Cranberry Gelatin Salad I
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was the most popular dish we had!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was the most popular dish we had!
This is a "must have" at Thanksgiving. I've found that gently swirling in a cup of sour cream when the gelatin is almost set makes for a lovely marbled effect, and adds a wonderful taste.Read More
Too much cherry flavor. Next time I would use 1 pkg Jello (or 2 cans cranberry)... depending on servings needed. The pineapples and pecans were perfect. Thank youRead More
This is a "must have" at Thanksgiving. I've found that gently swirling in a cup of sour cream when the gelatin is almost set makes for a lovely marbled effect, and adds a wonderful taste.
I got rave reviews at Thanksgiving when I brought this to my inlaws house! The only changes that I made were to use cranberry jello in place of cherry and to use WHOLE berry cranberry sauce instead of jellied. I also omitted the nuts totally to make it more kid friendly and it didn't seem to make a difference.
I love this salad!! I think I have made it before, but had lost the recipe. It is very rich. I mixed the pecans in instead of putting them on top. It was very quick and easy. Thanks to Laura for submitting it.
This recipe is FANTASTIC! I use sugar-free raspberry jello, I use the pineapple juice and boiling water combined to make 2 cups and I use whole canned cranberry sauce. I omit the nuts completely. I could eat a whole giant bowl of this by myself! My picky sons love it and my hubby and I fight over the left overs!!
I love this cranberry gelatin salad! I made this for my family's Thanksgiving dinner this year, and even people that usually won't touch cranberry sauce couldn't get enough. I highly recommend using the whole berry sauce in place of the jellied... the berries add a certain something special to the contrast. Also, rather than simply sprinkling the pecans on top of the salad, I mixed them in well with the rest of ingredients to get a little in each bite.. delicious! Be sure to get as much of the juice out of the pineapple as possible, you won't be disappointed with the result!
This salad was soooo good. A great addition to our meal. I did not have sugar free gelatin so I used regular Jello, still wonderful...the kids really enjoyed.
An absolute hit at Thanksgiving! My apprehensive dad even raved about it. Super easy and quick to make. Perfect for taking to a potluck, too. Don't omit the nuts as some other reviewers suggest...they really balance the tastes in this salad. If someone doesn't like nuts, they can always take a scoop from the bottom instead of the top (where the pecans are).
I've made this dish for Thanksgiving and Christmas 2003, but I left out the pecans. Both adults and children loved it! It goes really well with turkey (or chicken) since there's a good balance of sweetness and tartness. My 2yr. old likes to eat it as dessert!
Too much cherry flavor. Next time I would use 1 pkg Jello (or 2 cans cranberry)... depending on servings needed. The pineapples and pecans were perfect. Thank you
Awesome. Made for a potluck while in Korea and it was the biggest hit. The local Koreans loved it as well as the Americans! I did not have pecans so used walnuts. Came out OK. In my opinion, leave out the nuts altogether.
Wonderful!! I took it to a family dinner and even the children who won't eat pineapple or cranberry sauce loved it. Definitely a keeper!
I've made this with Thanksgiving two years in a row now. It's a great way to serve cranberries & everyone loves it! I use Ocean spray cranberry sauce w/whole cranberries. I play with the jello flavors~ last year I used cranberry flavored jello, this year I used cherry. They were both great!
I make a recipe very similar, but add some orange juice and I use whole berry cranberry sauce instead of the jellied. This is a yummy change from straight up cranberry sauce. I also omit the nuts...and only use 1 c. pineapple. Very good!
my family insists we have this every Thanksgiving and then again at Christmas! For some crunch, I add some diced celery, and it cuts the sweetness also. So good!
I made it for a summer hot day, and it was very good. I like any recipe that uses such few ingredients and goes together so fast in the summer!
my family starts asking me to make this for thanksgiving in september they say we dont want you to forget it
I threw in a cup of chopped crisp apple and it added a nice crunch! Thanks for a fun, tasty recipe!
