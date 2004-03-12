Cocoa Rum Balls

This delicious smooth confection is an impressive dessert for the holidays. These are wonderful for parties, and perfect for holiday gifts to your loved ones. A half cup of orange juice plus one teaspoon of freshly grated orange peel can be substituted for the rum in this recipe.
I get such RAVE reviews when I make these. The only changes I make is that I use Malibu Rum instead of regular rum...it's what I have on hand and personally I prefer it because the flavor is much more mild and I'm not a big rum fan. I definately feel this is a recipe that you should ALWAYS DOUBLE as they will disappear quickly. And they really do get better after a few days...they just don't normally last that long! haha I wouldn't suggest trying to crush the ingredients with anything other than a food processor. It just gives you a totally different type of cookie. I most like these when the cookies and nuts are ground to an almost powder consistancy. That way you taste the 'cookie' not the 'ingredients' if that makes sense to you.
I followed the recipe to a "T" and found the rum flavor to be overwhelmingly strong and the texture of the cookie extremely dry. I have made rum balls in the past that were much better. I remembered that the recipe then had called for 1/2 c. oil and much less rum.
12/28/2005
These were the hit of every party I took them to! - so delicious! Only thing I do different is toss them in granulated sugar rather than confection - the sparkles look nicer.
12/22/2004
These are awesome!! I made them last year and they were a hit! I use Bacardi Vanilla flavored rum instead of plain rum and it gives it a little something extra, and this year I will triple the recipe, due to the high demand!! I also throw the nuts and cookies in the food processor to make sure they are ground up finely.
These rum balls are awesome. I have tried many recipes that are often mucky and a pain to make. These are perfect. I used a food processor then stirred in the cornstarch and rum. As we like lots of flavour, I used dark rum and dissolved 1 tsp. of instant coffee in it first. In Canada nilla vanilla wafers come in a box slightly under 12 oz. and so I didn't use quite the full amount of rum...just added it until I got a cohesive dough. Then rolled the balls in chocolate sprinkles which is our tradition. Thank you so much. My family are going to love you this Christmas. I know I will be making them each year from now on.
12/11/2002
If I had to sum up this recipe in one word, it would have to be yumyumyummy!! These cookies are not only beautiful, but they taste wonderful. Unlike many holiday confections, the longer they sit, the better they taste! I highly recommend using coconut-flavored rum in this recipe. My boyfriend and I tried two batches--spiced and coconut, and coconut just happens to work and taste better. Thank you for your recipe.
This is a winner! Thank you Leslie! Have made several times for various get togethers and have received raves each time! Use of a blender to powder both the wafers and the nuts (in several small batches) makes this quick to prepare too. Two tips: 1) after blending mixture with spoon, use hands to further blend until dough is evenly moist; 2) use of small metal 1" meatball-shaping tongs produces uniform, perfectly rounded rum balls. Also, the 2-3 days in an airtight container is essential for full flavor.
These have become a regular treat for our family at Christmas. I use a food processor for the wafer cookies and nuts to make a finer mixture as recommended by another reviewer, and it works great - so much easier to roll into the balls! I also use Parrot Bay rum for a nice coconut flavor. Thanks for a great recipe! Updated review!!! I ran out of rum making this recipe in 2008 so I put in half light rum and half Rumplemintz and really liked the chocolate/mint flavor - a good variation from the coconut that I usually make.
12/15/2001
I took these to a cookie exchange party and won most outstanding. I used almonds for the nuts and ground them in a coffee grinder until very fine. Wonderful cookie with no baking!!!
I was looking for a quick filler for my cookie tray for hubs work three years ago when I found this one. It was perfect as is! I did make changes over the years. I now mix this in my food processor after I use it to crumb the vanilla wafers. I store the mix in an airtight container for two days then add 1/4 cup more rum. I use spiced run in place of the light rum. Then after two more days I roll into balls and in the confectioners' sugar. I think next year I may use a coconut rum and toasted coconut to roll them in. One year I ran out of rum and had to use some peach brandy I had in it's place, everyone loved them just as much. Hope this was helpful.
I ACCIDENTALLY USED VANILLA "SUGAR WAFER COOKIES" (SANDWICH COOKIES THAT COME IN VANILLA, STRAWBERRY & CHOCOLATE I KNOW KEEBLER MAKES THEM) NOT THE ROUND ONES THEY ARE LONG & SKINNY. THEY CAME OUT SOOOO GOOOD I WILL NEVER CHANGE IT.
