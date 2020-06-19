Chinese Pepper Steak

A delicious meal, served with boiled white rice, that's easy and made from items that I've already got in my cupboards! My mother clipped this recipe from somewhere and it became a specialty of mine; however, I've been unable to find the original source.
This is great the way it is. I wish people would review the recipe not add there own sweet and sour version of it. Add a new recipe with your sweet and sour version. I think it inappropriate to add in the comments. Thanks for your original recipe Mrs Wilson.
Made it without marinading...just threw everything together after browning the steak strips in the oil. I doubled all the other ingredients and completely forgot to add the tomatoes. (the main reason I chose this recipe) Still Delicious! Oh, I did use fresh ginger that I was trying to use up instead of ground.
This recipe immediately went into my recipe box! Will definitely make it again. My dinner plans changed so the meat marinated for 24+ hours and was very delicious - I would recommend marinating at least a few hours or overnight. I only used red & yellow bell pepper and green onions because I had no fresh tomato. Added garlic and crushed red pepper for extra kick.
Looking over the recipe I noticed I was to add a lot more sugar (sweetness) than I knew I’d like, so I reduced it significantly, probably by more than half. Also, I sliced the meat considerably thinner than the 1/2” the recipe directed. (Freezing the meat briefly, 20-30 minutes, makes this much easier. As for the preparation, I did that a little differently. I cooked the meat first, set it aside, and then cooked the onions and red, yellow and green peppers, combining it all at the end. I certainly didn’t want to take a chance of overcooking the meat. We did enjoy this, but I think it would benefit by the addition of garlic and, in my opinion, by the omission of the tomatoes. What I particularly liked about this dish was its flexibility (add or use any meat and stir-fry appropriate vegetables you like), the fact that we generally have the ingredients readily at hand to prepare it, and that it’s nutritionally sound.
This is a great base recipe. I had 1 1/2# of beef so I doubles the sauce, and I was glad I did to have plenty. I omitted tomatoes (didn't have any). Used fresh ginger.. the balance is pretty could in this recipe but at the end it needed a tweak. I added garlic.. 2 cloves... 2 tbls. of oyster sauce.. yumm.. would definitely use recipe again with these modifications.. thanks
If my picky eater hubby loves this and swears by it, it's super tastey and super flavorlisious!!! (sp?? LOL) This will be dinner again, very soon, and quite often. Easy to make, simple ingredients, and loved by every bit!!
Great recipe. My husband likes pepper steak with sweet 'n sour sauce. I have an easy recipe or you can buy some pre-made at the store. 1 can-13 1/4oz pineapple chunks with syrup. 1/3 cup vinegar 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1 Tblsp cornstarch 1 Tblsp soy sauce --------- Mix brown sugar and cornstarch in skillet. Stir in pineapple with syrup, vinegar and soy sauce. Heat to boiling stirring contantly. Reduce heat.
This is delicious! I had a few sirloin steaks and decided to try this. I trimmed off the fat and cut the pieces into thin 1" pieces, so they cooked in the 3 minutes or so suggested. I finally found the method to getting stir-fry to crisp, and not steam, by cooking 1 lb in 3 batches even if more will fit in the pan! I didn't have a green pepper, so I used an orange one with the red. I probably cut those a little smaller than suggested also as well as the onion. For the red onion, I just used a 1/2 of a large sweet yellow onion. I didn't have fresh tomatoes, so I used 1 can of diced tomatoes very well drained. This smelled so good while it was cooking. It doesn't make a lot of sauce, but it isn't loaded with oil like take-out stir-fry either which I liked. I used low-sodium soy sauce and it didn't seem to be a problem. I served it over brown rice, from the rice cooker. I would make this again. Thanks
MrsWilson, Thank you so much for posting this recipe! My mother had this same recipe which I could not find. The only thing I remembered was the recipe came from a box of cornstarch and had tomato wedges. Again, thank you so much for posting, my search is over and time to cook.
This was really good. I doubled the sauce for 1-1/2 pounds of steak. Added about 1 teaspoon of garlic powder. Also added 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper near the end f the cooking time. Used red & yellow bell pepper instead of green. Did not use tomatoes.
Surprised to actually see this recipe here. This is the first pepper steak I ever made and that was too many yrs. ago to think about, but it is still the best and always well received. Thanks for reminding me of it.
EXCELLENTE! I was craving for Chinese food, but didn't want to drive to town. And I found this recipe. OMG! This is so wonderful! I marinated the beef overnight. The beef was to tender. I added sliced celery and YELLOW onions. I remembered to add tomatoes. I added the tomatoes last just before serving and after I turned off the stove so as not to overcook the tomatoes. First, I cooked the meat in 3 portions. Do not cook the whole batch of meat at once or it will become soggy and watery. Then I combined all the meat and veggies and cooked it for 5 minutes. I also added oyster sauce. PERFECTO!
Good. I think it was better with chicken than beef. I made it all at once putting the chicken in first, then veggies, and lastly the beef. I would add more ginger next time. Did not use tomatoes because I forgot.
This is a great recipe! I prefer using fresh ginger (2 tsp) , and it really punches up the flavor. I also add a little beef broth to the marinade, as I cook brown rice in it to add flavor there. The tomatoes are a fantastic addition. Also, any type of onion works - I've used red, white, yellow or even scallions (my favorite). I've also made this adding celery and/or mushrooms. You just can't go wrong here.
wonderful recipe. The only reason for the 4 stars is that I added crushed garlic to the mixture while cooking and added approximately 1 cup water to increase the amount of sauce and give it better smooth texture I will be making it again. Thanks for sharing. Kamal
This is a keeper! An entree has to hit three bells to earn a spot on my Weeknight Dinner roster: 1) Inexpensive, 2) Non labor intensive (which, to me, is very different than simply "fast". I don't care if what I'm making takes an hour to COOK as long as it doesn't require an hour of prep in order TO cook!) and 3) Tasty! This dish hit ALL 3 ... especially tasty 'button'. I gave up trying to cook anything Asian years ago! Seemed that no matter what the recipe called for, MINE would always end up getting a resounding "it's ok" (w/complimentary shoulder shrug) or, worse, me sending someone somewhere to get us something to eat (and knowing I'd never be given the change back from the $20 bill I would fork over).
It was a great recipe and the steak came out amazing... I did make some adjustments though. I used pork instead of beef, skipped the tomatoes and added minced garlic. Also when cooking I added water to make a bit more sauce. Still it came out fantastic, and hubby came up for seconds... and thirds. It was my first time trying to cook something asian, so I think the recipe is great if it came out this good the first time around. Will definitely be making this again! Thank you for sharing.
Very good. I used the little yellow, red and orange peppers in place of the bell pepper and used some tomatoes that I had diced for salad. I did not double the sauce, and wished that I had. The recipe does not say to add the sauce to the dish, but I added it and served it over brown rice. I'll definitely be making this again.
This was amazing :) I did not have all of the ingredients (mostly ginger) but I added just a dash of sesame oil and it was so good. I cant wait to go to the store and get ginger so I can try it this way too. Thank you so much for this wonderful and easy recipe!!
This was great, I actually took suggestions from other reviews and used sesame seed oil to saute the beef. I didnt have hosin sauce, so I used oyster sauce instead. Not sure how that affected the taste, but we enjoyed it an I'm sure to try it again.
This was really, really good! I made it as recipe states except I made 1 1/2 x's the marinade & added 1 tsp red wine vinegar as another reviewer suggested. I also added mushrooms & topped with sesame seeds. I thought the tomato in it was sounded weird but tried it and loved it as did my son who doesn't like tomato. This made 3 good but not huge adult portions, not 4. I have another pound of steak and will try to marinade and freeze it for next time.
This turned out great! It was fast and easy to put together. I didn't use ginger because I didn't have any, but I will keep some on had just for this recipe now! I would also skip the tomatoes next time, I just wasn't a fan. I also used a yellow and a red pepper instead of green, and they were fine. The meat was tender and flavoful, served with rice was a delicious, easy, quick meal!
What you have here is actually a version of Peruvian lomo saltado. The addition of tomato, which never existed in China, is a dead giveaway. Lomo saltado is a Chinese/Japanese-inspired dish that was created by Asian immigrants to Peru, who used local ingredients as necessary, hence the addition of tomato. However, the tomato in lomo saltado is cooked down a lot more than in this recipe.
If I could give 3-1/2 stars I would. For our taste, the addition of garlic was a must. I made with only the ginger initially, but added the garlic after tasting. Also used brown sugar, as it's always my sugar of choice with soy. Doubled the sauce. Added mushrooms. It was good, but I still felt something missing, probably the oyster sauce. Will make sure Togo back to fresh garlic and ginger next time. A recipe worth tweaking.
This recipe is easy enough, I just prefer my pepper steak to have a slightly sweeter sauce, so I added more sugar, it wasn't quite what I was looking for, but it did come closer to the recipe I was use to, but can no longer find.
I doubled the sauce and used fresh mushrooms instead of tomatoes and it was delicious! I also added oyster sauce and extra ginger as well as black pepper (about a teaspoon) as recommended by others and served it over fresh steamed jasmine rice. Wow what a treat it was, better then I've ever had out
Now I have to say, I have not made this recipe, but it is exactly the recipe ,my mom used when I was a kid. As one reviewer said, the recipe was on a box of cornstarch. I looked at the pictures, and only a handful looked like it is supposed to look. I will be making this tonight as written. I can taste it already! So sorry that people think they have to change a recipe before they try the original ones. What an insult to the person who submits the recipe.
Delicious recipe even after a minor alteration. I thought the sauce was too thick so I went ahead and added about 1/4 cup of red cooking wine to thin it out just a bit and the end result was a nice consistency. This is a savory dish and adds variety to my weekly dinner schedule. By the way, this dish has pretty colors, thus making it look appetizing.
Doubled the marinade - except for the sugar and cornstarch - and added garlic and red pepper flakes. Had about 1 1/2 lbs sirloin tips. Sliced one onion, one green pepper and one yellow pepper into strips. Used cherry tomatoes cut in half which I added at the very end. Followed the rest of recipe as written. Excellent!!! Will make again.
Family loved it. I needed to use what I had on hand so I used flank steak instead of sirloin. Flour instead of cornstarch, olive oil instead of veggie, green and red peppers but no tomatoes. I also added some red pepper flakes to spice it up. I'm sure the recipe is great as it is and it is great to use when you have to make substitutions. I will make it again. thanks
everyone loves. i do not use tomato. Fyi, the meat is more tender if you marinate for a couple of hours but you don't need to. we throw it over rice but i like to steam veggies and throw over that and get carbs elsewhere. no need to change the recipe bc it is great the way it is and that is EXACTLY what you want to hear when you read a review. my kids get most excited when i make enough for school lunches the following day, but note when we pack lunch bowl, we mix the meat and sauce in the rice so the rice stays soft for next day lunch. enjoy!!!
I made this dish exactly as it was written the first time I made it, and it was 'pretty good'. For our taste, this recipe needed to be slightly 'tweaked'. I made it again last night, and I only used 3/4 T sugar, half of a green bell pepper & half of a red bell pepper. We didn't care for the tomatoes, so I substituted sliced Baby Bella mushrooms (since we love 'shrooms). I served this over a bed of wild rice (cooked in low-sodium vegetable broth), & sugar snap peas for a side dish. It was very tasty, and definitely 'company worthy'.
MamaBear
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2016
It was very yummy- even better with fresh ginger root, if you have it (I keep mine in the freezer for convenience, and running it over a microplane while still frozen). I did end up adding additional liquid as it seemed to be lacking any real sauce. I like a little bit of sauce to soak into a bed of rice. Good with venison, too!
I made the recipe as directed. In future, I would use a generous amount of minced or grated fresh ginger instead of the powdered ginger. In my opinion, the yellow onion would add a better flavor than red. One tomato was plenty. The taste of the dish was very bland.
I have made this many times, the best pepper steak recipe I have ever made I marinated the steak a couple hours cooked the pepper and onions after the steak then added the cooked steak, took off heat and added tomatoes the cool tomatoes and the hot pepper steak were awesome.. served over white rice. Highly recommend
4 stars because I did not follow exactly. Added 2 tablespoons of oyster sauce and glove of chopped garlic. However I did follow cooking directions exactly and I think this is why is came out so well. Unless you have a REALLY large fry pan, stir fry MUST be cooked in batches.
I made some mods, but my mods didn't change the way it taste. Aminos for soy and powdered konjac root for cornstarch. Yes, I will make it again. Next I will add toms right before serving to preserve the tomatos rich color. I doubled the recipe to freeze and serve at a later date. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome recipe, the sauce is delicious. I used frozen onion and pepper mix because that was all I had. I didn't have any ginger, so I omitted it, but it was still very good. Added some garlic also. I think I will also try the sauce on this recipe using chicken and broccoli instead of the steak and peppers. Pretty sure that will be a good combo too.
The recipe seemed great until it called for TWO tablespoons of corn starch for only 1/4 of a cup of liquid. The end result was so inedible, even after trying to doctor it up, that I threw away 10 dollars worth of steak. IF I make it again, next time I will use only 1 teaspoon of FLOUR.
This was very tasty! I doubled the marenade and let the beef sit in it for about two hours. I cooked the beef/peppers/onions at the same time for about 4 minutes. Poured marenade in until it thickened. While I was cooking I added a half teaspoon chopped garlic and 1 cup beef broth for more gravy to the double batch of marenade. Family loved it...will make again :)
Very tasty. Easy and quick to make. The cook can adjust the ratio of meat to veggies. With the addition of sugar and ginger, this isn't the type of pepper steak some people might expect. I cut the white sugar and cornstarch in half so it wasn't too sweet. The cornstarch coats the meat nicely and on high heat, adds a bit of char (not too much though).
I tried this recipe last week and my family loved it. I wanted something different than just steak, starch, and vegetable. I thought about the pepper steak from the Chinese restaurants and wanted to make my own. It turned out great. The recipe was easy to follow and the ingredient mixture was great.
Good but a little too salty. I added a few garlic cloves and marinated the meat for about an hour prior to cooking I also doubled the marinade since I like more sauce for the rice. After everything was done cooking, the sauce was too thick so I added about 1/2 cup water to the mixture for a smoother consistency. Family loved it.
Yes I made it . Against my better mind I put the tomatoes in . It would have been much better if I would have left them out. Ruined the authenticity of the dish. My Chinese friend said " nooo tomatoes in pepper steak ". I agree.
This was good. I added ginger and garlic paste (2 heaped tablespoons) to the sauce, and a bit of water just before serving to make a little sauce / moisture. Next time I would reduce the sugar a little, but this is an easy, tasty, quick dish that stretches a small steak quite well. Thanks!
Instead of white sugar I used brown sugar and instead of a red onion I used a white one. I also marinated the meat for about 2 hours and added a small spoon of red wine vinegar to the marinade to help break down the meat some to ensure tenderness. I added season salt, minced garlic, teriyaki sauce, and sesame oil to the marinade as well. This was yummy. A definite keeper.
I've been thinking about eating/making pepper steak for days but was waiting to pull the trigger because I wanted it to taste just like take out but couldn't find a recipe that I was ready to take a chance on. When I found this one I decided to give it a shot. So glad I did, it was AMAZING! The only thing I did different was double the sauce, tenderize the steak really well before I marinated it and added a lot of fresh ground black pepper. I let it marinate for about 3 hours. I like onions to be cooked really well, so unless you like them on the crisper side I suggest you cook them a little before adding the steak and the peppers in. Will be make this again for sure!
This was so good! I listened to some of the other reviewers and added garlic and oyster sauce. I've been looking for a excellent pepper steak and this one is it! This is going in my recipe box! Thanks so much!
I made this recipe as instructed. Ended up having to add about 2 cups of water because there was no sauce. I probably did something wrong to cause that problem. However, the flavor was good overall. That said, I don't think I will make this again. But ONLY because am the only one in my household who enjoys Chinese cuisine.
I just made this for supper with rice. It was okay but it lacked zip. I ate it the way it was but I think I would add something like balsamic vinegar next time. I did not use the tomatoes but I did add sliced portobello mushrooms.
This is my fourth time cooking this recipe, and it is a hit! Today, I had some sun dried tomatoes which I have had in the refrigerator for quite some time. I threw theses in along with some fresh garlic at the end nd will definitely do both henceforth! Great recipe!
