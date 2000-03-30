Cornflake Slice

Okay- after reading review after review, I would have to say that these are pretty good, I did the 1/4 c butter and added Vanilla- but did anyone notice that they did not really say when to add the COCONUT- which in my opinion is a big part in this recipe, so I added it when the marshmallow was melted- speaking of which- I only had on hand miniature marshmallows so I just did a 4 to 1 ratio- and I think next time I will do 6 to 1. I didn't have sliced almonds so I didnt use them. I used a square pan and they still seem pretty thin- no way will this fit on 9X13 or you will get a one cornflake layer. I did half plain and put it in the pan- then I added chocolate chips and put the remainder in the pan because my young son will not eat chocolate- strange but true. ENJOY!