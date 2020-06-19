Dotti's Chinese Almond Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 72
Calories: 74.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.3g 3 %
carbohydrates: 7.4g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 3g
fat: 4.6g 7 %
saturated fat: 0.9g 4 %
cholesterol: 2.6mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 3.6IU
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
folate: 10.8mcg 3 %
calcium: 8mg 1 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 9.9mg 4 %
potassium: 28.2mg 1 %
sodium: 27.5mg 1 %
calories from fat: 41.1
