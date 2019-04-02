Red Cabbage and Chickpea Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick and easy chickpea salad made with leftover vegetables--red cabbage, tomatoes, and onions. I used a sun-dried tomato and tahini salad dressing, though any kind could be substituted.

By emilygrace

Gallery
1 more images

prep:

prep:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chickpeas, red cabbage, tomato, and onion in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss with salad dressing until ingredients are evenly coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 58.2g; fat 9.7g; sodium 846.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (21)

Reviews:
JENNJUSTIN
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2009
Added feta cheese, chopped garlic,chopped parsley and 1 tsp cumin. Like a greek version of coleslaw. Give it a try- you will love it!!! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Kim Huang
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2010
Easy and simple. I made the Tahini Salad Dressing using the recipe I found on allrecipes.com also. Read More
Helpful
(9)
WITZETTE
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2009
Very refreshing! YUMMY!!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
JWo
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2010
This was a huge hit - a colorful change of pace from the usual salads! Added a bit of cumin. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Karin
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2011
I LOVED this recipe!! I made my own dressing using sesame seeds and sesame oil since tahini is not easily found in my part of the world and I substituted slivered carrots for the tomatoes. It was a beautiful and delicious dish! I will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
EclecticChef
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2010
Very interesting combination! I loved it. I substituted cucumbers instead of the tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(4)
ayrlyn
Rating: 3 stars
07/08/2011
This was good but needed something more Next time I will add cumin as another reviewer suggested and possibly cilantro. Read More
Helpful
(3)
ctmom
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2014
When I first gave my husband a small bowl of this to check it out his response was that there was only one problem: the bowl I gave him was too small. When I make this I double or triple it - one small recipe of it is never enough. I made the "Tasteful Tahini Salad Dressing" (recipe on this site) and it was perfect. When I first tasted the dressing I thought that it might overpower. Nope. Don't change a THING on this recipe before you try it the first time then if you want to make changes that's fine but try it like this first. It really is a good combination of flavors. Read More
Helpful
(3)
megngrant
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2012
Wonderfully quick salad!! I had left-over red cabbage and was looking for something quick to make with it and with items I had in the refrigerator to go with burgers and sweet potato fries. I did mix things up a little bit. I used a green onion white and green parts. Instead of tahini salad dressing I used balsamic salad dressing. I would have loved feta cheese on this salad but there was none on hand. P.S. my husband even liked it!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
