Biscotti
This is a simple, no frills biscotti. My friend at work gave this recipe to me. It's quick, easy and one of my favorite Italian cookie recipes.
This is absolutely the best...crispy, crunchy, mild sweet flavor...not like the tooth-breaking commercial biscotti. I baked this for the first time last week exactly as printed with exception of using almond flavoring instead of anise. Like some others I found the baking time needed was less than the recipe stated, so watch it closely. Here are few tips that I'd suggest to those with less than satisfactory results. Do NOT add more flour. Stir it up as the recipe states and then divide the dough directly onto your well greased baking sheets. Use your hands to form it into a long roll that goes the length of the sheets and then use your fingers or a rolling pin (I used my Pampered Chef little roller) to flatten it out to a rectangle about 4" wide and about 1/2" thick. Bake. Remove from oven and while still hot use a pizza cutter to cut into strips. Flip strips on their sides and return to oven, continuing as the recipe directs. This worked absolutely perfectly for me and was so much easier than transferring a pre-formed roll of sticky dough to the baking pan and then contending with trying to slice a cool (and very crumbly) finished product. Hope this will help some of you and encourage you to try again. It's soooo easy and so tasty with ingredients just as they are! Wish I could give it more stars! I can't keep my hands out of the cookie jar!Read More
These are "no frills." Not much flavor, and I had to add extra flour to get the dough "heavy" so I could shape it.Read More
I cannot say enough good things about this recipe! THANK YOU SO MUCH! I have personalized it for my family and have made it many times now. Instead of 1 cup sugar, we add half cup each of white and brown. Throw in 1 cup chopped almonds, (some finely chopped and others coarse)- mix in with flour,add 1 tbsp. almond extract and 1/2 tbsp vanilla to the wet ingredients. This time I am also adding some chopped dry cherries, then you can drizzle with melted chocolate or almond bark for a special flair. Sad thing is, now my husband doesn't want to go to the coffee shop anymore - he insists these biscotti are so great - why buy them! (I do agree, so now does anyone have a good cappuccino recipe they'll share? :) THank you Jandee! PS - these make incredibly elegant (not to mention EASY) gifts for anyone you care about!
I am a pastry chef and make this recipe to go with the espresso that is served at my restaurant. I omit the anise oil and add 1/4 teaspoon EACH cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and coriander. Yum!
I loved this recipe. Of course, I did my own flavor invention. I omitted the anise, and added orange extract instead, and added 1T orange peel and 1/2 T cinnamon. Then spread white chocolate over top. They are a hit. As far as the stick dough goes, a trick I learned working with meatloaf... keep your hands ever so slightly moist at all times (NOT wet), and any sticky mixture ends up shaped perfectly. Add no flour at all whatsoever, no matter what the temptation. Managing with wax paper and moist hands is the key.
I've tried 3 biscotti recipes in this site and this is the one I like the best. I used crushed fennel seeds and a tsp lemon extract and it turned out great. I like softer biscottis, so I baked it at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, then cut and rebake them for 4 minutes on each side. I found that oil is better than butter or margarine. The biscottis are not as crumbly. Thanks Jandee. This is a great find for me. MistIver
Even though I almost always bake with ONLY real butter, I followed the recipie and used vegetable oil. I did not find it necessary to add any extra flour as did many others who reviewed this recipie. I used brown sugar rather than white, and 1/2 tbsp. vanilla and 1/2 tbsp. almond extract b/c I did not have anise. Rather than mixing chopped nuts into the batter itself. I pressed finely chopped walnuts into the top of the logs once shaped and on the cookie sheet. The recipie is excellent and the final product has a WONDERFUL texture and flavor. This recipie is truly representative of fine biscottis you find at the coffee shop.
This is a great recipe! I substituted 1 tsp vanilla and 2 tsp almond extract for the anise extract, with wonderful results. I turned the dough out onto floured waxed paper and it handled very well. The recipe is easy to make and could successfully be varied by adding nuts, dried cranberries, etc and changing the flavorings. This will be a nice addition to your holiday cookie trays. Whether you are a seasoned baker or not, give this recipe a try. You will be glad you did.
This recipe is wonderful! So easy! Before I baked them, I sprinkled them with some crystal sprinkles. The next batch I made, I used vanilla instead of anise and threw in some chocolate chips and some almond slices. I also melted some chocolate chips in a shallow pan and dipped the bottoms. Better than store bought!
These were fantastic....that coming from an Italian New Yorker (me) should say something :-) A couple things I noticed...don't be alarmed by the stickiness of the dough...do not be tempted to add more flour! I just oiled up my hands and was able to easily handle the dough.... Also...I think 25 minutes is way too long to bake these.... I baked them for about 18 minutes or so, then took them out, sliced them with a pizza cutter while still hot, then turned them on their sides to finish "toasting"... they came out great! I look forward to trying different variations of the recipe, too!
