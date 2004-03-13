Sweet Bread Overnite

I love this recipe! It's easy to make and rises overnight, so I have time to do other things and still have it piping hot for the meal!

Recipe by Viola

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
13 hrs 40 mins
total:
15 hrs
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs until fluffy. Stir in 4 cups of flour, salt, sugar, milk, 3/4 cup melted butter, yeast mixture and vanilla. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise overnight in the refrigerator.

  • The next morning, deflate the dough and turn it out onto a floured surface. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and form into loaves. Place the loaves into two lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pans. Cover the loaves with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 90 minutes. Preheat an oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Brush risen loaves with 2 tablespoons melted butter and bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until golden brown.

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 59.5g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 87.9mg; sodium 206.9mg. Full Nutrition
