Sweet Bread Overnite
I love this recipe! It's easy to make and rises overnight, so I have time to do other things and still have it piping hot for the meal!
I tried this recipe and it doesnt work with as much liquid as it calls for. it ends up being cake mix consistency and not workable. Even after adding ALOT more flour it didn't rise.. I would suggest decreasing the amount of eggs to 3-4 and not melting the butter. I will try this and than let you know how it turns out.
don't use as much liquid, DON"T REFRIDGERATE! the refridgeration kills the yeast and it won't rise. instead let it rise right then for about an hour and bake for about half an hour at 350. if you do that it tasts really good especially if you sprinkle with cinnamin sugar on top and butter.
This recipe has no oven temp to it. I'm going to try 350 and see how it works.
