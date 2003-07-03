Broccoli Cheese Cornbread
This is a quick way to make a real treat for your family. It's got plenty of broccoli and onions to give it a yummy savory flavor.
This was yummy. Here are the changes I made: used about 2 tbsp of margarine instead of 1/2 cup of butter (because I cannot bring myself to do that to my family) and sprayed the glass baking dish with PAM; made my own cornmeal mix (1cup each of cornmeal and flour and 1 tbsp baking powder with 1 tsp salt makes about 300 g, so I mixed this up and used only about 240g which equals 8.5 oz as the recipe had asked for); and finally I substituted egg substitue for the four eggs to make it lighter. It was done in about 20-25 minutes (on account of the glass dish I think...took less than the predicted 30 minutes). It is really nice. YOu have to like onions though because the flavour is very dominant....might try green onions next time. Also if you like something like bacon or ham pieces would probably go really well. Thank you very much for the recipe...Really easy and with my modifications ( I think) healthy enough for me to make it again.Read More
While baking this cornbread smells delicious, like broccoli casserole. But don't let that fool you, the taste was so bland I could not finish one piece. My husband and I agreed that there was something missing, but I am not sure what. Also, the 4 eggs made it seem very soufflé like, unlike most cornbreads I enjoy. I will not make againRead More
I made this for guests and they went head over heals for it. As we were eating, the suggestions begain flying about. Some thought you could addd bacon, ham, peppers. Others said salsa, sour cream, etc, etc. This is great just the way it is but if you wanted to add to it, it should only make it better. It is a solid 5 stars
I loved this cornbread! My friends that don't even like cornbread really enjoyed it! I'd give it more than five stars if I could! Very moist and delicious! Goes great with stew!
Very tasty! The dish came out perfectly. I will certainly make this again. I made it with low-fat cottage cheese, and Egg Beaters which seemed to work just fine.
This is FANTASTIC! I ate this last night at a baby shower, and it was WONDERFUL!!! I cannot wait to make it myself!
This is yummy! Had I not made so many funny substitutions, I'm sure I would've ended up with a perfect cornbread! As it was, I can still see its potential. ;o) I have never heard of self-rising cornmeal mix, so I was thankful to read instructions on how to make it in one of the previous reviews! (1 c. cornmeal, 1 c. flour, 1 T. baking powder, 1 t. salt). Silly me forgot to measure 8.5 oz of this mix - I ended up with quite dry bread! Also, I was out of margarine, so I substituted 2 T. of oil for the margarine, since I was afraid to overdo it!.... likely the margarine would've worked better. I used a 9" cake pan, and it didn't cook in the center very well - it was too thick, I guess! Who knew there was such a size as 11x7 for a pan?! Oh well! Thanks for a good recipe, I will definitely try this one again soon with all the right ingredients and pans! :oD
This was a tasty cornbread. I added some shredded cheese with mine and sprinkled a little extra on top. I did have to bake my cornbread much longer, but it was because of the pan I used.
Ummmm, ummmmmm......GOOD!!!!!
Easy and tasty - will repeat!
even my young children love broccoli served this way!
I didn't follow the directions exactly or maybe it would have been better. I substituted green onions for the onion, added some cheddar cheese and probably changed something else too. Mostly I was disappointed because it reminded me more of a quiche than of cornbread. I wonder if I would have liked it better if I put in less eggs than it called for.
My mother's recipe is nearly identical, except she adds 1 can of mexicorn (and uses Jiffy corn muffin mix). This is one of my faves and always gets raves.
This was my first time making Broccoli Cheese Cornbread. Although I used a 13X9 pan, it turned out great with less cooking time -it took about 20 min. Thanks, I will definitely make this again!
This was excellant!!! I made it when my parents and brother came over for dinner, they love it so much there were no leftovers.
Argh, I accidentally hit return before I was done with my last review. I just wanted to add that the broccoli cornbread recipe on the official "Jiffy" web site calls for TWO boxes of their cornbread mix, not one. Otherwise, their recipe is almost identical to this one.
This was a great recipe! I followed one reviewer's suggestion of making your own self-rising cornmeal (1 cup flour (I used half whole wheat), 1 cup cornmeal, 1 T baking powder, 1 t salt). Measured on my kitchen scale, this only made 1/2 cup too much... I guess you could easily just cut the flour and cornmeal by 1/4 cup each :) I did use the butter, but used it to saute the onions until they were tender to give them a sweeter flavour. I also sauteed my broccoli for a few minutes to tenderize it because I used fresh broccoli. My husband I loved them! My picky toddler dipped a few bites in ketchup lol... at least some got in I guess :) I should mention... I was feeling lazy so I made 16 muffins lined with paper cups instead of using a pan. I baked them at 400degF for only 20 minutes.
Better with fresh cooked broccoli. I don't use onion. My 12-yr-old loves it.
