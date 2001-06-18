Ukha (Russian Fish Soup)
Wonderful fish soup. Very popular in Russia and easy to make. Try it with pike, perch or salmon.
This recipe is almost "the right one", with only one exeption - NO LEMONS at all are used in authentic russian ukha. And it will be defenetly better if you will use two or three kind of fish, and simmer potato in a clear fish boulion. This way it will be great !Read More
More fish, more salt and a little less onion might help. Definitely has potential.Read More
This is how you make Uha the ingredients are water diced potatoes in large cubes diced Carrot one onion cut in half (after cooking toss it) one bay leaf a few peppercorns fresh cought fish cleaned, cut into large chunks with skin, usally I use bass, walleye or trout salt Dill or Parsley fill pot with water, add onion, bay leaf peppercorns and Carrots let boil about 10-15 Min. add fish and salt cook till fish is done. garnish with parsley (dill will overpower the flavor) and this is the authentic way of making this soup. 5 stars plus more color.
I made this soup for a girl from Russia - she loved it, I used cod and salmon, and no lemon juice because I understand it's not served that way in Russia. Two other tips, I think in America we've been trained to go easy with salt, but she added quite a bit of salt to hers and I think that's the way it's prepared and served in Russia, with a lot of salt, and the skin should be removed from the potatos. I enjoyed this soup very much.
I am Russian and I think there is nothing wrong in adding some lemon juice or just garnishing with a lemon. It brings the freshness and just enhances the flavor of the stock. One more tip, please, don't put bay leaves and lots of black pepper into the soup. They convert the basic flavor of your fish. And don't dice the potatoes, make a potato balls using a special little coring scoop. Parsley and lemon for garnishing of course. Basically when you are making a stock you should cook onions (whole! then, you'll damp them away), potatoes, and parsley root!!! this is the Russian trad. soup making way. Thanks for attention. Alex.
One of our favorites! Used to make it a lot whenever we went fishing. Add some fresh caviar ( like perch caviar or whatever you have on hand ) for better taste! Also we always use dill weed instead of parsley and a couple bay leaves, which gives the soup unique ''ukha '' flavor! By the way no lemons are used in traditional russian ''ukha''.
I agree with dropping out the lemon, but as I recall it is the second day when the left over soup has a gel coating on top, that it is served on a good slice of dark bread with a shot of vodka in the morning before going fishing to add the days catch to the soup base to be served again that evening.
I followed the review of previous posts and used fish broth rather than water. Also, excluded lemon and salt (due to using broth) I sauted the onion and by accident added one stalk of chopped celery prior to adding the potato, broth and parsley. I used pollack and haddock and the soup was delicious. The broth was a refreshing change from the usual creamy chowder. The fish broth brought out the flavor of all without being too fishy tasting. I will make this again.
Nobody in our house liked this soup. I give it a 0 rating.
I make fish soup very simple. I use 14oz caned pink salmon, use liquid as well. 2 Quarts Water. 4 large potatoes,peeled and cubed. 1 big onion chopped. 3 stalks celery chopped. Chopped parsley and fresh or dried dill. 4 Bay leaves. 20 freshly crushed whole black peppers. 1/2 TBS salt. I cook all ingredients, including liquid from the canned salmon for 20 min, except for salmon and fresh dill. Then I add salmon, breaking it in pieces before adding to soup. Simmer for the final 5 min. Add more pepper or salt to taste. Garnish with fresh dill. May add 1 tsp. sour cream to an individual bowl.
What a wonderful soup! I've never used as much parsley as this recipe calls for before and I love it! I used 3 different fish and cooked it all in a crock pot. I also used the clam juice. Great soup!
Yummy, But Don't Add the Lemon. It takes away from it, at least it seemed that way to me.
Tried and liked it.
I love this soup! We usually have it when we go camping and fishing, its super simple to make and delicious. I didn't add the lemon, and I did add some chopped up carrots and a tablespoon of chicken stock to give it some more flavor. I used salmon. Yum!
We made this with salmon and really enjoyed it. It's very easy to make and easy to adapt to individual tastes. We like our food spicy so we added some hot pepper. Next time I will probably experiment with extra veggies to make it even more nutritious.
Try to add 1 tbsp of vodka into the boiling water just before adding the fish. Many authentic Russian recipes suggest this. You will not feel any alcohol in the soup, but you'll fell in love with this even more.
