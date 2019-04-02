Red Cabbage and Chickpea Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 361.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 12.8g 26 %
carbohydrates: 58.2g 19 %
dietary fiber: 11.7g 47 %
sugars: 4.3g
fat: 9.7g 15 %
saturated fat: 1.2g 6 %
vitamin a iu: 931.6IU 19 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 22 %
vitamin b6: 1.2mg 76 %
vitamin c: 40.1mg 67 %
folate: 167.8mcg 42 %
calcium: 101.2mg 10 %
iron: 3.6mg 20 %
magnesium: 78.4mg 28 %
potassium: 636.5mg 18 %
sodium: 846.2mg 34 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 87
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved