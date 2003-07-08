Chocolate Banana Bread

I take baked goods into work quite frequently. This is BY FAR my most requested recipe! This is the most moist, yummy bread that I have ever had! Very easy to prepare, also. I have used 4-6 bananas (depending on what I have had on hand) and still have come out with great results each time! I do have to note, though, that since this is such a dense and moist bread, you MUST use good (aka sturdy, heavy duty) bread pans. Do NOT try to put this into two small (8x4)loaf pans- they must be the 9x5 pans, otherwise it will not cook properly! I do not usually cook it all of the way till a toothpick comes out clean, just till it doesn't come out gooey looking! It will continue to set up after baking and you will have a very moist bread. Thank you for this recipe!!!