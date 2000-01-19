Sausage Balls I
Sage-seasoned sausage balls get dressed up with a nice tangy sauce. Reheat before serving.
A good recipe, however we made small 1" balls instead of the two balls the recipe called for. Works great for a party appetizer when the recipe is doubled or tripled.Read More
These are practically flavorless. Needs salt, pepper, and other herbs and spices for sure.Read More
I made smaller balls also, and instead of pouring the sauce over the meatballs, once they were thoroughly cooked through, I poured the sauce, mixed with about 1/2 cup water, over them and simmered them for about 15 or 20 minutes. The sauce cooked into them, and they turned out great. I'll be making them for a party soon and probably just put them in a little warmer and serve with toothpicks-I like the cracker meal (I crushed up saltines). A good change from the usual cocktail meatball.
No I made it as the recipe called for. We enjoyed them very much.
