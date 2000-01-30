Nacho Dip I
This dip is great with nacho chips, and you can make it hotter or milder depending on the type of salsa you use.
Use a mixer to get the flavors of the first three ingredients well blended. For variation, try folding the salsa into the first three ingredients (after mixing them together), rather than spreading it on top. Then, layer whatever you want on top (we do shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, and diced scallions). You can't go wrong with experimenting with different amounts of the various ingredients to reach different consistencies. This recipe also lends itself well to lowfat or fat-free sour cream and cream cheese.Read More
This dip was pretty good. Next time I will use a little more taco seasoning and maybe a spicier salsa. I liked the recipe alot and purposely found one without refried beans but you will find some diehards who wish the beans were an ingredient. Overall, the dip is a decent crowd pleaser but not a huge hit.Read More
I love this recipe. I made it for a party at work, not only was it the first to go but now everyone made me promise to keep making it for every party that we have.
To be honest, I never had the chance to try this after I made it for a BBQ party for 20 people. But the guests raved about it, especially the teenagers! I'll try it again, just to get a taste! Thanks
i made this for a party and everyone loved it and wanted the recipe !!! thank you
Hi my name is Breauna, and im 13 years old, i made this recipe for one of our family reunions and i loved it and so did everybody else! It was simple and easy! Thanks!
I rated 4 star with some of my additions otherwise I think this recipe wold be a bit boring. Added only 1 tablespoon of BILL ECHOLS's taco seasoning and 1 1/2 tsp onion powder to the cheese mixture and as extra layers to the dish, I added 1 lb of ground beef cooked with onions and a burrito seasoning mix and 1 each red and yellow pepper diced very small. Very nice to eat with the family on movie nights.
This is one of my family and friends favorite! I think it's even better when you use the Hot and Spicy taco seasoning, the medium salsa, and add some jalapenos! Of course, I like spicy food. 8-)
My girlfriend made this a few times and we all just loved it. We almost started fighting over it.
Easy, creamy, mild, & delicious.
I made this recipe for a bridal shower, and it went really quickly. Everyone loved it. I left off the lettuce but followed the rest of the recipe. I would definetly make this again, and I am actually making it again tonight for a movie night with some friends. Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this for a superbowl party. Everyone loved it. I used shredded lettuce, cheddar cheeese, black olives, and jalapenos on half of it. Will definetly make this again.
Easy and fast to fix. Great taste. I did not use any lettuce. Good salsa makes all the difference.
So yummy! I added green pepper, tomato, and green onions.
This was very easy and fast to make. If you have unexpexted company and need something quick this is great. I let it sit in the fridge to let the seasoning disolve well. We have kids so I used a mild salsa and served with jalepenos. Worked out great. My family loved it.
This is delicious!! Make sure you get the cream cheese REALLY soft before you mix it, otherwise it'll be lumpy. Yuck. Microwave for at least 30seconds, and then slowly stir in the sour cream and finally the taco seasoing. Let it sit in the fridge for a while to let it set before spreading salsa on top- homemade salsa tastes much better than store bought!! Be sure to chop your leattuce in short, thin pieces to make dipping easier. Top it off with cheese and whatever fresh veggies you like: my fave's are diced cucumbers, sliced onion, sliced cherry tomatoes. Every recipe needs some experience before it's perfect & i thought id share mine!!
This was very good. I will make it again and again
The taco seasoning is key. It sets this dip apart from all the others. I always put scallions and red peppers on top of the salsa and then grated cheddar on top of that. I went to a BBQ and just by chance two other people brought the exact recipe minus the taco seasoning in the cream cheese. Mine was the first to go by far and everyone wanted the recipe. Always a crowd pleaser.
Great dip to bring to parties
We all liked this a lot. I was a bit hesitant to make it, as I've never made a dip with sour cream, cream cheese, and salsa and it sounded a bit iffy. But we don't have Velveeta where I live and I wanted something "Mexican-ish." This was fantastic. We did add a layer of ground beef that I cooked with some salsa, but it'd be great without it, too. I actually went back to the store to buy more sour cream and cream cheese for our next game night!
