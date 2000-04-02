Biscotti

This is a simple, no frills biscotti. My friend at work gave this recipe to me. It's quick, easy and one of my favorite Italian cookie recipes.

By JANDEE

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
42
Yield:
3 to 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.

  • In a medium bowl, beat together oil, sugar, eggs, and anise flavoring until well blended. Combine flour and baking powder; stir into the egg mixture to form a heavy dough. Divide dough into two pieces. Form each piece into a roll as long as your cookie sheet. Place rolls on the prepared pans, and press down to 1/2-inch thickness.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove cookies from the pans to cool on wire racks. When cookies are cool enough to handle, slice each one crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place slices cut-sides up on the pans.

  • Bake for an additional 6 to 10 minutes on each side. Slices should be lightly toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 40mg. Full Nutrition
