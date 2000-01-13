Chicken pieces with a light flour coating, simmered with mushroom and tomato juices and cooked with onion, garlic, soy sauce and olives. A bit of Europe, a tad of Asia and a dollop of the Middle East. That's Continental Chicken! Serve over a bed of hot cooked rice, if desired.
I made a couple of changes: I used plain diced tomatoes, undrained, and instead of onion, I used 1/4 tsp. onion powder. It turned out really good, except I think I'll use 2 cans of tomatoes so it will be saucier. We had it over rice and really enjoyed it. Thanks!
10/27/2002
Extrodinarily delicious! I used only 1/3 of the ingredients since I only used 1lb of chicken (I only have to feed myself and my husband). I did, however, use the entire can of diced tomatoes and the whole clove of garlic. Slap this mixture on a bed of rice and enjoy! Fast, easy, and absolutely scrumptious! An instant favorite!
I used boneless chicken thighs (half the weight as I was cooking for two) cut into pieces, & fresh mushrooms. I used a full can of chopped tomatoes, to make up for the mushroom liquor and more olives as two tablespoons didn’t seem enough. It didn't need as much cooking and had a little too much sauce but still tasted fantastic. I will definitely use this recipe again.
06/14/2000
My husband and I really liked it. It was different than the usual chicken dishes I make. My 5 yr old son thought it was too salty.
This was Delish! My husband and I both loved this, and my 1yr old son ate it too! I made a couple of changes. I used boneless/skinless ckn breasts and cut them into bite size pieces. I used green olives b/c I didnt have black ones. I think it added great flavor. Also I omitted the mushroom b/c I dont eat them. I served this with spanish rice, (the kind that you add a can of tomatoes to) and it complimented the dish wonderfully. will definitely make again.
This is a delicious dish I have made for my family and large crowds and its always a hit. I use only chicken breasts cut into smaller pieces and after browning them well I only cook for 20 minutes, the flour dredge is also optional.
