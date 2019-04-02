Old-Fashioned Italian Zucchini Fritters
An old-fashioned Italian zucchini fritter!
I adapted a bit. First, I put the shredded and diced zucchini into a bowl and sprinkled the salt on top, left it 5 minutes and then squeezed out the liquid--this prevented the watery problem. Next I substituted corn meal muffin mix for the white flour. Results were thoroughly enjoyed by my husband and my 90 year old Mom who lives with us.Read More
Good, but the zucchini put off a lot of water after I added the egg, flour, and salt. Had to keep adding flour to absorb the excess moisture. Made the fritters a little flimsy, but still tasted good. Nice way to use up extra zucchini!Read More
I made these last night for friends, and they were delicious! To get rid of some of the water, I put the shredded zucchini on some paper towels before adding them to the egg mixture. They were still a bit soggy, especially after sitting out for awhile. Popping them in the oven and baking them for a few minutes might give them a nice crunch. I might add some shredded carrots to the batter next time to give them some more color too.
I loved these! This recipe seemed simpler than other recipes and I had everything on hand. I grated zucchini for zucchini bread. This was the perfect recipe for the extra grated zucchini! One addition I made was to add a green onion stalk to the basil before chopping.
Wow, tasty goodness! Used three zucchini's because that was all I had. Grated, salted it and let it sit about 10 minutes. Then I squeezed about a cup of water out of it. This took out all of the extra moisture and I did not have to pat it with paper towels, which is good because grated zucchini sticks to everything. I used a powdered parmesan replacement, since we don't eat dairy. The black pepper and fresh basil are key in this. Do not make substitutions or leave them out. Dry basil will not give the interest and fresh tasting quality that the fresh gives. I thought it was too much black pepper when I dumped it in, but it was just right. That said, being a vegetarian, I think these would be very good mock crab cakes, if you subbed fresh dill for basil and Old Bay for the salt and pepper. I am not a beginner at frying and I did make a mistake with the first batch. I had the oil too hot and free handed the pouring instead of using a spoon. This resulted in fritters that were too big and got browned on the outside quickly but were still doughy on the inside. Be sure to use a tablespoon when dropping these. They actually expand once they hit the oil, so a tablespoon is the perfect size. My 4 yr old who does not like zucchini is chowing down on her third one as I write this . Super good, thanks!
Great recipe! For everyone who used dries basil, I HIGHLY recommend using the fresh. I also think it might to nicely to add some garlic, I ended up sprinkling granulated garlic on top, but I might try adding crushed garlic into the mix. It really does take a lot of oil though. I noticed that when the oil got low it turned out more eggy and if the oil wasn't hot enough it ended up soggy and oil-soaked. Frying is tricky business!
Very tasty. I cut the recipe in half and it was plenty to feed a family of 4. I added a little more parmesan (but will probably add even more next time)and used dried basil because that's what I had on hand. We dipped them in ranch dressing and/or soy sauce. Thanks!
So good! I cut this down for a small family. I grated 1-1# zucchini and salted it and drained before proceeding with all the cheese and 1/3 of the rest of the ingredients. Never have too much cheese. The mixture was thick (like muffin batter?) and I used 1 large TBL. per fritter in just a little oil in a hot skillet. It made about 12 21/2" round fritters. Very tasty. Will be making these often. UPDATE: I took these to my county fair as a vegetarian appetizer. The recipe was given first place in it's category.
Very nice recipe. I grate the zucchini then place in a colander then sprinkle with 1t. salt and allow to sit for 15 minutes. Place in a square of cheese cloth and squeeze out excess water, then proceed with the recipe as written *** Be to add the salt called for. What ws used to pull the excess moisture out went down the drain with the juices! Enjoy!
These were so deeelicious! I would have loved to add the fresh basil, but had to use dry instead. I followed all other instructions, and the result was so yummy! This recipe makes a ton! You could easily half it for a side dish. I used good size zucchini and the ratios seemed good. I dipped them in some teriyaki sauce, mmm. Will definitely make this again!
Growing up we always had Fried Zucchini Sandwiches. This recipe would be so much easier if you sliced your zucchini after peeling the skins off. Dipping it in Flour, THEN dipping into your egg that has the basil, grated cheese, s&p and garlic powder and frying it up. You can also make Zucchini Parm like you make Chicken Parm. Bake this in an oven with sauce and grated/shredded cheese! Several meal variations when you cook it like this!
Great recipe! I changed a few things though. First I added 3 small shredded carrots, and ommited the diced zucchini. I squeezed the mixture to drain some of the moisture from it. I added 3 minced garlic cloves, and some crushed red pepper flakes. We ate these dipped in a mixture of Ranch Dressing and Tapatio Hot sauce. Even my oldest who doesnt eat vegetables ate 2 of them!
