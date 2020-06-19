Carrot Cake Cookies with Pineapple

This was my first attempt at making any type of carrot cake or cookies & I'm making these for everyone for Easter. These tasted like cake because they're so fluffy & soft, but are a cookies. I made a lot of changes because I didn't have a lot of the ingredients plus personal preference & I've always thought the pineapple in all the carrot cake recipes was weird so I never tried. Here are my changes, I 1/2 the recipes because I never make a full batch the 1st time I make anything. I omitted the pineapple, raisins, nuts. Added 1 cup carrots & snuck in 1/4 of sweetened shredded coconut I love coconut but others dont, also added 1/8 nutmeg. 1 cup reg flour, 1/2 cup wheat flour. All butter, no shortening. & everything else the same for the cookie dough. Frosting I created my own & used confectioners sugar, I slowly added heavy whipping cream & a dash of vanilla. I frosted the tops of all the cookies & I absolutely looooved these. I know I cant rate the recipe off of my changes, but thank you for the recipe & thanks to the4taals because without that review I'd have been lost with too many carrots on my hands.