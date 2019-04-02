Old-Fashioned Italian Zucchini Fritters

An old-fashioned Italian zucchini fritter!

By JuJuJenn

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 fritters
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl with a wire whisk until smooth. Stir in the shredded and diced zucchini, then season with salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, and basil. Add the flour a little at a time, stirring between additions until no dry lumps remain.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Drop the batter into the hot oil by the spoonful a few at a time making sure not to overcrowd the oil. Cook until the fritters are golden brown on each side, about 4 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate before serving.

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 45.2mg; sodium 121.1mg. Full Nutrition
