Chocolate Chip Marble Cookies

4.1
11 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

All my family and friends love my cookies I make. I thought I would try something different, so I made a marbled chocolate chip cookie. They came out GREAT!!

Recipe by Debbie Cox

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, water, white sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour and baking soda, stir into the creamed mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips, then fold in the cocoa powder last to create a marbled effect. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 16.2mg; sodium 49.3mg. Full Nutrition
