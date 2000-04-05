California Sherry Chicken
Chicken with a hint of lemon, sherry and garlic served with veggies like zucchini and carrots. Like, totally California Sherry Chicken, dude! Serve with roasted potatoes or Fettuccine Alfredo, if desired.
I reserve 5 stars for recipes that cause family and guests to NOT SHUT UP for days. This is a foolproof 4+++ star recipe. My family and guests commented numerous times throughout the meal how wonderful it tasted, and one guest just called again when she got home to say how good dinner was! As many other reviewers said, make 3+ times the sauce, add MULTIPLE TIMES FRESH PRESSED GARLIC (you can NEVER have too much fresh garlic), add some crushed rosemary and sage to your chicken flour (you need more of that than the recipe calls for too), DON't overcook your juliened vegetables or chicken (do veggies in the last 7 minutes of simmering the chicken), and skip the salt in the flour part of recipe because cooking sherry has enough salt. Try oven baked potatoes w/ Lipton onion soup, crushed garlic, pepper, and parsley as a side dish. Serve chardonnay for dinner. Many compliments will ensue, I promise.Read More
Many are complaining this dish is too salty. Don't use cooking sherry. It's loaded with salt. Use a good sherry, not necessarily an expensive one. Use a no salt added chicken broth or make your own chicken broth (it's easy to do so). That will cut the salt content, and there will still be lots of flavor. Use other seasonings instead of salt to spice it up a bit. (Sage, rosemary, thyme, garlic, onion powder (not onion salt). It's easy to turn a salty recipe into something less salty. Good recipe, just needs tweaking to individual tastes. Don't be afraid to experiment with this one.Read More
This was extremely good. I added fresh mushrooms and used 3 garlic cloves. Plus, I took everyone's advice and doubled the sauce. I might actually triple it next time because I let the chicken simmer for longer than the recipe stated (probably 30-40 min) and it soaked up the sauce. The chicken was fantastic, but next time I'll use more sherry and chicken broth. I served this over rice and it was fabulous. :) thank you.
Very good. I find if you slice the breasts thin and pound to a 1/4 inch you can quickly saute them in butter and olive oil, remove them to a warm platter, make the sauce and return the chicken to the pan for a brief simmer to merge the flavors. I did not use flour to coat the chicken, but preferred to use a mixture of butter and olive oil to brown. The butter gives an added bit of richness to the sauce. I also sauteed the zuchinni and carrots in butter and olive oil and added a splash of lemon juice and sherry at the end to enhance the flaors. I served on a platter with the vegetables surrounding the chicken and sauce spooned over the dish. Served with rice. Thank you for this delicious recipe.
Very good! After I dipped chicken in flour, I dipped the chicken in Egg to give it a thicker coating. Then I cooked as directed. My hubby loved it!
This was one of the best and easiest recipes I've ever tried. Even after 28 years of marriage, my husband said this was one of my best!! I added fresh rosemary and fresh oregano to the sauce after I added the chicken back to the sauce. I bought the thick slices of carrots and added those directly to the sauce about 5 minutes before the chicken was ready. I also doubled the sauce even though I only used two chicken breasts that I cut in half. Awesome recipe!
Great recipe!! Excuded the flour, and used butter/olive oil instead; added more sherry, garlic & olive oil and used snow peas and fresh basil in last few minutes. Topped with fresh parmesan reggiano.
Regarding the sodium content in this recipe, it most likely comes from the chicken broth. I use organic low-sodium chicken broth which has only 70mg of sodium per 1 cup serving.
I simmered with the lid off most of the time. Isn't a saucy recipe, so serve with a flavored rice of pasta side.
I was surprised how delicious this was. I doubled the sauce which was great for the rice I served it over and I used 2 cloves of garlic, but the sherry was the dominating flavor. Wonderful flavor, my husband made it on his own :) I'm definitely keeping this one.
Husband and I both really enjoyed. Very similiar to my chicken marsala recipe ~ just used Sherry instead for this one. I also added mushrooms.
