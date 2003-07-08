Chocolate Banana Bread

4.6
1337 Ratings
  • 5 1026
  • 4 231
  • 3 55
  • 2 16
  • 1 9

This is a very different banana bread recipe; it has chocolate chips, cocoa, and a touch of sour cream. Delicious!

Recipe by Tracie P

Gallery
113 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together margarine, sugar and eggs. Stir in bananas and vanilla. Sift in flour, baking soda and cocoa; mix well. Blend in sour cream and chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of a loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 34.9mg; sodium 224.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022