Braided Easter Egg Bread

I am not a baker by any means, but I try. Sometimes my baked goodies turn out and sometimes they just don't. :) While this ended up being fine in the end, it took a lot of elbow grease (and two tries) to get it there. In the interest of saving some time, I used my bread machine's basic dough setting for kneading and the first rise cycle. Initially, my dough seemed pretty wet but I figured it would eventually come together. It didn't. I had to make a second batch of dough and stop my bread machine multiple times to scrape the sides in order for my flour to mix thoroughly with the wet ingredients. When it was time to braid my loaf of bread, I also had problems. I'm not sure how anyone managed to get TWO, 3 ft. long, 1 1/2 in. wide ropes out of this amount of dough! I ended up making 2 smaller (1 ft., 1 1/2 in.) ropes and braiding them into a loaf instead of a wreath shape. My dough didn't seem to rise much either (2nd rise), but I continued on. Although aesthetically pleasing, my loaf was quite dense (but this didn't seem to bother those who ate it!). Other than my eggs sticking to the bread (it was impossible to remove them), I was pleased with the outcome. I'm not sure why my eggs stuck to the bread, but being that I only ended up using 3 of them, it wasn't a big deal. I was just glad they didn't bleed onto my dough! All in all, this was a fun project, but I'm not sure I'd go out of my way to attempt making this again. Thanks anyways, Marbalet. :-)