This was good, my family loved them, I thought it was a ilttle eggy, but they enjoyed it so I will be making it again!
I hate to say this but I did change the recipe a bit - only out of necessity. I was almost out of flour so I used breadcrumbs and did not have fresh basil so I used dried parsley. Growing up, my mom would lightly fry zucchini slices dipped in egg and italian breadcrumbs so I knew this recipe would be good and of course it was.
Very different, and quite good. I followed other reviewers who said use fresh basil and not dried, but they actually could have gone without any basil at all. I guess I'm just not a big basil fan. The only thing I did differently was add onion powder. I'll make these again. Maybe next time the kids will try them.
Really Enjoyed this...added some garlic powder to the mixture. The fresh basil really added some fresh flavor to these and I made sure to squeeze all excess water that I could from the zucchini before I mixed it. I'm looking forward to using up my zucchini bounty with this recipe!
Good...but I think it was still a llittle bland. Will try using more seasoning next go round.
Excellent...halved the recipe...upped the grated cheese...and I used pecorino romano to about a little more than 1/4c. Also added some garlic powder and onion powder. Delicious....loved the basil in these fritters...fresh is a must...dont skimp and use dried! Family very much enjoyed...thanks!
Delicious. I added a little shredded carrot as some other reviewers mentioned, just for color, otherwise made the recipe as is. These fried up crisp and lite in texture. I served it topped with a Romesco sauce, also from this site.
Was not thrilled with this recipe. I have tried several that were much better. This recipe came out too soft and mushy.
These were really good! I cut the recipe down to use only one zucchini, which I grated (did not use any diced) and drained of most of the liquid. I used all of the ingredients listed, just to my taste more, only 1 egg for the one zucchini used and added garlic powder also. I added the flour until I thought it was enough...not too thin and not too thick. These fried up beautifully! LOVED, LOVED, LOVED the fresh basil in these. I would've never have thought to do that, lol. I will definately use this recipe again! Thanks for sharing. :)
These were delicious fast and easy! I made them this morning and they were fantastic - thanks for the recipe!
These were an absolutely delicious way to use up all that zucchini from the garden! Very easy to make. I served them with warm marinara sauce. They disappeared quick.
yummie, thinking of maybe a small dollup of sauce on the top of each... will try next time. make sure you drop by tablespoon full,, too much and the centers will not be done.... great for that abundance of zucchini...
Great, easy appetizer that allows room for error. However, as other reviewers mentioned, you MUST squeeze the water out of the zucchini. I just used shredded zucchini, not necessary to dice and used italian seasoning for a little more flavor than just the basil.
I sauteed an onion and some garlic and added it to the mix. I also made some spaghetti sauce and topped them. Makes a great supper!
Loved how this turned out! Took some time to take but after it was all said and done it was worth it. If you guys want a better version of this recipe check it out at FindGreatRecipes.Net
We all thought these were really good. I squeezed out the excess water like suggested and added crushed red pepper flakes. Like I said, we liked them and will make again, but needs a little something more. I guess I will keep experementing.
I made these tonight and they are excellent! I just shredded the zucchini, didn't use any diced, and added a smidge of garlic powder. Other than that followed the other ingredients in the recipe exactly. Yummy!
I followed this recipe to a T and they came out bland, flat as a pancake and I will pass on ever making this again.
Amazing, great with hot sauce. The fresh basil really gives it this great sweetness that balances the zucchini. I did half a batch for me and my husband (made 6 pancake size) and we still had left overs. Next time I'll make them smaller more like finger food.
Delish...dried the zucchini in my salad spinner.
I did not care for this, it didnt taste anything like zuccinin atall, it was pretty much empty calories to me. I tried to make it better by changing some things, but it didnt help.
One comment, my Italian mom used to slice the zucchini and spread it out on a cookie sheet with a sprinkle of salt on top, to SWEAT out the excess water before cooking.
Excellent recipe ! I used just two eggs, fresh parmesan and grated parmesan - no basil, but that would have been excellent ! Shallow-fired them in less oil. Thank you for sharing, I will make this again !
This was awesome! I did as some said and patted some of the moisture from the shredded zucchini and added some garlic, onion powder and red pepper flakes. I had some leftover homemade spaghetti sauce in the freezer that I warmed and served over these - DELISH!
I'm giving this four stars because I liked it so much after I changed it. I added chopped tomatoes and onions, and put crumbled feta cheese on top and it tasted much better. But this is a great starter.