As the submitter states, this definitely is a "no frills" biscotti. The dough was a little sticky so I put them on a well floured surface to form them. I'm making this for a friend of mine whose baby is teething and wants a hard little cookie for her to sort of chew on. I made half with anise extract for Mom to go with her tea and half with just vanilla for the baby. I put them into little clear bags tied with wire ribbon for a nice presentation.
This recipe was fabulous! I got an itch to make biscotti, never made it before and they were WONDERFUL. I made 4 different kinds - Almond, chocolate raspberry with cocoa, raspberry extract and dark chocolate pieces, dark chocolate with bittersweet baking chocolate and cocoa, and the favorite was eggnog made with real eggnog (one less egg and a bit more flour to make it the right consistency) and nutmeg, cinnamon and clove. These were a big hit. *****Here's a tip - the dough is sticky, and so to make it easier to manage I used parchment lined baking sheets and formed the biscotti right on the sheet between 2 sheets of parchment paper - no mess. You can use extra flour but the more flour you use, the tougher they get.
I would like to thank Jandee for letting me share in the pleasure of making this recipe for my family...my son now feels (age 17) that I do not have anything left in the house to eat if I do not have Biscotti on hand.. I made this recipe for Xmas and it turned out great..only a few changes..I have a really hard time leaving recipes alone..Sorry.... I added vanilla, and almond flavoring instead of the anaise. A pinch of salt added alittle also..and finely chopped pecans...a wee bit of flour while rolling out on the board and ended up sprinkling a bit of icing sugar on the outside...really tasty..when done I also melted ch.chips with a bit of butter and drizzled it over the top, and sprinkled finely chopped pecans over that....REALLY GREAT..at least my son says so...I plan to have them on hand and I found the recipe very easy to work with...especially the fact that you can change it to so many different flavors..and make them as crispy or soft as you like them.... Thanks again.....
Easy and foolproof. I get requests for these biscotti all of the time. Endless variations. My favorite: replace 1/2 cup of flour with 1/2 cup of Cocoa, increase sugar to 1 + 1/3 cup total (or to taste). Stir in toasted, slivered almonds. Add a splash of amaretto instead of anise extract. Yummy!~
I got interrupted while making these yseterday ...I had reached the point where I was to add flour to the eggs so I put the egg mix in the fridge & then forgot about it. This morning I remembered & got back after it. I didn't have any problems in forming them into a roll...maybe it helped having the egg & sugar mixture very cool? I did not add the extract, instead I took the suggestion of ZZZORBA & added 1/2 tsp each cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg & coriander. They smelled fantastic! I divide the dough in hlaf & added chopped, dried cherries to half a batch & then dunked the ends in white chocolate after baking. I also cut them as soon as I could touch them for fear of them crumbling (none did). Thansk Jandee...they're wonderful!
I received rave reviews from this biscotti recipe. My husband thought it was better than storebought. I added 1/2 cup dried chopped cranberres and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Excellent! Feb 2004 - I decided to try them again and make them lower in carbohydrates. Here's what I did and they STILL turned out great. You cannot do anything wrong with this recipe...it always turns out!! Substitutes: - Sugar Substitute (Splenda) for real sugar - 2 cups flour - 1.25 cups of whole wheat flour. Next time I may even try whole wheat flour with soy flour to add more protein and lesser carbs. Dec 2011 - Still an outstanding recipe! Added 1/2 cup of walnuts and 1/2 cup dried cranberries. 10/10!!
This is an excellent biscotti recipe. I gave it a try today and it turned out beautiful. I doubled the recipe as I always like to give some to my friends and I added 1 cup of roasted crushed almonds. As I did not have any anise extract, I added almond extract. I will definitely make them again and again. I followed the recipe and the rest was very easy. Thank you.
Turned out great! This was my first time making biscotti, I separated the dough and added 1/2 TBSP anise to half the mixture and for the other half, I added 1/2 TBSP of vanilla extract, 1 tsp of almond extract, and 1/4 cup of slivered almonds. I cooked them for 20 minutes, cooled them for 2 minutes and sliced with a pizza cutter like other reviewers recommended. Then I put them back in (biscuits on their sides) for 5 minutes, then flipped them to the other side and did another 5 minutes. They came out perfect!
I never cared for biscotti till I started making this recipe. Store boughten is too hard and not all that flavorful.. With this recipe I have made many different flavors, Lemon with lemon extract with lemon zest and iced with white chocolate with a 1/2 tsp of lemon extract mixed in the white chocolate..Orange with orange extract and orange zest, white chocolate icing. Spiced with 1/4 tsp each cinnamon,cloves,nutmeg and coriander with white chocolate icing. Almond and vanilla, sometimes add nuts or mimi choc chips.Every flavor has turned out wonderful.....I am making coconut biscotti tomorrow with coconut extract and shredded coconut.Also after the first baking,I sliced and baked 6 minutes per side,nice crunch we can bite into. Thank You for this recipe it has become a family favorite.....
This recipe is far greater than store bought biscottis. They're easy to make - I prefer almond and vanilla extract and I add chopped almonds or walnusts to the recipe. I add more flour since what the recipe calls for isn't quite enough. I'm excited about this recipe. I keep biscottis on hand now -- all the time!!!!
I was searching for a biscotti recipe for a gift basket I was making and decided to give this one a try. Believe me, I made the right choice!! Not only was it easy, it was also fairly quick for biscotti, it tasted wonderful ( I made a few adjustments), and my family and the gift basket recipient thought that it tasted GREAT!! It is now a permanent fixture in my personal recipe file and I recommend it to all my friends! That is if they aren't having me making it for them! If you're wondering what changes I made, they were 1) replacing the anise with almond extract, 2) adding about 3/4 cup of medium-fine chopped walnuts and 3) brushing the finished biscotti with a layer of melted white chocolate OR vanilla flavored candy-making pieces. Whether you leave it exactly the way the recipe reads or make a few changes, this recipe is the TOPS!!! Thanx, Jandee, for sharing it!! Marguerite
I used almond extract instead of anise...and added more flour because the amount called for left it too sticky/glue like and hard to work with... when they were done and cooled I dipped one end in white chocolate..placed them on wax paper and let them harden in fridge. DELICIOUS!
This recipe saved the day when I had to make a lot of cookies for a church party and had no butter or shortening in the house! It is simple to make, not too sweet, and has a nice crunch. It's a great basic recipe and adapts well to add-ins like spices, extracts, mini chocolate chips, whatever! But be careful that whatever you add is chopped up in very small peices or else it the biscotti may crumble when you slice it. Some flavorful additions I recommend are yuzu rind(or lemon if you can't find yuzu fruit) and nutmeg, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, and toasted coconut and chocolate.
My son recently moved across the country and I wanted to mail him some cookies for the holiday, biscotti was recommended. I tried this recipe and was extremely pleased with the results, they were so good that I nearly didn't have enough to mail! For packing I wrapped the biscotti into a long rectangular block with foil and slipped it into a bottle gift box. Awesome. This recipe is very tweakable for flavor and add-ins, I used a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and a cup of chopped pecans. My son wrote to me that they went so well with his coffee. Proud and happy Mom here. If you must mail cookies then biscotti make the trip well, and this recipe is the one to use. Can't say enough good things about it!
Since i couldn't find my original biscotti recipe, I stumbled upoon this one and it's a keeper! Simple ingredients to keep on hand! I don't care for anise, so I subbed Almond Extract instead. Great flavor and took no time at all to make and bake. I did undercook by 10 minutes and did not wait for the loaves to fully cool...it makes slicing them easier and less crumbly. Lightly wet hands when forming the loaf to cure the sticky problem. I topped them with chocolate drizzle and gave them as gifts to my office colleagues. They were raving all day. Thanks for my new biscotti recipe!
fantastic-made them the first time exactly as written and they were great!! Second time, I substituted lemon extract for anise, and dusted them with powdered sugar to finish-yum!!
needed to make cookies for work, and boy do these fit the bill. i made the original recipe only adding a pinch of salt, and chopped cocco powder roasted almonds that i had left over from making witches fingers,, next batch i changed to vanilla extract w/ cocca powder and peanut butter chips, next batch again i used vanilla extract, 3/4 c mini choc chips w/1 cup chopped pecans... they are all yummy and very easy to make. thank you for the recipe. oh yes, i did add a pinch of salt to all the batches as it brings out the flavors. use wet hands to form the logs, bake for 25 minutes then 7 minutes a side, perfect!
I had never made biscotti before, and decided to start with this recipe. So glad I did! I had no anise, and added half vanilla and half almond extract instead. I mixed it in my Kitchen Aid, and added some chopped dried cranberries at the end. I had no trouble with the dough since I kept my hands wet while I was handling it. I formed them into logs right on the parchment-lined cookie sheet, then patted them down to 1/2" thickness. They were done in 20 minutes, so I was glad I was keeping an eye on them. I followed another reviewer's suggestion, and cut them immediately with a pizza cutter....so quick and easy, and no crumbling! I turned down the oven to 325, then baked them again on each side for 6 minutes. The texture is just what I wanted, and they are delicious! I can't wait to try again using some other flavor combinations.
They are absolutely fabulous! I didn't have anise,so I added a tbl of almond extract and 1/2 tsp of vanilla. Followed the directions otherwise and cut them w/the pizza cutter while still warm flipped them on their side and put them back in the oven like the recipe states. They are delish! Oh, I also added 1/4 cup crushed almonds.
