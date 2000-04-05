California Sherry Chicken

This was fabulous!! My whole family loved it!! Chicken is so tender and flavorful!! I cut chicken breasts into small, thinner pieces. I made 2 1/2 lbs and used 3/4 C sherry, 3/4 Chick. broth, 2 garlic cloves, 1 whole lemon. Also, for the flour and S & P in the bag, don't use a whole Tsp. of pepper...use about 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon. I did not add more flour and salt and pepper for the increased amount of chicken. Used the original amount for the 4 servings. Where it tells you to remove chicken, I did not do that. I poured all of the sauce ingredients in there, mixed it up good until it came to a boil, then simmered on low, covered, for about 40 minutes. Instead of zucchini and carrots, I used Broccoli cole slaw sold in the bagged salad section. I made 1 1/2 bags for my family, left it on the side, instead of mixing it in. Sauteed in 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil, S & P, garlic powder. My kids don't like zucchini, but love broccoli, so that is why I chose this. It was so great! I served it on the side so they could choose how much they wanted to add to the dish. Served it with Rice also. Will definitely make again!