I love this recipe. It's very tasty and easy to make as well. Also, I add different things to it (olives,jalapenos) depending on what I have on hand.
Tasty and very easy. I nuked the cream cheese about 40 seconds then used mixer to combine it with sour cream and taco mix. Topped with chopped jalapenos and salsa then shredded cheddar. yummy
I made this for a Super Bowl party, and it was a hit! And, it was really easy to make. Just one word of caution: MAKE SURE that your cream cheese is room temp before you try and mix it with the cream cheese....otherwise, you are going to have a lumpy mess!
A great recipe! I also add chopped green onion as well on top. Always a hit!
this recipe is sooo easy to make, and it's exceptionally good!!!
Easy and great taste. Made D's Famous salsa to go with it. Thanks.
My husband and I weren't big on cream cheese flavor. We ended up starting over and just doing salsa, cheddar, and lettuce.
I wasnt real crazy about this dip but I think its cuz of my personal taste - not the recipe. I just dont like taco seasoning at all and this dip takes on that flavor completely. Even when I make my taco's, I simmer the cooked beef in picante sauce before I put the meat in the shells so I didnt care for this dip. Sorry.
This recipe was a smash hit all of my boyfriends friends think I'm the best girlfriend in the world. Great dip, I left off the lettuce but followed the recipe to a T and it's just great!
Love this! I left out the lettuce, used a hot and spicy taco seasoning and used 3 tbls instead of 2. I also added pickled jalopeno slices to the top before putting it in the fridge for 30 mins while my chicken wings cooked. What didn't get eaten up for dinner last night I had for lunch today. EXCELLENT!! Next time, chopped green onions to be added.
This recipe is great! I tweaked it a bit by letting the sour cream mixture sit overnight it fridge. Then I added a pound of cooked, cooled, ground beef on top with salsa, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, and olives. Serve with guacamole.
Very good dip. Instead of salsa, i used taco sauce over the cream cheese/sour cream mixture and add chopped sweet onion over that. Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent, easy, festive dip! Had to improvise--didn't have taco seasoning, so I used a nice amount of garlic powder and chili powder instead. Blended that with cream cheese and sour cream, layered salsa then shredded cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce (bagged romaine was all I had), some green onion and jalapeño slices. Served with tortilla chips. Will make again!!
I've made this several times and it's quick, simple, and liked by everyone. You just can't miss with this.
I really love this recipe and so does my family. I did as someone else suggested and just mixed all the ingredients together (except for lettuce and cheddar cheese) and that made a great dip all by itself!
I loved the simplicity of this recipe. The only problem is if you have leftovers the lettuce gets a bit soggy.
super easy and delicious
Have made it 3 times now and always a hit. I use a bit extra taco seasoning, top with salsa, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato and shredded mexican mix cheese. Always first plate to empty. Pretty addicting once you start eating it!! loved it.
This recipe is delcious. My kids just loved it. Next time i will double the recipe and take it to work when we have a party.
This was great. A few years ago I had a dip like this at a party and have been searching for a recipe since then. This is the one!!
I needed a quick 8x8 taco dip for a bridal shower I was hosting. Chose this one because it was quick and used ingredients I keep on hand. I only used 1 tablespoon of my homemade seasoning because it's spicy. Used President's Choice Mango & Lime Medium Salsa. Topped it with Kirkland Tex-Mex Shredded Cheese. No lettuce. Easy, yummy, will definitely make again!
I made this to put with all the appetizers for my son's birthday party, and I couldn't believe how quickly this disappeared! Kids and adults both loved it. The later arriving guests didn't even get to try it! It's a keeper for me!
this dip was ok, but it wasn't anything spectacular.
I used half regular cream cheese & half fat free cream cheese. I also used low fat sour cream. Did not seem to affect the recipe. This was very good and very easy.