These were great. I reduced the recipe in half and noticed that I was having to add quite a bit more flour. I wasn't sure about the consistency before frying but they turned out nicely. I used olive oil for frying and only about 3/4 C. Mine turned out with a nice crisp outside which we loved. It's also a good idea to lightly salt them after removing from skillet. I loved the fresh basil and cheese addition to this recipe.
the diced zucchini gives it an unpleasant chunkiness and it lacks spice
This is a super easy, and delicious veggie dish! I just made my first batch and it was so good, my husband and i were eating them up the second they were cooled down enough for our mouths to handle! My adjustment to this was halving the flour and adding Italian seasoned bread crumbs. We were dipping them in marinara sauce, but I want to try other sauces or dressings next time.
This was very easy to make and very delicious. The basil was almost overpowering so next time I'm going to cut back a bit and add more cheese. I'll probably add some other seasoning as well. Did not have a problem with it being too watery.
These taste just like my late mother in law's recipe. It is exactly the same
Yummy! I made some minor changes that I don't think really affected the outcome. I halved the recipe except for the Parm (and I used the green can stuff). I used far less oil (just enough to coat the bottom of the pan). I used 1/2 zucchini and 1/2 yellow squahs. I grated the zucch/squash onto paper towels, then toppped with another and pressed down, then squeezed out the water. DH loved them too!
I am going to assume I just did something wrong which is why I am allowing this recipe two stars. I found the recipe sincerely lacking in flavor, and for some reason my fritters came out thick and spongy- not flat and crispy as expected. I put them in a hot oven to try and crisp them up- no dice! I also followed advice and squeezed out extra water. Next time I will just slice, batter and fry zucchini slices- always a winner and always crispy and flavorful.
These were excellent!
This was a great recipe. I changed it up a bit to have actual quantities because veggies come in many sizes. I made it 2 cups of shredded zucchini and 2 cups of diced yellow squash. I also changed the cheese to locatelli and made it 4 tablespoons. I added a little cayenne too for a kick. Next time I will add more.
Easy, delicious, and a good way to use up a common veg.
I made these but modified the recipe a little. I added 2 large garlic cloves and 1/2 tsp oregano - like my mom used to. They’re delicious. Fresh garlic and basil are key. I overcooked some but they still taste really good even if they are a bit crispy. :)
I improvised by using Italian breadcrumbs. I took the advice of another review and squeezes the water out. I forgot the cheese but they came out WONDERFUL! My garden is spitting put zucchini like crazy so I will be making these again!
Delish- I used prepared pesto instead of basil and it was amazing that way. I served it topped with fresh mozz and tomatoes with a sprinkle of salt. Perfect lunch.
I made these! They were delicious!
Very good starter recipe you can add your own seasoning preferences to. I added a lot more Parmesan (1 cup? Used pre-shredded, not powdered) and some garlic powder to taste. As I was making these, I tasted one and felt it was a little bland, so added some more salt and several shakes of cayenne pepper. Onion powder and Italian seasoning would be good too. Good hot, warm, room temperature or cold! Leftovers perfect for a breakfast on the run, or in lunch boxes. Am going to freeze some and see how well they reheat in the oven.
I only had 2 zucchini so I substituted yellow crookneck squash for the other zucchini. This recipe makes A LOT. I have plenty to give away.
Delicious!
I reduced the recipe in half and separated the eggs. I whisked the whites and added them gradually to the mixture along with the flour - this yielded a lighter fritter. I also fried them in grape seed oil which performs better at high temps. It is also better if you use a very light weight flour like "White Lily" or Whole Foods' white organic flour.
these are great! new family favorite
I found them to be a little doughie and realize now I should have squeezed more liquid out of the zucchini. Other than that, the taste was pretty good. We dipped them in a soy/vinegar sauce and that seemed to help some. I'll try them again and make some adjustments.
These were great!!! Highly recommend.
Didn’t change deliberately, I thought I had created a new recipe until I re-read this recipe. I cut the recipe for two of us. I used 5 tbsp. of Bisquick baking mix, parm cheese, 2 eggs, salt & pepper, 2 cups of shredded zucchini and the magic ingredient of 1/4 cup of fresh basil. Fried in butter. Perfect side dish for a skimpy supper—delish.
Great recipe! Everyone loved it , it was easy to make but taste like a a complex creation. Definitely will make this again!!
These are yummy. It would be great to indicate how much zucchini based on cups vs numbers of zucchini’s. Anyway, I did the salting and moisture squeezing and I had no problems with frying. I used coconut oil instead of vegetable. For the second batch I flattened them as they fried and they cooked perfectly evenly. I’ll definitly make these again.