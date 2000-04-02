This is absolutely the best...crispy, crunchy, mild sweet flavor...not like the tooth-breaking commercial biscotti. I baked this for the first time last week exactly as printed with exception of using almond flavoring instead of anise. Like some others I found the baking time needed was less than the recipe stated, so watch it closely. Here are few tips that I'd suggest to those with less than satisfactory results. Do NOT add more flour. Stir it up as the recipe states and then divide the dough directly onto your well greased baking sheets. Use your hands to form it into a long roll that goes the length of the sheets and then use your fingers or a rolling pin (I used my Pampered Chef little roller) to flatten it out to a rectangle about 4" wide and about 1/2" thick. Bake. Remove from oven and while still hot use a pizza cutter to cut into strips. Flip strips on their sides and return to oven, continuing as the recipe directs. This worked absolutely perfectly for me and was so much easier than transferring a pre-formed roll of sticky dough to the baking pan and then contending with trying to slice a cool (and very crumbly) finished product. Hope this will help some of you and encourage you to try again. It's soooo easy and so tasty with ingredients just as they are! Wish I could give it more stars! I can't keep my hands out of the cookie jar!

