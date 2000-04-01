Chocolate Drop Cookies II
These are chocolate cookies with marshmallows on top covered by chocolate frosting. This was my mom's recipe from the fifties.
These cookies are truly delicious and very rich. Great with a glass of milk! I made one major change: Used butter. I also had to add more liquid to the icing. The icing is so creamy and tasty! I think I'll use it again! My only complaint is the cooking time- mine were undercooked, and you really can't tell because of the color of the cookie if they're cooked or not. The end result was a bit soft- like they fall apart when handled. Although this could be because of the butter? I didn't have any troubles icing them, found it quite easy. All in all a great tasting cookie. Thank you!Read More
The cookie is good, but the icing did not turn out well. It was way too dry, even after adding more butter and cream. What a mess, trying to ice on top of the marshmallow! I will skip the marshmallow next time,and use a traditional fudge icing.Read More
I did the cookie part of this only- not the marshmallows or frosting. I frosted them with leftover frosting from "Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting" from this site. GREAT combo! The delicate white chocolate/orange flavor of that frosting really compliments the rich chocolate taste of these cookies. The cookies are nice, soft, chewy and delicious. I know they'd be great with marshmallows/chocolate frosting too. I used half whole wheat pastry flour and 1/3 cup brown sugar in place of some of the white. The dough is very soft, and the cookies puff up in the oven and get a little flat when you take them out. I got 23 cookies out of this recipe using my Pampered Chef cookie scoop.
I loved these cookies :D they were tedius but it was worth it.. the only thing i would change would be the icing it was kindof rich
Loved it! A chocolate lover's dream! The only complaint I have was that it didn't make enough cookies!
Wow these cookies are great. Much better than I was expecting. The icing is AMAZING. Only change was using butter which caused the cookies to spread very thin but i like crispy so i just love these cookies!
I was dissapointed.The cookies were quite a lot of work for cookies, and they tasted- dull. Perhaps they need more sugar. The dough expands a lot while in the oven, so give them space. Also, they end up flat and crispy- not what I was looking for. I used mini marshmallows at first, and then big marshmallow halves- either works. The frosting is good. I doubled the recipe.
My husband describes these as "addictive!" I didn't have margarine on hand, so I substituted butter. The cookies came out perfectly soft. Next time, I do plan to use small marshmellows instead of going thru the trouble of cutting the large ones in half. For me, the frosting was too thick to spread as written. So, I just added more heavy cream until I got the texture I liked. These are RICH and satisfy the choc-o-holic in me! We will keep this recipe- thanks!
I did about a 1" round scoop for each cookie and they turned out perfect. They were soft and yummy. I only made the cookie dough and used DARK cocoa powder and added white chocolate chips! They were VERY good this way!
So delicious!!
These were a great addition to our cookie tray! I will use small mrshmllws next time as I wound up cutting the big ones into 1/4 size so it was easier to ice over. The icing was very dry & did not come together with the msrments listed so I just added more cream to get the right consistency. It turned out great! I used Hershey's cocoa and a 1in scoop and cooked at times listed. They came out soft but firm enough to hold up. The kids & I agree that the batter tastes like brownies and the finished cookie was a huge hit!
Fine for kids, but kind of bland and dry. I only made the cookie, though, so maybe it really needs the topping.
Delicious! I made them without the frosting. The only other change I made was that when I took them out to put the marshmallows on, they seemed like they were very close to done, so I put them back in the oven for one minute instead of two so they wouldn't get overcooked or too dried out.
What I did with mine, and what seems to be better liked by my husband and i,make sure the butter is softened, then what I did was mixing the dry ingredients, and after creaming butter and sugar together, mixing the dry and butter and sugar mixtures together before adding milk, egg and vanilla. It makes it more cake like it seems.
Just made these cookies for the Holidays. First the columns need to be marked as cookie and frosting for those of us not so savvy. Anyhow..I substituted marshmallows for the Candy Cane kisses..and no frosting!!! Pretty and Yummy!!!
On its own, the cookie was just ok. I didn't make the frosting as is (no heavy cream on hand), but a simple chocolate glaze helped a lot. I was only able to get about 18 2" cookies out of this
