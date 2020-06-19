Chinese Pepper Steak

974 Ratings
  • 5 681
  • 4 227
  • 3 47
  • 2 15
  • 1 4

A delicious meal, served with boiled white rice, that's easy and made from items that I've already got in my cupboards! My mother clipped this recipe from somewhere and it became a specialty of mine; however, I've been unable to find the original source.

By Kim

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice the steak into 1/2-inch thick slices across the grain.

  • Whisk together soy sauce, sugar, cornstarch, and ginger in a bowl until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is smooth. Place the steak slices into the marinade, and stir until well-coated.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, and place 1/3 of the steak strips into the hot oil. Cook and stir until the beef is well-browned, about 3 minutes, and remove the beef from the wok to a bowl. Repeat twice more, with the remaining beef, and set the cooked beef aside.

  • Return all the cooked beef to the hot wok, and stir in the onion. Toss the beef and onion together until the onion begins to soften, about 2 minutes, then stir in the green pepper. Cook and stir the mixture until the pepper has turned bright green and started to become tender, about 2 minutes, then add the tomatoes, stir everything together, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 972.4mg. Full Nutrition
