Chocolate Banana Bread
This is a very different banana bread recipe; it has chocolate chips, cocoa, and a touch of sour cream. Delicious!
This is a very different banana bread recipe; it has chocolate chips, cocoa, and a touch of sour cream. Delicious!
Excellent! We've made this several times and have found that baking it in a bundt pan makes it extra pretty and you need use just one pan. We bake it for about 90 minutes.Read More
If I want banana bread, I don't really want a chocolate taste with it. Too bad I didn't realize that before I spent the time to make this bread...Read More
Excellent! We've made this several times and have found that baking it in a bundt pan makes it extra pretty and you need use just one pan. We bake it for about 90 minutes.
I've been meaning to rate this recipe for a while...let's just say that it's one of my FAVORITE things to bake. First of all, if you love chocolate, you need to try this. Second, if you want a spin on traditional banana bread, this is it! I personally did not find the chocolate overwhelming (you can definitely tell it's banana bread), in fact, I threw in extra chocolate chips! I also added some walnuts for texture. The recipe is simple, and quick to throw together...I did extend the baking time a little though. Try it...you won't regret it! :)
This is wonderful! Definitely a 5 star bread! I made it for a school bake-sale....I am sure it will be a big hit. Warning: make sure you use a BIG mixing bowl....there is a LOT of batter!
This was absolutley incredible! So moist and soft. I added a tsp of cinnamon and a tsp of salt to balance the flavors, but we will DEFINATELY make again when I have leftover bananas.
Just a tip for people who change the recipe -- you won't want to substitute baking powder for the soda (they work in TOTALLY different ways and react with ingredients differently). However, if you use brown sugar, you may want to add a half teaspoon more of the baking soda in order to balance out the extra acid in the brown sugar (brown sugar has molasses added, making it more acidic than white sugar). Just a tip!
Very good! I halved the sugar and combined brown and white and still found it sweet enough in the end. It makes a great dessert and a naughty breakfast!
I love bananas and chocolate combined, so I had to give this a try....it was so moist and so delicious - a really nice take on traditional banana bread! I cut the recipe in half and used half white sugar and half brown sugar. I added an extra banana, subbed non-fat plain yogurt for the sour cream, kept the cocoa powder at 1/4 cup and to enhance the chocolate flavor I added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla and 1/2 tsp. of salt. It smelled wonderful and tasted even better!
if i were just making this for myself, i would have added cocoa, but i omitted it b/c i think most people prefer without (I LOVE chocolate!) i used brown sugar instead of white and dusted the bottom with brown sugar/cinnamon mixture before pouring in batter, i don't have loaf pans so just used a 9 by 13 baking tray. I used a whole 16 oz container of fat free sour cream, and used all other fat free products like egg beaters, free promise :)
YUM! Since my husband and I both like chocolate, we didn't mind that it was the dominant flavor. You could add one more banana if you really wanted the banana flavor to come through. A definite keeper!
This recipe was huge hit at out house. I cut the recipe in half and made 1 1/2 dozen muffins. I simply baked at the same temp for 18 minutes. They came out perfect. Moist and fluffy with a great chocolate taste. I will make again.
I always read the lowest reviews for a recipe first-that tells me what NOT to do. In this case, I think all the bad reviews may be user error. I too followed the recipe exactly except for the chocolate chips. I also cut the recipe in half to make just one loaf. It was so good, I may throw out my tried and true banana bread recipe I've had for over 5 years. I love banana bread with chocolate chips, this was so much better, with chocolate in every bite. The key with this bread (and any other quick bread calling for butter or margarine) is to cream the butter and sugar for at least 5 minutes. This gives the bread a lighter texture and prevents the dreaded "dense" loaf. Thanks for the recipe and keep 'em comin!
I made 1 big loaf and 4 mini-loaves with this recipe, which by the way, is only the second time I tried to make banana bread. It was yummy!! I just love the combination of the banana and cholcolate flavors. Its a keeper because of the taste and how easy it is to make. I did have to bake it longer than what is suggested tho'. Probably the fault of my oven.
It was very good, but the chocolate kind of overtook the banana..I would recommend less cocoa powder and possibly walnuts as well.
I thought this turned out very moist and tasted great. I did have to bake mine for about an additional 15-20 minutes to get it fully done in the middle. I think the chocolate added a good sweetness to it without it being overly sweet.
