Braided Easter Egg Bread
This decorative Easter bread has whole eggs baked into it! Do not cook the whole eggs, as they will bake at the same time that the bread does. The eggs can also be dyed for extra color.
I've alread reviewed this recipe, but I wanted to add something about preventing the color from bleeding. I dyed my eggs for hours to get a rich, dark color. Once they were done I rinsed them in water and dried them very well. When I inserted them into the ring I tried to put them in as deep as possible. Hopefully this helps! Original Review: Beautiful bread! I had to add a little more flour when kneading and shortened the baking time! Perfect!! I made one yesterday for Easter, but my family ate it up so I had to bake another today and it came out even better. Put on sprinkles for added color.Read More
I love how simple the ingrediants are for this recipe. I've made it several times, the first time I followed the directions exactly, it took all afternoon with all the rising, but it came out great. Since then, i have just thrown everything in my bread machine and placing it on the dough setting, then when finished, i roll out the dough and braid it, let it rise and bake. It's a lot easier for me and still tastes great!
This was a fun bread to make. The dough was easy to make in my mixer. I doubled the recipe and ended up with a wreath of braided bread. I put brown eggs in the wreath, and filled the center with our dyed easter eggs. It made a beautiful centerpiece for Easter. The bread was good, and I peeled the eggs and they were cooked through. I used eggs straight from the fridge and they were not noticibly warm after the loaf rose. However, the finished loaf should probably be refrigerated for storage if you plan on eating the eggs.
I made this bread years ago - it was great and people are always impressed by how the colored eggs bake with the bread. I lost the recipe - it's so good to find it again.
This is the recipe I have been searching for. It tastes just like the Easter breads available in fine Italian bakeries in NYC. Very easy to prepare. The delicately sweet flavor and light fluffy texture of the bread is irresistable.
Wonderful! I made the dough in my bread machine to save time and effort and only put two eggs into the braid. I painted on the coloring so it didn't bleed into the bread too much. My mother-in-law actually took a picture of it! It tasted great, too.
Wow! this bread was easy and very tasty. The first one isn't cold yet and I'm already starting to make more. As others have stated mine only took about 25 minutes to bake to a perfect golden brown. Way to go Holly!
This looked very pretty and impressed our Easter guests. However, the bread never rose and it tasted horrible. Am I missing something? I thought you were supposed to mix yeast with warm water first but this recipe didn't have that so we didn't do it. Just wondering what we can do better next time because it really was a lovely centerpiece on our Easter table!
I made this bread for my daughters class and the kids oohed and ahhed over it. It was gobbled up in minutes. The presentation is beautiful. I only baked it for 25 minutes. Watch the time.
Great bread, flavorfull and lots of fun. Its great to serve at the table and surprise your guest! Fun and family friendly!
Thank You Holly for your recipe! It went over great today at the Easter Party. My daughter made this. She baked it for only 15 minutes, removed the eggs since it was doughy around them and cooked the bread five more minutes. She only used 4 eggs. If your not thrilled with the idea of baked eggs you can always make sure there is room for them on the bread and add colored easter egss after the bread is baked.
I've made this for our Easter dinner last year and again this year. It is a beautiful bread that is admired by the guests. And it tastes great, too. Last year the colored eggs bled as it baked so this year I used white eggs but removed them when the bread came out of the oven and replaced them with pretty colored eggs after the bread had cooled; pretty colored eggs with no bleeding! Worked out perfectly.
Easy to make, and it reminds me of my grandma. I found this recipe after my mom and I talked about old family easter traditions. My grandma used to make this at easter all the time... so I made it with my daughter and it brought back memories of my grandma and my dad.... I told my grandma that I could now make her easter egg bread and I watched my 100 year old grandma tear up knowing I was carrying on the tradition.
This is a typical Italian/Latin American Easter bread or "Rosca de Pascuas" as we call it in Argentina. I suggest on thing: Place eggs on the bread unpainted and then, when the bread is done and has cooled off, paint them. Also, wash the eggs before you place them in the bread, they are dirty, they are probably not washed from wherever they came from.
