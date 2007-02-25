Apple Streusel Pie
This is the first on the dessert table to be devoured at any function or festivity! I made this up from a pie I had eaten at a restaurant years ago. This recipe makes two deep dish pies.
This is the best! I didn't have any problem with too much juice. Maybe it was because I used apples that had been frozen. This is a recipe I will use over and over!Read More
It turned out ok. I used kind of old gala apples and they didn't juice up at all so the pie was kind of dry. Would hopefully be better with better apples?Read More
This is the best! I didn't have any problem with too much juice. Maybe it was because I used apples that had been frozen. This is a recipe I will use over and over!
This was a very good recipe! I dont know if I did it wrong though because when I cut into it, it had ALOT of extra juice that made the bottom of the pie crust really soggy. I'm gonna try it again though because it was still the best apple pie I've ever tasted!
I only used the topping for this pie. I put it on a cherry pie which boiled over and set off the smoke alarm... But it tasted great!
My husband is asking for more already. He moved the pie crusts to the front of the 'fridge to emphasize urgency.
How many tablelspoons is 2 ounces of butter? 4 tablespoons. (A stick of butter is 4 oz. which is 8 T., therefore 2 ounces is half a stick of butter or 4 tablespoons.)
This was a good recipe. My family loved it. The streusel was the best part!!
I had a little trouble with the topping and ended up making twice the amount to fully cover the pie. But it still turned out great, and tasted awesome. My roommates keep begging me to make more. :)
fantasic! just added a bit of cinnamon (whats apple pie without it? :) ) but it was a hit! I LOVED IT! Thanks
This is soo yummy! I only wanted to make one pie, so I used 4 apples (Granny!), but kept the amounts of all the other ingredients the same. I think the recipe for the topping is the perfect amount for one pie, and it was delicious! I did add some ground cinnamon to the topping too. Overall, amazing :)
Very, very tasty!! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. More apples would have made it even better!
WONDERFUL!!!! I used the French Pastry Pie Crust from this site and it was delicious.
Fabulous recipe. I used 15 apples which made for 2 deep dish pies 9 inches. My sons and husband loved it! This is a keeper-fast and tasty :)
Outstanding. Just make sure your apples are big enough. I've made this several times, the only time it was a dud was when the apples were smaller than what I'd normally purchase. You get what you pay for. Great recipe.
Yummy,no hard
Excellent tasting, for great results vary the kinds of apples used.
everyone i feed this to loves it! It is a beautiful and tasty pie Thank you for sharing!
I also followed the suggestions of doubling the topping, everyone loved it!
This wasn't hard to make, but it took way longer to bake than the directions said - about 1.5 hours.
Great, except like stated before it was a bit runny, i did add a dash of lemon, not that it added much liquid, i would guess adding more flour would help.. over all great.. loved the topping.. it needs a bot more crunch maybe raisins or something... wwill make again
Yum yum! Apple pie is my favorite dessert so I'm always on the hunt for a good apple pie recipe. I only made one pie but used the full amount of streusel for one pie. Since my apples were very juicy I used 3 tablespoons of flour and apple pie spice for the cinnamon since I had it. I also added a dash of salt to the apples and to the topping since salt brings out flavors. Mine had to bake about 10 minutes longer since I had a deep dish pie. Very delicious and I plan to make again.
best apple pie I ever had.
This pie is awesome! I made it for Thanksgiving and we loved it so much that I'm going to make it again today! It's pretty easy to make too. I cut the recipe in half because I only needed to make one pie but I forgot to cut the streuse lmix in half so I had a LOT of topping.....a very yummy mistake!
totally awesome and easy to make.
This recipe was amazing! I sized this down to making 1 pie and it was perfect. The crunch of the streusel was excellent. I made the streusel without the pecans but only added them after I mixed the butter, brown sugar and flour together, then stored in the fridge until I finished the other steps. Then after it baked, I drizzled caramel sauce over the top and everyone was happy happy. TY I will totally make again. Best way to eat an apple pie!
Pie was delicious! I cut back on the recipe and made one deep dish pie.. I incorporated cinnamon in both the filling and the topping. I did not cut back on the topping, so it had a nice amount of topping. I did increase the flour in the pie filling by one extra tablespoon of flour. All my family enjoyed it. Will make it again.
Loved the streusel topping!!! One of the best apple pies I have ever tasted!!!
This was so easy to make. It was a great twist on the average Apple Pie. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Great recipe!!! Next time I will make a little extra streusel topping to make it a little sweeter and so it will have a little extra crunch!!!!
Was this supposed to make 2 pies? It says "2 pie shells" does that mean it makes 2?
Turned out absolutely beautiful! Will definitely be making this one again!
Tried this with a savoury pie crust and it was wonderful. Added more spices (cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom) and added raisins as suggested in another comment to add more kick. Next time however I will reduce the amount of sugar in filling.
This was as delicious as it was easy. I used organic apples which may have been on the small side & would use more apples in the future.
This was very easy to make. I read the reviews and used a bit extra of flour and it set up very well. I also substituted walnuts for pecans. The entire family loved it and I will definately make it again!!
Oh, man - this is soooooooooo good! Love the sweet crunch of pecans and brown sugar on top of Granny Smith tartness. YUM a thousand times over! I’m using this Apple pie recipe from now on!!
I love when I need to use up things and it still turns out great! This recipie is so easy to modify. I only wanted to make 1 pie but forgot to less'n the streusel portion (that's what happends when I try to multi task). I used 3 differnt types of apples and 1 pear. A graham cracker crust and since I had lots so the streusel I put half the filling in, a layer of streusel, and the rest of the apple mixture and then topped with the remaining streusel. YUMMY! The pie was gone before I had a chance for 2nds!
Best apple I have ever cooked or eaten! Made a deep dish with 1 1/2 times recipe and added cinnamon to apples and topping. Pecans are a wonderful touch. It is much easier to pinch topping with fingers versus using a pastry blender.
My pies turned out very dry even though I used a mixture of apples. The middle of the pies were cooked but the top wasn't. Not sure what I need to make it not so dry. I will try again because I love the streusel topping.
This is easy to make and very tasty! The only thing I did different the 2nd time I made it was to add a top crust and put the struesel over the top instead of the apples themselves.
This recipe is simply wonderful!!! Have used this same recipe before from this site, and my husband has been driving me insane. I do adjust the topping recipe automatically to make twice as much so both pies are fully covered. but that is absolutely no problem. thank you for sharing this recipe. sure to be a favorite at church and family gatherings.
This was a huge hit! Plates were licked clean! Only change I made was using the whole streusel mix for one pie opposed to splitting it for two pies. The topping is the best part, so there was no such thing as having too much!
Quick easy and delicious! Tip add a little cinnamon sugar to the apples mixture before covering with topping!