I had a bunch of old bananas to use up-so I decided to stray away from my usual recipe and got funky with this one..I'm so glad I did. DELICIOUS! I used butter instead of margarine, 7 or 8 med sized bananas(very ripe ones), 1/2 cup cocoa, regular sour cream(I mean why skimp on fat when there's choc involved),a few more chocolate chips and 3/4 cup walnuts. I also mixed my sour cream with the baking soda and let that sit a moment to take away the heaviness of the sour cream(it makes it more fluffy)- then added as directed. I always bake in the disposable aluminum loaf pans(I think breads cook in them the best) and it made four with this batch. I baked for 53 minutes and they were so moist and perfect. Thanks so much for sharing this one!
If I want banana bread, I don't really want a chocolate taste with it. Too bad I didn't realize that before I spent the time to make this bread...
My family absolutely loved this quick bread!! It was not overly sweet, and was great with Peanut Butter.
This is a moist bread that I found very delicious. I only had 5 bananas, which was a mistake- I think it needs all 6. Will make again!
Have made this loaf several times. It is absolutely amazing! This makes excellent gifts when baked in mini-loaf pans.
All my co-workers loved it. Very easy to half this recipe too.
I discovered this recipe two months ago and I have already made it three times. It is easy, attractive and so delicious. The recipe makes two loaves, so it's perfect to make one for your family and give the other away.
My husband loved this one. A little to much chocolate for me. If you like chocolate, you will love this one.
Incredible! This is more like a cake than a bread - it is very rich, moist, dense, and chocolatey. I will definitely make this recipe again.
Great bread. I have used half the bananas and there is still a strong banana presence. Also used instant hot chocolate mix when I was out of baking cocoa and reduced sugar. Still very chocolaty!
This is just a marvelous recipe. It was wonderful yesterday, and better today. Everyone should try it...
Excellant & VERY well met at the office. Halved the recipe since I only had 3 bananas. Easily one of the most MOIST loaves I've made ever. Can definitely tell it's a banana loaf, but the balance of chocolate to banana is really good. Might substitute peanut butter chips for the chocolate though. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana... works for me & mine :) Thanks Tracie P!
I used this recipe to make muffins... it worked great! Makes a moist, cake-like muffin. I also didn't have any chocolate chips so i used walnuts. Yum! Definetly a keeper recipe.
Greeat! really good with Reeses peanut butter cups
Great for in a jar. Good Gift. Kids think it's great.
For true chocoholics only! Best Banana Bread that I have ever had - it is moist and flavorful! Well worth the effort!
I love this bread recipe! It looks very nice after I bake it so I'm proud to give it away. It is so moist and good. The flavors compliment each other very well. My boyfriend loves it too!
I made two mini loaves and gave one to a friend. 5 days later it's still moist and delicious.
Mine never rose properly and ended up being a very odd, dense texture, almost like fudge. I didn't care for it, but the hubby and kids ate it anyway...
I made little loaves and gave them to friends. Everyone loved it. The bread was moist and rich. My 6 yr old son help me make it, so it was pretty easy.
excellent, moist kids love it thanks
Holy smokes, this is GREAT! Incredible taste and so moist! Some modifications I made: I used butter instead of margarine (I never bake with margarine anyhow); no cocoa powder on hand so just replaced that with flour; half white sugar and half brown sugar; double the amount of chocolate chips. One more thing: I cannot emphasize enough the importance of letting your bananas get overripe for any sort of banana baking. I don't doubt that underripe bananas account for the lack of banana taste that some people have mentioned. Let them ripen - that means completely brown skins! Don't let it scare you :).
Delicious. I usually add chocolate chips and walnuts to banana bread recipies and adding the cocoa makes it taste like a moist brownie. Was short on sour cream so I added vanilla yogurt and also added a touch more cocoa. I've done this with Zuchinni Bread recipie also with Reeses Peanut Butter Chips. Good! Will make again.
This was a moist and scrumtuous recipe. Great for chocolate loverrs!!
I LOVED this recipe so much that i bought more bananas just to let them ripen so i could make it again!...lol...the second time i made it though i left the choco-chips out...but i don't really like them so i probably should have left them out the first time...lol...enjoy!!!
This bread is nice and moist. Mine was sans chocolate chips because I did not have them on hand. As far as the taste, it was so-so. I'll probably just go back to making regular banana bread.
