Cranberry Gelatin Salad I

84 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

I made this for Thanksgiving and it was the most popular dish we had!

By LDSPEAKE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the gelatin and boiling water; stir until gelatin is dissolved. Mix in cranberry sauce and pineapple.

  • Transfer to glass serving dishes. Sprinkle with chopped nuts. Chill until set and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 3.4g; sodium 62.2mg. Full Nutrition
