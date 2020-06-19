Carrot Cake Cookies with Pineapple

A delicious, moist cookie for anyone who loves carrot cake.

By BakingObsession123

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
40 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cookie Dough:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease 4 cookie sheets.

  • Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt together in a mixing bowl; set aside.

  • To make the cookie dough, beat 1/2 cup butter, shortening, white sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Add 1 egg and allow to blend into the butter mixture before adding the second egg and the vanilla. Mix in the flour mixture until just incorporated. Fold in the crushed pineapple, carrot, raisins, and chopped walnuts, mixing just enough to evenly combine. Drop onto the prepared baking sheets by the heaping teaspoonful, allowing 2 inches of space between the cookies.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • To make the frosting, beat the cream cheese and 1 tablespoon of butter with an electric mixer in a bowl until smooth. Add the confectioners' sugar and pineapple juice. Beat until no lumps remain. Spread the frosting on the cooled cookies, and allow to dry completely before storing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 7g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 70mg. Full Nutrition
