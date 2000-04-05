California Sherry Chicken

Chicken with a hint of lemon, sherry and garlic served with veggies like zucchini and carrots. Like, totally California Sherry Chicken, dude! Serve with roasted potatoes or Fettuccine Alfredo, if desired.

Recipe by Nikki

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place chicken in a resealable plastic bag with flour, salt, and pepper. Seal bag and shake to coat. Remove chicken from bag, shaking off excess flour.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Brown chicken on each side for about 5 minutes, or until golden. Remove from skillet and set aside.

  • In same skillet combine sherry, broth, garlic and a squeeze of lemon and bring to a boil. Return chicken to skillet, reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

  • In the meantime, saute carrots and zucchini in a separate medium skillet until they are tender. Add to simmering chicken and sauce and heat through before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 893.5mg. Full Nutrition
