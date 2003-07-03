Broccoli Cheese Cornbread

This was yummy. Here are the changes I made: used about 2 tbsp of margarine instead of 1/2 cup of butter (because I cannot bring myself to do that to my family) and sprayed the glass baking dish with PAM; made my own cornmeal mix (1cup each of cornmeal and flour and 1 tbsp baking powder with 1 tsp salt makes about 300 g, so I mixed this up and used only about 240g which equals 8.5 oz as the recipe had asked for); and finally I substituted egg substitue for the four eggs to make it lighter. It was done in about 20-25 minutes (on account of the glass dish I think...took less than the predicted 30 minutes). It is really nice. YOu have to like onions though because the flavour is very dominant....might try green onions next time. Also if you like something like bacon or ham pieces would probably go really well. Thank you very much for the recipe...Really easy and with my modifications ( I think) healthy enough for me to make it again.

