Strawberry Mojito

Like most reviewers I halved the amount of sugar and skipped sugaring the rim of our glasses. I also sliced the strawberries, no need to puree them like some people suggested, and muddied them thoroughly with the lime juice, mint, and sugar. I also used 1 1/2 cups of rum and 3 cups of club soda but left the ratios of everything else the same and let the pitcher rest in the fridge for about 30 minutes. We still got great flavor and then when we made the second pitcher using the lime, mint and strawberry bits left while adding new mint, strawberry, and lime on top. Like other reviewers said, you can totally do this with other berries or cucumber.