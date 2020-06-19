Strawberry Mojito

I had this drink at a popular chain restaurant and decided to try it at home. I have served it at a couple different gatherings now and it has always been given rave reviews. It's the perfect drink for a hot summer day!

By Jolene

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Pour 1/4 to 1/2 inch of sugar onto a small, shallow plate. Run one of the lime quarters around the rim of each cocktail glass, then dip the glasses into the sugar to rim; set aside.

  • Squeeze all of the lime quarters into a sturdy glass pitcher. Toss the juiced limes into the pitcher along with the mint, strawberries, and 1 cup of sugar. Crush the fruits together with a muddler to release the juices from the strawberries and the oil from the mint leaves. Stir in the rum and club soda until the sugar has dissolved. Pour into the sugared glasses over ice cubes to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 9.3mg. Full Nutrition
