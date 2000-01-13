Continental Chicken

Chicken pieces with a light flour coating, simmered with mushroom and tomato juices and cooked with onion, garlic, soy sauce and olives. A bit of Europe, a tad of Asia and a dollop of the Middle East. That's Continental Chicken! Serve over a bed of hot cooked rice, if desired.

By Bev. Loudin

15 mins
45 mins
1 hr
5
4 to 6 servings
Directions

  • Dredge chicken pieces in flour until well coated. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and brown coated chicken pieces slowly in hot oil.

  • Meanwhile, combine reserved mushroom liquid with the tomatoes, soy sauce and garlic in a large saucepan and stir together. Add browned chicken and onion and stir together; cover saucepan and simmer over low heat for 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and tender.

  • Stir in mushrooms and olives and bring all to a boil; serve hot, coating with additional soy sauce if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
709 calories; protein 53.9g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 47.4g; cholesterol 204.3mg; sodium 1463.7mg. Full Nutrition
