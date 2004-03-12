Cocoa Rum Balls

This delicious smooth confection is an impressive dessert for the holidays. These are wonderful for parties, and perfect for holiday gifts to your loved ones. A half cup of orange juice plus one teaspoon of freshly grated orange peel can be substituted for the rum in this recipe.

By Allrecipes Member

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, chopped nuts, 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar, and cocoa. Mix in rum and corn syrup. Shape dough into 1 inch balls; roll in confectioners' sugar.

  • Store rum balls in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days to develop flavor. Roll them again in confectioners' sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 7.8g; sodium 45.7mg. Full Nutrition
