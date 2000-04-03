Chocolate Chip Marble Cookies
All my family and friends love my cookies I make. I thought I would try something different, so I made a marbled chocolate chip cookie. They came out GREAT!!
When I made these cookies instead of "marbling" in the cocoa I stirred it in completely, so it was a chocolate chocolate chip cookie.
I loved the idea of a marbled chocolate chip cookie, so I was anxious to try this. I noticed that the ingredient list called fo for water, and yet it was not specified as to how it was to be used in the instructions. I put two and two together, and figured it was to moisten the cocoa, but this should be clarified. Also, in terms of marbling, I think it would be better to divide the dough into two portions, and add the cocoa to one portion, so that you have a dark dough that can then be folded into the light one. I think this would allow for a more even marbling with less stirring.
When I made these cookies instead of "marbling" in the cocoa I stirred it in completely, so it was a chocolate chocolate chip cookie.
These are good cookies, but... not the cookie for my family. They don't have that sweet tollhouse cookie taste to them. While it was fun to try something different, I won't be making them again.
These remained chewy with lots of chocolate chips. I found they made more than the 5 dozen. More like 7 generous cookies.
good with 1 package chocolate, 1 package vanilla pudding! i really enjoyed the recipe. my father-in-law begged me to make them again.
quick, easy, excellent recipe... my boyfriend went into a chocolate coma.
i just made these cookies and they didn't last a day. i made them with chocolate chips and white chocolate chips; they were tasty. i split the cookie dough up before adding the cocoa powder. i think that help not to over blend the cookie dough so it wouldn't end up being all chocolate.
The cookies are good if you like cake like cookies. I added both chocolate chips and M&M's. The cookies were really sweet!! Next time I would cut the sugar back. I also did half shortening and half butter. I did seperate dough before adding cocoa powder.
I increased the water to 1/2. This was an accident but the cookies still turned out fine. I also took the advice of another baker and split the dough in 1/2, and added the cocoa to only half; then slightly mixed the two halves together to create the marbling. The less you mix, the better the marbling when you scoop out our cookies. They tasted like Toll House cookies, but visually much prettier.