I substituted: 1/2 C melted butter for the oil 1 tsp almond extract + 1 tsp vanilla extract for the anise And also added extra flour for manageability.
omg...this was hands down the best biscotti recipe i've tried. years past when i made them...they would come out rock hard, not so good...but this one...wow. using olive oil over other recipes that used butter made such a difference! firm, but not so hard...tastes good by itself or dunked in coffee. for me, i can't have biscotti plain, so i added slivered almonds (toasted), and chunks of white chocolate. soooo good! and easy too! i took the advice of others, and cut the dough as soon as i took it out of the oven; cooling it makes it more difficult to cut. and when i was initially shaping the logs (i got two), i placed alot of olive oil on my hands so it wouldn't stick to me. i don't have anise extract (never even knew that existed!), so i substituted 1/2 T almond extract and 1/2T vanilla. Yummy in my tummy! sharing is optional with this one! :D thanks for this awesome recipe!
Perfect! This recipe is perfect for customizing. To add extracts/nuts/anise seeds etc: Cream butter and sugar, add eggs. Next, add zest, extracts or liquors and mix until well blended. (If you add too much extract, your mixture may curdle. Don't worry! Just add the flour mixture quickly.) Add dry ingredients and mix until just blended. Add anything chunky (choc. chips, nuts, dried fruit etc). I made plain ones (delicious!) and a second batch with 2 tsp lemon zest, 3/4c dried cranberries, 3/4c almonds 1 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 1/2tsp anise seed. Drizzle with a little white chocolate. Not sure why, but the customized recipe spread a little more than the plain version, so leave extra room on your baking sheets! The lemon/cranberry version was some of the best biscotti I've ever had. Thank you for sharing.
This is the 4th biscotti recipe I've made from this site and it is THE BEST. I liked all the others, but this one is absolutely outstanding! I'll only use this recipe from now on, and make different variations - - THANKS for the post.
Awesome! It's a pretty classic recipe so I doubled it the first time round. The cookies are in the oven toasting as I type and some of them didn't make it to the second stage! Oops! I'm gonna try orange oil next with a white chocolate cream cheese glaze.
I never knew biscotti could be so easy to prepare! This recipe was very tasty, and I was pleased with how it turned out on my first attempt!!! The second time I tried it I used orange extract, and then added some chopped vanilla chips. I also drizzled them with some melted white chips at the end. A lovely presentation!
Fantastic!! So simple and so tasty. Batch after batch is identical and perfectly shaped. I used a stick of butter instead of the vegetable oil. In addition to the Anise extract, I added 1 tsp. of Anise seed. I used 7 minutes baking for each cut surface for the "second bake." For some really delicious flavor, coat one surface of the cookie with melted semi-sweet Belgian cooking chocolate. They taste and look like expensive store-bought Biscotti from a famous bakery in California. This is a "winner." Thank you Jandee for this recipe.
Delish, easy recipe. I have never made biscotti before and was a bit intimidated by it. Wow...this was soo good and easy. Will be making this again.
I never realized how simple it is to make biscotti! My dad's birthday is today and I wanted to make him some biscotti as a surprise, because he loves them but rarely gets to have them because they're so expensive. I used this recipe as a base and made a couple of minor changes so I could replicate his favorite biscotti from Costco - Nonni's brand. Instead of anise extract, I used 1 tsp of vanilla and 2 tsp of almond extract and I folded about 1-1/2 cups of almond pieces into the dough. I did have to add about 1/4 cup extra flour to the dough and, even then, it was still pretty sticky. I just scooped it onto my Silpat lined baking sheets and then formed the loaves with moistened hands instead of trying to make a log and then flatten it. During the first part of baking, my loaves started to burn on the bottom at 20 minutes, so I took them out. After slicing, I baked the cookies for 5 minutes, then flipped them over and baked for another 5 minutes so both sides would get toasted nicely. I dipped the bottom of each cookie in melted bittersweet chocolate and then drizzled more bittersweet chocolate over one cut side of each cookie. They taste fantastic and look beautiful! I can't wait to give them to my dad this evening!!
delicious and easy to make. I also like the fact that it is made with oil instead of butter...a little healthier. Its versatile as well, accepting add-ins well. Try it with cranberries, white choc chunks & pistachios, omitting the anise (use vanilla) and adding grated orange peel. Yum!
this recipe was awesome. i had no problems with the dough like others had said in their review.. super easy, and tastes great. i grinded anise stars in my spice grinder and used instead of oil, and used brown sugar instead of white..tasted fabulous.. thanks for the great recipe..
My first attempt at biscotti. I had to add a little water to the mixture. It was too crumbly and wouldn't hold together. I used orange extract and orange rind. Very tasty. Will make this again.
tasty! changed the recipe just a tad. omitted the anise and used 1 tsp vanilla and 2 tsp almond extract instead. i also added 1/2 C of sliced almonds. pretty good! i also dipped some in chocolate and drizzled the rest.
My first time making biscotti was triumphant! I added chopped almonds though next time I will chop them smaller to make for easier slicing. I replaced the anise with lemon essence.
