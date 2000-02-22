Healthier Chicken a la King

Cubed chicken meat, spinach and egg simmered in milk, onion, flour and salt. Simple, light Chicken A La King. A great one pan recipe for two, but you can double it if you like.

By Sara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place onion in a medium saucepan over low heat and sprinkle with flour and salt. Stir together and add milk. Bring to a boil and cook until thickened.

  • Mix in chicken, egg and spinach. Heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 47.1g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 212.2mg; sodium 1413.1mg. Full Nutrition
