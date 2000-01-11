Tangy Mediterranean Tuna Salad

4.3
9 Ratings
This is a great appetizer that goes well with unsalted crackers or toasted bread rounds. Adjust flavor to taste!

Recipe by Jerry

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine the olives, garlic and capers in an electric food processor, and process to form a paste. With the motor still running, slowly add the olive oil through the feed tube and blend thoroughly. Then add the tuna and lemon juice, and continue processing until smooth.

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 4.7mg; sodium 315.1mg. Full Nutrition
