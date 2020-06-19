Strawberry Mojito
I had this drink at a popular chain restaurant and decided to try it at home. I have served it at a couple different gatherings now and it has always been given rave reviews. It's the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
Excellent recipe...but I kinda took a left turn with the directions though. :) I made a simple syrup out of 1/2 cup sugar, 1 1/2 cups lemon juice and 2 cups mashed strawberries - brought that to a boil, simmered for 3 minutes, removed from heat and strained through a cheesecloth and let cool. NOW...add 2 tbsp of the strawberry syrup to a glass, then add your mint and lime, muddle, add 1 shot of rum, top with Club Soda and ice cubes...and voila! Delish! :)
Good ingredients, just WAY too much sugar as written. If I make it again, I will cut the sugar in half. Also, I think it would be good to put the strawberries in a food processor so they aren't so chunky when drinking.
Delicious! I substituted lemon-lime soda for the club soda, and left out the sugar, and it turned out beautifully.
This is a good recipe, but it definitely needs less sugar. I used half of sugar the recipe calls for, and it was enough. Thanks, very good cocktail.
Very delicious, and very much appreciated by friends at our backyard BBQ. I didn't measure out everything perfectly, but used this recipe as a guide for the ratios I should pour. I put the ingredients directly into a glass pitcher. I ripped apart the mint leaves so they were big enough that people wouldn't swallow, but not huge leaves floating around. I used lime juice instead of limes, although I if I make again, I'd prefer fresh limes. I also found that if I muddled the mint and sugar together first, then added strawberries and mashed them into the sugar and mint that the flavor was best. On one batch I forgot to mash the strawberries, I just threw them in with other ingredients and the loss of flavor was noticeable.
This was awesome! I made these for a party and we all loved this. Based upon previous reviewers' comments, I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and it was perfect, not too sweet and just enough to allow the fruit and mint to macerate nicely to flavor the drink.
Delicious! I made this in the blender because I was pressed on time. It turned out fine, but I do plan on making it again correctly.
This was very light and refreshing! especially for a summer day! we like cocktails but have been looking for a recipe that doesn't have too many calories or sugar. I substituted sugar for splenda and only put about 3 or 4 packets into the mixture and it still came out delicious!
Mmmm muy perfecto! I put the strawberries through my juicer, and used a bit less sugar than called for. Thanks Jolene! :)
Great recipe, I did reduce the sugar a little and used super fine. Also, I added blackberries and raspberries and made it a wild berry delight! Yummy!!
This was really good and I like the extra flavor the strawberries added but I still feel like this recipe was missing something... maybe I just like mojitos from a bar better for whatever reason.
New favorite way to tame the mint taking over my herb garden. Cut down on the sugar to half cup and added an extra strawberry. Yum........
This tasted pretty good, but it has way too much sugar. I actually felt sick after I drank it because my blood sugar was sky-rocketing.
Anything more than 1/2 cup of sugar is too much (for 8 servings). I also pureed the strawberries in a blender before adding. Good drink.
I have made this recipe several times and had to modify it after the first trial. Waaayy too much sugar according to the recipe. I cut the sugar down to half, as other reviewers suggested, and then it is perfect. I usually buy the strawberry Bacardi rum, but I've tried them with Coconut rum and lemon flavored Bacardi and it tastes good with any one of them. It really is a matter of personal preference.
Made a few modifications: Less sugar since I used 7-up instead of club soda. I also used coconut flavored rum. Going to make this again for sure.
Fabulous!
YUMMY!!! I made it exactly as directed, except that I substituted blueberries for strawberries. WOW! Great recipe!
Great recipe!! Perfect summer drink b/c it's light and fruity. I only added 1/2 a cup of white sugar and also added a 1/4 cup of simple syrup. Instead of white sugar to rim the glass with I used Williams-Sonoma's vanilla sugar.
Amazing and very refreshing! Only made one change and that was to decrease the sugar a lot. I used less than 1/2c ( maybe a little more than 1/4c.) for this recipe and used Ideal Sugar Substitiute instead of regular sugar. Fresh mint and fresh limes are key!!! Made this for our Memorial Day BBQ....delicious!
Great receipe. I used strawberry rum and lemon-lime (instead of club soda). Will use less sugar next time.
Really yummy. Too much sugar in the original recipe. Made it with blueberries instead of strawberries. I think that you could experiment with many different summer berries. My friends loved the blueberry variant, but what can I say, they love anything sweet and alcoholic!!!
Awesome
Made recipe without the sugar-rimmed glasses. A nice change from traditional mojitos. Thanks, will be making again.