This was a pretty good recipe, tasted a little too much like banana cake for my taste. But then we did add quite a few chocolate chips! :)
This recipe is excellant! I halved it b/c I only had 3 large bananas and only needed one loaf. The only other changes I made was to use 3 T of cocoa for a chocolatier bread and add 1/2 tsp cinnamon. This bread is AWESOME!
This recipe is delicious! I made muffins instead of loaves, and they only took 15 minutes to bake. Half a recipe makes 20 muffins.
This is one of my all-time favorite recipes. Every time I make it my friends, coworkers and neighbors rave over it and beg me to make more. It's so rich that it's more like a cake/dessert than a bread. The only change I make is that I double the amount of cocoa used because it just isn't chocolately enough otherwise.
I thought this was really good but I would make some changes. Double the chocolate, add some nuts and maybe not as many bananas. It seemed a little mushy (too moist)I have always bought this at the local bakery but theirs is so much more chocolaty. I wonder if it would be better adding 2 squares of chocolate instead of the powder.
This is a big favorite for everyone I know who has tried this bread. I made mini-loaves for our bake sale (recipe yields six small loaf pans instead of two regular-sized) and had to cut the baking time almost in half. I also use miniature chocolate chips for this recipe. I always leave the loaves in the pans to cool for about 10-15 minutes after removing them from the oven before take them out and placing on cooling racks for another 30 minutes. Great recipe!!!!!
I have made this recipe 3 times in 3 weeks and I keep getting raves about it! I have served it iced and plain. After the first time, I used 1 extra banana for each loaf, and I found that the banana flavour was more prominent that way. I also saved some chocolate chipes and sprinkled them on top before baking (for presentation). Thanks for submitting this recipe- I will definitely keep making it!
Pretty good! I cut the recipe in half and used 1/2 canola oil and 1/2 applesauce in lieu of margarine, used egg substitute, subbed 1/2 of the flour with whole wheat, and used nonfat vanilla yogurt instead of the sour cream. I also used mini chocolate chips. It was a nice blend of banana and chocolate; neither flavor overpowered the other.
Good Lord. How could anyone come up with a recipe this good?? The best banana bread recipe I have tried. I did take some others advice and use half white sugar and half brown. All I had was regular sour cream, and it didn't seem to make a difference. Next time, I'll use mini chips. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Awesome, I loved loved it. I made muffins and cooked for 30 minutes. Will be making again.
Made allergen free and turned out great. Quite a few changes, of course, and cut in half - flax seed meal for egg, canola oil, 1 cup sorghum flour, 1/2 cup potato starch, and 2T corn flour, 1/2 t xanthan, added 1 t salt, 1 t baking powder, heavy shake cinnamon and 1 t espresso powder. Instead of fake sour cream, I added a couple tablespoons of coconut milk. Baked at 350, 8 mini loaf pan, 30 minutes.
absolutely delicious, I have never had a better banana bread. It's great for the chocolate lover. I didn't change a thing other than use a bundt pan, and baked for 80 minutes. It was done to perfection. Thanks for the great recipe, I will definitely be using this one for potlucks.
This recipe is super moist, and so good. I'll add extra cocoa next time to make a more chocolatee flavor. I also subsituded yogert for sour cream since I had none on hand.
good. plain yogurt can be substituted for the sour cream (it's what i had available). just a hint of chocolate taste. next time i might add more cocoa. thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely decadent! Rich, moist, & delicious banana bread that's perfect for a chocolate fix, too. :) Followed the directions exactly & this bread baked up nicely in exactly 1 hour. Will definitely be making this one again & I might try adding chopped walnuts next time for additional yuminess. Thank you for sharing the recipe! We love it!
I bake banana bread quite often and wanted to try something different. This was moist and delicious and very easy to make. I made it exactly as the recipe called for and it was excellent!
This is delicious! The addition of the chocolate really makes for a great change in banana bread. I cut the recipe in half to make one big loaf, and the 60 minute cook time was perfect. Make this one!
Considering past reviews I put half the cocoa powder and sugar and though it was a moist caked, which I love... it got very hard on the outside. Not bad, but definitely, I have baked better ones.