I have to start by saying I'm a native New Yorker now living in the Midwest and the whole reason I made this recipe is bc one review said it taste like the bread you get in the NYC bakeries. This bread was so great! I can't find anything like this out here and I'm so greateful to be able to make my own now. I read lots of other reviews and I did make some minor changes bc of the other reviews. I upped the sugar to 1/3 of a cup and next time I think I'll go for 1/2 cup (personal preference) I also skipped the butter and did an eggwash in place of it. I think it made the breads presentation. Finally I checked my bread at 20 mins and took it out at 25 mins and it was perfect! Thanks so much for sharing! It's like having a little piece of home!
I made two rings of this bread last night. They both turned out beautifully. However, like some of the other readers, I had problems with the first ring baking around the perimeter more quickly than in the center. I saved it by tenting foil around the perimeter and allowing the center to bake some more. That ring tasted fine, but was a tad dry b/c of the add'l bake time. The second ring, I foiled just as soon as I saw it beginning to turn light brown. I removed the tent as soon as I saw the center turn light brown, and let the ring bake a few more minutes completely uncovered. I also glazed the rings, while still hot, with some melted honey. Very nice sweet touch. I will definetly try this again. Next time I will do an egg wash before baking. Almost forgot, the recipe definitely needs more flour. I really didn't measure the extra amount I added . . . as I kept adding it gradually . . . but another 1/2 cup is probably a safe bet. Without the extra flour, it is too sticky and impossible to knead.
I tweaked this recipe a little - first used my Kitchen Aid mixer - used blade at the start then kneading hook for 8 min kneading - used approx. 3 cups of flour - added one egg (could probably add a 4th)- 2 tblsp. lemon zest - increased the sugar - and one cup of golden raisins (added during the last 5 min. of kneading) - next time I will increase the yeast by one package. This dough is sticky - use flour on board for ease of handling -- This bread comes out as a sweet bread tender and flavorful - reminds me of the easter bread I had as a child - It is great!!
I was very happy to find this recipe. I agree it has "bakery" quality. Very,very easy to make. I took the "bake time" down to 20-25 minutes, and added 1/2 tsp anise extract for that true Italian flavor that it lacked. Family and Friends gobbled up the whole loaf within minutes. I have 6 orders for Easter, Obviously making this one again! Thanks!
Wonderful flavored bread! The dough was sticky, just like the dough I make for cinnamon rolls, but you just have to use extra flour when you work with it--adding too much extra flour to the dough when kneading will make a tough, dry bread. I sprinkled it with cinnamon sugar, so the whole production smelled delicious! The only issue I took with this recipe is the baking time. I reduced to to 25 minutes, and still thought the bread was overdone. (The raw eggs were still cooked through with this shorter time.) I used the leftover bread to make bread pudding.
Excellent recipe and easy to follow. I substituted 1/2 cup sugar for extra sweetness and baked for 1/2 hour.
Omg what did I do wrong ,I follow the recipe to a t and my dough did not rised at all ,any ideas ??? ( depresed )
Very nice but I have a suggestion. Died eggs will stain the bread and the dough in contact with the egg is very wet. If you use un-dyed eggs, remove them when the bread is done, dye them separately and put them back in, it looks a lot better and the dough near the egg will dry as the bread cools. Also I baked it only 40 min to an internal temp 0f 195.
This is my favorite part about Easter. However, my great grandmother's recipe is MUCH different from this. I know this is very good if you add fresh grated lemon peel to it and cover with colored sugar crystal sprinkles. ALSO, in her recipe you baste the bread with egg.
Even better then your local bakery...I did make some changes to the recipe...I dyed the raw eggs for almost 24 hours. The color didn't not bleed. Just simply rinse them in water and pat them dry. I brushed the top of the bread before baking it with 2 tablespoons melted butter and one tablespoon honey that I heated in the microwave. I then sprinkled it with sprinkles for a feastive look. I only baked it for 35 minutes as 50 would have burned it crispy.I will definately make this again...even though it is somewhat time consuming! Thanks Luren N. for a great recipe!
