Cornflake Slice

4.4
34 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 9
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Great recipe, even better than crispy rice squares!!! These have marshmallows, coconut, almonds and cornflake cereal. Very tasty, very easy

Recipe by Rob Thompson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the butter and marshmallows in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until melted. Stir in the toasted almonds and cornflakes. Press into a 9x13 inch baking pan and let sit for 1/2 hour. Cut into squares and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 103.7mg. Full Nutrition