This was my first attempt at biscotti and it turned out really good. I didn't have the anise, so I used almond extract. As another reviewer stated, this recipe is easily adjustable. These tasted ok the first day, but after leaving them in the fridge overnight, they became dryer and the taste was better. My 2 little ones enjoyed these, but hubby said the almond extract gave him a headache.....oh well! These are great dipped in hot coffee. Thanks for sharing Jandee.
Excellent basic recipe that can be adapted to suit taste. Wonderful as is, too. Thank you soo much!
Simple, fast & tasty! With only 4 basic ingredients and about an hour from start to finish. These taste great - I got rave reviews from friends. I used about 1/2 cup more flour to make dough easier to handle. Instead of anise extract, I used 2 Tbs of butter-nut extract and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. For second baking, it took about 5 minutes on each side to get the biscotti browned to suit me. Lastly, I topped them off with drizzled chocolate & nuts. I plan to try them next with lemon extract and topped with melted lemon chips.
Excellent!!! Followed the directions exactly and it came out perfectly. My advice would be let the biscotti cool COMPLETELY before slicing. I know this is difficult because you are anxious to get to that next step so they can be done and you can clean up, but, if you try to slice them while they are even slightly warm you will have a lot of crumbling and breakage. I baked the logs last night, let them sit overnight (covered) and then this morning sliced them with a serrated knife - virtually no breakage. Then I did the toasting step. Finally for fun, I melted some Hershey bars in a ziplock bag in the mnicrowave, snipped off a corner and piped the chocolate along the tops of the biscotti, and it drizzled down the sides......pretty professional looking! To get holiday festive try it with white chocolate melted and some red or green food coloring mixed in. This is a perfect classic biscotti recipe!
I've just discovered how easy biscotti is to make and this is the best recipe so far! I've made several variations on this recipe, adding things to the basic batch. Adding 1/2 cup of nuts and chocolate chips, 1/8 cup cocoa and chocolate chips to make chocolate-chocolate chip biscotti; butter flavor and pecans for butter-pecan biscotti. To make sure mine is crisp, I turn the oven off after the second ten minutes of baking and let them cool in the oven. This recipe makes a perfect start, then add whatever you like.
These are my all-time favorites, the recipe is simple, the end product is excellent! thanks
This recipe is great. The only thing I changed was (like many)the anise extract. I used one tsp. of vanilla extract and one tsp. of almond instead. When I first made the dough it was so sticky and I took the dough out of the mixing bowl and placed it on a pieces of foil. It wouldn't come off the foil so I put it in the fridge for a few mins. and it peeled right off. I greased my hands and the foil then it work marvelously . The biscotti was amazing :) I drizzled it with chocolate.
These are great with a few changes. I add about 1/4 cup of finely chopped pecans OR walnuts plus 1/4 cup (or less) of finely chopped sliced almonds. In order to prevent the cookies from crumbling when sliced, I cut them straight out of the oven. I don't let them cool at all. Be careful not to burn yourself. I wear mits. Also I drizzle the biscotti's with melted white and milk chocolate. Really look gourmet and taste great too!!! Thanks for the simple but yet very tasty recipe!!!
This is a fabulous biscotti recipe. Like others have noted it takes well to additions (so far I have tried different chopped nuts, different extracts and different types of flour (1 part whole wheat to 2 parts all purpose was great!). I have made this recipe several times in the past month - I can't keep them in the cookie jar. Try sprinking the tops of the logs with cinnamon sugar before the first baking - yummy! Love these, I now make them all the time!
This recipe is simple and works beautifully! I found that putting the dough into the fridge for a bit before shaping it on the cookie sheet helped it to be more manageable (and less sticky).
This is a great recipe. I didn't use anise - but only because I was making them to give to my dad and I wasn't sure he would like it. I used half vanilla and half almond like another reviewer did. I will make these again myself for myself and use the anise! I love how perfectly these baked and cut!
I've made this 4-5 times now. I like it because its easy, but it do sometimes have problems with the loaf crumbling a bit when I cut it. I have tried letting it cool more and letting it cool less before cutting. But all in all, I really like it. Made it today and subbed 1/4 cup flour for 1/4 cup cocoa powder and made chocolate biscotti. Turned out great.
Very good and very easy to make. I baked it at 180 and it was perfect. Also used vanilla. So yummy with coffee..
I have been searching for a top-notch Biscotti recipe to serve in a country club to a large group of biscotti connoisseurs. None I have tried have measured up to their standard--until this recipe! As written, it's wonderful. I have tried both anise and almond extract. For that traditional flavor, the anise is best. The instructions have this recipe dividing the dough into two rectangles. I serve a smaller biscotti, so I divide it one more time and make four rectangles, then adjust baking time accordingly. The tip for baking until crisp, then removing to slice is great advice. Before returning them to the oven, they will brown more evenly if you separate the pieces (half inch, give or take) and turn them upright. I received a lot of requests to make them crisper and darker, so I place the dough on parchment paper, spray with nonstick spray, and place directly on the rack in the oven. Thank you for sharing!!