Great Recipe!! I feel the dough was very easy to make.. it took a little longer to rise...I have one suggestion I feel you should definitely add orange and or lemon zest to the recipe.. it needs more flavor... On a positive note the bread was very moist
I loved this concept, and my daughter was really excited to help make the bread dough. We dyed brown eggs which were beautiful and muted, and after reading some of the reviews, I decided to cover the eggs with a thin layer of butter to see if that would prevent dye transfer onto the bread. It didn't work on the blue egg, but something seemed to help the other colors. It's also a good thing that I check on it at 40 minutes, because if I had left it until the timer sounded, it would have burned. I look forward to trying this again, and I'm determined to find a trick to keep the dye on the eggs only!
I made this for Easter this year & it went over GREAT! Everyone loved it, even my extra picky-eater nephew & BIL, & my DH's Gramma who has almost stopped eating (advanced stages of Alzheimer's-everything is either "too sweet or too salty" to her) asked for a second piece! Of course the kids were impressed that the eggs cooked in the oven. The only alterations I made to the recipie were to use 6 colored eggs (a rainbow of color), which I allowed to completely dry, then lightly coated with oil before placing in the braid (which helped minimize color bleed), & about half way through baking I basted it with butter again & sprinkled on poppy seeds. It has a nice, medium texture-not too light, not too dense, & a slightly sweet taste. Had to print a copy of the recipie for my SIL, who has added it to the family cookbook. Thank you for this new Easter family tradition.
We've made this in my Italian family for generations. Our version has freshly grated lemon peel and lemon juice, and we sprinkle the top with tiny multi-colored candies for a festive look. It's wonderful toasted and slathered with butter for breakfast, along with one of the hard cooked eggs.
I followed MAINE-MOMMY's directions about dying the eggs and preventing running colors. However, I suggest using food color and water, rather than the pellets with vinegar. They seemed to eat away a thin layer of the egg, and the colors weren't as bright as they might have otherwise. I had very minimal color loss into the bread. I also noticed after I baked this, that the eggs were dull - but that where I had accidentally gotten butter on them, they were bright. I took a brush and painted butter on them, perking the color right back up. My eggs were slightly underdone when the bread was brown (25 minutes) so next time I might lower the oven temp to 325 to let it bake longer. Other than that, great!
Delightful!!! I just felt like making something Eastery. Dyed my uncooked eggs in cold water, vinegar and cake food coloring...pink and green. Doubled and made one ring and six little nests with a dough cross. I took pictures!!! I never baked an egg before so it was an adventure for me but there was no problem....thanks...this one I keep....
NEVER AGAIN.... I tried this for the first time today, to have it ready for Easter dinner. after forming the braid and brushing it with butter.I let i rise,and it looked great. I bake it at 350.per recipe.. It calls for a baking time of 50 to 55 min. I checked it at 35 min. and it was already gitting very brown..finally at 45 min. i took it out. the crust was dark brown and very hard...I was affraid it would be under baked..after cooling, the crust is rock hard..what a huge disappointment.
My mother's aunt makes this bread but will not part with the recipe. So my mother and her sister have tried for years to duplicate this bread. Imagine my mother's surprise when she came to my house for Easter this year, and I served this bread! I have given her the recipe and she is so hapy! Thank you, Holly, for sharing this recipe!
Very awesome center piece, but very dry. I will use my own homemade recipe for bread next time I make this!
This recipe tastes good, but there must be a trick to putting the colored eggs in the bread. Mine tured the bread different colors and did not make a good presentation. What is the "trick" so that colors do not bleed? Thanks
I doubled the recipe and decided no coloured eggs; we just sprinkled with coloured sugar. It needed at least 3 cups of flour more than directed, but otherwise I followed the instruction to a T. It's pretty, so braided, and you look like a great baker:-) it's very good when tepid, tends to get stale very quickly (you can toast it, or make french toast casserole, like I did; but it seems a pity, after all): I used an egg wash, anyway go easy with the oven, 5/10 min less were quite enough for me!
