Easy Challah Bread

I used my bread machine on dough setting and made it exactly according to directions. It was really sticky when it came out but used a few tbsp flour to make ropes and it worked great. We used the butter option to brush it, I did initially think that 1 tbsp wouldn't be near enough but it worked beautifully. If you do this by hand you really only need to keep your hands floured when kneading. The more flour you add the drier it is going to get. As to the "killing the yeast" comment in my opinion your yeast may be old...this is a standard temp for water to bloom the yeast in. Or maybe salt was added while it sat. When salt is added to yeast while it sets to bloom it can cause it to die. Instead add everything and don't let the yeast set or wait to add the salt when you add the flour. The honey (sugar) makes the yeast to grow. Made our whole house smell AMAZING!!