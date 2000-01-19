Sausage Balls I

Sage-seasoned sausage balls get dressed up with a nice tangy sauce. Reheat before serving.

Recipe by Tom

prep:
8 hrs 45 mins
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine sausage, egg, crushed crackers and sage. Separate the mixture into two balls.

  • Heat a skillet to a high heat and brown the sausage balls. Drain on paper towels. Transfer the balls to a container with a lid.

  • Combine ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar and soy sauce in a small pot. Stir while heating the sauce. Let the sauce come to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer. Let the sauce simmer for 20 minutes before pouring the sauce over the balls.

  • Allow to cool, then cover the balls and sauce, and refrigerate overnight. Reheat before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 222.9mg. Full Nutrition