Adding the yeast to a saucepan and heating it with the milk, butter and a cup of flour is bad advice for beginner bread bakers. The chance of killing the yeast is much too great. Don't really know what is accomplished by that first step. You could do the same thing by gently heating the milk in the microwave to 110 degrees or less, and proceeding with the dough making process. Scalding pasteurized milk is not always helpful or necessary. Depending on your oven, this bread should be baked to 200 degree internal temperature in 40 to 45 minutes. A digital thermometer is an excellent tool for the home baker to have.
I think the recipe is wonderful. However, I had a really hard time rolling the dough to make the desired two lengths to braid the bread with. I'm sure it was something I did wrong. Perhaps I didn't let it rise long enough, I don't know. My Easter Braided bread turned out to look like an Easter Python. Please see attached photo and don't laugh. I'm still bringing it to Easter dinner this evening. Have a wonderful Easter :)
I followed this recipe exactly. The listed cooking time was about twice as long as mine took. So I would caution everyone to watch this carefully. Second, although the raw eggs cooked beautifully as described, it bothers me that the raw eggs are left in a warm environment for up to an hour during the final rise. The eggs make for a nice presentation but I would not eat them.
This was so easy! I'm only 14 years old and my whole family was asking for the recipe. I did cheat a little bit, I used two loaves of whole wheat bread dough, and used 1/2 a stick of melted butter with 1 tbsp. of brown sugar and cinnamin to coat it before and after baking! I only baked the bread for about 35 min. For decorating i used decorating sugar. Thanks for the recipe!
Thank you for posting this wonderful traditional bread. This is the only authentic recipe I have found. I increased the sugar because I like the bread sweeter.
Wow, this really turned out great and my husband and kids loved it. I had a little fun with it and added a touch of vanilla extract to the the mix. I will definately make this again. The colored eggs were really pretty but next time I will add the colored eggs later because the color faded a little into the bread.
Bread looked great for Easter. Thank goodness I read the other reviewers comments about the time-took mine out of the oven after 30 minutes, and it was perfect. Had a nice degree of sweetness. Definitely need to slice it down before serving or your guest will never cut into it!
This delightful bread has many variations on record. This worked for me. I added an extra 1/2 cup flour, and used bread flour. After hearing the milk and butter, I used my bread machine, following standard procedure. For baking, I used polished egg shaped stones covered in foil to hold space for the eggs. My cook time was right at 39 minutes. I dyed hard-boiled eggs to place in the bread at serving. This prevented dye loss, and allowed the eggs to be refrigerated. See photo.
Was just like we all remembered having at any family Easter gatherings! would definitely make again!! Thanks for sharing.
This bread is delicious and very attractive. I made it without the decorative eggs. For my oven, the baking time was just 25 minutes (not 55 minutes as recommended) for a lovely, golden bread.
Very easy to make. Of all the recipes I use for bread so far, this is the more satisfying in terms of taste and texture. It did not take long to make either, 40 minutes in the oven, Great recipe. My wife, who is not a big bread fan, ate most of it.
Perfect!!!! Easy, fast, and beautiful results! Will definetly make again next easter!!!!!! Thanks Marbalet!
I must say I am not impressed with this Easter bread recipe. I have been making Easter bread for years since I moved and my cook books are still in boxes I thought I would give this one a try. It is not sweet enough... It just isn't the same as my old recipe... Happy Easter
Outstanding! What a good bread. I haven't made homemade bread in oh-so-many years. Eggs baked up well, right inside the bread braids; only negative is that the food coloring leaked into the bread a bit. Bread didn't need the whole baking time and I ended up adding about a 1/4C more flour than the recipe called for. And it turned out so good! Golden brown, very slightly sweet, didn't even need butter. This will become a tradition now!
I threw everything in a bread machine, set it for the next morning, braided it and put the eggs in the braid into the oven for 27 minutes. This bread is really tasty, even using the bread machine. Thanks.
This came out beautifully first try! I kept sprinkling my work surface flour to keep the dough from sticking while I was kneading it. For me it didn't take the whole 50 minutes to bake only 40. Thanks!
My family and I loved it.
