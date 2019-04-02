Old-Fashioned Italian Zucchini Fritters

Wow, tasty goodness! Used three zucchini's because that was all I had. Grated, salted it and let it sit about 10 minutes. Then I squeezed about a cup of water out of it. This took out all of the extra moisture and I did not have to pat it with paper towels, which is good because grated zucchini sticks to everything. I used a powdered parmesan replacement, since we don't eat dairy. The black pepper and fresh basil are key in this. Do not make substitutions or leave them out. Dry basil will not give the interest and fresh tasting quality that the fresh gives. I thought it was too much black pepper when I dumped it in, but it was just right. That said, being a vegetarian, I think these would be very good mock crab cakes, if you subbed fresh dill for basil and Old Bay for the salt and pepper. I am not a beginner at frying and I did make a mistake with the first batch. I had the oil too hot and free handed the pouring instead of using a spoon. This resulted in fritters that were too big and got browned on the outside quickly but were still doughy on the inside. Be sure to use a tablespoon when dropping these. They actually expand once they hit the oil, so a tablespoon is the perfect size. My 4 yr old who does not like zucchini is chowing down on her third one as I write this . Super good, thanks!