Tangy Mediterranean Tuna Salad
This is a great appetizer that goes well with unsalted crackers or toasted bread rounds. Adjust flavor to taste!
this was exactly what i wanted, very tasty...i wanted kind of a simple nicoise salad type tuna salad and this was it. after tasting the initial combination with only 1 tblspn of olive oil, i did add garbanzo beans for fiber. eaten with low-fat triscuits made for a very nutritious, low-cal, low-fat light lunch/snack.
This turned out okay, but I would recommend a bit less garlic and half the lemon juice, or a bit of lime juice for extrea tang. It tasted good and I woul reccomend it on Saltines. **Ratica**
This is soooo great! I wanted to try something different with canned tuna and I have made this several times now.
Too olivey and too smooth. If I make again, I will cut down on the olives and just mix ingredients together.
really good. a healthy alternative to my tuna salad that is usually dripping with mayo!
Very nice!I didn't change a thing, and it was phoenominal! thanks for sharing this recipe! :D
My advice if you would like to make a sandwich from this (or serve on a bed of lettuce if watching carbs) is to half all of the ingredients, except the tuna and lemon juice, and process all of those together. Then just add that mixture to the drained tuna and mix it with a fork, then squeeze the lemon on top. If you process the tuna also, then it just turns into a spread, which may or may not have been the original authors intention. All in all it is very flavorful.
This was great! I used this as the filling for a lettuce wrap. As a carb alternative, this was great with lettuce and black beans. No salt necessary, served with a side of avocado and tomato wedges. Vwah-lah! Lunch.
It's delicious to me! Not so much for my five year old.