This was my first time making biscotti and it turned out great. It was better than some I had tried from the store. I used vanilla extract instead of the anise. It only lasted 3 days & it was all gone. I dipped half of it in a melted down chocolate candy bar. I can't beleive how easy this was. I also used bread flour because that's all I had on hand. I'll make this again real soon. This was very inexpensive too compared to commercial products. Thanks Jandee for sharing this with everyone. I'm going to experiment with this and try some different flavors. I'll keep you posted...Phil
This is the first time I've tried to make Biscotti. It was fast, easy and very tasty. I made one batch with the anise extract and one with almond extract and 1/2 cup of slivered almonds. Both are delicious!
I'd give this 10 stars if I could because it's an excellent, easy, base recipe that produces the perfect texture with minimal ingredients and effort. I've made chocolate chip biscotti, cranberry walnut, maple pecan and chocolate walnut all using this recipe as a base. The dough is sticky so I spray my hands with non-stick spray when forming it into a roll & patting it down. I bake it closer to 20 minutes for the first bake and cut them with a straight, sharp, large knife by just pushing straight down immediately out of the oven. For the second bake I lower the temp to 300 and bake them until they're dry, about 20-25 minutes. I've tried many biscotti recipes and this is by far my favorite! Thank you!
These biscotti are great, easy, and delicious. I made a lot of biscotti recipes before, but this is the best. I was always looking for biscotti recipes that use oil instead of butter to minimize the fat and cholesterol, and this is exactly what I wanted. I used 1 teaspoon of anise seed for each cup of flower instead of anise extract, and it came out great, full of the anise taste that I love. My husband also liked them a lot. Thanks for this recipe; I will definitely make it again.
This is great...they taste just like Nonni's Biscotti. I didn't have a problem with sticky dough: I lightly floured my counter and my hands and rolled the dough into one large rectangle half inch thick and baked on parchment paper. I used 1 1/2 tsp. almond extract plus 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract and chopped cranberries and chopped almonds in the dough. I also melted some chocolated chips and coated the biscotti. I had great results with this recipe! My kids say I have to make more. Thanks Jandee!
I have been using this recipe ever since I found it a few years ago. It is definetly one of my favorites and one of the most requested each year. I just want everyone to know how easy and good this is. You can use other flavoring but the Anise is one of the traditional Italian flavors. Thank you for posting it and I'm sorry I took so long to rate it.
Delicious! Used chocolate hazelnut spread to coat the bottom. Yum, yum!
I love Biscotti, I am Italian and have baked a lot of Biscotti, THIS IS A WINNER! I cut the recipe in half, I used EVOO because that is the only oil I use, I used vanilla rather than anise as my hubby is not really a fan of it, and I dusted the dough lightly with flour as it was incredibly wet and sticky before I put it on the cookie sheet. Light, crunchy without being to hard, DELICIOUS! I will definitely make again and again!
This is the easiest recipe I have ever come across for biscotti!! I substituted vanilla because I had no anise, the dough was sticky yet managable, no need for extra flour. I also dipped one side in chocolate (1 bag of nestle semi-sweet morsels melted in the microwave). Crispy, almost flaky and just the right sweetness!! The only thing I will change the next time is make one roll so the cookies end up longer. Definitely a keeper!!
the only change i made was substituting almond extract for the anise as i couldnt find anise anywhere! it turned out fantastic, i have made biscotti once before and it was terrible, but i followed the directions exactly and it turned out perfectly. next time i might substitute cinamon extract or vanilla for the anise, or drizzle with chocolate to give an extra bit of flavor.
I love biscotti and this is a simple, basic, no-frills version of Italian biscotti. Although this is not a “stiletto” but more a “flip-flop” version of biscotti, there is a lot to be said for “flip-flops.” I’ll relax in my jeans and flip-flops with a cup of coffee and this biscotti any day– life is good. LOVED it!
Turned out amazing! I was especially pleased because I had no idea what I was doing. Very simple recipe. I used vanilla extract instead of anise and I used a different baking method. I baked the rolled dough for 10 minutes, removed from oven, sliced, and then cooked the sliced for 5 minutes on each side.
This is a really simple but good biscotti recipe. I would reccomend this to anyone but especially people who are making biscotti for the first time. I don't like anise so I used vanilla and almond extract, I also added chopped almonds. I made them for my dad and by the end of the day the whole batch was gone!
