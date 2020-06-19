Dotti's Chinese Almond Cookies

Rating: 2.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

I don't know who 'Dotti' is, but this recipe was given to me at least 15 years ago. It goes great with hot jasmine tea, and they melt in your mouth--delicious!

By Mrs. M

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
33 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Sift the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Using two knives or a pastry cutter, cut the shortening into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the almond extract and egg, and mix the dough together by hand. Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface, and knead a few times until the dough is smooth.

  • Pinch off about 1 tablespoon of dough per cookie, and roll into a ball about 3/4-inch in diameter. Place the balls onto the prepared baking sheets, and flatten each slightly. Press an almond into the center of each cookie.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cookies are barely golden, about 12 minutes. Cool on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Marjie
Rating: 2 stars
12/22/2009
They tasted like almond but were too sandy. They barely hold together and I followed the recipe exactly. Read More
Helpful
(7)
kbmoon
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2010
I've used this recipe 4 times already it not that sweet but you can add more sugar as needed. It's quick and easy and taste good! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Anita Fein
Rating: 2 stars
02/04/2011
Dough could not be rolled out and was way too crumbly as written. It needs a touch more liquid to bind it better. However it was nicely almond tasting. Read More
Helpful
(2)
