Broccoli Cheese Cornbread

This is a quick way to make a real treat for your family. It's got plenty of broccoli and onions to give it a yummy savory flavor.

By MARBALET

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 11x7 inch pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease an 11x7 inch baking pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine cornmeal mix and salt. In a separate bowl, mix together eggs, cottage cheese, onion and butter. Stir the egg and cheese mixture into the flour mixture. Fold in the broccoli. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the pan comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 601.4mg. Full Nutrition
