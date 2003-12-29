Swedish Tea Ring with Pecans
These are made like cinnamon rolls; however, you make a circle with the dough log and cut only part way through, turning each piece partially on its side to make a beautiful design.
Great recipe, but needs tweaking. I followed it exactly and it turned out really good, except there wasn't enough filling. Next time, I'll double the filling ingredients and then I think it will be a true 5-star recipe! I love the lemon zest in the dough and the lemon icing!Read More
This recipe makes a beautiful bread, but the end result is a bread that is loaded with lemon flavor. There was nothing subtle about it. We like lemon, but not so much in this nut roll kind of combination. We didn't enjoy it as much as we thought we would. The steps were easy, it rose very well, and looked beautiful, but not what we were looking for taste wise.Read More
Wow! Does it get any better than this? My mother-in-law is Swedish and it passed her approval (along with everyone else in the family!). I made it for Thanksgiving Day breakfast. I tripled the filling and doubled the glaze. It was a hit and now everyone expects it next year!
Delicious!
This is the best tea ring recipe that I have used. Our 4H Bread project made it and loved it!
First off I want to say I messed up in the dough when it came to adding the sugar- I should have added 1/2 cup but only did 1/4 cup. So I tried to make up with it when I did the feeling by doubling the sugar&cinnamon (which was GREAT) it made it gooey like a cinnamon roll. I would also cook it at a lower temp because mine was golden but somewhat doughy still. And I didn't use the frosting because all I could tast was the powdered sugar. Otherwise I think it was easy and still good!Next time I will just modify it and probably do a light glaze on top.
Wasn't as good as I had hoped. Dryer than your average cinnamon rolls and was challenging to make.
soooo good
My mom used to make these ..several every Christmas. She used brown sugar , BUTTER cin walnuts and raisins in filling. While it was rolled out she used soft butter and spread it on dough like toast. I don't think she measured any of the rest. Just sprinkled it all on and rolled it up. Also before baking she turned the roll completely upwards So each roll browned and after the icing she put a half a maraschino cherry on top. Very festive looking. ! Miss my MOM. I'm gonna make them now and remember what a beautiful lady she was.
I used this recipe and cut individual cinnamon rolls. They were very light and the hint of lemon was very tasty.
This bread is delicious. I did make some changes to suit my preferences. I leave out the lemon and use only water. The bread turns out beautifully and I give them out as gifts at Christmas. For Mardi Gras I sprinkle the colorful purple, green and yellow sugars to create a King Cake! enjoy!
I made this for book club (in honor of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). Everyone loved it. It is sweet and spicy with a little tang from the lemon glaze. It is perfect - not too sweet.
Made this exactly as listed (except doubled the filling) and it was delicious! My whole family loved this for Christmas.
I change the filling I use every time but the basics of this recipe are solid. I have make it several times and my family have loved it. If your not a fan of lemon try using Almond extract. A chocolate filling, or cranberries are great.
