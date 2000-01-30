Nacho Dip I

This dip is great with nacho chips, and you can make it hotter or milder depending on the type of salsa you use.

Recipe by Monica

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the softened cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning on a large plate or in a pie plate. Spread the salsa on top of the cream cheese-sour cream mixture. Top with lettuce and cheddar cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 31g; cholesterol 87.3mg; sodium 758.5mg. Full Nutrition