Delicious & TRIVIAL to make - my key recommendation is to stick to the recipe as written. I first tried the modifications suggested by other reviewers of using only 1 pack of jello and whole cranberries instead of jellied but it never set & was just too chunky. On my 2nd attempt, I followed the recipe exactly as written & its awesome & just the perfect amount of sweetness!
Really good Recipe!
this was the frist i made this. we had it christmas, my husband loved it, he had to have seconds. my daughter-in-law had too have the reciep she liked it so well. she want to take it for church speicals. it was great we loved it.
I made half a recipe except for the can of cranberry sauce for a small family gathering and it was perfect. I used some of the pineapple juice along with the water and used whole berry cranberry sauce for the texture that the plain jellied sauce wouldn't offer. It took me five minutes to throw this together and it was perfect. thank you!
Super easy and delicious. I think the use of cherry jell-o makes the difference. Everyone liked this and several said so without any prompting! A nice extra that I'll make again.
This was a very good recipe and made it for Thanksgiving dinner. I didn't have sugar free jello so used regular and it turned out very good. I will use it again.
use some orange juice in place of the water. add pecans and chopped apples. even people who don't like cranberries will love this!
I added a little something here and there, but have been using this recipe for 3 years now and everyone always wants it.
This is a quick and easy way to serve cranberries. The gelatin mellows out the sharpness of the cranberries but retains the flavor, the pineapple adds another texture, and the nuts give it a crunch. Very good.
Delicious and easy. I always get compliments when I take this dish to share.
Easy to make, and delicious! Great for parties or potluck!
I hate cranberries but I ate more of this than anyone at Thanksgiving!!!
This is seriously the best jello salad I've ever had!
Super yummy and easy to make!!
This turned out very yummy. I took it to a church gathering, and not much was left when it was time to go home. The only drawback was that it definitely needs 8 hours to set. I did not allow enough time for that, and about an hour before we left for the gathering, I put this dish in the freezer to speed it along. That worked and the gelatin set just fine. Next time I will allow more time.
This was very refreshing and yummie. I used the ocean spray cranberry sauce with whole berries instead of the jellied cranberries. Would be really good in the summer too!
Just what I was looking for but with a few small changes. First I use cranberry jello, whole not jellied cranberry, plus a 1/4-1/2 c finely chopped celery, and walnuts. The celery really takes it over the top. It seems odd, but it makes a huge difference. Craving it already! If you find the cranberry too tart, then either double the recipe and do 1 each of cran and cherry or cut it with the cherry. Or even add cherries. That's the beauty of a recipe like this, you can play around with it and see what you like!
This turned out great. Went by the recipe but did add a little Cool Whip to the top (after setting) for extra sweetness.
This salad is a wonderful change of pace! It was gobbled up in seconds. I wasn't sure if the cranberry sauce was supposed to melt completely so it was left a little chunky as the gelatin had cooled already. Ditto w/the sour cream. It was more of a glob than a streaming ribbon. The flavor, however, was wonderful. Thanks for sharing.
used 2 cans cranberry, 1rasberry & 1cherry jello, added 1 cup sour cream when almost set. deleted nuts. rave reviews from family!!
This was wonderful! I used raspberry jello instead of cheery which gave it a wonderful flavor. I also made sure and got the cranberry sauce with whole cranberries in it. Then I used the juice out of the pineapples instead of water. You still have to put about a cup of watter in. Wonderful for Thanksgiving. I couldn't get it to mold very good though.
I made this recipe for Easter dinner, with the exception I left out the pecans (actaully just forgot them). It was a huge hit! This will be something I will make again and again. I did however use Raspberry Jell-o as I thought it would be a better flavor combination! Thanks for another keeper!
I have made this salad for years and it's always a hit. I now use one 3 oz pkg cherry or raspberry jello and 1 3 oz pkg cranberry jello, and instead of 2 cups water I use 1 1/2 cups water and 1/2 cup red wine, any old red wine will do. And my family loves lots of pecans so I double the pecans and let them jell in the salad. If we're taking this to a potluck or holiday dinner away from home, I have to make two - one to keep at home and one to take!
This is a simple recipe that is really great. For a nice change, substitute a container of Ocean Spray Cran-Fruit rather than using cranberry sauce. Gives a much better flavor!