I've made this as a Christmas treat for a couple of years now. You can use other syrups as an alternative to corn syrup. For a little "Canadian" flavour, I really like using maple syrup. You can also roll the balls in hot chocolate powder instead of icing sugar.
Well I just finished making a triple batch. I don't know why people are concerned with the dough being too sticky or too dry. It was perfect! I did use my hands to mix it thoughly. I rolled 1/3 in coconut, 1/3 in cocoa, and the last 1/3 in confectionary sugar.
So easy and good! Didn't have rum. I had a choice between Bailey's irish cream and butterscotch schnapps. I went with the Bailey's and they are great! I really think the schnapps would have been good too though. Nabisco nilla wafers now come in an 11 oz package instead of 12. With that in mind, i cut down the liquid a little. I crushed the cookies in a ziploc bag with the side of my meat tenderizer, then i used the same bag for coating the 'Bailey's Balls' in the powdered sugar. Less dishes to wash. You gotta love that! I have a strong feeling these won't last the 2 or 3 days required ;)
These were excellent and so easy to do. Definetly would suggest waiting the 3 days or so to have them at their best. As stated in one of the other reviews the granulated sugar looks very pretty and sparkly over the powdered.
Perfection! This is the recipe my mom has made for many years now. I lost it, but when I saw this recipe I knew it was the same! You really need to let these "rest" a few days before eating (but if you like rum, then why wait, right?!) They are also good rolled in cocoa powder and dipped in chocolate.
These are the betst. Actually, I made them last year and everybody loved them. I had to make a batch after Christmas for those that didn't get enough! I might have to do a triple batch this year. Thanks for the great recipe.
These were excellent! I followed the recipe exactly. I crushed the vanilla wafers and nuts in a food processor, which worked great. The recipe doesn't specify what type of nuts... I used walnuts. Next time I will crush the nuts more finely. I let the rum balls cure for 4 days in the fridge (the recipe didn't specify if they needed to be refrigerated so I wasn't sure). They came out perfect.
These are an old family fave, unfortunately the recipe was lost and I've been trying many to recipes replace it. I thought these came out perfect, this recipe tasted just like my great grandma's used to.
the box of wafers was 10oz, I put a little too much rum & ended up with a mixture a little too soft to form a ball. So I added 3 oz of crushed cocoa flavored animal crackers. Still too soft. I got tired of dealing with crushing crackers so somehow decided to dump 1 cup of panko (Japanese bread crumbs). What a forgiving recipe! It turned out great!!
I loved these balls! At first they tasted very strong but after 2 days the balls were amazing! They look real pretty too. I used a sifter and sifted the powdered sugar on top right before serving. They looked like snowballs! Definitely recommend.
I love trying new recipes but get scared some times when I do; I suggest you do not hesitate at all to make these!! I made them last night and I know they are suppose to be better three days after but I tried them right away and they are so good. I made them with the intent on giving them away to neighbors but I can't stay away from them so I am making a second batch tonight to give away. Once I have mixed all the ingredients I find it better to work/knead the dough with your hands to make sure every thing is mixed well and evenly. The alcohol does not seem strong to me (I used Malibu Rum), you know it's there but it's not like taking a shot of rum or any thing. Plus I think after day three the alcohol taste gets even less. Bonus is that is does not require too many ingredients and they are easy to make... it's tough finding a recipe that is sooo simple but taste AWESOME!!
These are really similar to a recipe my Mom had which called for graham cracker crumbs - I think it was a 16 oz pkg of graham crackers crushed into crumbs - but otherwise the same. They are awesome! Thanks for the recipe, I had lost Mom's original one. They sure do get better as they age.
SO EASY! SO DELICIOUS! This is a must make for any holiday season! They won't be around for long. I actually used dark rum and had to store them out in the garage so I wouldn't eat them all myself. I am making these for a cookie swap and need 6 dozen. One recipe goes a long way if you aren't eating them all while you are making them.
This recipe is good; I just didn't do a very good job of crushing the wafers so I had a few chucks but the rum softened them overnight. Remember that the recipe calls for LIGHT rum. Next time I will also grind the nuts into smaller pieces.
These are SUPER easy to make and they taste great. Highly recommend this recipe. There is a relatively strong Rum taste and there is alcohol in the recipe that's not cooked off -- so these are defintely NOT for kids.
Easy and delicious. I didn't have corn syrup so used agave nectar instead, and it worked well. I used a bit less than 3 tablespoons. I rolled some of the rum balls in chocolate powder and some in confectioners sugar, and they looked nice on the plate together. I will make these every time I can justify it. They are really good.
I added 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and used spiced rum. Then rolled in coconut mixed with power sugar. I ground the pecans in the food proc, same with the cookies. They don't last one day, so i don't know what they taste like after a few days. These are so yummy. Also, the vanilla wafers now come in an 11 oz box, not 12. be sure to wet your fingers when making the balls, they will not stick to your hand, and they will tack up so the coconut will stick. I kept a dipping bowl near by.
I made these rum balls for one of our Christmas dessert items and it was a hit. Even our resident "rum ball maker" who hasn't made them in a few years complimented my efforts. I will definitely make them again. They did taste better after a few days (I'd made them four days ahead of time and taste-tested one a day to see if I could tell the difference!) I didn't quite make as many rum balls as the recipe said it would make, though. I think I ended up with 30 total. In any case, this is another keeper!!!
loved these. made them last year for a family christmas party and just got a phone call from my mom saying that my grandma had called her wondering if I was bringing the rum balls again! Last year I dipped them in melted chocolate and then sprinkled the powdered sugar, makes them extra rich and tasty!
This is an easy recipe and it tastes good, although the rum taste is a little overwhelming. Don't expect a lot of chocolate flavor. The rum covers it completely. If I could have made a test batch in advance, I would have reduced the rum by about 2 Tablespoons and possibly rolled the balls in cocoa, or a mixture of cocoa and powdered sugar. Provided you do not mind the overwhelming alcohol flavor, the recipe is fine as is.
These are totally fantastic!!! And sooooo easy to make! (I used to make my rum balls out of day-old brownies but if I didn't serve them from the freezer right away, they turned into a gooey mess!). I always have rum balls on hand to serve as dessert after a BBQ or cocktail party. It doesn't have to be just rum; add any kind of liquor that you like! Also, a good tip is to add all the dry ingredients in a food processor and grind them all together. This recipe is my new favorite!!! PS: makes about 4 dozen. I USED GINGER SNAPS INSTEAD OF VANILLA WAFERS!!! MADE A BIG DIFFERENCE!!!! A LOT MORE FLAVOR AND NOT SO SWEET!!!
I have treasured my grandmothers Rum Ball recipe for years thinking it was a family treasure only to come on this site and see the exact same recipe. What a wonderful surprise. The only difference was that her recipe stipulated that after mixing the ingredients that it is to be refrigerated over night before rolling.
These are so shockingly good it is unreal! I would give 6 stars if I could. They truly are better after a few days. The texture solidifies a bit more and the flavors all combine into this wonderful mix, rather than any one flavor being dominant (the way the rum is at first). A tip - the texture is really best if you can mix with your hands, but it will get your hands a total mess because the cookie mix is very, very sticky at first. It is best if you have another person to do the rolling in the powdered sugar or it gets to be a real mess!
I used Malibu Rum and kept everything (else) the same. Just finished these, and they already taste good. Can only imagine how delicious they'll be when I give them a couple of days to sit! Also, can only imagine if I had the willpower to sit around a few days waiting for them to get even tastier!
12/11/2005
traditional cookie that won raves. Yes, it was strong but all loved it. I used coconut rum which added an exotic touch!
Wow, these were not only easy to make but delicious. I couldn't find the vanilla wafers so I used chocolate wafers and it only came in a 10 ounce package so I had to adjust the liquid to 1/4 cup of rum. I don't like things too sweet so I cut down the icing sugar to 1/4 cup. It came out just right. I dipped them in melted chocolate and put them in the fridge. It looks impressive yet very easy. Will make these again next Christmas. Thanks!
I started making these for the holidays a few years ago and they are always a hit especially with my stepdad. The first year I made exactly as shown but since them have made variations - this past year I made two batches - one with Frangelico and hazelnuts and the other with rasperry extract and vanilla rum.
Holy Moly! these are WONDERFUL! having tried chopping and roller pin-ing nuts earlier (and lacking a food processor) I used an old fashioned hand grinder (attach to the table like for grinding meat or whatever) and it was quick and easy! found this 'Universal' brand grinder in a thrift shop for $4! I made 2 double batches and used a melon scoop (scrape upwards on side of bowl to pack) and dropped them in a 5:1 powdered sugar:cocoa mixture. YUMMY! I used regular Captain Morgan rum. Giving these and other NO BAKE cookie ball types as Xmas gifts this year ;)
Perfection! I found the reviewer's comments helpful - throw wafers and some of the nuts into blender on low speed to pulverize quickly, chill at least three days for flavor/firmness, and DOUBLE the recipe - they won't last long! I had spiced rum and used 3/4 c rum + 1/4 c water (for the doubled recipe) because it wasn't "light" rum like the recipe called for, but I think I'll try 1 c full strength next time. I used walnuts and reserved half of the amount to chop to give the balls a little texture. This recipe is now in my permanent collection. YUM!
