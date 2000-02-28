Tasty Cabbage Salad
This cabbage, chicken and noodle salad is great to make for a barbeque since you can easily double the recipe for a large crowd.
This cabbage, chicken and noodle salad is great to make for a barbeque since you can easily double the recipe for a large crowd.
This is an easy, yummy, budget-friendly dish, but I'd suggest one or two little changes. I didn't have MSG, or want to use it, so I added one of the ramen flavor packets to the dressing instead. Also, don't waste your money on bagged coleslaw mix- one small cabbage is about the same as two 16 oz bags of mix, and it only takes a few minutes to chop up.Read More
I just made this recipe, 2 16oz. pkgs. of coleslaw is too much, only used 1 bag, flavor not good, will not make again...Read More
This is an easy, yummy, budget-friendly dish, but I'd suggest one or two little changes. I didn't have MSG, or want to use it, so I added one of the ramen flavor packets to the dressing instead. Also, don't waste your money on bagged coleslaw mix- one small cabbage is about the same as two 16 oz bags of mix, and it only takes a few minutes to chop up.
I love how extremely easy this is to make and how nice that the ingredients are pretty limited and ones I usually have on hand in my house. The dressing has a nice flavor to it. I halved the entire recipe but still added one whole can of chicken and two packages of ramen. Next time, I think I might try adding some almonds and/or cherry tomatoes. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is always a hit at potlucks. Leave out the MSG. It's not healthy and isn't really necessary.
I love the dressing. The only difference I made was to use red wine vinegar instead of white... and since I don't eat chicken I just ommitted that part. My husband loved it! Oh, and I left out the MSG!
This was really tasty & refreshing. I used thin & salty "Chinese" (probably Danish) noodles instead of ramen noodles. I also substituted the coleslaw with napa cabbage & left out the MSG. You can skip the chicken unless you want to eat a balanced meal.
I just made this recipe, 2 16oz. pkgs. of coleslaw is too much, only used 1 bag, flavor not good, will not make again...
This was very bland. Luckily I had thrown in a little bit of Cayanne pepper. As a meal itself, I wouldn’t recommend. But we did fill taco shells with it, and enjoyed it that way.
I too skipped the MSG and just added a packet of seasoning from the Ramen to the dressing. Because of that I left out the salt. This was good and it is one I'd make again. It goes great with BBQ.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections