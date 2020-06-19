Chinese Pepper Steak

This is delicious! I had a few sirloin steaks and decided to try this. I trimmed off the fat and cut the pieces into thin 1" pieces, so they cooked in the 3 minutes or so suggested. I finally found the method to getting stir-fry to crisp, and not steam, by cooking 1 lb in 3 batches even if more will fit in the pan! I didn't have a green pepper, so I used an orange one with the red. I probably cut those a little smaller than suggested also as well as the onion. For the red onion, I just used a 1/2 of a large sweet yellow onion. I didn't have fresh tomatoes, so I used 1 can of diced tomatoes very well drained. This smelled so good while it was cooking. It doesn't make a lot of sauce, but it isn't loaded with oil like take-out stir-fry either which I liked. I used low-sodium soy sauce and it didn't seem to be a problem. I served it over brown rice, from the rice cooker. I would make this again. Thanks