Had some egg dye bleeding issues but it was really great and so cute
I would like to preface this review by saying I am NOT a bread maker. I don't make bread with my hands and was not sure if I should try this recipe. But I did, and I'll tell you...it turned out fabulous and was the talk of our Easter dinner! The bread itself has a nice consistancy and was very tasty. To my surprise, the eggs were edible as well. One thing, before baking I brushed with butter as instructed, but then sprinkled some sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and little colorful egg sprinkles on top. It was beautiful!! I'll be posting a picture soon. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
although this is close to a brioche,it is not a typical italian easter bread. my whole family is italian,and we are used to a more cakelike "bread".it is very tasty as a breakfast bread,though!
This is my second time making this wonderful sweet bread, and again I had to add more flour to my dough while it mixed, maybe about 1/2 cup more than is recommended in the recipe. I strongly second the comments that say to only bake for about 25 minutes, my bread has been baking for 23 minutes and is already golden brown! The next time I make this bread I will brush an egg wash on top before baking for that shiny texture and delicious flavor, as the butter doesn't do that on its own. An incredible recipe once again! Old review: I made this bread for Easter Sunday 2011, and it turned out not only beautiful on the outside, but sweet and delicious on the inside!! I had to add a bit more flour while kneading it with my mixer and a bread-hook, but every dough needs a little tweaking I suppose. :) A definite recommendation, what a great recipe!
Increased sugar to 1/3 cup per recipe. Baked on regular, buttered cookie sheet (not air pan) for 25 minutes. Turned pan around after 15 minutes or so. Used about 1/2 bread flour b/c that's what I had in the house. Brushed with butter hot out of the oven. Turned out beautiful!
wonderful!!!!!!!great bread, fun, easy, now thinking to make for baby showers using pink and blue eggs!!!!!! 5 star
I'm glad to see this recipe again too! Many years ago I had my students make this in Home Ec. It was always a big hit!
I am not a baker by any means, but I try. Sometimes my baked goodies turn out and sometimes they just don't. :) While this ended up being fine in the end, it took a lot of elbow grease (and two tries) to get it there. In the interest of saving some time, I used my bread machine's basic dough setting for kneading and the first rise cycle. Initially, my dough seemed pretty wet but I figured it would eventually come together. It didn't. I had to make a second batch of dough and stop my bread machine multiple times to scrape the sides in order for my flour to mix thoroughly with the wet ingredients. When it was time to braid my loaf of bread, I also had problems. I'm not sure how anyone managed to get TWO, 3 ft. long, 1 1/2 in. wide ropes out of this amount of dough! I ended up making 2 smaller (1 ft., 1 1/2 in.) ropes and braiding them into a loaf instead of a wreath shape. My dough didn't seem to rise much either (2nd rise), but I continued on. Although aesthetically pleasing, my loaf was quite dense (but this didn't seem to bother those who ate it!). Other than my eggs sticking to the bread (it was impossible to remove them), I was pleased with the outcome. I'm not sure why my eggs stuck to the bread, but being that I only ended up using 3 of them, it wasn't a big deal. I was just glad they didn't bleed onto my dough! All in all, this was a fun project, but I'm not sure I'd go out of my way to attempt making this again. Thanks anyways, Marbalet. :-)
This bread looked beautiful but the time was too long - I took it out of the oven after 45 minutes and it was a bit dark and dry (family still loved it though!). Next time I make it I'm going to start watching it around 35 minutes. [Also, I dyed the eggs using food coloring gel (several toothpick fulls) in a cup of hot water and 1/4 c. white vinegar. The dye didn't run at all on the bread except for right where the egg was sitting.]
Sorry Holly, but this was disappointing. I don't know what went wrong since I followed the instructions to the letter, except for baking time which had to be shortened at the suggestion of other reviewers, and I have made yeast breads in the past. I had to add extra flour just to knead the dough because it was a sticky mess. It didn't seem to rise properly and I used fresh yeast, covered it with a damp towel and kept it in a warm place. While it was baking, one of the eggshells popped! I haven't eaten the bread but so far, I'm upset with the results. I hope it tastes better than it looks.
This was fantastic! Exactly what I was looking for! I did not add the colored eggs, but it looked very pretty braided. Instead of brushing it with butter, I used an egg wash, so it came out very shiny (baked it uncovered for 20 minutes then tented it with foil for the remaining time to avoid over browning). I also baked it on a sheet of parchment rather than a buttered cookie sheet, and clean up was super easy.