Brought this to a party and everyone loved it. I substituted Splenda Blend for the sugar. Should have used a little less - was still too sweet for my taste.
Its great I am drinking it Now 4 stars. However, I will strain it next time.
This is a great recipe. We have made them twice for guest. The second time we cut the sugar in half as it was a little on the sweet side for our taste.
I made these for a summer bbq and they were fantastic! I like it sweet so I didn't mind the sugar. Yum!
One of my wife's favorites. Could use less sugar probably.
This was an absolutely refreshing drink. A taste of sweet and sour all in one.
These are dangerously good!!! My sister and I love them and they're a hit at any party.
This was awesome! I subbed coconut rum instead of white, it turned out really good :)
Very good, I followed recipe adding one additional splash of rum. I guess you could omit the sugar.
Easy & delicious! My guests loved this. Strawberries can be substituted with any other fruit.
Very good and easy! I scaled it down to one serving and used 2 strawberries and it was perfect!
Wasn't as good as I hoped.
The recipe was very good! but only once I added 4 times the amount of club soda, hehe.
Awesome! Sweet and refreshing!
Made exactly as stated and they were delicious! Will definitely be making these again!
So yummy, best mixed drink I've ever made, but I did follow the advice of other reviewers and used half the sugar. I also used raw sugar.
Awesome summer drink. Only change I make is to use half the sugar - otherwise it's too sweet. You can substitute other summer fruits for the strawberries - great with peaches too!
Amazing!!! So so good.
Made these and doubled the strawberries. Used 1/4 of the sugar. SOOOO GOOD!
I made these just as written except for half the sugar suggested for my girlfriend and I for cocktails before dinner. We both had two and they were wonderful. Not to sweet and very refreshing on a warm night. fyi don't forget that bruised mint :-)
OMG!! These were wonderful! I made them for a party and had to keep making pitchers of them because they were such a hit. I did put a few mint leaves, strawberrries and lime in the blender to speed up the processes and it turned out great! My dad - who hardly drinks - had 4 because they were so wonderful!
This was great. I used 1 cup of 1:1 simple syrup instead of the sugar and everyone loved it.
Great recipe . Amazing taste
Great recipe -made this with Malibu Rum and it didn't need the sugar -only added apprx 1 tbsp to recipe and rimmed glasses with lime and sugar. It was a hit :-)
Will definitely halve the sugar next time as suggested! I didn't have club soda, but was able to substitute with San Pellegrino just fine.
5 stars for this.!
Needed a bit more sugar but fun. And a hit.
This was excellent! Second time I make it I used truvia baking sugar mix, and it was just as Yummy! Making it for a Mother's day gathering.
Perfect and refreshing for a hot summer day in the Florida sun. I added some guanbaba pulp (soursop), and it was a huge hit. Also, I took advantage of the key lime tree in my yard to add a little tartness to the mojitos.
Way to go, Jolene! This is excellent! The first time I made it, I followed the directions exactly, hubby said it was too sweet. So afterwards, I’ve modified it.....I’ve cut the sugar to half and added Patron lime liqueur. For our taste buds-perfection! Also a great way to use the mint running rampant in my garden! Thanks again for a great recipe!
I substitued fresh rasberries for strawberry's and honey for sugar turned out fabulous!
Love it. Didn’t make any changes
Great recipe!
I am sure this recipe is great with lime, unfortunately, I only had lemons! It was delicious substituting one lemon for the two limes. We also used diet 7-up instead of club soda. Refreshing & light. Perfect on a hot day!
Wow -- Adding a juicy fresh strawberry to an already perfect fresh mint mojito is just the ticket for a summer cocktail. As a few others have done, I ditched the sugar and replaced with Splenda. Use 2 packs per glass. Upped the lime a bit, added more fresh mint leaves, and 1 large strawberry per glass. You really need to muddle the mint, limes & Splenda first, then muddle in the berry(ies). Totally yum!
It was great.
Like most reviewers I halved the amount of sugar and skipped sugaring the rim of our glasses. I also sliced the strawberries, no need to puree them like some people suggested, and muddied them thoroughly with the lime juice, mint, and sugar. I also used 1 1/2 cups of rum and 3 cups of club soda but left the ratios of everything else the same and let the pitcher rest in the fridge for about 30 minutes. We still got great flavor and then when we made the second pitcher using the lime, mint and strawberry bits left while adding new mint, strawberry, and lime on top. Like other reviewers said, you can totally do this with other berries or cucumber.
Awesome recipe!!! Used only half the sugar and was perfect!
