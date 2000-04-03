Chocolate Chip Marble Cookies

I loved the idea of a marbled chocolate chip cookie, so I was anxious to try this. I noticed that the ingredient list called fo for water, and yet it was not specified as to how it was to be used in the instructions. I put two and two together, and figured it was to moisten the cocoa, but this should be clarified. Also, in terms of marbling, I think it would be better to divide the dough into two portions, and add the cocoa to one portion, so that you have a dark dough that can then be folded into the light one. I think this would allow for a more even marbling with less stirring.

