soda to 1t in hopes of avoiding the mushy factor. It was fine, not too much. I didn't add the nurmeg, but I think cinnamon would compliment it more. Put in two 8x4s thinking it might be too large for a 9x5. It wouldn't have been. Mellow banana flavor (four large) & pretty good, but no wows. I'm thinking banana bread with molasses spread on it might be good.
Changed the molasses from 1 cup to 2/3 cup, only had 3 bananas so added applesauce, used cinnamon instead of nutmeg, added raisins and chopped pecans. Other ingredients as recipe indicated. Baked as 12 muffins for 17 minutes. My husband and I loved them! Not too sweet, very tasty. (My molasses was Grandma's Original)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections