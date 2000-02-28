Tasty Cabbage Salad

This cabbage, chicken and noodle salad is great to make for a barbeque since you can easily double the recipe for a large crowd.

By Leesa

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, monosodium glutamate and sugar.

  • In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw, chicken and noodles. Add dressing, and mix together well. Refrigerate until chilled and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 45.1g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 1308.6mg. Full Nutrition