Like many others, I used 1 tbsp each of almond and vanilla extract in place of anise, and I tossed 1/4 tsp cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves in. It was very mild-flavored and not as sweet as I expected. Next time I make it I will consider adding maybe 1/4 C more sugar. To condense suggestions from other reviews, do not add flour to make the dough less sticky and easier to handle; keep your hands wet and keep rinsing them off when the dough starts to stick while you're shaping it. As soon as you pull the two rolls from the oven transfer both rolls to a cutting board and cut them while they're still soft (place them on the cutting board to avoid scratching the baking pan and also because only one roll, once each piece is laid on its side, will fit in the pan at a time). Try toasting the pieces once they've been laid on their side for 5 minutes; check to see whether they need another minute, and then flip them over to toast the other side for 5 minutes.
I made this with gluten free flour and they were AWESOME!!! What a great recipe!
Wow!! These are FANTASTIC.This is the first time I have ever made Biscotti and They turned out wonderful.I used almond extract in place of the anise extractand I added about 1 cup of cherry flavored craisins and some white chocolate morsels.After they cooled I frosted bottom side with melted white morsels and dipped them in broken almond slices. YUMMY ! YUMMY ! I will be making these again.
I've made this many times-- even on weeknights, which is saying something! And I can leave off at any point for my daughter to finish them--that's how easy the recipe is. We've done many variations on flavors, and the biggest crowd pleaser was coconut extract, chopped macadamia nuts, and melted white chocolate (with more extract) drizzled on top. Other hit combos: black walnut extract and dark chocolate topping, lemon poppyseed and vanilla white chocolate topping...we have people who call us and place "orders," that's how good this recipe is! The only thing I've tweaked is to add a quarter teaspoon of salt. I think it heightens the flavor a bit.
Look up the reviewer ANITALOUISE. I followed her suggestions exactly and had great results. I tried another recipe that used butter and found it to be crumbly and difficult. The oil makes the difference!
Just made this for the first time ever, biscotti, that is. It turned out GREAT! I scaled the recipe down with the calculator, and used almond extract instead of anise (for I hate the taste of anise, fennel, and licorice with a firey passion). It's a very versatile recipe (i.e. chopped nuts and dried fruits can be added if one chooses). Also, doing an egg or milk wash over the dough makes it prettier, but that step isn't totally necessary. All in all, I will probably use this as a base for all my future biscotti endeavors.
Just returned from Italy last week and felt the need to make biscotti. These are great!! Easy to assemble, not crumbly, dry out in the oven. I made them with anise and added almonds. I made a second batch without anise and added 3 T. fresh squeezed lemon juice, zest of a lemon and a tsp. lemon extract. They are delicious!
These were great! I made them for a bake sale and they went quickly, but they were a bit crumbly. The taste though - mmm!
This biscotti is actually very good for such a quick and simple recipe. There was nothing to it...good recipe!
This is a wonderful and super easy recipe. I modified 1/4 c oil and 1/4 c butter as suggested by so many other reviewers and followed what AnitaLouise recommended for shaping (directly on the cookie sheet) and cutting (pizza cutter)...both suggestions were perfect for making this recipe easier to execute. I made two different kinds--leaving out the Anise extract (1) 1 T orange extract/toasted slivered almonds/1 T orange zest/2/3 cup dried canberries and (2) chocolate chip and toasted pecans...both were a hit and every asked for my recipe. Fabulous, I'm already planning my next flavor combinations (Lemon and Blueberry I think....).
These were really good! They were quick and simple to make. The only change I made was that I used half Tbsp. vanilla extract and half Tbsp. almond extract instead of the anise. The dough was very easy to work with. I dipped the bottoms of half the batch in melted chocolate. My hubby preferred them without the chocolate, but these are good with or without. Thanks for sharing.
Very good, very simple. I only had vanilla extract on hand - I also added some chopped pecans. When they were finished I dipped one side in semi sweet chocolate and coated with more chopped pecans. Delightlful! I can definitely see there are many ways to vary this receipe. Thanks!
these were a great base! im not even a biscotti fan,but everyone LOVED them. i made one batch with orange and almond extract and dipped them in chocolate. another with vanilla and almond extracts and some chopped almonds. and i made one with cocoa powder, almond and vanilla extracts, mini chocolate chips and hazelnuts.. mmmm.. this was a great recipe! thanks!!
Watch out! 1 cup here means 238 ml! I've tried making it once using 250 ml as 1 cup. Like many one-starred ratings say, the dough was too dry to even make it into a dough. I immediately made a second batch using a 238 ml cup as 1 cup to measure. Voila! The dough looks much more like a normal heavy cookie dough. That's the difference between 769 ml of flour vs. 812.5 ml of flour. Major difference. After it's baked, I cut it almost right away, without letting it cool. It didn't crumble on me, which is a success. It taste good considering it requires little time and effort.
