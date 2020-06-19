Amazing Asian Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a little like a slaw. I came up with this really wanting Asian Chicken Salad and I got something even better. This recipe is really something. Top with crispy noodles and enjoy!

By emilyk

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the rice vinegar, sesame oil, 3 green onions, garlic, sugar, ginger, soy sauce, vegetable oil, coriander, and mustard in a mixing bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Pour half of the dressing into another container, and refrigerate for later. Place the chicken breasts into the remaining dressing, and coat on all sides. Cover, and refrigerate 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove the chicken breasts from the marinade, and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade. Place the chicken into a baking dish.

  • Bake the chicken breasts in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove from the oven, and allow to cool. Shred the chicken using 2 forks and set aside.

  • To assemble the salad, combine the green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, 3 green onions, cilantro, almonds, and cooled chicken in a large mixing bowl. Pour the reserved dressing overtop and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 390.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

Most helpful positive review

bon apetite
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2009
This was a tasty colorful salad. Next time I will save more dressing to put on the salad. The chicken was delicious! Easy to put together. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

abbyz2000
Rating: 2 stars
06/17/2020
I didn’t let my family eat this. Not good. The only thing I can think of that I didn’t do exactly is I used dry cilantro and probably not enough. But still- I’m dreading eating the leftovers. Read More
Reviews:
Helpful
wchick
Rating: 4 stars
09/16/2009
I cooked the chicken in the crock pot instead - just dumped half the dressing/marinade in there with frozen chicken tenders. The dressing wasn't as sweet as I was expecting it to be but adding some sugar even after it was all made up did the trick. Good recipe - wish the rest of my family liked cabbage as much as I do! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Elise Hollandsworth Hartmann
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2010
This was really tasty! I made this vegan by substituting the chicken with seitan and even tossed in some chopped up kale...so good! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Zia
Rating: 4 stars
02/18/2010
I can only rate the dressing which was excellent. Next time I will use just a tad less ginger. Otherwise it's nice and tangy. I put it over some green lettuce with chicken (sauted w/ a little sesame oil and sesame seeds) I also added cashews and crunchy Asian noodles (the generic Chung King kind). Delish! Read More
Helpful
(6)
bluegrassgirl
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2010
This was delicious even before it was chilled. The only substitutions I made were chives and red onion (in place of the green onions). Absolutely fabulous - a perfect summer meal! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jennie Minor
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2011
This is the best Asian Chicken Salad recipie I have used. I used to have one from a long time ago and lost it and this is the closest one. The only thing I do different is that I don't marinade the chicken because it takes too long and I double the sauce and use two bags of shredded cabbage to make it easier. Great recipie!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
bekah
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2010
yummy I didn't use any chicken because I didn't have time to cook it that day but it was very good. I am sure it will be even better next time with chicken. I also added some uncooked ramen noodles for some crunch. Read More
Helpful
(4)
mlaning21
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2009
This was awesome. I loved it it was very yummy!!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Victoria Skelly
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2010
VERY good!! Used all green cabbage and since I did not have corriander I left it out. The hubby loved it!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
