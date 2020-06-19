Carrot Cake Cookies with Pineapple
A delicious, moist cookie for anyone who loves carrot cake.
These were very tasty and puffy whoopie pies! I used whole wheat flour, omitted the pineapple, raisins and nuts as my kids are carrot cake purists. I did double the grated carrot, added a 4 oz jar of baby food carrots, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice as it wasn't spicy enough for us. I used a 1/8 cup scoop made 46 cookies or 23 sandwiches, baked 16 minutes on silpat lined sheets. 1 tbsp scoop made 96 cookies, 48 sandwiches, baked in 13 minutes. Filling 4 oz cream cheese, 1 tsp butter, 1 tsp cream, dash of vanilla and cinnamon, 2 cups icing sugar.Read More
Needs more carrots, more spices. Light and moist but bland and not many carrots in this carrot cake. Frosting was also too sweet for me. I think I will try it again..but needs changes so only a three as is.Read More
WOW. Used way more shredded carrots (like 2 cups total) and added some nutmeg, everything else was the same. I honestly didn't have high hopes for these, but they were AMAZING. Just as good, maybe better, than carrot cake (and I loooove carrot cake). I'll definitely make these again. They were a hit with everyone. Perfect.
Searched for these on a whim today and was glad to find this recipe! Sorry for all of the changes, but I tried it, and then adjusted accordingly--I upped the amount of salt to 1 tsp, doubled the cinnamon and added 1/2 tsp of apple pie spice, and used all margarine instead of butter and shortening mix. I also omitted the pineapple and raisins (preference) and 2 1/2 x the carrots. I only made half of the icing, using cream instead of pineapple juice, and it was plenty for the amount of sandwiches. I would like to try subbing in some oats for part of the flour next time, so it's got a slightly different texture.
Outstanding cookie ! Being a Carrot Cake junkie these cookies filled the bill. It does make alot of filling but I used it for other things This ones a keeper !! Thanks for the recipe
Absolutely loved these. What a great way to change up carrot cake. I followed user reviews and doubled the cinnamon and added 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I also added about 2 c carrots and omitted the pineapple and raisins. Delicious. Used extra frosting to pipe carrots on top and they were beautiful
Definitely a hit! But they should be called Carrot Whoopie Pies! This time I didn't use pineapple or raisins and used milk instead of pineapple juice in the frosting. Yummy!
Good idea, not so good results. They are a bit bland and don't taste much like carrot. The pineapple just left holes and they burned around the edges to get cooked enough in the middle. I think as is they would make great muffins just not cookies.
There were SO easy and good. I took to work with sugar cookies for Easter, and everyone loved them! Very moist, great flavor--definately will add to my file to make again!!
My husband loves these. They went over well at our Easter brunch.
I love carrot cake and these cookies were so moist and delicious I had to pat myself on the back
No changes this time. I will probably double the frosting next time and will most likely add more carrot and spice it up a bit. Yes, I will make this again.
I doubled the recipe per my boyfriend's request, and I'm highly glad I did. He had one cookie last night, fresh out of the oven and kept sneaking back into the kitchen for more (knowing him for five years, I would say these are now one of his new favs). He and his co-workers are enjoying them today for breakfast, and possibly lunch if they last that long. I added a little bit of pumpkin pie spice since it's fall, after all. Skipped the raisins because my boyfriend doesn't like them. Next time, I won't double the frosting recipe as one batch was enough to frost two batches of cookies. I might also add a little vanilla and cinnamon to the frosting too so that it has a bit more flavor. Thank you for sharing this amazing recipe! (I couldn't get my photo to load in here, sorry.)
Soooo good! I made these for our annual family BBQ and they were a hit,everyone was raving about them!
This recipe is bland despite the lots of sugar it has. Also, I did not like the fact that it came out a bit too pale. Given that, I decided to make them into cupcakes and just a few cookies. Like someone else mentioned, it doesn't taste like carrot. I added a pinch of nutmeg to the mix, since surprisingly this recipe does not include it. I am guessing that part of the flavor of this recipe is mainly concentrated in the cream cheese frosting. I don't think I will make this recipe again. I would rather stick to the Sam's Famous Carrot Cake recipe from this site instead and really have a good old carrot cake that tastes like so.
Cookies are moist and chewy and the icing is not too sweet. BUT... the cookies need more carrot and the icing more pineapple. If I make the again I'll adjust.
Theses were great but I would have used more butter instead of lard! Also, I added a little bit of carrots and walnuts to the frosting and it turned out to be AMAZING!!
I made these according to the recipe for half of the batch. They were very good. They were devoured like they were made of gold. I was expecting them to be dry. Everyone that ate them took one or two more after the first bite. I did not change anything. They were very good. Weeks later I am still getting compliments.
The only deviation I made was to add more carrots, per the suggestions I read, and to not grease the pan since I had nonstick pans. Well, the first batch were pretty flat and they stuck a little bit to the pan. So I sprayed the pan and, well, as you can see in the picture, they turned from pancakes into crepes. I do take some blame for maybe spacing them too closely, but they shouldn't be that thin. And the frosting was actually a disappointment, too. Gluey consistency, I think bc of the pineapple. Not the best. And even the flavor of the cookie is somehow lacking... Disappointed.
