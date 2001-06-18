Ukha (Russian Fish Soup)

Two variations: 1) Alaskan Ukha, black cod (aka Sablefish), halibut, salmon, octopus and or squid mix. 2) Lake Superior/ Canadian Ukha, whitefish, walleye, salmon, sturgeon, menominee mix. --- Total of 3 1/2 to 4 lbs of fish with skin and fins, cut into 2 inch pieces or so; --- 2-3 large potatoes, cut into 1/2 in cubes; --- Parsley roots and fresh parsley, may use dried in off season; --- 1-2 carrots- optional; --- 4-5 onions; --- 4-5 cloves of garlic; --- 1 bay leaf; --- 2 Tbls paprika; --- 1 Tbls color peppercorn; --- salt to taste; --- 1 Tbls dried dill (or fresh in season); --- 2-3 Tbls tomato paste; --- 5-8 Tbls mild or virgin olive oil, --- Green onions, finely cut. 1) In a 5 quart pot Saute 3-4 coarsely chopped onions with bay leaf, paprika, garlic and a bit of salt in olive oil on very low heat for 1 hour plus; saute the octopus with the onions in Alaskan variation. Don't skimp on oil- it will add taste and richness to ukha. 2) In a separate pot boil potatoes, parsley root, parsley, carrots on low to medium heat for 10-15 min. 3) Discard the bay leaf, place fish, peppercorn, dill on top of sauteed onions; add the remaining fresh onion whole or cut in two. 4) Pour the pot with partially cooked potatoes, parsley, ect over the fish, use additional boiling water if necessary to fill the 5 quart pot almost to the top. Stir in the tomato paste and salt to taste. More salt can always be added later. 5) Simmer on low for about 30 min. S