Made 2 batches(US 48) to bring to work, everyone loved them. I used Jerry's Spiced Rum 90proof, only one complaint of being too strong. Served about 30 or so people, some had one and wanted more, others had 5 or 6(too much for one person at work). Recipe was easy, used a hand mixer for ease and consistency, poored rum in first and mixed then added corn syrup little by little. I rolled balls with spoons instead of hands.
I really like this recipe...it's an easy, no-bake confection that comes together quickly. I put them in candy boxes and gave them away for Christmas presents. It's true that these get better with time...by Day 3, the rum mellows out quite a bit. Even still, these aren't for those who aren't fond of rum! The rum taste is definitely center stage.
12/21/2003
So easy! I used a food processor for the wafers and almonds. Since my family doesn't like things too sweet, I cut the sugar in the recipe to 1/2 cup. I then used Malibu coconut rum, and also a splash of Triple Sec for a hint of orange flavor. Fast and delicious!
These were just awesome! A little time consuming but worth the effort! Everyone munched them up! Unlike other reviews, I liked the good rum flavor - wouldn't change a thing! On the list for next year's holidays!
These are AMAZING!!!!! I use Malibu Rum, which gives them a wonderful, fresh coconut flavor. As others have suggested, make sure you grind the wafers and nuts very fine. You don't want "chunks" in the rum balls. And they definitely taste better after a full day or two. These are always a hit and so easy to make!
Wow, did these cause a stir in our house at Xmas time! Even though they were too strong (even after sitting 3 days), everyone loved them. Next time we make these, I will probably let them dry a bit in the open air before sealing them, not to mention cutting the alcohol down to 1/4c. They were still great though:)
I love these Rum Balls, my ex made them every Christmas. If you can't handle the "overwhelming" rum (I prefer Captain Morgan Rum) flavor, start with little sips from a shot glass, and work up to the Rum Balls. NOT FOR CHILDREN!!!!!
Very easy to make using the food processor for the vanilla waffers and nuts (we used pecans because of a walnut allergy). Like some reviewers I had trouble with the balls crumbling but instead of refrigerating, I just compressed the balls with my hands before tossing in the powdered sugar. Everyone loved them except the teenagers (who felt like "adults" because they could try them). Very rich and tasty - two went perfectly with coffee for a simple yet flavorful treat.
These taste very strong of alcohol so if that is what you are going for it is perfect. I ended up making a new batch using half the rum called for as these were going on holiday cookie trays.I used raspberry rum which I had on hand. I also used used the food processor to finely crush the cookies and nuts (almonds). The new batch was delicious and perfect for gifts.
I brought these to a Christmas party after they had sat for 8 days to blend the flavors. The people that tried them loved them. I didn't think they had enough chocolate flavor so before bringing to the party I took cocoa powder and powdered sugar blended and rolled the balls. My husband said this made them better. Although I didn't try them again. My sister-in-law would like me to make them again next Christmas.
These were tasty, but I found there was a bit too much rum in them. Next time I make these, I think I will cut down on the amount of rum. Also, I made these a week ahead of time and left them in my refrigerator. They tasted even better a week later!
These were great. Easy, although a tad bit time consuming rolling the balls. I used Malibu Rum and tried to roll in coconut, but it wouldn't stick, so I just mixed the coconut in and rolled it in regular white sugar (not powdered sugar). They were great soft, just made and even better the next day cold from the fridge. I thought the rum mixture was just right, but maybe because I used a smoother rum.
I made these and they were just grand! I did it alittle different by adding a maraschino cherry in the middle,then dipping the ball into melted chocolate. It gives it a different taste to your holiday! And I also cut the rum down to 1/4 cup and added 2 teaspoons of cherry extract.
Perfect for the non-baker. Requests are coming in from family who recieved these last year at Christmastime,so I guess they are a big hit. Only change was the substitution of Malibu Rum as previously suggested.
The rum was strong, but it didn't bother me as much as the extremely dry texture. I made these and no one in my house would touch them. When I asked why, everyone said they were too dry. I just feel like these are missing some kind of oil/fat.