These cookies are always a hit and always the first to go at a gathering!! My favorite cookie recipe.
These are the best! Everyone in our family loves these cookies. We will make them many more times (not just on holidays) all the time.
Excellent! use about a little less than one cup powdered sugar for frosting or VERY SWEET!!
My kids & I made these for Easter to leave as little Quarantine Easter Bunny deliveries at all the neighbor's doors. My family & neighbors can't get enough! I tweaked a couple of things- left out the raisins as I hate them, grated the carrots w/ a microplane, ran the pineapple thru the blender then drained, & used pecans since our store was out of walnuts. They are soft, rich, creamy, & delicious! Like mini carrot cakes! The recipe made a ton too. They did stick a bit so we struggled w/ getting them off the parchment I used for baking & definitely couldn't stack them or they'd completely fall apart but otherwise, they are perfectly delectable!!! Highly recommended.
This was a hit with the Mrs.! The only thing I would change is refrigerating the dough prior to baking so it won’t spread so quickly.
I've made this recipe twice with the only change of using a whole large can of crushed pineapple. Both times they were fantastic - moist, sweet, flavorful and tasted exactly like carrot cake. I took them to a cookie extravaganza at church and they disappeared before any other cookie there. I will definitely be making these again and again!
Delicious but I like the traditional spices associate with carrot cake so I added 1/2 tsp ginger and 1/4 tsp cloves. Also, double the frosting.
As other bakers did, I also increased the spices and doubled the grated carrots. Found the icing to be about twice the amount needed. Also, found it necessary to increase the confectioner's sugar to make the icing less runny. The result got rave reviews: 'moist, tasty and better than carrot cake'.
Look for a new recipe. I love carrot cake and this recipe failed. Lack of flavor in the cake part itself. Very bland. The frosting is the only thing that gives it the most flavor. I even added a tsp of cinnamon and still wasn’t enough. Very disappointed.
I added twice as much shredded carrot for the extra sweet carrots taste. I baked them for an extra 6 min at 380 deg to get the browned corners. They came out delicious.
They were ok but I could not really taste the pineapple. They just tasted sweet but not much actual flavors. Probably won’t make them again. I was disappointed because I love pineapple and carrot cake.
Yum, the one thing everyone who ate one of these Carrot Whoopie Cookies said immediately! Followed the recipe and added a little extra cinnamon. Frosting is similar to my go-to for Cream Cheese Frosting, do I added fresh orange juice instead of pineapple juice. Fabulous cookies!
I am testing this recipe and had a bit of an issue with "teaspoon" batter size, with my first pass burning (too large). My second pass I used a small teaspoon size cookie scoop and they were cooked great at 11 min. My mom likes them slightly dark so I went to 13 min. However, they didn't flatten out for a nice the sandwich affect.
Additionally, I kind of had to guess on the actual amount of pineapple to use (1/2 cup drained of most of the juice). My mother wanted more pineapple, so I will be using some pineapple with the juice in the cream cheese and dust the edges with ground walnuts for decoration. I am trying to perfect the cookie and share photos later.
I am thinking that I will need to flatten them out slightly to make them a uniform width to create a good sandwich in lieu of baking a cake. So far my testers are screaming for more cookies, even without the frosting. This is a great cakey cookie even without the frosting.
One tweak I will be trying is using powdered Monk Fruit in the icing and then experiment with it in the actual cookie. I will update this with photos and results.
Tweak -
*I grated the carrots and then chopped them a little further.
*I pressed the pineapple with a round rice spoon to remove most of the juice.
*Could only get the hand mixer to incorporate 3/4 of the flour, so I used my hands (old school), including the carrots, walnuts, and raisins.
Baking condition: Elevation 2,239 ft, parchment paper, followed the recipe, no substitutions.
For the novice: I would advise baking one tray to test your thickness of batter until you get your cookie thickness/flatness down.
This is really a great substitution for carrot cake for office and special event, where cutting a cake isn't practical.
Perfectly Delicious!! Just like eating a slice of carrot cake. Perfect for Easter time. I get rave reviews from colleagues when I bring them to meetings!
This was my first attempt at making any type of carrot cake or cookies & I'm making these for everyone for Easter. These tasted like cake because they're so fluffy & soft, but are a cookies. I made a lot of changes because I didn't have a lot of the ingredients plus personal preference & I've always thought the pineapple in all the carrot cake recipes was weird so I never tried. Here are my changes, I 1/2 the recipes because I never make a full batch the 1st time I make anything. I omitted the pineapple, raisins, nuts. Added 1 cup carrots & snuck in 1/4 of sweetened shredded coconut I love coconut but others dont, also added 1/8 nutmeg. 1 cup reg flour, 1/2 cup wheat flour. All butter, no shortening. & everything else the same for the cookie dough. Frosting I created my own & used confectioners sugar, I slowly added heavy whipping cream & a dash of vanilla. I frosted the tops of all the cookies & I absolutely looooved these. I know I cant rate the recipe off of my changes, but thank you for the recipe & thanks to the4taals because without that review I'd have been lost with too many carrots on my hands.