Great basic recipe but next time I MUST add goodies (nuts, dried fruit, chips, etc.) or drizzle w/ chocolate. Otherwise too plain. Used vanilla and almond extracts instead of anise (used more than recipe called for)
they were really good, the only change I made is 1 tsb of vanilla instead of the anise extract + 1 TBS of cinnamon. thanx for the recipe
This was my first time making Biscotti and I have to say this was great. I don't think I will ever buy store Biscotti again! My first time out I was daring and added zest of one medium size orange and crushed up some almonds I had on hand. I didn't use anise (I only had vanilla. Th dough is sticky so I divided it with a large spoon and smoothed it out on a cookie sheet like frosting. I also took advise from someone else on here and bought a Hershey's bar and melted it in the microwave, put it in a sandwich bag, snipped the end and drizzled it over the finished Biscotti. I will make these as a gift next time.
These biscotti are delicious! I have made the mocha recipe from here a couple of times, and they are good, but these are classic. I did use almond extract instead of the anise since they are at least in part for gifts and I didn't know if the recipients like the taste of licorice. Next time I will add some sliced or chopped almonds for texture. My only complaint is that the dough is extrememly sticky. It stuck to the bowl, my beaters, wooden spoon, everything. Including the wax paper I used as recommended to keep it from sticking to my hands. A little water on my hands did help some, however I might have had a few more cookies if it didn't stick so much. I highly recommend these for taste, though!
Flavor and crunch factor are great! I've had this problem with many biscotti recipes--this review isn't directed specifically for this particular recipe. I've ALWAYS had a problem cutting the biscotti logs after they have been baked for the first time, getting frustrated with each broken slice. I can't begin to tell you how many times I've ended up with crumbled biscotti. I got the idea to "score" the unbaked logs, while on the parchment lined cookie sheet. I don't cut diagonal slices. I "score" across each unbaked log with a sharp knife-being careful not to cut all the way through. I try to cut them about 1/2' each. Follow the directions to continue baking. Hopefully this will help to solve the issues with crumbling biscotti.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! I did follow the review below and added 1/2 tbs almond extract & 1/2 tbs vanilla extract ..very good...this was my first time making biscotti- i found this recipe very easy didnt require a lot of ingredients...i did find that the dough was very very sticky (could not handle it to shape it) so i spooned half the dough into a lightly greased bread load pan, patted the dough down to flatten it in the loaf pan then turned it over on the greased cookie sheet...then i just patted the top of the dough on the cookie sheet to spread it out...absolutly perfect no stick mess to deal with and the perfect shap for biscotti...A+++++ ( i also swirled dark chocolate and white chocolate on on cut side of the biscotti once it was completely cooled)
Delicious and so, so easy to make. I've made this so many times over the years that I've memorized the recipe. Like other people, I use 1/2 tbsp vanilla extract and 1/2 tbsp almond extract instead of anise. If I'm making it for my mother, I decrease the sugar to about 3/4 cup for less sweet cookie. I always slice the large roll right out of the oven so it doesn't get all crumbly after it cools. I also find that melting some quality dark chocolate, pouring it into a shallow dish, dipping the smooth round side of the biscotti in it, then sprinkling sliced almonds on top makes for an amazing presentation. I've also drizzled white and dark chocolate over the top with a fork, but I don't like it as much. If I could give this more stars, I would! Thanks for an incredible recipe!
Yummy & super simple! I didn't have any anise so I used 1/2 T vanilla and 1/2 T almond - still tasted good. I would recommend to everyone!
the best suuuuper easy
This is the best basic biscotti recipe ever! I made them as a quick last minute Holiday gift for my friends the night before Winter Faire (the last day of school before winterbreak starts) and everybody was impressed! I melted a few chocolate chips and drizzled the cooled biscotti with the chocolate before wrapping them in cellophane. They looked so professional that some people thought I bought them! I didn't have anise extract, so I used vanilla istead. Awesome recipe!
The first time I made these biscottis, I accidentially used 3 cups of flour. They came out GREAT! My next batch, I included the forgotten 1/4 cup of flour and they became OK (not so good as the first batch). So, I recommend try using less flour. I've made these for Christmas presents for my 21mo daycare friends. Some parents told me that they ate them all before their kids could get a bite. This recipe is a keeper. Thank you for sharing!
Finally, a biscotti recipe that dries out in the oven the way it should. And, it's Deeee-lish !!
This recipe was great! I used it as a base and made a chocolate pistachio and a cinnamon, almond and guava biscotti. Both were easy to make and got rave reviews!
I made the basic recipe tonight and the flavor was great! This would also be good with macadamia nuts.. I will add those in my next batch! You could almost change anything or add anything into the recipe and they would turn out great.. of course keeping to the almond extract. ( I also didn't have anise).
this recipe is great! i love the anise flavor, but occasionally i will omit the anise and add the grated peel of an orange or lemon along with (1 cup) chopped almonds, pecans, walnuts, or semi-sweet chocolate pieces (any combination of the above works well). i've also found that using an electric bread knife to slice the straight-from-the-oven biscotti loaves works really well. also, i don't flatten the loaves before i put them in the oven, just spray pam on the cookie sheet, divide the dough into two long "logs." works perfectly for me every time.
