Cornflake Slice
Great recipe, even better than crispy rice squares!!! These have marshmallows, coconut, almonds and cornflake cereal. Very tasty, very easy
Added chocolate chips for the chocolate lovers in the house and some vanilla! Reducced butter to 1/4 cup as suggested by another review. Yummy and very crunchy! Super easy and a fast treat to make in a hurry!Read More
These were pretty good...I thought the butter would be alot so I used 1/4 a cup. I only had the miniature marshmallows so I kind of guessed how many to use. My kids enjoyed them and I couldnt stop eating them!Read More
This is great stuff!! Made mine without the almonds and I think it still tasted wonderful.
These are so good. If you want something a bit different than rice crispies then you have got to try these. Thank you for such a great treat.
yummy!!!
Okay- after reading review after review, I would have to say that these are pretty good, I did the 1/4 c butter and added Vanilla- but did anyone notice that they did not really say when to add the COCONUT- which in my opinion is a big part in this recipe, so I added it when the marshmallow was melted- speaking of which- I only had on hand miniature marshmallows so I just did a 4 to 1 ratio- and I think next time I will do 6 to 1. I didn't have sliced almonds so I didnt use them. I used a square pan and they still seem pretty thin- no way will this fit on 9X13 or you will get a one cornflake layer. I did half plain and put it in the pan- then I added chocolate chips and put the remainder in the pan because my young son will not eat chocolate- strange but true. ENJOY!
A very nice tasting recipe. A little soggy even though I added extra cornflakes and cut the butter back to 1/4 cup. I threw in a handful of chopped marashino cherries that I had blotted dry and then finely diced.It looked very festive and tasted great.
I agree that 3/4 c was too much butter, and wonder if it might have been a typo? I used 1/4 c like I use in the Rice Krispy treats, and it worked great. It would have been a mess and soggy if I'd used all of it. As for the rest of the recipe: Yummy! I loved the coconut. It's a nice break from the tradition Rice Krispy recipe. Good recipe!
Holy camoly - these are the best squares I've ever had. I made them for a family gathering (and my family is huge!) every single aunt, my sisters, and my grandmothers got the recipe from me. We had a huge variety of squares and they were the only ones that got completely eaten.
I made this today with Honey Nut O-shaped cereal and reduced the butter to about 1/2 cup. Turned out well!
this was great. I do have to agree though, I found that 3/4 cup was alot of butter. I did cut it back to 1/2 cup but still found that to be too much, my solution was to add more marshmallows. I had some toasted coconut marshmallows and that is what I used, I also toasted the almonds and coconut in a dry frypan until golden brown. Next time I want to add more almonds and coconut as i enjoyed that part alot but found that there was not enough of them in the slice
I regularly have these ready as an after school snack for my bunch. I cut the butter to 1/4 cup and omit the nuts because of a nut allergy. I add 1/3 cup or so of flax seed for the added nutrition. Believe it or not the seeds are a great addition, and my picky eaters approve.
Delicious and easy to modify. Also a great way to use up leftover cornflakes and marshmallows. Yum!
Where did I go wrong? These bars are way too soggy for me. Seems like a lot of butter for the amount of other ingredients. If I make these again, I will cut back quite a bit on the butter. I agree with another reviewer that a 9 x 9 pan would work better.
Although not as good as a rice crispy, we still thought these were quite tasty. To be on the safe side, I gave the pan a quick shot of butter-flavored spray oil and did the same with my spatula to make spreading in the pan easier. I think next time I would use a 9" square pan because it spreads out quite thin in the 9" x 13" pan. Thanks, Rob!
Sorry, the classic rice treat still prevails. Even reducing the marshmallow-to-flake proportion, it was still too gooey, with too many flavors going on. The cornflakes want to be crunchy, but weren’t. The almonds are, but the coconut not. Ingredients seemed to be working at cross purposes. The one good thing I’ll say is these are better than marshmallow treats made with Cap’n Crunch. Don’t ever, ever try that. It’s taken me years to get right with the Cap’n since I did.
I crushed the cornflakes slightly and used half a bag of small marshmallows. Still very buttery, but very good. Also put some chocolate chips on top after spreading the warm cookies in pan.
My family and friends loved this. I did finely chop the almonds (better to hide the nuts!)and I added some almond extract with the final ingredients. For a variety I will omit the coconut once in a while-even though I love it. These remind me of a bar/square I used to get when I was little and my family would venture every few years into L.A.'s Chinatown. How I loved them (they didn't have coconut), now I can make them at home!! Yum yum
Noticed the when to add coconut was missing, assuming most add at the end.
Really good and different! I used slivered almonds, because that's what I had on hand and I intended to add mini chocolate chips and vanilla but forgot both. It is still really good. Chewy and crunchy at the same time.
This is very Delicious. I loved the coconut in it. When I make a batch, it is gone the same day.
I used 1/4 cup butter as well and added chocolate chips. YUMMY!
I made something similar in highschool, but with sugar instead of marshmellows. This is much nicer! I will definitely make this again (using only 1/4 cup of butter though).
Very easy to make and everyone just loved these bars.
I also only used about a 1/4 cup of butter for these and I added about a 1/4 cup of chocolate chips. I also omitted the almonds as I had none. Still pretty good though.
This is the BEST !! Definitely only a 1/4 cup of butter , must have been a typo .
This is wonderful. I had some cornflakes to use up and I never would have thought of adding almonds or coconut. It turned out lovely. I used 1/2 cup of butter.
I love this addictive square.The changes made to the proportions are: 1/2 C of butter, 400g bag of mini marshmallows & 4 1/2 C of corn flakes. I also lightly toasted the slivered almonds before adding. Yummo
Only had mini marshmallows, so eye balled the amount. Forgot to add vanilla and didn't have any coconut. The kids and hubby still loved them
