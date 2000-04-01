Chocolate Drop Cookies II

These are chocolate cookies with marshmallows on top covered by chocolate frosting. This was my mom's recipe from the fifties.

Recipe by Amy Sacha

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa, set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, then stir in the vanilla and milk. Gradually stir in the dry ingredients until well blended. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 minutes in the preheated oven. Cut the large marshmallows into halves. When the cookies come out of the oven, press one piece of marshmallow into the top of each one. Return the cookies to the hot oven for an additional 2 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for a few minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the confectioners' sugar, cocoa and salt. Beat in the softened margarine and heavy cream until icing is smooth. Frost cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 9.3mg; sodium 199.1mg. Full Nutrition
