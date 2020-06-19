Easy and Simple Korean BBQ Ribs

1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars These were awesome, but I have to say my addition made all the difference. I added a couple of scoops of plum sauce in my measuring cup and added the soy sauce over it to equal a cup. By doing this it made the marinade thicker and gave it just the right sweet and savory taste Korean ribs need. Sorry no exact measuring and I can't remember if I added sugar too. I also emitted the sesame oil and seeds just out of preference. Black pepper, garlic, onions are a must and I marinaded it for 5 hours. Will use it over and over and over because to buy this at our local restaurant is way more expensive than doing it yourself! Enjoy :) Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars I really like this recipe. I used pork ribs and it came out amazing. Started them on the grill to get a nice sear. I kept a small pan filled with the extra marinade in the grill as the ribs cooked. This was nice because it started to reduce and made an excellent glaze. I applied the sauce multiple times during the grilling and by the time I finished they were coated perfectly. I removed the ribs from the grill and wrapped them in foil and allowed them to cool a bit before cutting them apart. I'm pretty sure that I will be using this recipe every time I do ribs. Thanks! Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars AMAZING recipe a must try. It was loved by with all of us. I cooked it on the bbq but I think next time I will do it in the oven because it flared up. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars this is a very simple asian recipe. I live in japan and it taste very similar to the sauces they use. I rate this 5 stars and my husband and children love it. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars oh emmm geeee! I've never had korean ribs but if this is what they are like - yowza! these were fabulous! I had beef ribs that needed to be cooked and I was driven by what is in the pantry since the stores are closed to day for a holiday. I followed the directions as written and added a teaspoon of ground ginger and a few dashes of chinese five spice powder then marinated for about 3 hours. The flavours stay with these even after cooking a delightful sticky sweet/salty delicious-ness. Just be sure to monitor progress regularly on the grill as they can flare up as the fat of the beef rib releases. Mine did suffer a char here and there but still came out very tasty. Will be making again very soon. Thanks Doubledown for sharing. This recipe rocks! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing! Had "regular" beef ribs not the special cut. Didn't have green onions or sesame seeds. I was skeptical about a recipe with 4 ingredients (soy sugar garlic sesame oil) but these were delish! Hubby didn't stop raving! We did the ribs in the crock pot but this would be great grilled. Also would be an excellent marinade for flank steak. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic recipe! I had to cook them in the oven due to bad weather but they were wonderful. Will make again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe except I marinated them for 12 hours and I broiled the ribs...they were amazing!! I will definitely make these again! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars These we out of this world great!!! thank you so much for posting this recipe!! they were a huge hit my husband wants this to be the only way I make ribs!! lol!! the only things i did different i did not have the sesame seeds ( but i did have the oil..) and i was not able to marinate them for that long.. but omg!!! fantastic!!! Helpful (4)