Blech. Made this last year. I am an avid baker and cook and this turned out poorly. I don't recommend it.
Beautiful, tasty bread! Tasted just like the rolls you can get in nice restaurants. Had to use about 1 cup more of flour to get it to the right consistency.
Bread has a wonderful sweet flavor. Makes a nice presentation, not to mention aroma filled the house! Would cut the cooking time down approximately 10 minutes.
This was my first try and I thought it was wonderful. I did have a little trouble rolling the dough to a long rope but it worked well until I connected the ends. I want to make this again when I'm not so rushed and can take time to connect it properly.
I tried this recipe several times, and now at last I can really say I got the magic of it, I urge anyone to try it, it is fantastic.
I knocked a star off because the bleeding of the color from the eggs onto the bread took away from the presentation a bit. I died the eggs the day before and kept them refrigerated until the last minute and they still bled like crazy BUT without the bleeding, it would have been a beautiful centerpiece to the table as guests sat down. Also, 25 minutes in the oven tops! And this made wonderful, and I mean wonderful bread.
Made it as described... Perfect! What a great bread. I will make this constantly. We made it today for easter diner and it was the star of the show. Thank you so much for this recipe... better than any bakery bread I ever had.
Easy to make, nice dough. It needed 1/4 cup extra flour. I made one following directions exactly and it was over cooked, dry and very dark brown. I made a second used an egg wash instead of melted butter and baked for only 30 minutes. It came out beautifully and everyone liked it. I plan to leave out the eggs and add herbs next time, my sister in law added food coloring to hers instead of the eggs and it was very cute.
Fun and yummy!!
i have made this for years, as far as the eggs, i color only one side so the color doesn't bleed onto the bread. I also put frosting on the top.
Fabulous, not at all dry like some. Instead of brushing with butter, bake plain then when cool, spread on a confectionery sugar glaze with sprinkles. Adds a wow factor.
My original recipe (which I lost)called for the zest of one medium-sized lemon which adds a nice light lemony flavor to the bread. I usually put the ingredients in my breadmaker on the dough cycle with the wet ingredients on the bottom and dry on top, eliminating steps 1-3. Sprinkles on top do add a nice, festive feel (don't brush the dyed eggs with butter!).
My family loves this traditional Italian Easter bread. I couldn't find my grandmother's recipe and therefore I was delighted when I discovered this recipe on AllRecipes. Just like grandma's! I added a bit more lemon zest! DELIGHTFUL! AN ITALIAN MUST-HAVE AT EASTER!
Okay, so i wanted to make a easy bread today just for fun and it turned out great. I use about 1/4 cup more of flour, only 1 egg, 1/2 tbsp more butter, and 1 tsp more milk. I am not sure if my oven cooks faster but the bread only took 23 minutes. I also did not use the eggs on top of the bread. After I brushed the butter on top of the bread I sprinkled sugar on top for a nice twist. It turned out great.
I made this bread last Easter and I'm making it again this year. This is the recipe I had been looking for. It tastes just like the bread the little old Hungarian ladies from my old neighborhood used to make every year. Without ever seeing the loaf, an older eastern European guest at the Easter celebration identified it as soon as she tasted the piece she was served. Super easy to make, and pretty as can be. I dyed my eggs before baking but they came out a little pale so I just carefully painted a little more color on them after they were done baking. Didn't think to take a picture until it was too late though; this year I'll post pictures. FYI a large pizza pan works great for slightly bigger loaves.
So easy, delicious and pretty looking. Love it and so did the others who tasted it.
If you are looking for a delicious, impressive, and fun bread to make, this is it!!!! I followed the recipe exactly, the eggs were fine. I used a speckled-egg dye kit to make lightly dyed eggs to prevent any bleeding into the dough. I doubled the recipe and made 1 big loaf for us and 2 smaller ones to give away as gifts. I got tons of compliments from everyone who saw them. The finished breads were light, fluffy, yet rich and buttery, not to mention beautiful-looking! These were supposed to be for Easter but there's nothing left but crumbs on a plate. My husband ate almost the whole thing, and what little was left, I thinly sliced and used it for egg salad sandwiches made from the extra eggs we colored. This will definitely be a treasured recipe for me from now on. I'd giove it a hundred stars if I could! Thank you!!
Great bread! It tastes and looks awesome. I made this bread for 8 people, and doubled the recipe. Dye the eggs raw, nestle them in the bread, and once it is baked it is like the eggs are hard boiled.
This was delicious and beautiful! Unfortunately, it was so pretty as a centerpiece that no one cut into it on easter! But the slices made great "all in one" snacks later!
This bread smells so good while baking and the finished product looks amazing! We will eat tomorrow for Easter, and I'm sure it will be awesome. I did have to add more flour...roughly 1/2 cup more...the dough would have been much too sticky of a consistency to work with. My eggs only bled into the dough very little. It helps to dry them completely! I did paint with egg wash before baking. This is definitely a winner! For some reason it won't let me upload my picture :( Happy Easter!
I found the bread to be beautiful but basically bland.
This was okay.. It had an odd taste to it, so I wonder if I had done something wrong.. Everyone at the table ate some, so it wasn't a waste, but it was just okay.
Very tasty bread and has a sweet hint - found that 50-55 minutes was a bit too long for cooking though - 30-35 minutes worked out better in my oven
This is a nice recipe, but you need 3 cups of flour and if you bake it for 50 minutes it will be burnt to a crisp. Thirty minutes was plenty.
This is a great bread to make for an Easter brunch, or just for fun. I proofed the yeast before adding it to the flour, sugar and salt. To proof, dissolve a package of Active Dry Yeast in a 1/4c of warm water (about 100 degrees F) and a 1/4 tsp of sugar. The yeast should double in volume. I also deducted 1/4c of milk from this recipe. The mixture was sticky while I was kneading the bread, and I added flour as I kneaded. I got a lot of compliments for this bread.
This bread had a wonderful flavor, not too sweet, and nicely yeasty. It also had a lovely presentation, and was a big hit at our Easter dinner. I am only rating this four stars because I had to make several changes. Like others, I needed to add a full additional 1/2 cup of flour to get my dough to a workable state. Also, I was only able to bake mine for 20 minutes before the top was so dark I had to take it out. Fortunately, the bread was done, but the eggs were not cooked when I cracked one open. I will definitely make this again, both with and without the eggs, but I will turn the oven temp down to 325 degrees, and bake for closer to 35 minutes. I also mixed mine on the dough cycle in my bread machine, removed it after the first punch down, then put it in a greased and covered bowl in the fridge overnight. The next morning, I took it out, divided it, let it rest for 10 minutes, then formed the braid. I also tried oiling my eggs, but that did not prevent color transfer. It was minimal though, and didn't affect the flavor so I wasn't that concerned. No one else was either because the bread disappeared!
bread is so good and the eggs are just COOL!
i made this for a little party at a coworkers house. i baked cookies and placed them around the platter, and put candy in the center. the bread was sweet and soft on the inside, and the crust was just the right amount of toughness. Delicious and cute. people even ate the eggs.
nade it for the first time for my family
I made this but instead of making the dough. I used frozen bread dough and cut it in half and twisted it! Very good! Kids loved it!
This recipe turned out beautiful. I used my bread machine for the dough. I could have done a better job braiding the dough, but once it's baked it hardly seemed to make a difference. Looked beautiful. One star off for the baking time...50-55 minutes?! I am really glad I read the reviews otherwise I would have probably set a timer for say, 40 minutes or so and the bread would have already been really burned. Mine took about 25 minutes.
ive made it a few times, my bo
I made this last year for Easter, and the only complaint from my family I had about it was I didn't make enough cause some people were mad that they didn't get to eat it. It is very easy, and my husband told me that I have to make it this year. I will be making at least 4 to hand out to family. Thanks for sharing this easy and loving recipe.
the recipe and directions for the dough were terrific- however the oven temperature was too high & the baking time should be reduced to about 30min.
Really easy, even for a 12 year old's first attempt at bread. Just beautiful!
Love it ! I make this every Easter. I just vary the shapes