Yum! I used half brown sugar rather than all white, added an extra teaspoon of vanilla, and a dash of salt and a little cinnamon. I also used fat free plain yogurt instead of sour cream. I used a vegan egg subsitute powder and the loaves still baked up beautifully. Great flavor, great texture. Thanks :)
So yummy. made as directed
Seeing as how banana has a fairly overpowering taste in baked goods, I used a giant spoonful of peanut butter in lieu of half of the banana called for. It was good.
Fantastic moist banana bread. It is a new family favorite!
Needs a bit more cocoa or melted chocolate to make it truly chocolaty. Otherwise, SO good. Moist, strong banana flavor and delicious.
I followed this recipe exactly and found that this recipe isn't the greatest, it was just okay. I will definately stick to my own Banana Bread recipe.
Awesome! Definitely use 6 large bananas. You could really cut back on the butter as it does come out oily. It is extremely moist, esp. after freezing it for 1-2 weeks (it was even better). I will make it again and again. Thank you!
This is my new favorite recipe for using up overripe bananas! I only made 1/2 a batch, and I used muffin tins instead of loaf pans. I ran out of sour cream and so I only put in 1/2 of what the recipe stated. They still turned out very very moist and delicious, and not at all too soft as some other raters reported. For the chocolate, I used 1/2 cut up milk chocolate bars (leftover from making S'mores!) and 1/2 cut up dark chocolate bars. I filled the muffin tins maybe 1/3 of the way full and baked them for 15 minutes. I got 20 muffins, although I think I would've had more if the raw batter weren't so yummy! Some of it didn't make it into the pans. :)
Absolutely delicious. So moist-- unbelievable, especially if you wrap it in foil and let it sit a day or two before cutting!
This recipe is awesome. I usually hate to share it, but I must otherwise my clothes wouldn't fit. I do cut the recipe in half, and substitute part of the butter with applesauce. Thanks so much for the great recipe.
This is the best!!!!!
Here's a neat twist I tried...I left out the cocoa, melted the chocolate chips. Then mixed the melted chips with about a cup + of the banana batter. Poured the rest of the banana batter in the pan, layering in the chocolate batter. Swirl with a knife and ta da! Marbled Banana Bread.
I was expecting this to be dynamite but it was just okay, which really surprised me. I love banana bread, love chocolate, this should have been a slam dunk. I re-read the recipe after making it and realized what was missing - no salt! I think that would have made all the difference in the world. I might try this again and add a little salt next time.
I have made this twice now. The first time was good, but it was more like a chocolate cake with banana flavour, which I thought didn't work so well. The second time I separated the two flavours, and it was the best banana cake I've ever tasted - no joke. My husband doesn't like banana cake & he even commented it was the best I'd ever made (I've made a lot :-) So, I omitted the cocoa powder entirely, used brown sugar instead of white, added an extra banana & doubled the chocolate (I used dark chocolate chunks). Oh, and I sprinkled the top with brown sugar before putting it in the oven. The result was a moist banana cake with gushy chocolate chunks, and a crunchy sugary top. So good. It's even better the next day (I warm it in the microwave for a few seconds). Yumm! I'll be making this again - alot!
I halved the recipe in my head, but by accident added the regular amount of baking soda (yikes!!) and cocoa. Still delicious. Thanks so much for the recipe!
This recipe was easy and tasted GREAT. My daughter loved it - and although my husband is not a huge chocolate fan, he thought it was great too. Definitely a keeper!
This was easy to make and a nice change. With all the mashed bananas in this, I didn't think it really needed a cup of fat (margarine, whatever you want to use). I ended up using a half cup of oil and it was fine - no need to add in unnecessary calories. I went by the recipe for everything else - and used the mini-chocolate chips for better distribution. Will serve this at the B&B occasionally.
Very yummy and easy to make! I used 2 cups white wheat flour and 1 cup AP flour. I didn't have sour cream, so I used 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt (1 - 4oz container Activia) and 1/2 cup half & half. Tasted great and nice to change up the regular banana bread! I made 6 mini loaves and two 8 x 4 1/2 in pans.
Almost too moist, although it is still very good. An extremely heavy bread that is more like a dessert.
This was very tasty, and pleasantly sticky on top. I took it into work and it was well received.
I was a bit worried about how this rather unusual banana bread would turn out, but it was a big hit. I didn't use ripe enough bananas, though, so I found the banana flavour a bit muted. I also had some problems during the baking process - I took it out too soon and ended up having to put it back in after it sank in the middle. I don't know if this was the reason for its texture, which I found slightly disappointing as it was more like a pudding than a cake. So don't take it out until it passes the toothpick test!
No kidding! I get requests for this recipe whenever I make it... and you will too, believe me! Not only is it moist and flavorful, it's got that perfect combination of cocoa, choco chips and banana. Too delicious for words, so go ahead a make this bread today! Not to mention, it's such a great bread to freeze for that future potluck or "go-to" gift for a friend.
I thought this bread was good but a bit to dense and heavy for my liking. I found it didn't rise a lot and found looking at pictures a lot of people had the same experience. It is definitely a good combo of banana and chocolate though. When I have made chocolate zucchini all you taste is chocolate where here there is definitely lots of banana flavor. Think all in all I like plain banana bread better. Thanks anyway.
This is the best chocolate banana bread recipe ever! My whole family loves this recipe. Last night I made it into muffins for the first time, same temp, 25 mins, they turned out just as amazing as the bread, we love it!
kids love it... sub apple sauce and use 1/2 white, 1/2 wheat flour. Lastly stir in a handful of chocolate chips.
Yummy!! Both loaves were gone in one day. I used 1 cup of brown sugan and 1 cup of white, since I was almost out of white sugar. Will make this often!
You've got to love chocolate to love this recipe and luckily, I do! Rich and dense, this is almost like a pound cake. I used individual fluted tube pans and reduced the cooking time to 40 minutes. It yielded roughly ten (10) individual loafs, perfect for Christmas gifts for the neighbors. This will be an annual recipe for our family!
This is more like a dessert bread. I found it took a long time for the center to cook while the outside edges got overcooked and my oven was set at 350. It is so moist in the inside of the loaf that its almost wet. Not appetizing at all.
So rich and chocolatey! The only change I made to the recipe was to use wheat flour instead of all purpose. A little bit better for you, but still sinfully good!
Very good, but VERY chocolaty.
First time I made these sugar free by substituting splenda for the sugar. Also used 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour and 2 cups AP flour. 2nd time I made these, *not sugar free*, used 1 cup WWP flour and 2 cups AP flour, 1 cup toasted chopped walnuts, 1 cup packed brown sugar plus 1 cup white sugar and a 1/4 teaspoon salt.
YUMMY. Cut the recipe in half and had to leave out the chips because I didn't have them. Subbed Greek yogurt for the sourcream and they came out great. 1/2 recipe made 12 muffins. Baked at 350 for 25 min.
Wonderful. Packed with chocolate and banana taste. My kids and husband love it. Very moist. I have already given out the recipe!
I made two loaves of this bread for our baby shower. All I heard were rave reviews and there weren't any leftovers- unfortunately! The only change I made was to use 2/3 cup of butter instead of 1 cup.
I take baked goods into work quite frequently. This is BY FAR my most requested recipe! This is the most moist, yummy bread that I have ever had! Very easy to prepare, also. I have used 4-6 bananas (depending on what I have had on hand) and still have come out with great results each time! I do have to note, though, that since this is such a dense and moist bread, you MUST use good (aka sturdy, heavy duty) bread pans. Do NOT try to put this into two small (8x4)loaf pans- they must be the 9x5 pans, otherwise it will not cook properly! I do not usually cook it all of the way till a toothpick comes out clean, just till it doesn't come out gooey looking! It will continue to set up after baking and you will have a very moist bread. Thank you for this recipe!!!
This is the most womderful quick bread!!! I can't see myself making another kind of banana bread ever. It made three huge loaves, enough for my big family and soem to share. Thank you !!
This is a great change from the everyday banana bread. I didn't have sour cream so I substituted vanilla yogurt and it was excellent. Very moist.
When using a big loaf pan, add 15 minutes to the cooking time.
I love this bread! I did change it a bit to make it more healthy by using 1 cup Splenda, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup wheat flour and 2 cups white flour. Although I changed the original recipe I can say that it is a solid recipe to use. Moist and chocolatey this one is definitely a keeper!
I've made this 3 times over the past few months it is soooo delish! Since the recipe makes 2 Breads once they cool down I wrap them in wax paper then tightly in foil and I freeze one I find it tastes even better out of the freezer (I defrost in the fridge overnight) thank you for posting this is a keeper!
I normally don't like banana bread, but this recipe is awesome!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections