Easy and Simple Korean BBQ Ribs

Rating: 4.82 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a family recipe that's not only simple, but tastes great! Only needs some steamed rice to complete the meal.

By DOUBLEDOWN

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the soy sauce and sugar in a bowl until the sugar has dissolved, and stir in the black pepper, garlic, green onions, sesame oil, and sesame seeds.

  • Place the ribs in a large bowl, and pour the marinade over the ribs. Stir to coat the ribs with the marinade, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Stir the ribs and marinade again, and refrigerate for 1 more hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove the ribs from the marinade, discard the marinade, and grill the ribs until brown and no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes per side. Have a spray bottle of water handy in case the ribs flare up.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
771 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 49g; cholesterol 93.1mg; sodium 3660.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

COOKING4MYBOYS
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2011
These were awesome, but I have to say my addition made all the difference. I added a couple of scoops of plum sauce in my measuring cup and added the soy sauce over it to equal a cup. By doing this it made the marinade thicker and gave it just the right sweet and savory taste Korean ribs need. Sorry no exact measuring and I can't remember if I added sugar too. I also emitted the sesame oil and seeds just out of preference. Black pepper, garlic, onions are a must and I marinaded it for 5 hours. Will use it over and over and over because to buy this at our local restaurant is way more expensive than doing it yourself! Enjoy :) Read More
Most helpful critical review

Melissa Jewell
Rating: 1 stars
02/25/2013
Seriously I don't know how this recipe is getting good reviews. I followed directions to a "T" and the ribs were chewy not tender at all and were kind of blah tasting. Will not even attempt this one again. Maybe the cut of meat is just not what i'm used to. Read More
Reviews:
Helpful
Kyle
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2010
I really like this recipe. I used pork ribs and it came out amazing. Started them on the grill to get a nice sear. I kept a small pan filled with the extra marinade in the grill as the ribs cooked. This was nice because it started to reduce and made an excellent glaze. I applied the sauce multiple times during the grilling and by the time I finished they were coated perfectly. I removed the ribs from the grill and wrapped them in foil and allowed them to cool a bit before cutting them apart. I'm pretty sure that I will be using this recipe every time I do ribs. Thanks! Read More
Kyle
(43)
Munki
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2010
AMAZING recipe a must try. It was loved by with all of us. I cooked it on the bbq but I think next time I will do it in the oven because it flared up. Read More
Munki
(23)
navy_wife1984
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2010
this is a very simple asian recipe. I live in japan and it taste very similar to the sauces they use. I rate this 5 stars and my husband and children love it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Lynn Dawe
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2012
oh emmm geeee! I've never had korean ribs but if this is what they are like - yowza! these were fabulous! I had beef ribs that needed to be cooked and I was driven by what is in the pantry since the stores are closed to day for a holiday. I followed the directions as written and added a teaspoon of ground ginger and a few dashes of chinese five spice powder then marinated for about 3 hours. The flavours stay with these even after cooking a delightful sticky sweet/salty delicious-ness. Just be sure to monitor progress regularly on the grill as they can flare up as the fat of the beef rib releases. Mine did suffer a char here and there but still came out very tasty. Will be making again very soon. Thanks Doubledown for sharing. This recipe rocks! Read More
Lynn Dawe
(10)
Saffron22
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2012
Amazing! Had "regular" beef ribs not the special cut. Didn't have green onions or sesame seeds. I was skeptical about a recipe with 4 ingredients (soy sugar garlic sesame oil) but these were delish! Hubby didn't stop raving! We did the ribs in the crock pot but this would be great grilled. Also would be an excellent marinade for flank steak. Read More
Saffron22
(8)
westman67
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2011
Fantastic recipe! I had to cook them in the oven due to bad weather but they were wonderful. Will make again. Read More
westman67
(6)
jamiejjorge
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2012
I followed the recipe except I marinated them for 12 hours and I broiled the ribs...they were amazing!! I will definitely make these again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
GruntWife30
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2011
These we out of this world great!!! thank you so much for posting this recipe!! they were a huge hit my husband wants this to be the only way I make ribs!! lol!! the only things i did different i did not have the sesame seeds ( but i did have the oil..) and i was not able to marinate them for that long.. but omg!!! fantastic!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
