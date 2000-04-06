Romano Cheese Easter Bread

A delicious bread made with Romano cheese. Italians make this bread at Easter time, but it's good anytime! It can be baked in a tube pan or two loaf pans.

Recipe by connie263

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 9x5-inch loaves
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer, dissolve yeast in warm milk. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes. Lightly grease a large mixing bowl.

  • Stir flour and eggs into yeast mixture; beat on medium-low speed for about 10 minutes, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Add cheese and softened butter; beat a few minutes more, until fully incorporated. Dough will be very sticky. Scoop dough into greased mixing bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let rise for 1 hour. Deflate dough and gently fold it over itself; cover and let rise again for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans or a tube pan.

  • Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and knead slightly. Divide the dough in half, if using loaf pans, or shape it into a log if using a tube pan. Transfer dough to prepared pan(s). Let rise for 30 minutes.

  • Bake in preheated oven until loaves are golden brown and sound hollow when their bottoms are tapped, about 60 minutes. Remove from pans and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Note:

Some cooks include freshly ground black pepper--about 1 teaspoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 150.1mg. Full Nutrition
