Chiles en Nogada (Stuffed Poblano Chile Peppers)

A savory/sweet stuffing of chicken, raisins, walnuts, sugar and spices fills these chile peppers with flavor. Topped with a creamy goat cheese sauce and garnished with fresh chopped cilantro, this dish is a treat for both eyes and palette. Muy sabroso (very flavorful)!
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2001
I loved the combinations of flavors but there must be an error in the creamy goat cheese sauce. This sauce was too thick and couldn't be poured. I would make it again but add milk to thin the mixture so that it could be poured over the chiles.
I am mexican and chiles en nogada get their name from the sauce; nogada derives from nut and is cream, pecans and spices, not goat cheese, and is aserved with pomegranate. THe filling is usually beef.
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2003
Outstanding for creativity, flavor and presentation. I do have a few suggestions. It took me about an hour to roast and clean a dozen large poblanos - which is not factored into the time requirement. I also left a few seeds to add some heat, substituted about one-half pork (for a total of about 2.5-3 lbs meat), and reduced the cream cheese to one 8 oz package (and still needed to thin a little with milk). Everyone loved this!
This recipe is just out of this world! It really is an extraordinary blend of flavors. I've had a similar dish at San Angel Inn at Walt Disney World Epcot Resort. It was made with pork instead of chicken. I was told that this dish is normally served warm or at room temperature and pomegranate seeds are added for garnish. Next time I make it, I will add the pomegranate seeds - it really adds to the texture.
I made a few changes due to personal preference and what I had on hand. I used chicken breasts, and omitted the raisins, nutmeg and walnuts (we're not huge fans, and I didn't really like the idea of them in this recipe). I upped the amount of garlic, and also added some Adobo seasoning. I topped the sauced peppers with some Mexican cheese blend, and broiled them til the cheese was bubbly. Served it with tomato/cilantro rice. Wow, what an awesome meal! Husband couldn't get enough. Thanks, Lucy Loo!
i am glad i finally found the recipe for this although it is confusing because i know that these chiles usually use cream and pomegranate seeds as a garnish!! cuz that way the colors are green, white and red. that's why it's such a patriotic dish around september!
I absolutely love making Chiles en Nogada. Used to make them all the time for different class functions. However you will note that the meat is usually a combination of ground beef and pork, mixed with spices, dried fruit, and nuts. The walnut sauce (nogada) is not made with goat cheese (that must taste horrible!). If you are looking for the real recipe, try a mexican cookbook, or ask your local mexican restaurant. Don't rely on this recipe.
I didn't have carrots or tomato paste, so i started with a little butter to saute the celery and onion, later added all other ingredients and further used jalepeno queso on top of the stuffed peppers and broiled for 5 minutes instead of doing the goat cheese sauce. Also used canned chicken instead of making my own and turned out delicious! anyway you do it, this one is good and great for first time poblano pepper cookers!
I loved the spices, the raisins and walnuts and it was fairly easy to make. I was not the biggest fan of the white sauce, I found it to be too thick. I tried adding some milk like I read in a previous review, but it was still not very saucy. I may try it with a different kind of cheese next time instead. Over all a recipe I want to keep and use often.
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2002
This is the recipie I have always wanted to try since I ordered something similar at my favorite mexican restaurant. It is delicious and worth the effort.
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2003
Very good - I really enjoyed this recipe. I did however make one substitution - I used canned chicken in place of fresh. Made it a lot easier and quicker to prepare.
We all really enjoyed this recipe. I made it almost exactly as written EXCEPT I used a rotisserie chicken from Costco. I agree with other reviews, the sauce was too thick. I thinned it with a 1/4 cup milk. The walnuts and the raisins were such a wonderful touch, don't omit those. Though next time I'm going to try golden raisins instead. I think I'd like the recipe to be a little more spicy so I might add pepper flakes or jalapeños to the filling, perhaps with some pepper jack cheese. I will be making this again. The family said it was a keeper.