Waaaaaaaaay to salty! Almost inedible! If you have high blood presh, not the recipe for you... Maybe I did something wrong? I followed recipe to the tee. The vegies were good, tho.
this is SO good. but i would definitely suggest doubling the sauce, adding mushrooms, and serving with rice :)
I LOVE this recipe. I used to do a variation of it which adds egg to the breading step and cutting up the chicken at the end and tossing with bowtie pasta. I have switched to this one because it is healthier and just as tasty. I add a little more garlic because I like it so much. I also like to add some chopped fresh basil leaves during the last minute or so of simmer time, it's a really complimentary flavor to the recipe and adds some flare to presentation if you are serving to guests. I like to sprinkle some black pepper over the chicken at the end and, if serving with pasta, a little parmesan cheese. Beautiful!
Decent but nothing special.
excellant- add pea pods if desired when zucchini if not available, use onion, garlic and 1-1/2 to 2 cups broth and thicken some. Good with pasta or rice
We've made this twice, and it's been very tasty both times. The second time we substituted broccoli for the zucchini, as that's what was on hand, and it worked well. Personally I think it needs a bit more sherry, but that's my preference. Goes well with grilled garlic-rosemary bread.
Overrated. Not enough sauce. Average. Kids didn't like wine taste.
A colorful and tasty dish. I made the recipe with additional sauce to which I had added additional garlic. I served the dish over vermicelli. I'm looking forward to making it again.
Wonderful recipe!! Fast enough to prepare after a long day at work, yet impressive enough to serve to guests. Don't make any changes, make it exactly how the recipe reads and you will have a great meal. I served it with couscous and a salad, it was perfect.
This is a fantastic recipe. A great way to get the kids to eat the zucchini. The sherry gives it a nice flavour. Will be making this again often in the summer when I can get the fresh zucchini
This was pretty good, and I will agree that the chicken was very tender. I used tenders instead of breasts, and I cut the salt and used half broth and half water. I doubled the sauce amounts, and I substituted asparagus for the zucchini. I served it over couscous, and my family seemed to like it.
It was delicious the day of and two days later it was just as good! I added the veggies to the chicken and broth before they were completely tender and allowed them to simmer in the broth with the chicken. My guest loved it!
I too added mushrooms. It is a fast simple recipe. I had lots of Sherry I needed to put to good use and this recipe fits the bill. Thanks to whomever submitted it.
Definitely one to try. I added freshly sauteed mushrooms and asparagus (cooked but CRISP) instead of the veges suggested. It only took my chicken breasts about 6 minutes to cook, because they were so thin. I removed them, made the sauce, let it simmer a little, and a few minutes before we ate, I added the chicken and veges back to the pan with the sauce just to warm through. Definitely use 3/4 cup sherry and 3/4 cup broth, or you will not have enough sauce. Served it all over very thin spaghetti. Also, added 1 Tbl Italian seasoning to the flour mixture and used white pepper instead of black (personal preference). Came out delicious!
This was a very fast and lowfat recipe. My family all enjoyed it. It had a bit of a kick to it but I think that was because I added 3 more garlic cloves, it was a bit too much. Next time I will follow the recipe exactly.
we sauted the vegetables with chicken broth and it gave them a wonderful flavor. We loved this recipe and would definitely make it again!
This recipe tastes wonderful! I added some sliced mushrooms in with the veggies and sauteed everything in the wine and broth. The only drawback is chopping the veggies.
I made this dish for guests, and it was a big hit! I will definitely make it again.
Very good. Needs mushrooms and onions.
I wasn't too impressed with this dish, and found it pretty bland. There's not much I would do to improve it...probably just find something new to cook.
i will be making this tonight for a large amount of people. is there any way to cook it in the over or crock pot?
This was extremely salty. Majority of the flavor came from the salt and pepper, which DH did not like at all. However, the chicken came out so tender. My picky 2 yo really liked it. I won't be making this recipe again.
Great, easy recipe. I used Sherry vinegar - not sure if it is the same thing as cooking sherry - but it tasted good!
The only time I've ever eaten zucchini and squash....and liked it! Delicious meal and so easy. Makes me look like a pro :o)
I sauteed the Veggies in olive oil AND White wine. I also added mushrooms to the chicken before adding the rest of the veggies. This gave the receipe a great flavor!
Just made this last night--what a simple, deliciously elegant recipe! I used mushrooms instead of carrots, and cut up the chicken breast into strips, but other than that, I didn't change a thing. While the chicken simmered, I sauteed the vegetables and cooked some long grain and wild rice--everything was done at exactly the same time. The sauce reduced nicely and was just the right consistency. Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe.