An awesome start, I enhanced as follows: 1) used Kitchenbasics Seafood Broth (no msg!) AND water to boil potatoes, onion, celery, carrot, all cubed/diced. 2) Meanwhile browned Cod and salmon on a hot iron skillet briefly, then 3) got rid of all the bones, immersed fish with the rest. 4) Towards the end I used half of a large lemon, added parsley and chopped green onions, added a bit of salt and a tad of black pepper (to taste) - plus a few drops of 6) Hot Sauce, which simply enhanced the taste a bit more. Got an amazing yummiest clear fish soup!
As some suggested, I did not add the lemon and increased the salt; I did, however add swiss chard for more nutrients. I also used red herring; the result was a satisfying soup that did not seem "fishy". My husband, however, not a huge fish lover, did not like it as much but still ate it.
Wow! Who would have guessed this could taste so good with such simple ingredients! I added peppercorns to the water, halved the onlon, added a bay leaf and doubled the fish (wild perch). My husband finished it off and he doesn't like fish. Thanks, Byakin!
you have to cook the fish then the potatoes in fish stock
Simple and perfect. I found this when looking for a recipe for my sister and she loves it too.
Horrible. Maybe the worst soup I've ever tasted (am I like salmon!)
I have all the ingredients and was happy to find out how good it tasted. Very comforting after a walk in cold weather.
Tasted just like I remember when eating it in Russia. I did not use a lemon though.
What a great dish this was. I made it tonight and will make it again soon. I did not use the lemon, and I used Mullet that I caught with a net. Use plenty of salt it brings out the flavor in this easy to make dish.
This was pretty good. I didn't have parsley so I used cilantro instead and also substituted new red potatoes and it still came out good. I cut down on the amount of lemon juice and added a dash of cayenne pepper for little kick. I will make this again.
After reading other reviews, I omitted the lemon juice and added a bay leaf and some dill. For the fish, I used some leftover baked red snapper and added it at the very end, just to warm it. It was great! Husband and I both loved it.
Really like I remember it. Came out great. Wasn't sure about lemon, but it balanced the soup. Cooked it in covered dutch oven.
Perfect recipie. I used grass carp.
I think I am just not a fan of fish soup. It was good, my daughter and roommate hated it. I made it with the lemon juice and also had to add a lot of salt. It was kind of bland to me, but still good. I added a pat of butter at the last minute. Very simple to make, I will try again when we go camping because everything is better around the campfire
Tastes very healthy. Came out great. Saving this recipe to try other fish.
I was pretty disappointed after all the great reviews, but it was just so plain. might be good after a lot of changes.
I made this for the first time. But I added Carrots, Celery and Green Onion as well as a teaspoon of curry for colour. Everyone here loved it and I plan on making it again. Very good soup :)
Two variations: 1) Alaskan Ukha, black cod (aka Sablefish), halibut, salmon, octopus and or squid mix. 2) Lake Superior/ Canadian Ukha, whitefish, walleye, salmon, sturgeon, menominee mix. --- Total of 3 1/2 to 4 lbs of fish with skin and fins, cut into 2 inch pieces or so; --- 2-3 large potatoes, cut into 1/2 in cubes; --- Parsley roots and fresh parsley, may use dried in off season; --- 1-2 carrots- optional; --- 4-5 onions; --- 4-5 cloves of garlic; --- 1 bay leaf; --- 2 Tbls paprika; --- 1 Tbls color peppercorn; --- salt to taste; --- 1 Tbls dried dill (or fresh in season); --- 2-3 Tbls tomato paste; --- 5-8 Tbls mild or virgin olive oil, --- Green onions, finely cut. 1) In a 5 quart pot Saute 3-4 coarsely chopped onions with bay leaf, paprika, garlic and a bit of salt in olive oil on very low heat for 1 hour plus; saute the octopus with the onions in Alaskan variation. Don't skimp on oil- it will add taste and richness to ukha. 2) In a separate pot boil potatoes, parsley root, parsley, carrots on low to medium heat for 10-15 min. 3) Discard the bay leaf, place fish, peppercorn, dill on top of sauteed onions; add the remaining fresh onion whole or cut in two. 4) Pour the pot with partially cooked potatoes, parsley, ect over the fish, use additional boiling water if necessary to fill the 5 quart pot almost to the top. Stir in the tomato paste and salt to taste. More salt can always be added later. 5) Simmer on low for about 30 min. S
soo good
