Easy Challah Bread
A six-ingredient, simple recipe for Challah bread.
A six-ingredient, simple recipe for Challah bread.
I thought a second rise after the loaf is braided would be a nice idea.Read More
This bread was beautiful and yummy, but was a bit drier than I prefer. I would give it 4 stars on taste and texture, however I gave it three stars because I found it misleading that it called for only 3 1/2 cups flour and didn't give any sort of approximation for the amount of flour needed during kneading. I didn't measure the flour that I added, but I would approximate it to be around an additional cup. The dough was smooth and elastic, and on the stickier side (I didn't want it to be dry). This recipe is nice and simple though- I'd make it again and add raisins and maybe some vanilla extract to make it sweeter. This bread can be eaten savory or sweet.Read More
This bread was beautiful and yummy, but was a bit drier than I prefer. I would give it 4 stars on taste and texture, however I gave it three stars because I found it misleading that it called for only 3 1/2 cups flour and didn't give any sort of approximation for the amount of flour needed during kneading. I didn't measure the flour that I added, but I would approximate it to be around an additional cup. The dough was smooth and elastic, and on the stickier side (I didn't want it to be dry). This recipe is nice and simple though- I'd make it again and add raisins and maybe some vanilla extract to make it sweeter. This bread can be eaten savory or sweet.
I thought a second rise after the loaf is braided would be a nice idea.
The taste was alright but it was a bit too dense.
I am not sure why this recipe has gotten such a bad rap. I have used it almost weekly for over a year now, and it has never failed me. I have even forgotten to add an ingredient, put it in out of order (eggs!) and it still came out lovely. It is very adaptable, meaning that you can put cinnamon and raisins in it, or sprinkle poppy or sesame seeds on top. SUPER easy!!!!
I used my bread machine on dough setting and made it exactly according to directions. It was really sticky when it came out but used a few tbsp flour to make ropes and it worked great. We used the butter option to brush it, I did initially think that 1 tbsp wouldn't be near enough but it worked beautifully. If you do this by hand you really only need to keep your hands floured when kneading. The more flour you add the drier it is going to get. As to the "killing the yeast" comment in my opinion your yeast may be old...this is a standard temp for water to bloom the yeast in. Or maybe salt was added while it sat. When salt is added to yeast while it sets to bloom it can cause it to die. Instead add everything and don't let the yeast set or wait to add the salt when you add the flour. The honey (sugar) makes the yeast to grow. Made our whole house smell AMAZING!!
This was not easy at all. instructions for yeast are wrong as killed first lot, also had to add a LOT more flour to get anything close to a knead-able consistency. Haven't tried it yet as still rising, but very disappointed.
Very good for a big ole dense biscuit. As for challah, something is wrong or went wrong...
Loved this recipe. Add to add extra flour and was worried that it was rising right but it turned out great! I also cut the loaf in half because it was way to long Icookedit for less time
This bread was super easy and Delicious! It did not get as dark as other challah I have seen before but it may have been because I brushed it with butter rather than egg , the color was very nice though especially after brushing it with butter a second time once I took it out of the oven... Although this was my first attempt at challah bread, I would have to say it was a HUGE success! Great addition to our Christmas meal!
I used this as the base for a bread pudding and it was awesome in that. As a stand-alone bread, it was okay. I also was confused about how much flour to add in the kneading process.
I made this bread twice, and it was a bust both times. I am not a bread baker, so maybe there's a trick here that the real bread bakers are seeing but I am not, but when you label a recipe "easy" the naive among us assume that means it's for us.
I have made this three times now and it comes perfect...It looks professional and tastes even better. I have added golden raisins which gives it a bit of a sweet taste. The raisins need to be dusted with flour before adding to dough. The finished product came golden brown on the outside (I used the egg wash) and light on the inside....not dense at all...The instructions could not be easier and if your bread didn't rise you either used too hot of water or your yeast was stale....Follow the recipe exactly and you should get a wonderful loaf of bread in short time. I made French toast with it the next day and if you don't add raisins it makes great grilled cheese....
Definitely a nice recipe to follow for a first time challah maker. I took the advice on allowing the second rise and am glad with the result. One suggestion for the second rise after brading the bread is to let it rise on the pan one is planning to bake it on. That may seem obvious to folks who are experienced bakers but I didn't figure it out until I turned my loaf over after rolling it out of the bowl it had been rising it. So it was upside down. Still managed to brown and still tastes delightful. As with other commenters, I probably used a total of 5 cups of flour by the time I got complete with the knead. Planning on that up front makes life easier. Thanks to all before me for the comments as you made a difference in my success.
Easy fast and good recipe. The only change I made was to proof the loaves before baking so I don't know how it comes out without this step.
I did not care for this recipe. The first yeast I used died (that has NEVER happened before) and you have to add a LOT more flour then this recipe calls for, when you use the amount it calls for it's VERY VERY VERY wet and I would not kneed it that way I don't see how you could.