I've made this 3 times now. It's delicious. I've added ham each time and bacon once. It makes for a great one dish meal. I used Jiffy cornbread mix and Martha White's mixes. Both have turned out great. I used Green Giant chopped broccoli because we liked the broccoli in smaller pieces.
I really liked this recipe, however i substituted one cup of shredded mild cheddar cheese instead of the cottage cheese and I used 2 boxes of jiffy cornbread mix and used only 2 eggs and instead of milk I used heavy whipping cream and baked until done
Made this tonight and it was GREAT!! I didn't have any eggs so I found this egg sub on the net. (1 tsp cornstarch & 1/4 water= 1 egg) Anyhoo, it came out terrific. I used two packages of jiffy 1 1/2 sticks of butter, and 16 ounces of cottage cheese and sautéed 1 1/2 onion.( I was scared the cornstarch taste would come through, but it didn't. This was very good everyone loved it!!! I will make again! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious!!!! I changed the recipe so it served 4. I didn't have cottage cheese on hand and my ricotta had gone bad. I used half sour cream and half cream cheese. I also added 3/4 c frozen spinach and a handful of corn for more veggies. The top and sides turned deliciously crunchy! My boyfriend finished the entire dish off!!
This was good. I think it would ne better if you used 2 boxes of mix and a little bit more butter.
I'm sorry to say I was disappointed by this recipe. I thought it sounded great, especially when I was reading all the wonderful reviews which were so complimentary. I followed the recipe nearly exactly (except that instead of the self rising cornmeal, which I hadn't heard of either, I used the previous reviewers' suggestions of cornmeal, flour, salt, etc). Everything else was just the same. However, the dish turned out bland. I love broccoli and onion and thought it would be great, but it was just pretty tasteless. My Dad and brother liked it well enough, but my Dad has a sinus infection and can't taste much of anything right now, hehe. My Mom agreed with me that it was pretty bland. I won't try making it again. For anyone who does, I suggest taking the recommendations of a few of the other reviewers and adding some cheddar cheese or something sprinkled on it. I think that would've made it a little better.
Very very yummy! I ran out of cottage cheese so substituted with ricotta cheese. It came out a bit sweeter but delicious. I also added shredded cheddar cheese. Perfect for thanksgiving!
Instead of cottage cheese, I use two cups of shredded cheese. It is awesome!
Very tasty, but I made some changes. I used only half of an onion, added about 3/4 cup of cheddar cheese and used a box of Jiffy cornbread mix instead of the cornmeal. I would make this again, but will definitely add either bacon or ham to it. Then it will be delicious as a kind of breakfast quiche minus the crust.
This past weekend my 9 year old son found this recipe and thought it sounded good. He made it from start to finish and it turned out great. We will definitely be making this again.
Big hit with the family. I made this to go along with crock pot beef stew.. The only thing I did not do was add the onion . I added a handful of shredded cheddar cheese also.
I made this exactly by the recipe and my family thought it was yummy. If you are looking for traditional cornbread, you may want to try another recipe as this is more like a broccoli casserole because of the soft inside texture. It would make an excellent and different side dish for a pot-luck. I used jalapeno cornbread mix.
It was sooo good! I used Jiffy corn muffin mix instead of the cornmeal and it went off without a hitch! Everyone loved it! I recommend everyone tries this.
Delicious! And so easy! I added 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar and baked the mixture as mini loafs. Will definitely make again, but perhaps reduce the butter.
We've been making this for years!!! The only thing we do different is that instead of the cornmeal - we use 2 boxes of Jiffy Corn Muffin mix. That really gives it a wonderful sweet taste!!! Yummm... This goes wonderful with soups in the colder winter months!
Excellent, except that I need spice in my life, so I added: 1 finely chopped green chili; 1 cup shredded reduced fat cheddar. I also served this with Herdez canned red salsa for a zesty, zangy winter night meal.
This turned out to be a flop! Maybe I did something wrong? It sounded really good. Bummer
Very good and easy to make. I used a package of jiffy. Came out firm, and yummy.
This is sooooo good! I made it for thanksgiving and Christmas. I did add some smoked paprika and it really gave it depth and flavor. It is now a family fave!!
Absolutely Delicious!!! What a great combination of flavors. It was even better than I anticipated. Thanks for submitting!
I was the only one who enjoyed this cornbread, the rest of the family didn't care for it. I thought it was good.
Oh! Soooo Good! Hot or Room Tmep, goes with anything.
Very tasty, quick and simple. I've gotten lots of compliments on this one too. Even better with fresh broccoli.
I doubled the recipe, substituted the onion for 1 cup of chopped chives, 3 extra large eggs, used fat free cottage cheese and used Trader Joe's Cornbread mix. These came out perfectly! I couldn't stop myself and ate half the pan. I can't wait to make them again, but this time in a mini muffin pan. 350 degrees for 15-17 minutes.
I used Jiffy cornbread mix instead of cornmeal and omitted the butter. I added in low-fat organic cottage cheese, chopped onion, broccoli and shredded cheddar cheese. Cooked as directed and it came out delicious! This will be a staple in my home.
My family LOVED this. The only changes I made was I added a package of real bacon peices because my family loves bacon and omitted the salt because bacon peices are salty. I cut this into squares and we ate it for breakfast for a couple of days. (It reheats well!)
OK - it wasn't 'cornbread' according to my husband although it was 'good'.
Needs more cheese! Next time I'll try an entire block of Velveeta.
very dry. was worth a second try though.
I wasn't a fan. It didn't have any flavor at all. I think I'll just stick with the Jiffy recipe.
My sister gave this recipe to me on a larger scale. Her family love it. She uses a package of Jiffy Corn Bread Mix. She tells me that it should not be firm like corn bread, but more like a dressing that you eat as a side. Please try it
Easy to make and a nice side dish for veggie soup or beef stew. Thought it would be too much onion, but a small to medium onion is just right!
This recipe is great! Open doors for me to experiment! I put grated carrots, cream style corn, cheese chunks, and I used fresh brocolli instead of frozen..I put the chopped (very small) brocolli just before I remove the butter off the stove so it will cook a bit. Next time I will try it with other vegetables!
I'm a southern girl and I love this cornbread recipe! I got this recipe from my Mimi (grandmother) 35-40 years ago and have always received rave reviews when I take it to a potluck or serve it with a pot of red beans and rice! It comes out perfect every time, when you use 1 box of Jiffy cornbread mix, 4% milk fat cottage cheese and I steam fresh broccoli, instead of frozen. It really is delicious and moist!
i made it into 18regular size muffins.made own cornmeal mix as advised by anooshka.the baking time was 30 min even for the muffins.While I was putting the batter in tin I thought it'll turn out fine coz nobody had any problems with it. But the first batch baked very dry.No I did not over bake &yes I did measure ingredients accurately. For the second batch (only6muffins batter was left) I added 3cups of 1/4cup milk to get the right consistency.it was just an experiment from my baking knowledge. To my amazement they turned out so very perfect.But I still don't understand why did anybody else had the problem.I would love to make them again but will definitely have to add some milk to get the right consistency of the batter.i also used fresh broccoli&2ts salt.Everything was perfect except the dryness of the batter.I think the submitter might want to go through the recipe again. Other than that. Thanks.
One of my hubby’s favorites! Just make sure the broccoli is chopped into very small pieces. Yum!!
So good - better than I expected. I substituted spinach for the broccoli, and it was awesome. Very moist and flavorful!
I hate to leave negative reviews, but I went out and bought the ingredients for this… looking forward to a yummy side dish. I added onion and poblano peppers, thinking that would flavor it up a bit. It didn’t. If you’re cooking for someone who doesn’t like spice, or flavor, or has a delicate stomach, this is perfect. I now have almost a full pan of it and am trying to figure out how to make it better. Sorry to leave a bad review, it was easy to make, it just needs more… something. I wish I had added sharp cheddar, like other people did. But I was busy making the main dish and forgot to. If you make this, be sure to add more to it! Seasoning or veggies or cheese, depending on what you like. It probably would be awesome with some salsa mixed in.
This is really tasty and super easy! I've gotten great reviews each time I've made it. It's great for carry-ins.
Gotta saute the onion in the butter to really enjoy this.
Added cauliflower because I was low on broccoli. Also used only a quarter of the amount of butter.
I decided to omit the eggs, so I used flaxseed and water instead. I also used only two tbsp of vegan butter. The broccoli I didn’t mix it in the batter, I put it in a layer with cheese in the middle of two layers of batter. It turned out delicious!!!!! Thank u for this recipe! Love it
I was intrigued by the recipe because I'm trying to eat more veggies, but the outcome did not work for us. The whole broccoli in bread thing just grossed us out, but we're texture people so that might have something to do with it. Thanks anyways.
It turns out very tummy made this with some changes I cut the butter used olive oil. Salutes fresh broccoli and green opinion in olive oil added basil Oregon chili flakes to give some flavor and for a bite added couple of chillies and some cheddar cheese turned out perfect!
Soooo good! Never had anything like this before. I was skeptical about the cottage cheese because I don't like it, but you don't taste it at all. The first time I made this, I liked it but felt it was missing something. The second time I added some sugar (maybe 1/4 cup) and I LOVED it.
I really liked the flavor of this cornbread, but I think next time I'll use fresh broccoli instead of frozen. It made it a little too tender.
Truly delicious! Had to bake mine at least 35 mins though, otherwise it was still a little wet inside. Definitely going into the rotation.