Very good. I tweaked it a bit...I used 3 cloves of garlic to sautee the veggies with, and instead of zucchini and carrots, I used zucchini, broccolini, and portabello mushrooms. Turned about to be great. Boyfriend loved it.
This was a good quick meal for a work night. I added mushrooms since I didn't have the other vegetables the recipe called for.
This recipe was absolutely delicious! We made twice as much of the sauce and it was perfect! Thank you!
This is simple, colorful and flavorful enough for company. I love to make it even for just a family dinner because it is so fast and good.
Tried this last night and we thought it was very flavorful. Here is why it was not a 5 star for me: The chicken was too peppery for my taste. The sauce was not thick enough - so I added about 1 tbs of cornstarch. I also just added the veggies few minutes before it was done so I don't have to dirty another pot, plus, the veggies also soak up the flavor. Lastly, I added mushrooms, just as the other reviewer suggested. Great idea!
This dish was very good with excellent flavor. But next time instead of putting the flour mixture on the chicken, I will brown the chicken in the oil and add 2 TBS of the flour and 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper to the sauce. I doubled the sauce ingredients and added red pepper strips and sliced onion to the zucchini and carrots. I used regular sherry instead of cooking sherry. I will definitely make this again and it will make an impressive dish to serve to company, along with brown rice and a green salad.
Made it exactly as recipe stated and thought it was pretty bland
This recipe comes out wonderfully. My husband and I love it. It tastes so good even the next day. It definately worth a try.
This was EXCELLENT. The chicken was juicy. I added onions to the veggies and I didn't cook them as long, keeping the veggies somewhat crunchy. The seasonings were perfect for the chicken. I did add extra salt and pepper to the veggies when I sauteed them in the butter. But even without my additions, it would have been an excellent combination of flavors. I will definitely make it again, next time with additional wine and broth as Michigan Mom suggested in her review.
easy, good and different
Made this chicken for my VERY picky family and it was so good. I read the reviews and did not add additional salt and added a lot more garlic. Before serving, I added some freshly grated parmesan cheese and served with couscous. They LOVED it!!
Great meal. I used regular drinking Sherry. I feel cooking Sherry is too salty - so why not use the real thing!?
Cut chicken amount by half to get 4 servings. Added one half large onion. Didn't cook the veggies separately.
excellent!
Loved it!! Added 1/4 cup more sherry and a little more chicken stock(I like sauce/gravy). Served it with brown rice.
Yum! We loved this. I do think that maybe 4 zucchini is a little too many for this dish though. We did it with 2 and that was plenty! But, we loved it. It was super yummy!
Absolutely fantastic. We subbed Cousa Squash for Zucchini, Lime for Lemon, and served over white rice. Thanks for the great recipe.
Sherry + chicken = always a good idea. The lemon juice was a great addition.
This was a good recipe. I followed a lot of others changes. 1. I left out all veggies, but only b/c Hubby isn't a fan(a fine example for the children). 2. Tripled the sherry(real) & chicken broth, added lemon juice to taste. 3. Added some chicken bouillion granules(maybe 1/2 tsp), salt & peper to taste. 4. 5 garlic cloves, large mince/small chop Let simmer for a good 30-45 minutes for flavors to really come together & add a little of the left over flour to thicken it up a little. Served over angel hair. Hubby was raving the rest of the night.
Mushrooms instead, 4x the chix broth but same lemon and sherry (real and DRY, not sweet, and def not cooking), gotta have lots of sauce over the noodles. I would skip the flour on the chicken next time and just use a bit at the end to thicken, it simmers off the chicken anyway. I used the little bit of leftover flour to help thicken the sauce and added some minced parsley, one sliced shallot, and a pinch or two of cayenne. I used to make a pkt of Lawry's Sherried Chicken but they no longer sell it. This satisfied my craving. Doesn't hurt to stir in some sour cream at the end.
Hubby liked this one. We were looking for low cholesterol with veggies but packing some flavor, and this delivered!
This was a very good recipe; one that we will definitely have many times over. We had it for Sunday Dinner. The only inprovements that I made are that I thickened the broth at the end & also added more lemon & a bit of thyme. I think the next time we will also add onion slices to the mix. I used some dry sherry instead of cooking sherry as I only use table wines in my cooking.
This was a good recipe. Quick and easy. Next time I will add some spices though.
I thought this was okay - nothing bad about it, but just that - okay. I probably wouldn't bother making it again.
This chicken is fabulous! I made the recipe as stated except I only used two breasts because mine where huge. It came out so tender and delicious. I was mad that I didn't make 4 breasts as stated. I can't thank you enough for sharing this recipe. I will be putting it in my regular rotation. I never would have dreamed I could make something so delicious with basic ingredients I always have on hand!
This was fabulous!! My whole family loved it!! Chicken is so tender and flavorful!! I cut chicken breasts into small, thinner pieces. I made 2 1/2 lbs and used 3/4 C sherry, 3/4 Chick. broth, 2 garlic cloves, 1 whole lemon. Also, for the flour and S & P in the bag, don't use a whole Tsp. of pepper...use about 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon. I did not add more flour and salt and pepper for the increased amount of chicken. Used the original amount for the 4 servings. Where it tells you to remove chicken, I did not do that. I poured all of the sauce ingredients in there, mixed it up good until it came to a boil, then simmered on low, covered, for about 40 minutes. Instead of zucchini and carrots, I used Broccoli cole slaw sold in the bagged salad section. I made 1 1/2 bags for my family, left it on the side, instead of mixing it in. Sauteed in 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil, S & P, garlic powder. My kids don't like zucchini, but love broccoli, so that is why I chose this. It was so great! I served it on the side so they could choose how much they wanted to add to the dish. Served it with Rice also. Will definitely make again!
Nikki...great recipe, thanks for sharing. It's delicious. This recipe is not salty if you use low sodium chicken broth. I substituted the veggies in the recipe for mushrooms and asparagus.
Tasty, and healthy to boot! I followed the recipe exactly, but used cream sherry instead of cooking sherry. Quite tasty!
Awesome! I served it over white rice & it was excellent! I doubled the amount of sherry and broth because it reduced down so nicely & was yummy on the rice. Next time I might even quadruple it!
This came out great! I used low sodium broth and doubled the garlic. My wife loved this quick and healthy meal! Thanks Nikki!
I substituted salt for adobo goya so it has some salt and other seasonings. I read some reviews of salty sherry wine. Pompeon sherry wine was not salty at all. Slow cooked for extra 15min for tasty results. Marinate chicken for 20 min in sauce before covering with dry ingredients. I was pleased with this recipe served over rice and vegtables on the side was deliciously cooked with same juices lightly. Mushroom added a plus with onion.
I didn't care for this recipe. When you brown the chicken and then remove it from the skillet...then you add sherry, broth etc boil and then return the chicken to the skillet, the liquid make the crust on the chicken a big slimey mess. The flavor was good. What a waste of good food. :( Im so disappointed.
I was pretty disappointed with this recipe-especially after all the time it took to prepare the vegetables! I added mushrooms and doubled the sherry and broth, served with quinoa and scalloped potatoes...the chicken was okay and so were the vegetables-but neither had much taste! after emptying my sherry bottle into this dish, I expected something more flavorful.
Excellent and easy to make. Great for a work night.
Great Recipe! I added sugar snap peas in with the veggies as well. Very quick, easy and good A++
Excellent...the whole family loved it. Not only delicious, but quick, easy, colorful and healthy! Will add this to my favorites. Followed the recipe exactly with the exception of taking the advice of others to double the sauce. I sauted the veggies in a little chicken broth, that worked well. I can see that this dish would work with any number of veggie combinations but, love it just as it is. Thanks for sharing!
Very Good. I used bone in chicken since that was all I had. I removed the skin and followed the recipe. I cooked longer to be sure it was done. Came out excellent and will make again.
Very yummy!
A little gummy.
I absolutely loved this chicken!! My 6 year old son wanted the leftovers the next day instead of pizza!! The carrots definitely need longer simmer time than the squash. My carrots were still a liitle hard and the squash was beyond mushy. But it was still delicious!! It will be one of my regulars...thanks!!
Awesome. The whole family liked it. We will definitely make this again.
Very good way to use up leftover sherry. I added twice as much as the recipe called for and it still turned out great. Thanks for the idea.
This recipe is a keeper! Easy and quick. The sauce is very tasty. I cut the recipe to feed 2, and it still made enough sauce. Sometimes when you cut a recipe there isn't enough sauce. I didn't cook the chicken in oil, I used Crisco Shortening instead. Will be making this again.
The family enjoyed this and my husband especially liked the flavour of the sauce. I used Lustau sweet sherry instead of cooking sherry and he liked the taste of the sweetness with black pepper I put it. I felt something was missing, which is why I didn't give it 5 stars. Maybe I should have used some dry sherry too. I followed suggestions to increase the amount of liquid, and then instead of sauteeing the veggies, I julienned them and cooked them right in the pan towards the end. I also added mushrooms as suggested, and some leftover green beans. Good way to cook veggies. Also added fresh basil as suggested, and some dry Italian herbs. I thickened the sauce with cornstarch at the end, since there was too much to really reduce down. Thanks for an easy and tasty recipe.
Oh boy. The chicken turned out very tasty, but I'm not sure how. I didn't have cooking sherry, so I subbed in red wine, plus I doubled it as per the "double the sauce" recommendation from other reviewers. Everything turned out completely purple--the chicken, the veggies, yep. Again, it was tasty, but I ended up with about two cups of extra purple liquid in my pan at the end of the story!
My husband and I agree this is a "keeper." I'm glad I read the reviews and used a good quality sherry rather than the cooking sherry. I added julienned sweet red pepper to the veggies for color and texture.
It is way too salty, but by using Mrs. Dash's seasoning with the lemon is enough seasoning. I also added Garlic Pepper (grinder) and left out the salt, and it was much better!
I make this recipe often with my usual modifications of lots more garlic and instead of the suggested veggies I make sautéed zucchini and squash as a side. I usually serve this over rice. I do dip my chicken (I usually slice into thirds) in egg before coating in flour (unbleached) and add garlic powder, rosemary, sage, and thyme to the flour. Sometimes I add mushrooms to the sauce. I love the flavor of this recipe.
Probabaly the best way to enjoy chicken!
I've made this a couple of times and the whole family loves it! Very easy, simple ingredients and very tasty.
Chicken very moist. Wonderful taste and texture for a low-fat entree. I used lime instead of lemon. I reduced the sauce a bit more than I wanted to. Next time I'll make more sauce.
This was very flavorful, quick, easy and healthy! I took the advice of making more sauce but maybe I used the wrong kind of pan because I couldn't get it to reduce enough to used over the chicken. The only complaint my boys had was there was zuchini on the chicken, I made them eat it anyway. :-)
I skipped the salt, used regular sherry rather than cooking sherry, tripled the garlic and doubled the sauce! I served it with brown rice. This is delicious, easy and tasty! I've made it several times since I came across the recipe, and it always gets compliments! My husband loves it. When he makes it, he uses the same tweaks as I do, but uses different veggies and serves it with rosemary new potatoes and garlic bread. It's great that way, too! A definite keeper.
This was very flavorful. I didn't make any changes to the chicken and it came out great. I don't know why others said it was mushy, it was perfect. I didn't have time to go to the store to get the veggies and it was fine w/o it. Very good.
This dish was SO simple to cook, and is the best recipe for a juicy, tender, and savory chicken! I added some wild rice on the side and poured the left over juices onto the rice. YUM!!!
This was fantastic! I added some sliced portabello mushrooms and a dash of heavy cream to the skillet before I retured the meat. I am making it again tonight!!!
This had a FABULOUS flavor. I just added whatever veggies I had on hand.
This was a delicious yet simple recipe. Like someone else mentioned the flour breading did get mushy. I may eliminate that next time. The only change I made was to season the chicken with a little garlic powder and Adobo (spanish seasoning) and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours. Oh, of course I love garlic so I added 2 extra cloves to the broth.
Excellent recipe! I didn't have any sherry so I substituted white wine and some capers - came out fantastic and another benefit... my boyfriend loved it too! This will be a regular in our home!!!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I served the chicken, broth and veggies over vermicelli and sprinkled some fresh parmesan cheese on top. Other than that I didn not change the recipe at all. Very simple and very satisfying!
Great. My husband is a big fan. I think next time I will add in yellow squash.
Rating this a 3 because it was just okay, I forgot to add notes to the recipe after I printed it out to double the sauce, next time I will double the sauce and see what happens. It tasted good but with more sauce I bet it would taste better