Turned out perfectly!
Needed no changes. Loved it!
first time trying this bread and it came out very good but my prep time was far longer than is listed.
I made this a couple times this week and both times it turned out wonderful.
Loved this very simple and delicious recipe!
First time making challah and this was easy and delish. Followed the recipe exactly & it turned out great--slightly sweet and moist. Yum.
Will definitely make this again - super easy (did not add optional butter) .
Yummy! Next time a bit more honey. Rave reviews!
Turned out well. I used quick rise yeast instead of the recommended active dry yeast and I also used butter instead of egg yoke wash. I highly recommend this easy challah bread. Super amazing!!!
Easy to make and very delicious. My first attempt at challah bread! My husband loved it and we will be making often.
This was a very easy bread to make. I used to quick rise yeast, but let it rise second time after the braid. So easy and so good. A beginer could make this. I used my kitchenaid with bread hook to do the kneedin for me. I just had to eyeball the tacky of the bread to add extra flour due to tempature and humidity, I also divided the flour1/2 bread flour and 1/2 all purpose flour.
This challah bread is easy to make and always delicious. I've been asked to share this recipe several times.
Delicious! Used nearly 4 cups of flour- 3 1/2 wasn’t quite enough. I’ll use this recipe again.
Very good once you make the right changes: -4 to 4 1/2 cups flour -add 2T white sugar -add vanilla extract to egg wash (thanks to the person in the comments who suggested this) -second rise after it's braided
Awesome!
I didn't really care for it. It didn't have much flavor and it was kind of dry. (When my Jewish neighbor makes it, its really soft and sweet.)
I made this recipe to try my hand at making bread. My mom is still raving about how good this bread is. I'm also making it for a birthday barbeque. This recipe is easy to make and oh so delicious! It makes amazing toast!
Very dry and plain. Not sweet like the challah bread I'm used to. It was nice and fluffy though. You're going to need about 4 1/2 cups of flour altogether.
Alone, it's good. With some nice goat cheese, it's amazing.
This was a super hit with the family. I can't believe how easy and fast this recipe was.
I love this recipe, someone asked for it at Service! I recommend this to anyone..it never fails me :) I brush butter on top before putting it in the oven turns out nice.
This was the quickest and easiest challah bread I've made. Taught my child and she made it for our house of worship
While this challah is easy to make it was not very tasty. It lacked the sweetness of a true challah bread.
I didn't make any changes bc this was my first time making bread! However, it was really easy and fun to make! I will defiantly use this recipe next time!
Family loved it! Easy to follow steps even an amateur like me could do it. It may not look as pretty as the others but it sure tastes good. And the house smells wonderful! Definitely will be doing this bread again.
this recipe did not turn out well it was hard and dense. it was very eggy but that might be because i brushed on alot of egg yolk. part of the density might be because my yeast died. i know it stinks.
I'd prefer to give this a four and a half, because it was very good, and very easy,. However, it was a little bland. It would be better with a little more sweetness, so I think I might try it using brown sugar instead of honey the next time I make it.
Something wrong with the recipe. I have been baking breads for years not and this one resembles more of a cake recipe rather than a bread one. The ratio of flour is wrong.
I loved this recipe. I maintained honorary MOT status by making it. I did add a couple of things though the second time through. I added 2T of white sugar to the dough and added 1 tsp of vanilla to the egg wash. It is fantastic tasting. Easy to prep and is devoured almost immediately. Also during this coved lockdown there is a real concern for conservation of resources and this delivers a large loaf of bread for not too much flour & egg. It’s a keeper!
I followed the recipe exactly as written and it turned out perfect!
Wow!! I was really surprised . I know now, I that doing the doubling process twice , would make a big difference. My opinion : Not really, that saved me an hour or so though ........ REALLY delish.
It WAS pretty - but so bland, kinda salty. I have since realized that a Challah recipe that includes only a few tablespoons of honey - with no added sugar - is, of course, not going to be good. Challah is supposed to be a sweet bread. This bread has no flavor.
I've made this a few times now. It's easy (as far as bread goes), is delicious, and presents so well. This is what my daughter asks for.
I mixed this bread in my bread machine, took it out after first rise, separated into ropes, braided, let rise again for another 40 minutes. I then baked in my convection oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 23 minutes. Came out beautiful and tastes awesome! Really is a great recipe.
I agree that it needed about 4 cups of flour. I am used to challah having oil in the recipe and letting it rise a second time. I didn’t add the oil but I did let it rise again before I baked it.
It was ok. A bit spongy, more like a brioche. But my family liked it So that was a plus.
I might try it with 3/4 cup water and 1/4 cup oil and add more honey next time.
It was a recipe for a bread Baker who has some experience with bread. The dough needs more flour than the recipe calls for. It also needs to be kneaded for 10 minutes. It's an easy recipe for experienced bakers.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections