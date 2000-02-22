Healthier Chicken a la King
Cubed chicken meat, spinach and egg simmered in milk, onion, flour and salt. Simple, light Chicken A La King. A great one pan recipe for two, but you can double it if you like.
This was really good. I used fresh spinach and mushroom and only used a pinch of salt.Read More
It was a little too bland for my taste!Read More
This was really good. I used fresh spinach and mushroom and only used a pinch of salt.
I made this. So delicious. just be sure to cook chicken with salt and pepper and boil in the chicken broth. also I seasoned spinach. Taste so good together I will definitely make again.yummy.
Very good recipe. Easy to prepare, Flavorful and quick.
My husband and I really like this. Here's what I do differently: -I like to use dehydrated onion, because I don't like a lot of crunch (only do 3 Tbsp, I don't know why it's listed twice in the ingredient list). -This tastes good with either canned or leftover chicken. -I use raw spinach instead of cooked, and I don't really measure it, I just rip it up and add it in step 2. This also works really well with frozen spinach, because it's a lot faster to break up. -I use 2 eggs instead of 1, and I cut them up into small pieces and crumble the yolk into the mixture, instead of having it in slices like it shows in the picture. *Note: I found that this makes enough for 5 slices of bread.
