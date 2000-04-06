Romano Cheese Easter Bread

Not too bad. I have fond memories of Romano chesse bread from my Easter in Italy and was excited to finally find a recipe for it. It wasn't quite the same, but pretty good none the less. I may toy around with it on the next try and see how it is.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2004
very good. i added an extra cup of cheese and an extra egg. very rich flavor. mmm good
My husbands family makes this for Christmas and Easter; however, their recipes has a couple of additions to this. 2 less 2ggs are used 1/4 cup each shortening and corn or vegetable oil and 2 tbsp black pepper. It does tend to have a dried slightly crumbly texture and traditionally is served with hard-boiled eggs for breakfast. Much loved in his family.
