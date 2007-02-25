Apple Streusel Pie

4.5
56 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 13
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is the first on the dessert table to be devoured at any function or festivity! I made this up from a pie I had eaten at a restaurant years ago. This recipe makes two deep dish pies.

Recipe by Lori Jett

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 slices
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 C).

  • Prepare the topping by combining the butter, brown sugar, flour and chopped pecans. Cut in all ingredients with pastry cutter until pea-sized. Set aside

  • Combine the apples, sugar, flour and cinnamon. Toss gently together and set aside.

  • Place apple mixture in unbaked pie shells. Heap the apples up high in each shell and fill completely. Sprinkle topping on top of each.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes. Do not allow topping to get too dark.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
778 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 92.8g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 604.6mg. Full Nutrition
