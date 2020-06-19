Amazing Asian Chicken Salad

1 of 45

Rating: 5 stars This was a tasty colorful salad. Next time I will save more dressing to put on the salad. The chicken was delicious! Easy to put together. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars I cooked the chicken in the crock pot instead - just dumped half the dressing/marinade in there with frozen chicken tenders. The dressing wasn't as sweet as I was expecting it to be but adding some sugar even after it was all made up did the trick. Good recipe - wish the rest of my family liked cabbage as much as I do! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This was really tasty! I made this vegan by substituting the chicken with seitan and even tossed in some chopped up kale...so good! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I can only rate the dressing which was excellent. Next time I will use just a tad less ginger. Otherwise it's nice and tangy. I put it over some green lettuce with chicken (sauted w/ a little sesame oil and sesame seeds) I also added cashews and crunchy Asian noodles (the generic Chung King kind). Delish! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious even before it was chilled. The only substitutions I made were chives and red onion (in place of the green onions). Absolutely fabulous - a perfect summer meal! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best Asian Chicken Salad recipie I have used. I used to have one from a long time ago and lost it and this is the closest one. The only thing I do different is that I don't marinade the chicken because it takes too long and I double the sauce and use two bags of shredded cabbage to make it easier. Great recipie!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars yummy I didn't use any chicken because I didn't have time to cook it that day but it was very good. I am sure it will be even better next time with chicken. I also added some uncooked ramen noodles for some crunch. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome. I loved it it was very yummy!!!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars VERY good!! Used all green cabbage and since I did not have corriander I left it out. The hubby loved it!! Helpful (3)