This recipe has been in our family for years and we've been making it for the winter holidays since the 70s. The only thing I do a little differently is to make sure the cranberry sauce melts into the hot jello and then I mix the chopped pecans in with the crushed pineapple. We also put ours in a jello ring mold, let it set overnight in the fridge, and then unmold and slice it like a bundt cake for serving. It's a great recipe and is easy to make and always turns out great!
This was yummy and a refreshing change from the same old cranberry sauce
This is a keeper!
Not as good as I thought. Just Ok!
I used this recipe to use up leftover pineapple and cranberries. I only made a half batch, and the only gelatin I had on hand was green apple (and it wasn't sugar free). Sugar free would probably be better as it was pretty sweet, but the mixture of flavors was really good...it's nice to have a recipe that can be good with most anything you have on hand!
This is one of my favorites during the holidays. I sometimes use cranberry jello instead of cherry jello and I sometimes use a can of mandarin oranges instead of pineapple. Yummy!
This is basically the recipe my grandmother used, with one important exception. My family uses strawberry Jello, adding a little orange zest. Also some celery adds a nice touch also. My family has used this basic recipe in all it variants. We don't sit down for Thanksgiving turkey without it.
Great addition for Turkey-Day. I was given a close 2nd to my Grandmas recipe, may she RIP. I was asked 3 times for this recipe. So I give it high remarks. The nuts were worth adding, I made them really fine before sprinkling so they didn't make to much of a crunch for a jello.
No one will know how easy it was to make. Always have request for this dish!
I made this and even the picky children loved it!
Wonderful taste and texture. I added pineapple rings to the top "floated" them in a circle. Rave reviews, and many more requests for repeat performances! Thanks for the recipe!
very sweet & too many ingredients
This is an excellent recipe - tastes great and so..... easy! I did add a can of drained mandarin oranges and omitted the nuts. Thanks for this great addition to any meal.
This was good, but I would suggest sugar free raspberry gelatin for a less-tart taste. It is excellent with the raspberry. This is very simple and great as a dessert with whipped cream on top!
Loved this but added a cup of celery and used the whole berry cranberry sauce. Easy to make and tasted great. Will definitely make this again. Friends asked for the recipe, too.
We loved it! I'm not a fan of pineapple but I could hardly taste it. A salad everyone will enjoy. : )
Tried this recipe for the first time this Thanksgiving. Delicious! Even the kids who don't like cranberries thought it was great.
This is so delicious following the recipe. I really don't like cranberries much or traditional cranberry sauce, but this is wonderful stuff. There's just something about the tart, sweet crunchiness encased in jello that makes this dish a tasty alternative to the holiday dinner table. Having said this, I found you can play with this recipe and have interesting outcomes. I recently made this with orange zest and a couple of pinches of ground cloves (added both to boiling water). This took an already amazing-tasting dish to a whole different level of goodness. This is definitely a permanent dish for the holiday menus.
Use 3 cups boiling water, large box of cherry jello. Cindy Arndt's recipe.
I will be making this. I'm glad to find a recipe like I usually make it. I did just notice the can of Cranberry Sauce called for is 16 oz. My cans say they are 14 oz. I doubt it will matter much. I'll probably add some Mandarin Oranges anyway.
This is almost identical to my grandmother's recipe. We top it with cream cheese whipped into sour cream. You can use different gelatin flavors if you like. It's much prettier made in molds.
This was a disappointment. I definitely think if I ever made this again I would use whole and not jellied cranberry sauce.
I made it for dinner tomorrow but I had to taste it. My taste was very good. I followed the directions and did add 1 chopped apple and stirred the pecans into the salad instead of on top. Delicious@
This salad is wonderful. I did some additions: I skinned some apples, threw those and whole cranberries in the food processor, pulsing them small. I added those to the jello mixture before chilling it. You could also add walnuts. I serve with whipped cream on the side. Mixing it in your serving is so yummy!
Yummy! I used Strawberry Jello instead of Cherry and added Cool Whip. Loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections